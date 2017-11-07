Broadcom's $70 Bid Is An Opportunity For Qualcomm Investors

n spite of Qualcomm's (QCOM) stock price jumping 13% since the markets reported an unsolicited bid from Broadcom (AVGO) last Friday, QCOM is still not fully valued. Uncertainty regarding 1) the multi-billion global lawsuits against Apple (AAPL) (the "Apple Litigation") and anti-trust committees, 2) success of the $39 billion bid QCOM made for NXPI (NASDAQ:NXPI) in October 2016, and 3) the rapid advances in communication technology like 5G makes investors very investing in QCOM. If QCOM shares drop due to a bad outcome of any of these events, or underperforms, no fund manager wants to be the fool who did see the writings on the wall.

In this article I explain what we can make of all key uncertainties and why QCOM presents an attractive investment opportunity for the value investor with an investment horizon 5-10 years. The AVGO bid of $70 per share helps us validate this risk assessment, and QCOM investors should consider it good news.

However, the buying window on QCOM is closing rapidly on the back of the AVGO bid, and the $70 per share does not nearly capture the value of a QCOM/NXP combination, which I conservatively calculate to be worth $80 per share per FY2020 (more on that later).

After the Q3 earnings report QCOM released in July, I concluded the underlying performance of QCOM is in fact overperforming, if we adjust of the impact of the Apple litigation. The Q4 earnings report shows even a bit more pronounced underlying strength and confirms my expectations of continued mid single-digit growth adjusting for lower sales of the licensing business ("QTL") due the withheld royalty payments for Apple devices and another licensee. You can read up on my last article here: “Don’t get fooled by Qualcomm”, which provides an introduction for the basic analysis.

Let me be clear, QCOM is a very complex stock to analyze, and knowing how each of the events will turn out is impossible. What I will try to do is to evaluate the facts, assess how structural the impact is likely to be and what we can read between the lines in statements from managers or the bold bid AVGO just announced.

The Broadcom bid for Qualcomm is good news for all – except Apple

The news of the takeover intentions of Broadcom (AVGO) are a major catalyst for QCOM. In my perception, the bid 1) signals validation of QCOM’s value proposition, (ii) signals an industry insider’s view on the QCOM investment risks, including the outcome of the Apple Litigation (more on that later) and 3) creates leverage for QCOM as they now have an additional out. The AVGO/QCOM combination would have a substantially stronger position in the value chain, which would spell trouble for Apple.

At the time of writing, it is too early to fully grasp what the success rate of the bid can be and what a combination would look like (spin-off of the licensing business, what to do with NXP?). In any case, I will be following reports on this bid very closely. I believe the $70 bid does not fully reflect the value of NXP/QCOM market leading position in the autonomous cars /IoT and 5G space. Later in the article I will show why I believe $80 per share is a conservative valuation of the NXP/QCOM combination that still does not have the upside from the stronger competitive position and complementary product portfolios.

The buy opportunity for QCOM is rapidly shrinking, but a new one might evolve for AVGO as it would acquire a lot of upside, gain massive scale and a very dominant market position (potentially too dominant) in the connectivity and communication space. I would be very interested in a piece in such tech-leading giant.

So what did Broadcom do and what could be their rationale?

Only two days after communication chipmaker AVGO announced to move its headquarter from Singapore back to the US, in a move to spur the $5.5 billion acquisition of US-based Brocade (BRCD) and potentially more acquisitions in the US, multiple sources reported that AVGO is planning an unsolicited bid of $70-$80 per share for QCOM. Yesterday the $70 bid was announced ($60 in cash, $10 in shares), which is a 25% premium on QCOM's pre-announcement stock price of $55. As a QCOM owner this news comes as a shock and it initially felt like a loss. However, I expect the bid helps the QCOM investor as it sheds new lights on the key events (impact Apple Litigation and success of NXP bid). A few things stand out. AVGO CEO Hock Tan has a great track record on complex acquisitions in the industry; he knows Apple and the industry very well. Obviously the deal would have a strong strategic rationale (creating a market leading combination in WiFi, Bluetooth and 3G/4G and 5G LTE plus NXP’s NFC portfolio) and should have plenty of scale and cost synergies. QCOM operational margins are c. 9% lower than AVGO’s, plus the semiconductor business ('QCT') has plenty overlap with AVGO. I figure AVGO expects $0.7 billion-1.3 billion synergies. The question is, how likely is it that this deal will get regulatory approvals and in which pieces is AVGO really interested in (looking at you, QTL and NXP)?

What fascinates me is the timing. AVGO is still digesting the $37 billion Broadcom acquisition it made early 2016, and its balance sheet does not seem completely prepared for a takeover of this size (which is why it cannot be a full-cash deal). On top of the financing considerations, any acquirer hates uncertainty (it would make the deal impossible to value and subsequently finance), which QCOM is covered in. In my reading AVGO sees opportunities for a relatively favorable outcome of the Apple litigation (which I would consider an untouched pricing structure but serious costs cuts) and wants to seize the momentum before the NXP/QCOM deal finalizes. Please note that AVGO is very familiar with the regulators and their views on the semiconductor market; their advisors are amongst the best equipped to take a position on the outcome of the NXP/QCOM regulatory approvals.

Moreover, QCOM shares are lagging massively behind the SOX index whilst AVGO stocks are up over 50% on the year. AVGO has a unique window now to make this a massive jump forward, if they get comfortable with the outcome of the litigations and the NXP Deal. My take on this is that AVGO makes a different risk assessment than the market and with their bid validate the mispricing of QCOM stock. So how should we value QCOM?

The Apple Litigation

A lot has already been written on the lawsuits between Apple and Qualcomm. I will try to read between the lines and focus on the question how big and how structural the impact of this trial could be for QCOM. At this time it is still uncertain what the impact is of an AVGO bid. Therefore, I take a stand-alone perspective.

To start off, there are two articles that I’d recommend reading up on. Bloomberg published a very interesting read on the series of events that led to this dispute and the positions both sides take. This is a must read for anyone interested in either Apple or QCOM stock. In addition to this piece I suggest another article for those who are not very familiar with the patent structure of smartphone patents; it is a working paper published by patent law firm WilmerHale (please keep in mind the authors also work for Apple) on The Smartphone Royalty Stack. The article gives a great insight in the large patent stack on smartphones (which they claim can be up to 30% of the wholesale sales price of a device).

In my opinion, what the Apple Litigation all comes down to is whether or not QCOM is able to retain its current pricing structure of its patents licenses issued by its patent business (‘QTL’). The royalties are now charged as a percentage on the wholesale value of a device. QCOM is the industry leader for 3G, 4G and LTE technology which are used in baseband processors, and many of these patents are declared standard essential. QCOM sells its licenses to vendors in bundles and used to be able to charge 3-5% of the total value of the device (i.e. 12-20$ for a 400$ smartphone). Those prices have come down on the back of various lawsuits to an estimated average of 2.8%. It is estimated Apple is charged an average of 10$ per device by QCOM for the connectivity patents.

QCOM has always defended the pricing structure to keep the royalty fee based on the total value of the device instead of the component (a baseband processor costs 10-15$) arguing the connectivity patents make the smartphone smart and add value for the entiresmartphone. Without Wifi, Bluetooth, and fast LTE modems, a smartphone is just a phone.

There are a few outcomes here. Either the pricing structure will change and QCOM will have to charge a percentage over a component or maybe a fixed price per device, or QCOM will find a way to settle on lower royalty rates going forward. If QCOM is forced to charge a percentage of the component, this can have a major adverse impact and is highly contagious for the contracts with other licensees. The magnitude of the impact is still unknown, but QCOM knows what is at stake and when to settle. Moreover, QCOM is in a position of power as the market leading technology supplier and inventor of 5G technologies. I expect QCOM to be able retain its pricing structure and if not, control the price-impact of the litigations on the back of its leading position in a very hot market. However, it is clear that we should not be overly optimistic about QTL’s sales growth in the short to mid-term.

This week another element was added to up the stakes, Apple is allegedly going to avoid QCOM chips for its next product series in 2018. QCOM shares lost 7.5% value on this news. That is clearly an overreaction of the market, another piece of bad news from a new angle spooked QCOM investors. However, it is not that new competitors and even clients such as Apple itself are already developing their own ARM-based semiconductors. I am not too worried because the production does not release them from the patent burden on the standard essential connectivity patents. Besides, QCOM makes high-end best-in-class baseband processors and has a ton of scale that off-takers will not have. QCOM is expected to keep (and perhaps even improve) this position for the 5G devices.

I expect the semiconductor industry to consolidate further, which will make it a poor choice for new parties to invest in the R&D and operations. Apple will have a hard time ignoring market leading products for its top-of-the-market products. From this perspective it did not surprise me that QCOM is allegedly the aggressor, denying Apple software to test the chips.

What are Apple’s incentives to go to war with one of their key suppliers?

The royalty payments that are withheld accumulate to c. $3-$4 billion per year of which c. $3 billion are related to Apple devices. This is very serious money, but one can wonder how the importance of a healthy relationship and access to best-in-class QCOM products relate to the impact on Apple’s margins. Apple has c. $223 billion annual sales and $74 billion EBITDA, $3 billion is a relatively small consideration. What else is at play?

The commercial introduction of 5G is coming closer and closer (last week QCOM showcased the first working 5G data connection to a mobile device via its Snapdragon X50 chipset), and NXP, which is a big supplier of Apple as well, has a very strong NFC technology IP portfolio. Apple leverages the timing to fight for a different pricing structure and better 5G licensing contract before the QCOM/NXP deal finalizes and 5G is commercially introduced. Plus, Apple has great momentum as QCOM needs to fund the $39bln acquisition and pay multi-billion dollar anti-trust fines. Apple cannot ignore the QCOM/NXP combination as they provide essential technology for the data heavy platforms of autonomous cars, smartphones, wearables and IoT that will emerge over the next couple of years.

How the judges will rule is highly uncertain, and there is a big difference between being right and being proven right. But I believe that a big part of these litigations are plain pricing negotiations and QCOM will do everything it can to defend its pricing structure and prevent contagion. There will be concessions, the $4 billion fees will likely drop substantially in a settlement, and the QTL business will have a hard time growing earnings in the short to medium term. On the other hand, I would be very surprised if the judges rule in favor of Apple over the inventor of new life-changing technology. In the end, Apple cannot do without the business of QCOM or NXP, but both can do without the business of Apple. Keep in mind that all Apple contract manufacturers and many other clients signed to these agreements in the first place.

In the meanwhile, even if the licensee does no longer report and pay any royalties, the licensee is still using the IP. Hence, a huge off-balance future claim on the missed royalty payments is building up.

The Q4 earnings update shows fundamental strength

The latest earnings update showed fundamental strength in especially the QCT chip division and – accounting for the withheld royalty payments – decent performance of QTL. Guidance for Q1 (which fully excludes the withheld royalties) is strong, which made shares soar to $55 per share on Friday (pre-AVGO rumors), up from low $50s at the start of the week. The Q4 figures confirm that, despite all uncertainty and the distorted picture of the earnings and revenues, the underlying business performs very well. Key drivers are the success of the new Snapdragon processors and the introduction of gigabit LTE modems. QCT showed further margin expansion (sixth quarter in a row, 17% EBT vs 12% in FY16, guidance 18-20% EBT) on the back of a higher-margin product mix and lower average unit costs, partially offset by lower average selling prices and higher excess inventory charges. Since Apple started using Intel modems, QCOM has a declining market share at Apple (c. -/- $550mln sales impact). This negative effect was more than offset by 1) 25% sales growth from adjacent industries (i.a. IoT, automotive), which is now at $3bln p.a., 2) a successful start of the RF360 joint venture with TDK and 3) savings under the cost reduction plan offset. The QTL licensing business showed a strong decline as royalty payments related to the sale of Apple products as well as the other licensee in dispute continued to be withheld. The missed sales comprise a volume that was $1.35bln in Q3 and Q4 2016. However, continued growth in consumer demand for 3G/4G devices drove an underlying mid single digit growth of the QTL business.

Guidance is strong, reflecting the momentum of QCT and the strong underlying end-market for 3G/4G devices and adjacent segments (primarily IoT and automotive). The guidance excludes QTL revenues related to the sale of Apple products. Assuming a conservative quarterly impact of $0.8 billion and $0.35 EPS, the guidance for 1Q18 of $1.1-$1.3 billion QTL sales and total EPS of 0.85-0.95$ (versus $1.8 billion sales and $1.19 EPS per 1Q17) reflects an underlying improvement of QTL sales and EPS of 20% and 7% respectively. In addition, the QCT sales growth is guided 1-11% with an 18-20% EBT margin (up from 17-19%).

The long-term prospects for QCOM are still very healthy, even without the Apple business. Moreover, the dividends are still safe even with EPS down to $0.83 per share and the dividend pay-out level now at 69%. QCOM’s balance sheet is still very strong and the non-Apple business is growing.

The NXP acquisition is nearing a close

Last and certainly not least, both NXP and QCOM management reiterated in their earnings call that the regulatory process is ‘on a track’. This is in line with what has been communicated on various occasions over the last couple of months. One nuance is that both companies started to indicate that the deal might slip into 2018 as the regulators take a bit longer than was expected. QCOM is obviously working with the regulators on a deal that will work. Five regulators have cleared the deal already; the most important regulators left are the EU and China.

By now QCOM should have a clear picture of the regulatory requirements, in reaction to this QCOM announced concessions (e.g. QCOM told EU regulators, it will not acquire NXP’s standard essential patents and agreed to ‘not take legal action against third parties related to NXP’s NFC patents) but the language on the regulatory process has remained upbeat. Hence, I fully expect the deal to close albeit with a few more concessions on the NFC IP portfolio, which should not hurt the true strategic rationale of the deal.

Then there is the acquisition price. The $110 per share bid was a 34% premium over NXP’s pre-bid share price in October 2016. However, the semiconductor industry gained more momentum and NXP slightly over-performed in 2017. Hence, shareholders are now expecting QCOM to increase its bid. In August active shareholders Elliott Management increased its stake in NXP to 6%, which caused the NXP stock to trade around $117, which is substantially higher than QCOM’s bid. Not surprisingly the amount of NXP shares offered is decreasing. After the regulatory approvals, QCOM and management will renegotiate a deal. I anticipate that the bid will be increased towards the $120-$125 area. This has no major impact for QCOM (effectively raising the total acquisition consideration by c. $5 billion to $50 billion) and QCOM should be able to negotiate and fund the deal after regulatory approvals. Please consider that shareholders and management already approved the transaction, plus there are hefty termination penalties ($1.25 billion for NXP, $2 billion for QCOM) on top of all planning, financing and advisory investments so far. Additionally, NXP management has the option to lower the minimum tender threshold from 80% to 70% in case active shareholders form a block.

Valuation of QCOM and the QCOM/NXP combination

The valuation of a company dealing with so much uncertainty is very complex. However, the AVGO bid added a floor in the valuation. There are a couple of ways to look at the valuation of QCOM. I will focus on the stand-alone QCOM/NXP combination over a horizon of three years, after the cost synergies have materialized. If the AVGO bid falls through, this is the cash flow QCOM shareholders want to value. What is the value of the combination in three years and what IRR does this imply compared to the current Enterprise Value (“EV”)? I will also update the peer analysis to share another perspective on the valuation.

To put a value on the combination in three years' time, we need to come up with assumptions for the growth of and margins of both NXP and QCOM as well as the balance sheet development. This is no easy task, therefore it’s best to make conservative assumptions. For QCOM I assumed both the FY20 sales and EBITDA to be equal to the FY16 performance ($23.5bln sales, $8.6bln EBITDA). Considering the strong underlying performance and mid to high single digit growth of end markets, this assumption implies a substantial negative impact from the Apple Litigation on QTL sales and limited new business from 5G, IoT and automotive. I consider this very conservative.

For NXP I assume 7% annual sales and EBITDA growth, which is modest compared to the current trading (8% YoY growth) and analyst estimates (>15% p.a.). The combination expects cost synergies of $0.5 billion two years after the merger, adding these figures results in $12.9 billion FY20 EBITDA for the combination.

Now we have an idea about the FY20 EBITDA of the combination, we can estimate the cash flow, which we need to come up with the FY20 total net debt. If we assume a cash conversion (% of EBITDA that is available as cash for debt service) of 60-65% (i.e. $7.7-$8.4 billion cash available for debt service in FY20) and correct for c. 1.7 billion annual interest costs the yearly FCF is about $6 billion per year. If QCOM ends up paying $125 dollar per share, and we assume a net debt of $50 billion at opening, the leverage of the combination per FY20 is expected at $50 billion -/- (3 x $6 billion) = $32 billion.

Of course a payment of withheld royalties, heavy capex or working capital swings etc can cause the actual leverage to greatly differ from this number. But this gives us an idea of the capital structure 3 years from now.

The net debt and EBITDA of the combination are used to determine an EV and equity value. QCOM'cs pre-AVGO bid EV/EBITDA multiple is at 11.4x, which is below the industry average of 15.5x. Multiplying our estimated $12.9 billion FY20 EBITDA by 11.4 gives us an EV of c. $147 billion. Please note how sensitive this value is to changes in the valuation multiple and the forecasted EBITDA. Overall I consider $150 billion for the QCOM/NXP combination realistic and conservative. In a positive scenario the EBITDA will be higher and the growth rate plus upside of the combination would allow a higher multiple. Moreover, if the litigations end well, the multiple is likely to become higher as the biggest uncertainties are gone. Nevertheless, let’s work with $150 billion EV. If we deduct the $32 billion total net debt, an equity value of $118 billion is derived, which equals 79.3$ per share based on current outstanding QCOM shares. $120 billion market cap at a P/E of 20x would imply an EPS of $6, which is slightly above FY16 level whilst net margin is well below historic profitability level and thus reflects a substantial impact of the Apple Litigation.

Compared to the pre-AVGO bid valuation of $81 billion market cap ($82bln EV) this implies an upside of c. 45% and an IRR of c.10% (calculating with 9% WACC).



Peer analysis

The semiconductor industry shows strong momentum, but the continued stream of negative news left QCOM trading sideways. In July I already showed a benchmark of QCOM against its peers, you can find it here. Since then, the industry average multiples moved up substantially (as did the SOX semiconductor index which gained 13% during this time span), hence the discount against the industry increased even further. Compared to its historic mean, QCOM is above its 10-year median of 19.0 P/E with a P/E of 23.9, but keep in mind these figures are relatively high due to the missing income from the withheld Apple royalties.

Comparing to its peers, QCOM is even at $62 still at a large discount on both the EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples (18-40%) even though QCOM is a very cash generative company. Normalized for the unpaid QTL revenues the cash conversion is around 70%, which is among the highest in the semiconductor industry. What this means is that you can buy the operational profits of QCOM at a discount to its peers, and on top of that, have profits convert into more cash on the dollar as well. This is the result of the lucrative licensing business model (which is also structured very tax friendly). The strong cash flow has allowed QCOM to continue its increasing dividend streak since 2003 at an astonishing rate of 17.2% per annum over the last decade.

Conclusion

Don’t let Qualcomm fool you. The uncertainty and risk revolving around the Apple litigation and the NXP Deal are substantial and have many investors waiting on the sideline. For the investors in QCOM, times are tough and it requires a strong stomach and alertness to follow all legal developments.

The risk surrounding QCOM is decreasing as the NXP Deal advances and QCOM is able to deliver strong underlying results. The company is being pressured hard on its pricing structure and it will have an impact, so keep a sharp eye out for signs that QCOM will have to forfeit its pricing structure (that would be highly contagious), or any very material regulatory objections. However, the AVGO bid is in my perception an industry insider’s take on the QCOM risks and a validation of the QCOM proposition.

QCOM is stand-alone still an attractive investment considering 1) the margin of safety that is still present in the valuation, (2) the moat and promising equity story, and 3) the strong cash flow that allows a high dividend. Moreover, QCOM is worth a lot more than $70 to AVGO considering the strategic rationale and margin improvements that should be possible. I expect a higher bid will be necessary to acquire QCOM.

