Tahoe Resources' (TAHO) CEO Ron Clayton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexandra Barrows - VP, IR

Ron Clayton - President and CEO

Elizabeth McGregor - VP and CFO

Tom Fudge - VP, Operations

Edie Hofmeister - EVP, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel

Analysts

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC

Steven Butler - GMP Securities

Anita Soni - Credit Suisse

Justin Stevens - Raymond James

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Operator

Welcome to the Tahoe Resources Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexandra Barrows, Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Barrows

Thank you, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Tahoe Resources third quarter 2017 earnings call. Our results were released yesterday evening with a copy of the press release and slides for today's call available on our website. Our conference call today is being webcast live and is also available on the Investor Relations page of our website by clicking on the webcast link to the call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will be using forward-looking statements during today's presentation and actual results may differ materially. We would like to refer everyone to the cautionary language included in our press release and presentation materials and to the risk factors described in our MD&A's and annual information forum.

Joining us on today's call we have Ron Clayton, President and CEO; Elizabeth McGregor, Vice President and CFO; Tom Fudge, Vice President of Operations, Edie Hofmeister, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, in addition to several other members of our executive teams.

Ron will start the call by briefly summarizing our results for the quarter, Liz will then cover the financial performance and finally Ron will provide overview of our near term projects and an update on Guatemala. As usual, after our prepared remarks we'll open up the call for questions.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Ron.

Ron Clayton

Thanks Alex and good morning everyone. We appreciate you being on the call this morning.

Late yesterday we reported financial and operational results for Tahoe Resources during the third quarter, as well as an update on our two major near-term expansion projects Shahuindo and Bell Creek Shaft. I'm pleased to report another steady performance from our gold operations this quarter. We produced 109,000 ounces of total cash cost of $747 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $1088 per ounce.

Our total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost for the quarter were higher than prior quarters due to a $9 million expense at La Arena, our total cash costs and all-in sustaining cost for the year-to-date period were strong at $639 per ounce and $954 per ounce respectively and both remain on target to achieve our revised 2017 cost guidance.

The steady performance from our gold mines for another consecutive quarter demonstrates the value being derived in this part of our business. This is particularly evident during this difficult period in Guatemala where we were not able to produce only silver. Although we reported a loss for the quarter of $8.4 million or $0.03 per share, the results were negatively impacted by $14 million in cost $0.04 per share related to the suspension and care and maintenance of Escobal and a $9 million nonrecurring pretax expense of $0.03 per share at La Arena.

It's important to note that if knock these items we would've reported positive earnings for the quarter on the strength of our gold operations alone. I’ll touch on Guatemala in more detail in a few minutes but what I really want to stress your for you today is the underlying stability of our company thanks to our gold operations and the strength of our balance sheet despite the suspension.

Our operations at Escobal has been curtailed since June 19, and yet we still reported positive cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $37 million for the quarter. Likewise, our balance sheet remains extremely robust with about 137 million in net cash at the end of the quarter and no drawings under our credit facility.

We believe that consistent prudent capital management is fundamental to the success in this business and the key to creating and maintaining long-term shareholder value throughout the cycle.

Given how well the gold operations have been performing year-to-date, we were pleased to provide updated guidance for our gold operations during the quarter. The company increased its guidance for gold production to a range of 400,000 to 450,000 ounces for the year at a total cash cost per ounce of $650 to $700 in all and sustaining cost per ounce of $1050 to $1150. We are well within our target to achieve this guidance.

With that I’m going to turn the call over to Liz to provide a brief update on our financial performance for the quarter. Following Liz's comments, I'll provide an update on our two key projects that are expected to drive near-term growth and I'll conclude with an update on Guatemala. Liz?

Elizabeth McGregor

Thanks Ron and good morning everyone. I’ll start by summarizing our financial results and highlight a few items.

Tahoe reported a net loss for the quarter of $8.4 million or $0.03 per share compared to earnings of $33.5 million or $0.11 per share in Q2. Third quarter earnings were lower than the previous quarter reflecting the impact of the suspension of mining operations at Escobal.

As Ron already mentioned there is no production at Escobal during the quarter however, we did recognize about 7 million in revenue which included inventory that was on the water at the end of Q2, as well as mark-to-mark adjustment from the finalization of sales.

As a result of the suspension, the license suspension at Escobal we invoked first measurer with our customers on July 6. We currently have about 350,000 ounces of silver and concentrates that remains on-site and cannot be shipped until we restart operations. Once we resume operations and start shipping again, we anticipate it could be 60 to 90 days until revenue recognition criteria is met for all shipments as some sales are not recognized until the concentrate reaches it smelter.

Despite the difficulty in Guatemala, I’m pleased to report solid earnings from our gold business for the quarter. We sold 116,000 ounces of gold versus 110,000 ounces in Q2 our average realized price for Gold in Doré during the quarter was $1,266 per ounce which was slightly higher than last quarter.

Production costs were $89 million which included the nonrecurring La Arena expense Ron mentioned earlier. Depreciation was $32 million and corporate G&A was $12 million. In addition during the quarter we incurred costs related to the care and maintenance of the Escobal mine of just 14 million. This amount includes costs related to maintaining certain environmental commitments, salaries and legal fees. There were no care and maintenance costs in prior periods.

Exploration expenditures were $4.5 million in the third quarter versus $6 million in the second quarter and the $4.5 million just under 3 million was spent in Canada with the remainder being spent in Peru. The situation in Guatemala means we continue to review our options including our exploration program to determine where reductions or deferrals of spending will have least impact on our near term production and our growth projects. The lower spend rate for exploration this quarter is a reflection of these efforts and in line with our revised 2017 exploration guidance.

On a per ounce cost basis as Ron mentioned our costs related to the gold production were higher this quarter than the previous quarter due primarily to the nonrecurring pretax expense at La Arena at $9 million. That expense impacted total cash costs per gold ounce $82 per ounce for the quarter and $27 per ounce year-to-date. Nevertheless cost remains very strong on a year-to-date basis and well within our guidance.

Total capital expenditures in the quarter were $54 million which was split about 50-50 between sustaining and project capital. After we suspend the guidance in August we undertook a detailed review of the pace of both capital and exploration expenditures, as well as G&A in effort to converse cash. We identified those projects at each mine site that could be delayed without a large impact to near-term production and make effort to delay that spend there made sense. As a result both our sustaining and project capital spend rates have been revised while maintaining our near-term production profile.

As a result of our effort we ended the quarter with consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $182 million, $35 million in debt and about $10 million in leases for a healthy net cash position of $137 million. We continue to have access to $75 million of our $300 million revolving credit facility which remains fully undrawn.

As a reminder we remain limited to $75 million at the revolver during the period of the Escobal license suspension. Our banking syndicate continues to be very supportive of the company during this period and we look forward to working with them on the facility structure as we get more clarity in Guatemala.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Ron.

Ron Clayton

Thanks Liz. I’d now like to provide an updated on two growth projects and finally we’ll get to in Guatemala.

Looking at the Shahuindo expansion project construction of Leach Pad 2B began during the quarter and is schedule to be placed into production in the third quarter of 2018. Permits for Phase 1 of the south waste rock dump were received during the quarter and it’s currently in use and has capacity to accommodate material through the end of 2018.

Commissioning of the 12,000 ton per day crushing and agglomeration circuit was initiated at the end of September as planned. The project is planned to re-support 36,000 tons per day production rate for the end of 2018 providing an expected 30% ultimate gold recovery in line we the previous feasibility study.

Of the $80 million total project budget for the crushing and agglomeration circuit approximately $44 million has been spent through September 30 of which about $13 million was spent during the third quarter. The remaining roughly $36 million left in the total project budget we have about $7 million committed. Drilling during the third quarter confirmed the continuity of significant water bearing strata within the company’s landholding. Construction of a new production well was ongoing during the third quarter and we don't anticipate any water issues for the full 36,000 ton per day project.

Turning to Bell Creek the Shaft Project continued on schedule during the quarter the underground sinking hoist was commissioned and excavation work began on the third and final pilot raise. Surface construction continued in the third quarter with the completion of the new administration and security complex. The new hoist foundations were completed and tenders for the installation of the hoistroom and headframe were received.

Of the $80 million total budget for the Bell Creek Shaft approximate $44 million has been spent as of September 30 of which 12 million was spent during the third quarter. Of the remaining amount the company has about $6 million currently committed the project remains on schedule and within guidance for commissioning in midyear 2018 with the ramp up through the end of next year.

During the exploration as I mentioned to you last quarter our current spending is being carefully managed with a focus on those areas with the highest likelihood of having a positive impact on near-term production.

In Canada we completed about 22,000 meters of exploration drilling in an effort to grow gold mineral reserves and resources in the region. In Peru we focused on satellite targets at Shahuindo and advanced some early stage exploration activities on select district targets surrounding both La Arena and Huamachuco.

We've taken the same prudent capital management approach for a longer-term project pipeline as you are aware we of possible PEAs for La Arena II and Fenn-Gib to converse capital while Escobal is suspended. Once Escobal is back up and running we will reevaluate our exploration programs and we’ll be in a better position to more realistically assess our longer-term project pipeline.

And with that I’d like to provide an update on Escobal. Needless to say it's been difficult four months for us. There has been a lot of moving pieces so I want to give you a recap of the events. I'll turn the call over to Edie Hofmeister to start with the legal summary.

Edie Hofmeister

Thanks Ron, good morning everyone.

On July 5 the company was notified that the Supreme Court of Guatemala has issued a temporary decision to provisionally suspend Escobal mining license. This ruling was in response to an action brought by CALAS an anti-mining NGO against the Ministry of Energy and Mines or MEM. CALAS alleged that MEM violated the Xinca indigenous people rights to consultation in advance of granting the Escobal mine license back in April of 2013.

There was no legal reasoning in court’s ruling. As a reminder in Guatemala the Supreme Court is the initial trial court in cases against ministers any appeal of the Supreme Court's decision are heard by the constitutional court the highest court in Guatemala for these purposes.

The preliminary decision by the Supreme Court to temporarily suspend our license conferred standing on us and MEM and others appealed that ruling to the constitutional court. On the August 24 we reported that the constitutional court again without reference to any written reasoning had affirmed the Supreme Court decision and as a result our mining license remains temporarily suspended. It also important to understand that through August 24 all legal decisions related to a temporary injunction.

In Guatemala law similar to the United States and Canada temporary injunction is meant to avoid irreparable harm until the court contains up the full evaluation of the case on merit. So all legal decision after August 24 relates to merits of the case for the definitive decision.

On August 28, the Supreme Court heard the tape on the merits and on September 10, it issued it continue decision to reinstate Escobal for mining license. CALAS and other interested parties appealed that ruling to the constitutional court which heard the matter on October 25.

According to Guatemala laws the constitutional court must rule within five calendar days of the public hearing clearly that has not happened so we are waiting we hope for a ruling on the appeal before the end of the year if not sooner but we can't predict when the court with rule.

Ron Clayton

Thanks for that Edie, okay so where does that put us. First we strongly believe that we have the legal right to operate following the Supreme Court's September 10 decision, but we've not yet restarted operations for two primary reasons. The first is our export credential in June we filed an annual request to renew the export credential with MEM. MEM did not renew the credential because its renewal had become contingent on Escobal having a mining license which as we just discussed was temporarily suspended during that period.

Our export credential therefore expired in August after the Supreme Court reinstated our mining license on September 10 MEM publicly stated that the export credential could now be legally renewed. However, contrary to such public declaration MEM is yet to renew the credential we now believe that MEM is unlikely to renew the export credential prior to the constitutional court ruling on the appeal process.

Second reason we’re not operating yet is the road block. Since June 7, a group of protesters near the town of Casillas have blocked the primary highway that connects Guatemala City to San Rafael las Flores Oslo the town where mine is located.

We received a lot of questions about the blockade its participants and the motivations behind the protest. Based on information shared with us from our extensive engagement with the community members and stakeholders in the region I want to try to clarify the situation here for you today.

While some of the protesters come from the town of Casillas which is approximately 16 kilometers from mine many more of the recent protesters are from outside the municipality the protest in Casillas originally began in June as a protest against the Mayor of Casillas. Later certain anti-mining activist within Casillas made the protest about Escobal blaming the mine for causing seismic activity which is unequivocally false.

Later many opportunist leverage the protest for their own interests we now have reason to believe that the blockade is politically motivated and as being substantially funded by anti-mining groups.

As you may have seen in the recent media coverage some of the protesters have become increasingly violent at roadblock following the Supreme Court September 10 Court ruling that reinstated the Escobal mining license, we attempted to transport supplies to the mine protesters blocked the passage of vehicles and physically attacked the drivers and the trucks. On a separate occasion a helicopter attempting to deliver fuel to the mine was shot at.

Our employees and contractors have been physically threatened when they try to drive to the mine. Unfortunately these violent actions are being perpetrated by certain bad actors. We do not believe these actions are representative of the majority of Casillas community members. We've been told that most residents of Casillas are tired roadblock and are being threatened by outside groups to provide money, food or manpower to support the continuation of the blockade. We’re engaging with a wider range of residents in Casillas and organizations interested in ending the blockade.

The company has ongoing conversations with the regional mayors, the National Association of Municipalities, the human rights department, local businesses, the governor of Santa Rosa, the Vice President of Guatemala and numerous government ministries and religious leaders in an effort to find a mutually beneficial resolution. Unfortunately many of these outside anti-mining groups have no interest in engaging in peaceful dialogue so while we’re doing everything in our power to resolve this situation peacefully ultimately this blockade is not about Escobal and its alleged negative impacts.

It has become a pretext for a wider anti-mining and political agenda, but we do not control however when the government will choose to act to help resolve the blockade I can tell you that the company has been and continues to work with the government officials to manage the situation peacefully. I can also tell you that our employees remain supportive and are anxious to get back to work.

And based on our expensive community engagement, I can tell you there is the majority of the residents at Casillas are tired of this blockade run by outsiders. And are interested in participating in projects together with the company that would benefit their economic and social well being.

Realistically we may not be able to achieve a resolution of the blockade prior to the constitutional court ruling. However, I am confident that resolution will be reached. I truly believe that the productive Escobal is in the best interest of all our stakeholders, including government of Guatemala. The local communities which includes the Casillas, our employees, our suppliers and fellow shareholders.

I think I'll end the talk on Guatemala there. But I want to leave you with the few key messages before I open it up for questions. Well this is no doubt been a trying time for the company. I'm very, very proud of the management team here. I especially want to acknowledge our employees and contractors on the ground in Guatemala. They have demonstrated incredible resolve in spring in overcoming this challenge. We have a very talented and capable group of people here that are working together to solve this problem. We're navigating complex legal, social and political waters in Guatemala.

Although while we've kept our eye on the ball at our gold operations and continue to deliver very solid results in both Canada and Peru. And because of balance sheet is strong, thanks to pragmatic capital management decisions. We are well positioned to not only manage through this period but to deliver on our two near terms growth projects Shahuindo, and Bell Creek .

Guatemala is not the easiest jurisdiction to operate. But this is the management team, that is up to the challenge and has successfully operated there for seven years. I can assure you we will continue to keep our focus on getting Escobal back in the operation and returning value to our shareholders.

And with that I want to thank you for time this morning. Operator, that concludes our formal portion of prepared remarks. And we'd be happy to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Ralph Profiti of Eight Capital.

Ralph Profiti

I have two if possible, one on Guatemala and one on Shahuindo. First one Ron, the MD&A talks about the assistance of international mediation experts. Was this something that was initiated by Tahoe or the Government? And have you seen any positive influence from this party?

Ron Clayton

We initiated it, Ralph. And I would say that we've seen some benefit from it in the format of the advances we've made with the people at Casillas directly. Obviously there is traction here that doesn’t want to talk. And it has no impact on that. Edie would you like to add anything to that?

Edie Hofmeister

Yes, we've started that process with some of the international experts to have expertise in UN meditation dispute in developing countries, and any decades of experience of that. So, we've hired a different consultant to have that level of expertise two months ago. And were are seeing progress in terms of their advise to us about how to engage on the ground, how to strengthen our and engagement social programs in and around the Casillas area.

And, we are continuing to work with them so that’s a working progress. I also thing that Guatemalan government welcomes the opportunity to work with and somewhat independent third party to have an expertise in these kinds of disputes.

Ralph Profiti

Let me ask a question on Shahuindo if I may. You made some advances on lead cycle times there. And I am want if you can helping us put a little bit more magnitude on that discussion. Are the benefits that you are seeing allowing you to reengineer your strategy when it comes to things like compacting and cyanide usage?

Ron Clayton

Yes. I think I may have ask Tom jump in here and add something. But I absolutely our team down there has done a great job of collecting data as we go forward. And making adjustments that have resulted in higher recoveries overall and with the run of mine. It doesn’t mean that we still need to do the crushing and agglomeration. Because, at the end of the day, we’re probably mining a little bit more of the courser grain higher silicate rock. And so we’re going to need to crushing and agglomeration anyway. But yeah, I’m really pleased with the fact that we're seeing something that would tell us that we may be headed to the upside of the plan or than the downside of the plan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Cosmos Chiu from CIBC.

Cosmos Chiu

A few questions from me here, maybe first half on Guatemala. In terms of the appeals made by CALAS in the constitutional courts. What is the basis of their appeal?

Ron Clayton

CALAS in particular appealed the Supreme Court’s ruling that we could go back to work during the consultation period. So that would be one of the things the court would maybe decide on. I don’t know what the --

Edie Hofmeister

While the legal ground was a lack of due process and discrimination against [indiscernible] indigenous. And just to give you some color on is though, their appeal was four sentences, saying things like there was a lack of due process discrimination –

Cosmos Chiu

Four sentences, okay.

Ron Clayton

Yes, they didn’t prove their case.

Cosmos Chiu

But nothing is going to happen. But what if it turns out to be an unfavorable decision for Tahoe come year end. What sort of like, what would Tahoe’s next step be?

Ron Clayton

I’m going to allow to Edie answer that from a legal standpoint. But what I do want you to hear loud and clear, as first off we don’t think, we’re going to get an unfavorable decision. We think, we’re going to get something similar to the Supreme Court decision or similar to [OSACH], okay? Well if they ruled against this, the likely ruling would be to uphold this appeal we just discussed. And they might be down during the entire consultation period.

From a company perspective, the company is very, very strong. And that’s one of the thing we’ve been trying to help you understand through our call and our press release and that kind of things. The gold business is extremely strong and our balance sheet is extremely strong. And so, we’re in a position where we can fight that we have to. Again we don’t think we will, but we know this intend to push this, until we get Escobal back up and running regardless of within reason what that takes.

Cosmos Chiu

And then I guess Ron, on the other hand, if the appeals are dismissed, and you know it turns out to be a favorable situation for Tahoe, as you would expect. Would you expect MEM to be able to issue the export credentials fairly quickly after that?

Ron Clayton

Yes, our feeling above that, Cosmos is that, you probably talking about two or three week process to get through all the paper work in the court from that kind of things. Because, physically what has to happens is the constitutional court has to tell the Supreme Court that they left held their decision. And then the supreme courts got to issue some things to MEM and that kind of things. Given that kind of timeframe MEM should just almost immediately issue the exportation credentials. It is an administrative thing.

Cosmos Chiu

And then looking back at Q3, there was about $40 million on care and maintenance cost, related to Escobal. Is that pretty normal run rate for the care and maintenance? And what is the highest cost, is it pumping, is it labor, are you still paying some kind of royalty to the local community? And should we be expect, again depending on when, the restart to Escobal is going to be? Should we expect to add $14 million in Q4?

Ron Clayton

Yes. Cosmos, one of the things that we said was to be above $2.5 million care and maintenance. And that’s pretty true a month at the site. The difference really primarily is the cost of the legal and the media and the lobbying and that kind of things that we're doing in Canada and the U.S. and other cost like that. It’s hard for me to tell you what that run rate is going to be, because it’s very dependent on how much of that stuff we have to do. Now, the other thing I can tell if this turns into a longer term proposition and I again I don’t, we don’t think it’s going there.

But one of the things we have been doing inside of that $2.5 million is rebuilding equipment. On our longer term proposition we probably wouldn’t do that. So if you’re looking at a long term modeling kind of thing I think those costs will come back down to that $2 million to $2.5 million.

Cosmos Chiu

And maybe switching gears a little bit. Looking at Shahuindo in Peru, Ron as you said the first 12,000 tons per day crushing and agglomeration has been commissioned. When should we expect to start to seeing some of the higher recovery comes through? And how does that work are you stocking the crushing and agglomerated the material on to the raw material or is it going to be separately stocked on for example the 2B leach pad? And how higher the heap is right now?

Ron Clayton

Thanks I'm not sure I can answer all of those along. I'm going to leave Tom for some of that but to start with the crushing and agglomeration in commissioning, it hasn’t been completed and so I will say probably we're going to see anything in terms of recovery increases and it'll ramp up pretty slow. Remember we’re still at that 12,000 tons per day capacity for the crushing and agglomeration.

The agglomerated material will be stocked on top of around the mining material. And you may not know this, but part of the plan here is to scalp off, I think it’s plus 4 inch, but a core fraction that won’t be agglomerated and that’s going to be used in between list of draining the material and that kind of thing but we know that stuff leaches pretty well too. In terms of how high are leach pad is right now Tom can you help me?

Tom Fudge

Yes, we’re designing 12 meter lifts right now.

Cosmos Chiu

And then just one last question on Shahuindo. Ron you mentioned around $36 million left in terms of CapEx for the expansion project. How much of that is going to be spent in Q4 and then how much will be in 2018?

Ron Clayton

Let's say $10 million in Q4 and the rest in ’18 probably spread over 2.5 to 3.25.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steven Butler of GMP Securities.

Steven Butler

Just coming back to Guatemala and Edie, is there any presidents again for beyond the five day limit for them to have ruled by October 30 day before Halloween? Trick or Treat? But so what is an outside case on the search of president or how long it may take them to rule?

Edie Hofmeister

Well because it is the highest part in the land say, sometimes it matters into their own hands. Our experience in Guatemala with a lot of these legal cases is that they could take, they’re not going to do it in five days. And they’re probably going to do it in within a couple of months on receiving the appeal. So that’s still our expectation here. And that’s why we say we expect to hear by the end of the year.

Ron Clayton

A lot of this, Steve we have to take it from what happen in OSACH is that really the only for us the alternative.

Edie Hofmeister

Yes, so that’s an excellent point in the OSACH case a very similar case to the one that went up to appeal at the Constitutional Court level. It took the court two months.

Steven Butler

It did take two months okay. Thanks. You talked about certain bad actors around the road blockade. And obviously there’s more than just perhaps CALAS been involved in the road blockades as you or certain NGOs are seen involved, is there more than one NGO formally recognized NGO than CALAS it’s involved here now at this point?

Ron Clayton

Yes there are, I'm going to let Edie give you the details.

Edie Hofmeister

Well there are a number of NGOs and then there are a number of actors who we believe to be financially supported by outside NGOs. So I say in terms of local NGO we’re looking at about four different one in local I mean Guatemalan. And then there’s frankly International support for other NGO as well.

Steven Butler

So it sounds like obviously it’s a bit of rallying has to happen around the case to force pressure for these guys to somehow seize and desist on their actions. So I guess…

Edie Hofmeister

I think that’s right, but I also think that we’re seeing progress there. Because what really matters to that area and what matters to us in retaining our social license to operate is to address the concerns of the Casillas residents and not NGO from outside the area. So what we're seeing there is the shift, we're starting to see a shift in which Casillas residents are more motivated to engage in dialogue and break through this.

Ron Clayton

Yes can't stress enough Steve, how good job our people have done the ground in Casillas with the people that will be there when that's all over. And at the end of the day, that's what really is going to matter for the long-term all Escobal and for that community. And we're on the same page, it just we needed to get through the court thing. And then I am probably believe that these other couple of things that will resolve themselves fairly quickly.

Steven Butler

Is there any convincing of the current Mayor in terms of his view towards Escobal. And or when may will elections is let it to happen?

Ron Clayton

Yes. We’ll 2.5 years away from elections in Guatemala. So that's probably well it's on their mind. I don't think it's an immediate deal. That Mayor has been, see us has been kind of hot and cold for the last three years that we've been royalties. He took royalties for a while, then he didn't take royalties. And he's had his own problems in the community. And I think the biggest thing is a lot of times these communities would rather work directly with us rather than through the mayors. Because there is always some concerns that the mayor's are deepen into the candy store.

Steven Butler

And maybe we'll turn to the some positive here in the Gold side and Shahuindo. Just

Maybe if Brian is on the line. But I think, Brian you mentioned in Colorado Springs that there is at some point that Shahuindo update potentially coming for the market in terms of reserve resource update. Can you may be set timing on that? And maybe is the current production program having success at Shahuindo to the north.

Ron Clayton

Yes, I don't, we're not going to put out a formal 43 to 101. But when we put out our update in January, we'll have that Shahuindo information and then and then there will be an increase in the reserves and resources. In terms of exploration, I'm going let Brian to elaborate.

Brian Brodsky

Yes, Steve. With the reduction in exploration in July we reduced from 3 drills to 1 drill. But we are concentrating on near pit targets. And also moving just recently into what we called the North Corridor, which is a granularity for us. We haven't tackled that really since the old selling days. So we're excited about that we have one drill working there started about two weeks ago and we'll continue into next year. And we planned to beat to that up next year.

Steven Butler

And Brian you're also doing some reconnaissance work or something up around at [Abu Blanca].

Brian Brodsky

Yes Abu Blanca is more while array in our focus it's couple of kilometers away. And we're doing the initial field work there waiting on a drill permit and should be drill nearly next year.

Ron Clayton

And the other thing I'd say about for this very, very exciting and with our reconciliation at La Arena has been fantastic this year it's about 25% positive or above in that not surely, 20% an ounces. So we're doing some work there both modeling and we'll doing a little bit of drilling looking at what that means for the future of La Arena. And it could add life to La Arena. And it certainly meant better grade than we were planning on. So lots of excitement in Peru.

Steven Butler

Ron lastly, were you almost ready to release La Arena to PA study except of the events you've started obviously to put down in the site.

Ron Clayton

I don't think so, Steve. I think we still have several months' worth of work to do there. But it's far enough long that we certainly understand it and we're extremely excited about it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Anita Soni from Credit Suisse.

Anita Soni

My question is with regards to your capital budgets and production guidance for 2018. When do you think you'll be in a position to be able to put that out market?

Ron Clayton

I think probably Anita, we'll put those out with the Q4 results. So it will be February around be more.

Anita Soni

And what do you expect to have in terms of information in hand by then. And not with respect to your production guidance, but just in terms of what kinds of decisions and catalysts will you need as you decide how to spend your money?

Ron Clayton

I think most of it depends on Escobal.

Anita Soni

So you do expect to have that core decision I guess as people have already on the call.

Ron Clayton

To the extent that we can't predict what the Court does based on what we've seen in the past we would expect to have that decision by then.

Operator

Our next question comes from Justin Stevens from Raymond James.

Justin Stevens

So most of my questions have already been cross asked here which is good just a couple left so you already achieve about 78% of the top end of your revised production guidance at La Arena. So if you’ve got another strong quarter like you guys have been seeing is it possibly you might top out there and what sort of grades and recoveries should we be looking after the fourth quarter here?

Ron Clayton

I would say from a grade and recoveries standpoint you should be expecting something like the third quarter, got to answer the full question.

Justin Stevens

Yes, that's good enough. You’re not expecting things to fall off a cliff or anything there?

Ron Clayton

We’re not.

Justin Stevens

And just over Timmins anywhere I could get a rough breakdown of where those tunnels came from?

Ron Clayton

I’ll tell what, we’ll follow with another call for that one.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Tumazos of John Tumazos Very Independent Research.

John Tumazos

If I could ask a couple questions aside from Guatemala after a restart would you consider share buybacks rather than dividends?

Ron Clayton

Yes that's a Board question John and I just don't anticipate that the Board would take up that path until we've had Escobal back up and running for a couple of months. So it's just not the right time and place for me to comment on that.

John Tumazos

The reason I asked the question and I respect that you don't want to touch it, is that if you erase the PP&E 775 million for Escobal and the 112 million goodwill for acquisitions, the stock trades at a 25% discount to your gold operations tangible carrying value. I mean try a second question, when do you expect the information flow would resume after Guatemalan resolution for the La Arena sulfides, Fenn-Gib, Juby, Whitney are there big projects away from core operations with 310 copper La Arena sulfides is more interesting than it was in June?

Ron Clayton

Absolutely it is. John what I've said in answer to that question a number of times with different people is that first we would need to digest and get back up and running. And then secondly I think we've really like to see a couple two, three months of good steady performance out of Escobal, have time to really think through those decisions but absolutely will be looking at turning those things back on and particularly the La Arena too.

John Tumazos

With all the uncertainty in Guatemala, your shareholders are more interested in these other projects where it’s just frustrating that we're in the dark so to speak?

Ron Clayton

Understood, you have the same thoughts.

Operator

This concludes time allocated for questions on today's call. I will now hand the call back over to Ron Clayton for closing comments.

Ron Clayton

Thanks everybody for attending today and I appreciate the questions. There is a few points that I just want to reiterate before we close today's call.

We have a very strong gold business that continues to perform well and is positioned for near term growth in late 2018. Our balance sheet remained very strong with very little debt and finally we have a very capable talented management team working to resolve issues in Guatemala for the long-term and I truly believe that we will preserve and successfully resume Escobal operations.

We appreciate your continued support for Tahoe and we’re looking forward to speaking with you next quarter. Thank you. Operator that’s the end of our comments, thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.