Alaris Royalty's (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Curtis Krawetz

Thank you, Tanya. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp's conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2017, as well as a brief corporate update.

I am Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations and I'm joined today on this call by Steve King, our President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer.

After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions, and as a result actual results could differ materially.

Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions, and risks is available in last night's press release and our MD&A for the period under the heading Forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors. Copies of which are available at SEDAR as well as our website.

Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to yesterday's press release and our MD&A for the period for more clarification.

I'll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll, Alaris' Chief Financial Officer.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks Curtis. Quite a few things to chat about in our current quarter. I'll start with a couple of significant events within a few days of late August, early September. First we realized a significant gain of $26.5 million on exit after tremendously successful four plus years as a partner with Sequel Youth and Family Services. Our original invested capital of $73.5 billion at an average FX rate of a $1.5, our units for repurchase for $95.6 million at an FX rate of $1.25 and that's in addition to the $47.2 million in monthly distribution we received since 2003 for an IRR of 29% for Alaris and a massive win for the owner of Sequel, who on his own schedule, sold the business to a third-party, getting result they couldn’t have achieved with another private equity partner.

And then just a few days ahead of that, we made our single largest investment in Alaris' history, an $85 million investment into Sales Benchmark Index after a highly competitive process and won the day with superior and non-dilutive economics and a cultural fit with SBI management.

Also in the quarter, we completed follow-on transactions with current high-performing partners for just over $8 million to bring our total growth deployment to nearly CAD150 million year-to-date.

And although successful in their international arbitration process, the monetary award to Group SM was handed down in the quarter and unfortunately was significantly smaller than anyone expected. Since Group SM hasn't paid as much in the way of distributions over the past two years, this has no impact on our dividend sustainability, nor our payout ratio. However, there are some balance sheet impacts to consider.

First, there's a secure prom note of $10 million and no change here. This has for security against a significant amount of AR and no change in the quarter.

Second, we have unsecured prom note of $17 million. Those were to be collected on judgment, but that won't be the case now. So, we moved those to long-term, but we do expect to collect these loans over time.

On the positive side of these unsecured notes, there's $2.3 million of accrued interest sitting in AR at September 30th and last week, we collected $1.5 million on that interest out of the proceeds of the judgement. There is also in AR unpaid distributions of $9.8, also were to be collected on judgment that also will be the case now. Those were written-off to bad debt expense in the period.

And finally, our preferred units were sitting at the book value of $37 million at September 30th. In the absence of current distributions, we changed from a discounted cash flow model to a liquidation model and with total bad debt in the business of just over $50 million; that approximates the enterprise value of the business, so we ended up writing-off the entire amount.

We still will work to recover whatever we can value as moving forward, but wanted to be conservative with our write-down at Q3. So, where we sit today with that, the business, does have a healthy project backlog and so we left a good amount of cash for the judgment in the business to execute on that backlog as we felt that is the best way for us to get repaid on the unsecured notes and get -- try to get some value on those preferred units. We are looking at restructuring options with management and the best way to maximize value out of a disappointing turn of events.

Compared to Q2, our revenue is up 4.5% and normalized EBITDA of just under 1% as a result of sort of the net effect of new revenues from SBI, ccComm, Accscient, Sandbox, and SCR, and a host of top of the collar resets. Successful redemptions in 2016 did eat into that increase. Compared to the prior year period, the Q3 last year, revenue was up 2.1% on a gross basis and plus 1.5% on a per share basis.

Expenses were down quarter-over-quarter for the nine months -- three and nine month period. 2016 had a few extraordinary items that haven't repeated themselves in the current period.

You may recall a GST audit last year that resulted in just over $0.5 million expense to 2016. We did appeal and we're successful and got most of that back this quarter, which reduced our G&A total for the period.

Total G&A of $1.3 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $6 million for the nine months ended September 30th compared to $7. -- $6 million compared to $7.2 million in 2016, a decrease of 17%.

As has been the case for some time, the majority of our portfolio is performing extremely well. Our largest -- our partners are performing tremendously through nine months of 2017; Planet Fitness, Federal Resources, DNT, Labstat, Providence, Sandbox, and [Indiscernible] having big years all looking at top of the collar reset. Others LMS, Matisia, ccComm and Accscient performing well and operating as expected.

We did have continued and measurable progress on each of our more challenging files. SCR commenced distributions as planned in mid-July of $100,000 a month and we do expect that to continue as year-over-year results continue to show improvement.

For Agility, while challenge to pay current distributions over the last two months, we continue to work on a strategic plan that will see us get our capital plus the premium and all unpaid distributions and we do expect that over the next 60 days.

Kimco continue to produce strong profitable results that are ahead of budget thus far in 2017 and the long-term outlook for Kimco does remain solid. We are working on refinancing with a new senior lender that will pave the way restarts distributions at some level here in the near-term.

Several fair value adjustments in the period and that $6 million increase in fair value of the portfolio if you take us SM out of that equation. Labstat up almost $4 million, having an incredible year and will certainly pay us the max $7.9 million of distributions in 2017 and their significantly increased EBITDA run rate impacts our expectations at future years, increasing the fair value.

SCR, we wrote down about $4 million as we have decreased our growth expectations in future distribution. What we did is we're getting that $100,000 a month and we're sort of pushing out how much longer we expect to get that $100,000 a month just given the lack of visibility on long-term projects. They're very profitable right now and making a good chunk of change but on shorter term projects and until we see that long-term project swing, we are being conservative in our expectations for distributions.

Planet Fitness, Federal Resources, Providence, and Sandbox each up between $1 billion and $1.5 billion and that's as we get closer to that max reset we're expecting for each of those businesses Jan 1 of 2018.

Regarding our debt, bank covenants all well within allowable limits. We had $115 million, that's $115 million drawn at June -- at September 30th and total of just over $90 million of additional capacity based on current covenants.

Our expectations for Q3 include $22.6 million of revenue which obviously can be improved by new deployment and future dispositions for those not paying on the [Indiscernible] distribution and we do expect expenses consistent with prior periods.

So, those are the financial highlights. I'll now turn it over to Steve King for a corporate summary.

Steve King

Thanks Darren. I'll touch on the two large pieces of business that we did in the quarter and then talk about the go-forward plan. First of all, with Sequel, it was ninth exit that we've had in our history over 14 years. As Darren mentioned an ROI of 29% which is outstanding turning $77.5 million into $177.9 million in four years. All results we're very proud of.

So, putting in that exit with the eight others and waiting for capital -- waiting for it for capital deployed, our historic ROI has been around 17% on the nine companies that have exited and that includes the full loss on SHS and a smaller loss on non-KMH. So, again, industry-leading results over that time period.

Looking at our current portfolio, we see returns at least as good if not better than our historical record. The money that we got from Sequel, we -- the majority of it went to SBI, a significant win for us. The largest deal that we've ever done in our history, a bid process that was widely marketed throughout North America several dozen bidders. High growth rate companies, high margin business, no CapEx or debt in the business.

Certainly our economic outcome for the management team with our collar. The permanency to allow this partnership to evolve and grow into the future, also the cultural fit were huge factors in us prevailing in that process.

We did have a lower current yield attached to that deal of 13% compared historically 14%, 15%. That is offset by a higher growth rate participation number of 8% per year compared to 5% or 6% on a typical deal and also higher exit multiple that they would have to pay if and when they bought us out. So, you put all those things together and actually are expected ROI on SBI slightly higher than a typical deal.

In terms of future employment, we do expect the combination of new partner and follow-on deployment opportunities between now and year end. That should put us in a position to exceed the highest deployment year in Alaris' history. Our unique offering to entrepreneurs continues to set the standard in our industry for minority investing in North America. And as we certainly expect that to continue in 2018 and beyond.

Well, cash flow challenges for partners in the future could happen, albeit, none are expected based on the current results. And having partners sell their businesses in the future will inevitably happen, we expect to continue to put up industry-leading returns and continue to pay on a stable and growing dividend for our shareholders. Since going public in the end of 2008, we've actually paid out more than $12 a share in dividends.

It has been frustrating for both shareholders and management to have so many positives over the last two years, obscured by the negative situations that we've had to work through like Group SM. I hope and believe that with the write-off of SM in this quarter that we'll be able to move forward and allow investors to focus on the overall performance of our portfolio and the opportunities for profitable capital deployment over the coming months.

Our dividend remain stable and we now turn to returning to growth followed [ph] by positive distribution and their deployment.

So, Tanya, I'll open it up to questions from the from the field if you like.

Gary Ho

Good morning. I want to start-off with the strategic alternatives with SM. Can you describe kind of what the plans are for that partner? Are you kind of leaning towards the sale. And can you remind me just how much senior debt is in front of you guys. I basically remember a $27 million, $28 million figure?

Darren Driscoll

Yes we've got our $10 million term loan is first security. So that's first line and there's about $26 million, $27 million or so of third-party debt in front of us. And so as far as the restructure for us -- this is a private company with 800 employees and at a reasonable level of EBITDA and a good product backlog. So we're going to do what we can to extract value. We will look at everything but you know we were just a few weeks away from that when we received this.

So, we're working as quickly as we can but we're working with management. And you know obviously we want to make sure that that is the business with all those employees is well taken care of but we're also going to try to extract as much value as we can whether that's a sale to try to find the new investor. You know all those things are on the table right now.

Steve King

And I safe to say, there we have already affected changes within the last few months. And you know we think already the company is operating much better than it was historically.

Gary Ho

Can you elaborate on those changes? Have you guys replace management or one-up?

Steve King

I would say more supplemented that replaced.

Gary Ho

Okay. Perfect. And then just the other one is on agility. You've given them another extension just wondering the thinking behind that. And when we might see a resolution on that file? And are we currently paying distributions can you remind me?

Steve King

They're not and as Darren just mentioned we expect resolution within 60 days. And the reason for the extension is that we're actually quite happy and working closely with the people that are looking at replacing us and agility.

Gary Ho

Okay. And then just lastly, I know you said pipeline sounds pretty robust until the year-end. Can you give us kind of more detail on environment and what you're seeing maybe 10, 12 to 18 months?

Steve King

Yes, the environment, I mean the amount of capital out there in the private equity market that's not going away anytime soon. I don't think never go away. So you know we're really happy with kind of the deal that we have. We're very happy with the way we're able to compete even in this overheated market because we have something, so unique as we displayed on SBI.

So, yes, I'm quite optimistic over the next 12 months, I think you know increasing interest rates if that continues to happen I think that's a positive for us on the deployment side. But even at today's environment I think we're getting more than our fair share of deal flow and probably winning more than our share compared to our competitors as well.

Gary Ho

Okay, great. That's all for me. Thank you.

Steve King

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning.

Steve King

Good morning.

Darren Driscoll

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I just wanted to ask about Labstat some market improvement in coverage ratios right up of fair value. I have to think just being involved in testing of the electronic cigarettes, I know in front of the e-cigarette store popping up on every corner. Is this a company that's interacting interest from buyers? Are there -- is there anything at work already?

Steve King

I would say with Labstat people have asked us you know I've guided that I think only one or two companies in our portfolio every year now that we've only been around 14 years. We’ve got a large portfolio. I would expect one or two companies to sell out each year. If I had to choose one that would be an obvious candidate. I think Labstat probably would be the owner of the company is in the early 70s and the company obviously is having a huge amount of success.

Going around the private equity conferences certainly no lab area is one of that's highly sought after. So you know nothing in the very near term but you know if I've to choose one of -- one company in our portfolio that could sell or be lapsed out. And obviously we make a substantial return on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then just to clarify on the TCI [ph] EBITDA outlook, it's lower than last year, but that's consistent with your expectation. Some revenue items are just elevated in early 2016.

Darren Driscoll

Yes. We went in with fully expecting a small drop off at EBITDA, they still have extraordinarily healthy coverage ratios and the other day, we do expect probably a flat year-over-year change in revenue.

Steve King

And no depth.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then regarding capital deployment opportunities, should we be thinking of the first year cash returns more similar to SBI across the portfolio or higher yields in Solaris [ph] larger callers, what are you seeing the most demand for?

Steve King

It's going to be a mix. So, it depends on the type of deal. If we're bidding on another situation like SBI that would be of that size and magnitude and that kind of competition, then yes, I think slightly lower yields from us being will probably happen. We will get that back like we did with SBI on a higher collar and exit multiple. Smaller deals, we're still bidding at 15% with kind of more traditional 6% collar. So, that's -- I see that continuing going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So, smaller deals still bidding around 15%?

Steve King

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. And then last one -- and just have to go back to Group SM. So, that with integrated asset management, that's amortizing, is that correct?

Steve King

Yes, it is. I mean we can't -- as a private company, we don't disclose.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Steve King

But it is a pretty typical--

Unidentified Analyst

So, is--?

Steve King

So, they are drawing it down. They're servicing their debt. So, yes, there's no issue with their third-party debt.

Unidentified Analyst

And the cash flows are sufficient to keep paying with $28 million when it was announced and now you said it's $25 million to $26 million range. So that's being paid off?

Steve King

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just day-to-day operations, any additional loss of staff since this has happened or like what's the expense base trending like right now?

Steve King

Yes. No, we have been in touch with them on almost daily basis over the last four to six weeks. They are doing everything we've asked them to. So they have made significant expense reductions. A lot of it is tightening headcount, things like that. They have looked at -- they've looked at everything from office space.

So, they are making a concerted effort to reduce the expense line. Staff -- they've not lost any staff. They have a very healthy backlog that's actually grown a little bit over the last six weeks, which is a really a nice indication for us that they still are a winning business and business is pushing through this short-term event.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, any guidance on when you might expect to receive -- like are you going to leave that $10 million senior secured in for the medium term to allow them to use that cash to bid on projects, et cetera, or do you have a timeline of when you'd like collect some of that?

Steve King

Yes. That $10 million I think we're just going to leave alone. If we take that, all that does is really make it a better position for the third-party lender. So, better to leave the cash in the business. So, we don't have any expectations for timing. We are working to get a resolution sooner than later. But we move that -- the unsecured notes to long-term. So if that takes more than a year that we wanted to sort of guide to that, but we're hoping obviously to have resolutions much sooner than that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Scott Fromson

Thank you. Good morning gentlemen. Just a couple of quick questions. On the cost structure, I was wondering if there's been any changes in staffing levels, the guidance looks fairly low.

Steve King

Internally, in all areas?

Scott Fromson

Yes.

Steve King

No. Its -- I don't think our guidance has changed our on G&A, it's still at $8.3 million, we're we still at -- have 14 staff, no changes whatsoever.

Scott Fromson

Okay, that's great. And just on the opportunities, are you seeing more in the U.S. or Canada, larger versus small-cap? You've addressed the structure issue that is going to be mixed, but just wondering you can give a little bit more detail on that?

Steve King

Still pretty much all U.S. Scott, and it really does -- it's all opportunity-driven, guys down the road nonstop and as you go through period where you've got a bunch of big opportunities that you're looking at, but the small-cap stuff is very consistent. There's lots of it out there. So, I think the next one we do will probably be on the smaller side, but we've actually had a significant number of large deals to bid on over the last couple of months.

Scott Fromson

Okay, great. And finally on --back to Group SM, I'm sure you're getting tired talking about this, but just wondering if there's any update on the anti-corruption charges against the former CEO and current -- well, I don't know if it's current, but SM employee?

Steve King

Yes, he's a majority owner, he is former CEO, he hasn’t been involved in the business for a number of years, but he's -- I think he's got a court date I think later this week to answer to those. So, he's maintaining his innocence with us, but we'll just let that go through the process.

But the interesting thing back to the previous question somebody asked about the business, they still are picking up new business from the City of Montreal. They are -- the backlog is increasing and people aren't leaving. So, there's of things that we were immediately worried about stemming from an event like that, have not materialized.

So, we're watching it closely. But our expectation is that this will impact the business directly.

Scott Fromson

And there was a current SM employee listed in the press release in September, is that person still with the firm?

Steve King

No, he has been put on temporary leave and he's just been removed from anything business related until this is all resolved.

Scott Fromson

Great. Thank you.

Cihan Tuncay

Steve, just to follow-up -- just shift the conversation over to Kimco. Looks like there was an additional prom note loan of $2 million during the quarter. Just wondering if you could comment on the use of proceeds of those funds?

And I believe on the last call you mentioned that you were going through -- Kimco was going through a strategic review process and they were looking at potentially being moved out of their special loans classification with a senior lender. Any update on that front would be appreciated as well. Thank you.

Steve King

Sure. The capital was just used for working capital purposes as they have been able to pick up some new contracts, used to be kind of prefunded. So, that's all that was. And in terms of a current third-party banking situation, we have decided working with management to look for a new lender.

The current lender was not being cooperative enough on our line and the management's line. So, we are really shopping that to new third-party lenders and we expect to be successful on that with the company doing quite well.

And I may have mentioned this last quarter, but the working of group that we -- the bank brought in out of Chicago has actually acquired the common equity of Kimco. They saw a lot of upside and put their money where their mouth was and bought the previous common equity owners and so we're very confident in the go-forward plans for Kimco and do expect to get distributions back from them in the near-term.

Cihan Tuncay

Thank you.

Steve King

Welcome.

Your next question comes from the line of Gavin Fairweather from Cormark. Your line is open.

Gavin Fairweather

Hi there. Good morning.

Steve King

Good morning Gavin.

Gavin Fairweather

Just to follow-up on the Kimco discussion. The MD&A talked about the meaningful improvement in EBITDA year-over-year, but I know that when you look at the coverage ratio, it is a trailing metric. If you looked about coverage ratio over sort of timeframe, maybe the past three months, curious if that would be around one or over one if you looked at it on that basis?

Steve King

It depends on what distribution he would use for us in that calculation. We're not expecting to get back the full distribution right away Gavin. So, I think we'll start with -- still meaningful, but smaller distribution at the start and has the company work its way from there back historical distribution over the next year.

Darren Driscoll

Yes. I'll just say Gavin is for $100,000 a month, I think just like an SCR that would be something that over the last nine months I think we'd be about 1.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay, that's helpful. And then just follow-up my second question SCR. You talked about looking for longer term contract before sealing that up, is there any visibility in terms of RFPs or bids in the marketplace for those longer term contracts at the moment?

Steve King

Well, they are actively bidding on a bunch of stuff right now and actually we were seeing there was another paper today that we're seeing some signs of recovery in the business -- in the sub division. So, we are quite hopeful, but just with the business has not been awarded. There's some upsides that think of one or two of them we'd be off to the races, but those haven't been awarded yet.

It's not like we've been losing them, they just haven't been awarded. So, we are just -- we're going to be conservative with our expectations and really that write-down was all about -- I said $100,000 a month for this year and that amount increasing next year. all we did was just take that down for $100,000 a month for all of next year and so while we expected to beat that, we do want to be very conservative here.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. And then lastly for me. Can you remind me where your hedge book is out on the FX front?

Steve King

We're at about -- I think NDA about $1.31 for this year for the next 12 months.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

Steve King

Thanks.

Scott Chan

Good morning. Steve just maybe a follow-up on the question. You talked about 14 employees, how many are dedicated at BDs? And then as of that amount, how many specifically in the U.S.?

Steve King

We have two full-time BD guys and then myself and Gregg Delcourt kind of supplement that along with some that -- all of our employees are based here in Calgary, but I would say at least 90% of the BD guys' time and attention is focused on the U.S. market.

Scott Chan

Okay. And then maybe Darren, just a clarification question. Just on your credit facility, current facility prime plus 2.25%, you mentioned 4.9%, 5% at quarter end and the current rate right now is well. Would that -- wouldn't have that then adjusted upwards based on the two recent rate hikes we saw from the banking candidate or am I missing something there in terms of--?

Steve King

Yes, we're still able to use rolling NDAs [ph] to keep our rates under 5%. But yes, I think a prime plus 2.5% should be a little bit above that.

Scott Chan

Right.

Steve King

But our current rate though because we do all these As and invest with our American debt, we use LIBOR 30 to 60 days just because we trying to manage with getting potentially CAD30 million out of Agility. We're trying to sort of manage the best we can to reduce our rates, but currently it's under 5%.

Scott Chan

But next year, it would be over 5%?

Steve King

Yes.

Scott Chan

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

A - Steve King

Okay. It's Steve King here and I want to thank everybody for joining us. We look forward to next quarter. As I mentioned getting SM out of the way here and written-off, I think is a clean start for our company and for our shareholders as we look forward focusing on the positive news. Thank you very much.

