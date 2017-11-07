Thoughts On Overstock Q3 Earnings

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) reports Q3 earnings after the close at 4:30PM EST on Wednesday November 8th. With the recent run-up in stock price, immense increase in short interest, historically high implied-volatility in the options market, market participants appear to hold extremely divergent views. I think it is likely that these views will not be resolved after this call. Here are my thoughts on the matter:

Overstock E-Commerce

As I mentioned in my previous article, I'm personally not all that interested in the E-commerce part of the business, despite it being the only cashflow producing segment. There are arguments to be made that the e-commerce business is worth (or potentially worth) significantly more than the historic $17.50 per share that it traded at, but quite frankly I haven't done enough work analyzing the e-commerce business to have a strong view or significant conviction behind it. That being said, the basic numbers look like this:

Q3 2016 Revenues (Year-ago): $441.6M

Q2 2017 Revenues (Last-quarter): $432.0M

Analyst Forecast: $452.6M

Q3 2016 Net Income (Year-ago): ($3.1M) Loss

Q2 2017 Net Income (Last-Quarter): ($7.5M) Loss

Analyst Forecast: ($3.28M) Loss

The current forecast is for 4.6% sequential growth from last quarter, or 2.5% year-over-year growth from Q3 2016. Neither of these numbers are stellar, but reflect that the OSTK traditional e-commerce business is rather stagnant.

Last quarter, OSTK mentioned that a significant change in the way Google's search algorithm surfaced results affected their traffic. They were optimistic about a bunch of changes they were making in order to get their page ranks back up. I'm skeptical that they had any significant success in this department, and the Google Trends data shows that search interest in the term "Overstock" comparing Q3 2016 to Q3 2017 was 56.44 vs. 56.5.

There's some potential upside coming from the company's new initiative to sell cars, but I doubt that they've received a significant amount of traction yet. It will be interesting to see the growth trajectory of that product as the first quarterly data points start to come in.

Bigger picture thought: Overstock/Byrne has been spending millions of dollars (Between $8M and 16M a year) on his Blockchain investments for the past 3-5 years. This has been a drag on OSTK's income statement, thus making the E-commerce operation look considerably worse than it really is (last year's EBITDA was $2.5M, so adding back those expenses would mean EBITDA is 4x-6x higher). Starting next year, Tzero/Medici should be spending significantly less of OSTK's money (spending their ICO proceeds instead), which should leave significantly more cashflow to OSTK investors. The current analyst estimate for 2018 EBITDA is $22M, a mere $3M more than this year. To me, it looks like there's significant upside for a guidance revision assuming ICO proceeds come through, and the company ceases to spend significant OSTK money to fund Tzero (and/or Medici)

I'm generally ballparking the "price surprise" based on the earnings headlines to be between $-2 (if they're bad) to +$2 (if they're positive). That would actually be considerably more volatile than previous reactions to earnings announcements.

Tzero Operations

This is where things get interesting. Byrne has been talking up the Tzero Digital Locate Receipts (DLR's) a lot in the past two weeks. Specifically, at the Money 20/20 conference he said they were expecting to have as much as $120 Billion dollars worth of securities available to be lent to short sellers as of Nov 1st, 2017. Previously this was $8 Billion. Previously reported revenues (Q2 2017) coming from DLR's was negligible, but in Q3 there should be something to show for it if adoption is starting to pick up. To me, anything that doesn't round to zero (>$100k) will be great to see, as the revenues should scale somewhat-proportionally to the supply provided, and it appears that supply is ramping up quickly (assuming the $120B comes through). My expectation is that their revenues coming from this segment is still negligible, so I see this being a spot for a possible upside surprise.

Byrne mentioned (and showed his court documents) that revenues from the lending desk contributes as much as 75% of Goldman's Prime Brokerage revenues. (Note: Prime Brokerage revenues is a very specific division within Goldman Sachs). A 2014 report from a research firm Coalition, showed that Global Prime Brokerage revenues across all banks were approximately $14.2 Billion in that year. So, a reasonable estimate is that the lending market has $10B of revenues per year to play with, and OSTK is shooting to capture some of that $10B with their Tzero DLR's. 1% market share is a $100m/year revenue stream, with extremely high margins.

I find it hard to imagine a sequence of bad news about Tzero that can be announced at this quarterly release. The most likely result "We're still building the platform and adding more liquidity to it", shouldn't cause a dramatic price swing in either direction. However, there's a small probability that adoption for their lending product is going very well and we might get a glimpse into its growth. We will see data about their expenses, but I don't think you can derive meaningful signal from how much they spent on the business ($8M in Q1 and $3.3M in Q2).

Tzero ICO

This is the biggest wildcard that will affect the earnings announcement, and it could be a non-event (most likely) or it could be extremely positive, or dismal. The announcement and anticipation of the ICO (and subsequent investments that will be made with the ICO proceeds) has tacked around $20 onto OSTK's price in the past ~2 months. Consequently, if you saw them announce they were canceling their ICO outright, you would likely see $15-$20 evaporate from the stock price in a nanosecond (I think this is an extremely unlikely scenario). They have stated quite clearly that they will be further elaborating about the ICO details/process on Nov 8th, so we should expect information that wasn't previously available in the Oct 24th press release. While most of the information will likely be benign, Byrne has publicly teased that "we have a novel way of how these are going to be offered that will all be described on that November 8th". Whether that comes to fruition, and how it's "novel", will be very interesting to see.

Short Interest

What hasn't hit the NASDAQ reports yet, but is available through private databases, is that the short-interest for OSTK has increased by over 3 Million Shares (from ~2.5M to >5.5M) in the past two weeks. Due to the high cost of shorting (borrowing is around 12% annualized right now), the short side is generally seen as "the smart money". Significant short interest usually carries a lot of conviction behind it. I see two likely reasons to for the increase in short interest:

1) Quantitative funds are shorting because the company's fundamentals (and more importantly, change in fundamentals) don't remotely justify the change in the stock price. If I'm a quantitative algorithm, I can't possibly understand the ramifications of the Tzero investment or upcoming ICO. I just see an e-commerce retail stock with low growth, and low cashflows, that recently doubled (tripled) in price.

2) Active Alpha-Seeking funds are shorting because they think Blockchain/Crypto/etc is just a fad. Similarly, they don't believe OSTK will be able to succeed at out-innovating other market participants.

I find it hard to see #2 happening in significant size. The upcoming ICO is simply too uncertain (there's little to no data to suggest it won't do well). I just don't see how or why a fund would have a strong enough view to be heavily shorting into the ICO. If anything, I could see them shorting after the ICO launches depending on how much money is raised.

That view alleviates some of my concerns that I'm on the wrong side of "smart money". In addition, the 5.5M shares short is over 30% of the float, and that becomes a very significant amount which could cause a significant short squeeze if the stock were to run up.

Conclusion

I don't expect much stock volatility from the earnings release. Keep in mind 10% up or down is not something I would consider volatile, given that the stock moves that much without an earnings report. I'll be watching carefully and will post some more thoughts once the data is out in the comments below.

If you haven't watched it, I suggest you review Byrne's Money 20/20 Talk

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.