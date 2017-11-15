Vanguard's Risk Speedometers

We've long tracked industry net cash flows to develop insights into what investors, collectively, are doing with a substantial portion of investable assets.1 Our risk speedometers-our unique lens on investor behavior-and related cash-flow research also highlight trends that may not be apparent in raw cash-flow data. The result is a nuanced picture of how investors behave. These nuances sometimes reveal that the reality of investor behavior is more complex than conventional wisdom suggests.

Fran Kinniry, Don Bennyhoff, and Yan Zilbering of Vanguard Investment Strategy Group developed the risk speedometers to gauge the level of risk investors are taking in a given period. It's simply the difference in net cash flow between higher-risk asset classes, such as stocks, and lower-risk asset classes, such as fixed income. The speedometers compare investors' current risk-taking with longer-term averages.

Key highlights

The one-month risk speedometer fell sharply in August to its lowest level since November 2012. The monthly reading dragged both the 3- and the 12-month speedometers downward.

For the sixth consecutive month, non-U.S. equities gathered more net cash flows than U.S. equities. Developed international and emerging markets equity funds and ETFs brought in $16.1 billion, while U.S. equity funds and ETFs lost $15.0 billion, their fifth consecutive monthly net outflow.

U.S. bond funds and ETFs had $28.6 billion in net inflows, while money market funds saw $75.0 billion pour in.

Global equity markets were up in August, with the FTSE Global All Cap Index inching ahead by 0.38%. Despite positive market returns, investors were net redeemers of equities for the first time since October 2016, withdrawing $3.1 billion from equity funds and ETFs. Conversely, U.S. bond funds and ETFs continued their strong streak, gathering $28.6 billion in net inflows. Money market funds saw net inflows of $75.0 billion, their largest monthly intake since December 2014.

Vanguard's risk speedometers August 2017





Notes: Vanguard's risk speedometers measure the difference between net cash flows into higher-risk asset classes (U.S. equity, international equity, emerging markets equity, sector equity, alternative and other taxable bond) and lower-risk asset classes (U.S. taxable bond, tax-exempt bond, and money market). The lighter shaded areas represent values that are within 1 standard deviation of the mean, which means they occur roughly 68.2% of the time (34.1% higher and 34.1% lower). The middle shades represent readings between 1 and 2 standard deviations of the mean, occurring about 27.2% of the time (13.6% higher and 13.6% lower). The dark edges represent values more than 2 standard deviations of the mean, occurring the remaining 4.6% of the time (2.3% higher and 2.3% lower). Speedometer values for previous periods may change from what was initially reported as the current value in prior periods because of changes made in the Morningstar, Inc., data and to the updating of the five-year average.

Source: Vanguard calculations, using data provided by Morningstar, Inc., as of August 31, 2017.

The imbalance of flows clearly showed investors' preference for less risk-risky assets gathered less than 5% of all flows-and drove the one-month risk speedometer down sharply. The one-month reading settled well below its five-year average and at its lowest level in nearly five years (since November 2012).

Among risky assets, non-U.S. equities had net inflows of $16.1 billion but were offset by $15.0 billion in net outflows from U.S. equities. (Sector flows were negative, too, accounting for the overall $3.1 billion in net outflows for equity products.)

This is not a new trend. The performance of non-U.S. equity markets has been outpacing that of the U.S. equity market, and non-U.S. equity products have gathered more dollars than U.S. products for six consecutive months. For U.S. equity products, it was the fifth straight month of net outflows. Continuing to guide your clients on the perils of chasing performance can help improve the odds of their long-term investment success.

While net flows for taxable and tax-exempt bonds continued to be quite strong-it was the eighth consecutive month of positive flows, with net flows exceeding $20.0 billion in seven of those months-the main force driving the sharp drop in the one-month speedometer reading can be attributed to investors' rush to money market funds. The $75.0 billion that money markets saw in August was the largest monthly net inflow in almost three years and is one of the more notable months since data began being collected in 1993.

For the longer-term speedometers, two consecutive drops in the one-month reading pulled the 3- and 12-month speedometers downward as well. The 3-month speedometer is at its lowest level since July 2016, while the 12-month speedometer reversed course and landed below its five-year average once again.

Volatility is inevitable-Help your clients stay the course

After months of relatively low market volatility, we experienced a slight uptick in August. One measure of market volatility is the number of days the stock market moves by a certain percentage in either direction, with 1% often used.

Last month the U.S. equity market, as measured by the CRSP US Total Stock Market Index, moved 1% on 4 out of 23 trading days. In comparison, the market has not had more than two 1% daily moves in a month since September 2016. While it's difficult to cite causation for these movements, historically, volatility has been closely tied to global macroeconomic events. August had no shortage of such events, including geopolitical tensions, Hurricane Harvey, and terrorist attacks in Spain.

While equity markets still posted a slightly positive return in August, investors were clearly spooked, as evident by their rush into money market funds. This type of behavior is typical in the wake of genuine concern and sensational headlines.

When the temptations to overreact are high, one of the most valuable services you can provide is serving as an emotional circuit breaker and helping your clients remain calm amid volatility. A constructive way to do just that is to provide the longer-term perspective so that your clients see the fallacy of altering their investment strategies. The figure below, specifically, can help illustrate that a balanced portfolio has weathered storms much more significant in scope than what we experienced in August.

By focusing on the big picture, you can help save your clients from significant wealth destruction and potentially add percentage points-rather than basis points-of value to their portfolios.

Short-term turbulence, but long-term growth

Notes: Growth of $100 data begins at January 30, 1960, and is through August 2017. U.S. stock market returns are represented by S&P 500 Index from January 30, 1960, to 1974; Dow Jones Wilshire 5000 Index from 1975 to April 22, 2005; MSCI US Broad Market Index from April 23, 2005, to June 2, 2013; and CRSP US Total Market Index thereafter. U.S. bond market returns are represented by S&P High Grade Corporate Index from 1960 to 1968; Citigroup High Grade Index from 1969 to 1972; Lehman Brothers U.S. Long Credit Aa Index from 1973 to 1975; and Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index thereafter. The shaded areas representing periods of volatility were triggered, respectively, by the Cuban missile crisis and the John F. Kennedy assassination; Watergate, the Arab oil embargo, Richard Nixon's resignation, and the fall of Saigon; the U.S. bombing of Libya and Black Monday; the Russian debt default and the Long-Term Capital Management bailout; the bursting of the dot-com bubble, the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and the beginning of the Iraq war; and the global financial crisis.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

Source: Vanguard calculations, using data from FactSet.

Highest net inflows and outflows

Top winners

Note: Cash flows exclude funds of funds.

Source: Vanguard calculations, using data provided by Morningstar, Inc., as of August 31, 2017.

Top losers

1 According to data from Morningstar, Inc., assets under management for U.S. open-end mutual funds, money market funds, and ETFs totaled $17.7 trillion as of December 31, 2016.

