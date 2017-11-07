Reis' (REIS) CEO Lloyd Lynford on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lloyd Lynford - CEO

Mark Cantaluppi - CFO

Analysts

Michael Graham - Canaccord

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Reis Inc., Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Lloyd Lynford, CEO. You may begin.

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you. Good morning. This is Lloyd Lynford, President and CEO of Reis. Joining me on our third quarter 2017 conference call are Jonathan Garfield, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Reis; Mark Cantaluppi, Reis' Chief Financial Officer and other members of Reis' senior management team.

First, I need to provide our legal disclaimer. Today's comments may include forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in those forward-looking statements. These statements are based on currently available information and include current management outlook or expectations, including our outlook for the fourth quarter. In addition, we do not plan to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or if our expectations change.

For more information relating to the risks and uncertainties involved in our forward-looking statements and the company generally, please see the Risk Factors and Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements sections of our recent filings with the SEC, including our September 30, 2017 quarterly report on Form 10-Q issued earlier today and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet and will be available for replay for a period of time following the call. A link to the webcast of this call as well as information on the replay is available at www.reis.com/events.

Our earnings press release and Form 10-Q were both issued this morning and can also be found at the Investor Relations portion of our website. Today's call will include my comments on Reis' financial and operational results. And I will then ask Mark to review our financial performance. After Mark's comments, we will open the telephone lines for analysts' questions.

Reis' third quarter results indicate that our trend of improving financial performance is accelerating. Total revenue grew by an annual rate of just under 5% to $12.1 million, with subscription revenue rising at an even faster rate of 6.2%. These growth rates represent substantial improvement over the first and second quarters and result directly from the new and enhanced products we have launched and the investments we have made in sales and marketing.

The underlying fundamentals of the business are strong, as evidenced by not only revenue growth, but by solid improvements in EBITDA growth, margin, renewal rates, deferred revenue and aggregate revenue under contract. We are in the enviable position of having an outstanding balance sheet and no debt, while generating significant cash flow that we have been returning to all shareholders in the form of both dividends and stock repurchases.

Let's quickly review some additional financial highlights and of course Mark will go into greater detail in his portion of the call. We're pleased to report that Reis Services EBITDA rose 19.4% in the third quarter to total just over $4 million. The rise in our EBITDA is attributable to the revenue growth I've already noted and the fact that it is becoming increasingly evident with each passing quarter that Reis' expense structure is stabilizing, a fact I commented on last quarter.

This stabilization follows 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, a period in which we expanded our sales and marketing and research related operations. To put this trend in perspective, Reis Services operating expenses grew by 11% in 2016 and by 18.7% in 2017's first quarter. Expense growth decelerated to 9% in the second quarter and actually declined by 1.2% in the third quarter over the same period in 2016.

As I also noted in last quarter's call, Reis' improvement in our trailing 12-month renewal rate and substantial year-over-year growth in deferred revenue would be critical prerequisites for accelerating revenue and EBITDA growth in the second half of the year and into 2018. Again, I'm pleased to report that this is exactly what has occurred. Renewal rates, including lift from price increases, was 92% for the trailing 12 months ending September 30, up from 85.2% one year earlier.

Together with year-to-date new business acquisition exceeding last year's level, deferred revenue has continued to rise. As of September 30, deferred revenue totaled just under $25 million, up 13% from one year earlier, representing the highest balance of any third quarter in Reis' history and just under the all-time high of $25.3 million at year end 2015. Recall that the fourth quarter accounts for the largest percentage of both renewals and new contracts and therefore, our year end deferred revenue balance has represented the highest quarterly total for the last eight years.

On a sequential quarterly basis, deferred revenue has grown by 3.3% since June 30. In addition, aggregate revenue under contracts stand at $52.4 million, of which $34.5 million will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Both aggregate revenue under contracts and the forward 12-month component represent our highest balances for any third quarter in Reis' history. Our improved performance with respect to these metrics is attributable, as I've said, to the launch of new products and modules and to investments we have made in sales and marketing.

In order to maintain and accelerate our momentum, it is imperative that we execute in a highly disciplined manner on our longer-term strategy. As you know from previous calls, our commitment to innovation, to consistent improvement of our suite of products is the cornerstone of our business plan. Toward that objective, I would like to remind listeners of the significance of two recent product launches before moving on to describe new initiatives that we will bring to market in 2018.

The first of the two recent enhancements is the API or application programming interface, a system that will allow our clients to pull Reis data directly into their internal forms, processes and economic models, bypassing our normal web based delivery system and avoiding the time and expense of error prone human rekeying. The system brings greater efficiency to our customers and increases their reliance on Reis.

Of equal importance, the API also opens up whole new avenues of prospecting beyond our traditional clients, such as in the rapidly growing fin-tech space. We are working with clients who have subscribed to the Reis API and our sales team and API specialists are programmatically introducing this technology to clients and prospects, particularly among financial institutions and smaller lenders.

The second recent enhancement is the elevation of our sales comparables module to a level of comprehensiveness that is second to none. Specifically, with the recent launch of land comparables, Reis now offers every sale everywhere. This is a pivotal accomplishment and the culmination of more than a decade of steady progress in coverage expansion. While for years, our integrated suite of analytical tools has been prized by research departments at major brokerages, appraisal and tax appeal firms.

The revenue generating positions of these firms, the investment sales brokers for example, have not been able to depend entirely upon Reis for their sales comparables needs. Why not? Because occasionally, they need to look up to sell the property that traditionally Reis has not included in its pool of investable core sector assets. The resulting coverage gap had compelled these firms to maintain large six and sometimes seven figure contracts with other firms.

We have begun a marketing campaign to support our every sale everywhere initiative and we are well positioned to compete aggressively for a portion of those budgets allocated to commercial real estate transaction data. Simultaneously, we are incorporating into our API module and our portfolio CRE module, Reis' solution to the Financial Accounting Standards Board's regulatory requirement, known as CECL, which stands for current expected credit loss. CECL will change the way the expected loan losses are estimated and capital is reserved, requiring lenders to calculate the current expected credit loss for each loan at origination.

A few of the nation's 5500 banks and none of the consulting firms attempting to assist them possess the commercial real estate data and economic models necessary to support this new requirement. This new regulatory pressure presents Reis the opportunity to establish indirect sales channels through firms that are already working with banks, regarding regulatory compliance generally and for CECL specifically. I look forward to updating you on the progress of our CECL related portfolio applications as we address this opportunity afforded by more stringent regulation.

Against the backdrop of these large initiatives, we continue to maintain our commitment to market coverage expansion in response to the evolving needs of our clients and prospects. For example, in recent years, the self-storage industry has seen a boom in inventory and investor interest, both within and beyond the 50 metropolitan markets which Reis currently covers. In response, this coming February, Reis will more than double the number of self-storage markets for which we offer a full suite of market, sub market and property level reports. Similarly, interest in warehouse properties has also increased significantly as these assets serve as distribution hubs amid the broad consumer shift to online shopping and burgeoning interest in ever accelerating modes of delivery. Therefore, in November of 2018, we will bring at least 50 new metropolitan areas into the fold of primary Reis coverage.

While we continue to place significant emphasis on transformational technologies, such as API delivery and large property level databases expansions such as our every sale everywhere campaign, we do not lose sight of the fact that building out coverage of more markets and property types is fundamental to distinguishing Reis' offering from those of competitors. Ultimately Reis' product development efforts are designed to place our clients at a competitive advantage over firms that do not yet subscribe to Reis, assuring high renewal rates and robust new business growth.

Our launch in recent years of new property types such as student housing, seniors housing, affordable housing and self-storage by allowing us to acquire new customers, selling to existing accounts and obtain higher annual fee increases, have all contributed meaningfully to our compounded annual revenue growth rate of 12% between 2010 and 2016. We are proud of the quarterly progress that Reis has made during 2017. After four challenging quarters in part due to difficult comparable reporting periods, our prudent investments are contributing to a return to top line growth.

Our pace of growth has now accelerated and together with a stabilization of our cost structure yielded a significant upturn in EBITDA. By staying in our proverbial lane as the leading provider of market information and analytics, we are enhancing day by day our competitive position as we prepare for the next generation of decision support tools that will become crucial to commercial real estate investors and professional service providers. We look forward to briefing you on our results in the coming quarters.

Let me now turn the call over to Mark Cantaluppi.

Mark Cantaluppi

Thank you, Lloyd. The financial information I will be presenting this morning is for Reis' third quarter 2017, the results of which are more fully described in the financial results press release and the Form 10-Q issued earlier today. In the third quarter of 2017, total revenue aggregated $12.1 million, which included $11,955,000 of subscription revenue and $137,000 of other revenue. Total revenue increased $554,000 or 4.8% and subscription revenue increased $693,000 or 6.2% from third quarter 2016 to third quarter 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, total revenue aggregated $35.9 million, which included $34,963,000 of subscription revenue and $964,000 of other revenue. We have almost grown out of our year-over-year challenging comp. On a year-to-date basis, total revenue decreased by a mere $49,000 or 0.1% in 2017 compared to 2016. Recall that the nine months ended September 30, 2016 total revenue included $1.2 million of non-subscription custom revenue. However, when focusing on subscription revenue for the year-to-date period, this amount has grown $903,000 or 2.7%.

As a reminder, subscription revenue is derived from a subscription to one of our product offerings. Other revenue specifically includes revenue related to contracts for one-time custom data deliverables and one-time fees for settlements of previous unauthorized usage of Reis data.

The third quarter of 2017 marks our fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter growth in subscription revenue since the second quarter of 2016 and the second consecutive quarter of total revenue growth. The accelerating growth in both subscription revenue and total revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was achieved with continuing growth in new business and with a positive trend in our TTM base renewal rate, including price increases improving to 92% at September 30, 2017.

Our TTM renewal rates are up from December 31, 2016 when the base renewal rate including price increases was 85.7%. As the company has worked to improve customer retention, poor performing quarterly renewal rates for 2016 have been replaced with higher rates in 2017. Our expectations are for further renewal rate improvements in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenue from new business bookings growth in 2017 over 2016 has contributed to our revenue growth in Q3, 2017. In our second quarter call, Lloyd spoke extensively about our new products and sales opportunities. These initiatives have yielded positive results and we expect this trend to continue for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

New business opportunities also come from our compliance team as they continue to successfully resolve cases in which our intellectual property rights have been breached. The discovery of the instances of unauthorized usage continues to create opportunities for Reis' compliance team to engage in productive conversations with firms regarding ongoing access to Reis' data in accordance with the terms and conditions of the subscription agreement.

The company has been able to generate revenue through either one-time settlement payments or by signing up the non-complying firm or individual to an annual or multi-year Reis SE subscription. Although identified instances of non-compliance remain steady, the frequency and dollar amount of one-time settlements can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. Revenue from one-time settlement payment aggregated $137,000 and $276,000 in the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively and year to date, one-time settlement payments aggregated $964,000 and $716,000 in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

For the third quarter of 2017, net income was $458,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, effectively flat when compared to the 2016 Q3 net income of $466,000, also $0.04 per diluted share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, net income was $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share. This is a decrease from the 2016 period's reported net income of $3 million or $0.26 per diluted share.

Reis management utilizes and monitors performance measures such as revenue, deferred revenue, aggregate revenue under contract, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA before expenses related to non-cash stock based compensation. I would like to refer you to the cautionary language included in the MD&A of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our earnings release, both issued earlier today, about the use of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and aggregate revenue under contract as non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the respective periods deferred revenue to aggregate revenue under contract as of the respective balance sheet dates. These cautionary statements and reconciliations apply to all references made to these metrics on this call today. In addition, we present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a segment and consolidated basis.

Reis Services EBITDA was $4,016,000 in the third quarter of 2017, a growth of $653,000 or 19.4% over Q3 2016. This net increase was primarily derived from a combination of our 4.8% revenue increase and a 1.2% decline in operating expenses of the Reis Services segment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Reis Services EBITDA was $10.8 million as compared to the 2016 period amount of $12.9 million. This 16.1% year-to-date decline was primarily due to the higher level of Reis Services operating expenses in 2017 over 2016 of 8.7%.

Total expenses for the Reis Services segment, excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, decreased 1.2% in the three months ended September 30, 2017 versus the 2016 third quarter and increased 8.7% in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 over the respective 2016 period. As Lloyd stated earlier, we have started to level off on our spending, which is creating earnings leverage. The year-to-date 2017 expense increases are primarily due to the now normalized level of employment related costs from hiring that occurred last year and our new run rate level of rent related expenses.

The effect of the quarterly revenue increase and the expense decline has contributed to the improving EBITDA and EBITDA margins we are reporting today. The EBITDA margin for the Reis Services segment was 33.2% and 30.1% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $3,364,000, a growth of $405,000 or 13.7%. The consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins are also improving to 27.8% and 25.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $9,043,000, a decline of 19.5%. As with total revenue and Reis Services EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDA has been improving with each passing quarter of 2017. The company continues to make significant investments in our business. The pace of our database and website enhancements accelerated in 2016 as we have invested significantly in our property level database and continued to do so in 2017.

Capital investment in fiscal 2017 will be in the range of $8.5 million to $9 million. The following are some consolidated balance sheet statistics at September 30. Total consolidated assets aggregated $125.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 aggregated $17.4 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, we invested $6.7 million of cash on our website and database development. We also utilized over $5.9 million of cash to pay dividends at a quarterly rate of $0.17 per share and spent in excess of $3.1 million on stock repurchases and return of cash to shareholders of approximately 4.4% year to date on an assumed $200 million market cap for Reis.

Our cash flow benefited from the receipt of option exercised proceeds of $2.9 million in the nine months ended - in the nine-month period. For the remainder of 2017, we remain committed to allocating cash for investing in Reis' database initiatives, returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and opportunistically repurchasing shares.

Customer receivables, net of allowances, aggregated $10 million at September 30. We're reporting deferred tax assets on the balance sheet of approximately $17.7 million at September 30. As a result of the company's required adoption of a new accounting standard earlier in the year, an additional $657,000 of deferred tax assets were recorded in the opening 2017 balance sheet for previously unrecognized DTAs. Our aggregate deferred tax asset balance is expected to be sufficient to continue to shelter us from paying federal taxes for approximately the next four years, depending on our profitability in each period.

Total liability aggregated $31.3 million, of which deferred revenue was approximately $25 million. This is the largest deferred revenue balance reported at September 30 date for Reis. Additionally, aggregate revenue under contract which is a balance sheet based performance metric we monitor is the sum of deferred revenue and future revenue under non-cancelable contracts or which we do not yet have the contractual right to bill and totaled $52.4 million at September 30.

This is the largest aggregate revenue under contract balance at any date reported by Reis. Of that $52.4 million, approximately $34.5 million related to amounts under contract for the forward 12-month period through September 30, 2018. The forward 12-month component of aggregate revenue under contract is our highest balance for this metric of any September 30 for Reis and is only $268,000 below the highest reported amount.

Growth in deferred revenue, aggregate revenue under contract, and the forward 12-month component were up 13%, 12.9% and 8.9% respectively over the corresponding September 30, 2016 balances. In August 2016, Reis' Board of Directors authorized the share repurchase program to purchase up to $5 million of the company's common stock. In Q3 2017, we spent $641,000 to repurchase over 35,000.

Program to-date as of September 30, the company purchased over 223,000 shares at an average price of $19.37 per share leaving approximately $680,000 available at September 30 that maybe used to purchase additional shares under the program. The company currently has a pre-established 10b5-1 purchasing plan in place.

Stockholders' equity was $94.7 million at September 30. Total common shares outstanding aggregated 11.5 million, of which our Directors and Senior Management beneficially own approximately 22%.

Finally, I would like to provide our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2017. Total revenue is expected to be in a range of $12.2 million to $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, which would result in quarterly revenue growth ranging from 5.6% to 9%. Reis services EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $3,750,000 to $4,150,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017, which would result in quarterly growth ranging from 40% to 56% where the quarterly Reis services EBITDA margin range of approximately 31% to 33%.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $3,075,000 to $3,475,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017, which would result in quarterly growth ranging from 33% to 50%, with a quarterly consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin range of approximately 25% to 28%. This concludes my comments on the financial results for Reis' third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

At the time, I'd like to open the call for questions from the analyst community.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question from Michael Graham from Canaccord.

Michael Graham

I just wanted to ask a couple and the first one is about the sort of this whole idea of retention and one-time payments in compliance with your customers. And I think that was one of the contributing factors to the slowdown last year. It seems like that activity has sort of peaked and is starting to become a smaller part of the picture. So just wonder if you comment on that whether you agree with that.

And then the other one related to that is, it feels like about maybe 2% or 3% of your revenue these one-time payments are not super important, but they are somewhat visible. And I'm just wondering did it - like do you see those once they come into, do the customer tend to stay on as repeat customers after that. So, like when we think about lapping those next year, should we think about those as one-time lumpy things that when we lap them, it's going to create a tougher comp, or should we think about them as sort of growing along with the rest of the company. And then I've got a follow-up after that. Thanks.

Lloyd Lynford

So, it's important I think to separate the two components of the compliance business which is your question presupposes, which is the subscription component versus the settlement component. You're quite right in observing that the settlement component has declined appreciably over the last two years. And I think we have commented that our systems and the software that we've developed and it's the team, the compliance team is just much more on top of abuses when they occur and were to able resolve them much more amicably and get them into subscriptions. So, they settlement amounts have decreased significantly, and we do see that being a smaller component of the business and we're pleased with that because obviously we like our revenue to be largely driven by subscription and renewable business.

I think with the other part of it is, I do think that it will always be a component probably and those low percentage points that you mentioned. Now it is interesting, if I understand, Michael, the second part of the question, that many of those settlements, not all of them, but many of those settlements are accompanied by a subscription. So, there is a turning if you will of some of that business into ongoing revenue, sometimes it's true, people just want to just settle up their past bill and move on and that's fine as well.

So, A, I do expect it to be a lower level. B, I think the component of it which is renewable because we settled these cases earlier and on better terms just more amicably that there has been a higher renewal rate related to these accounts. So, I do think there's - I don't think we will have, Mark, correct me if I'm wrong, I don't think we'll have the year-over-year comparability issues that we had between for example '15 and '16. Where in '15 we had very large amounts of settlements that we were not able to fully replicate in '16.

Mark Cantaluppi

That's correct, my expectation is that there will continue to be some settlement component, but not a tremendous onetime spike that we saw as Lloyd was referencing.

Lloyd Lynford

Does that answer that Michael?

Michael Graham

Yes, it does, that does. And then my next one is just on the API and the pricing there. And I guess I don't know if you care to quantify how much of your business or revenue or customers are sort of using the API now, I imagine it's still pretty low because it's kind of new. But then I just wondered if you could update us on how you are thinking about pricing that product to make sure that you don't get usage based pricing that ends up coming in below what you're charging for the traditional product set.

Lloyd Lynford

So, I think the approach starts with a few different concepts of segmentation of the market. And we might address different segments with different pricing algorithms. So, I think one of the first is, somebody who's already a customer. To the extent that we're talking - and obviously a lot of our dialogs, but not by any means 100% of our dialog is happening with existing let's say financial institutions that want to embed directly to data into some of I'd say the underwriting templates or their risk management templates.

There, one input is going to be perhaps the annual spend that they currently have, it's not the only factor, but we look to capture as a pricing module there certainly a minimum percentage of the FC spend depending upon the size of the portfolio and other factors. So, I would say, if there are existing SEUs, there is one important variable will be the size of their current spend. Now there are other things that come into play however that could change that and certainly changes that with respect to all new clients.

And that are things like, well, is the data that we're reporting into their system is that exclusively for internal use and in terms of their internal systems. We have a number of conversations particularly with some fintech and other kind of industry verticals, where they want to go to clients where they may already have superior penetration and make our data available or some slice of our data whether it be market data, whether it be rent comparable data, whether it be comparable data and to the extent that they are opening that up that's a different pricing model and/or it might include a fee required that the end user has to enter into a separate contract with Reis.

So not to confuse you, but it's a quite you know it's a very heterogeneous marketplace with all kinds of different opportunities that require some kind of - I don't want to say flexibility, but a little bit of flexibility and thinking through these variables. So, we have actually an API pricing committee at Reis, so that we could all benefit from a centralized knowledge of the marketplace and we bring back these opportunities and study them so that we can, and we hope as we move into '18 become a little bit more standardized by the used cases then we are today. But those are some of the variables that we look at to price the API.

Operator

Our next question is from [indiscernible] from B. Riley FBR.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I guess the kind of initial question is a follow up on what I asked in the last call actually. In terms of the sales force, clearly it seems like the new sales force is kind of paid dividends with the growth in contracts for you guys. Could you give us a sense on the potential of the new pipeline of the sales force given that sales force has expanded pretty significantly given that you have new account managers actually going and working in the field with sales manager as you mentioned last call? How do you kind of characterize those averages continuing to play out in future quarters and the future pipeline because of those efforts?

Lloyd Lynford

I think that we do, I think you're correct in your premise, which is number one, as you know we did invest in localizing all our sales resources closer to our customers. So that both from an account management point of view and a new business point of view we would have dual and consistent coverage and that's really important in terms of up selling the new modules of content.

So, with respect to pipeline, the way I would characterize our expectations regarding pipeline going forward is to - is I think our expectations have expanded in the following sense. As we have invested in these individual modules that we talked about on the call today, whether that's API, whether that's every comp everywhere, whether it continues to be a good success that we had with our affordable housing module, a lot of increased activity as I noted and the reason for our expansion of the self-storage module.

There's pipeline growth and as you say, we have the capability to have more salespeople out there. But we have pipeline growth because we in essence have pipeline expectations around each of these individual modules. So just by the very nature of that there's an incremental growth in the pipeline because we now have quota or expectations around additional modules that we weren't charging for.

So, we're not just turning on self-storage when we launch it, or we didn't just turn on affordable housing. So, we charge the sales force with facing off against ex-hundred of prospects that are either debt or equity lenders into self-storage and expect that this much more pipeline increase and this much more flow through. And I think some of the revenue growth that we've been talking about on the call today is specifically coming from some of those modules as these property types have acquired a bit of cache in the marketplace, particularly affordable self-storage as things like the apartment market or conventional apartment market has maybe tamped down a little, office maybe has come back a little, but it's still in the doldrums. So, it's been a very important for us in our pipeline growth to have these new products and to put quotas on that pipeline around these new product modules. Did that make sense?

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess maybe a slightly different question. Reis obviously thought of as an acquisition candidate by a couple of people just given the attractive valuation you guys created and the attractive business model. But turning that question on its head, now you guys have $17.4 million of cash on the balance sheet, you guys essentially are beyond the spend for the new models you talked about and now expenses kind of leveling off, so free cash is going to improve. Have you thought about acquiring any of the smaller data and information providers out there and if so, which kind of vertical would you kind of consider to acquire those assets in.

Lloyd Lynford

That's a really very interesting question and we do periodically look at things. I would say they fall into a couple of different buckets the things that we would look at. So, one that you just referenced is certainly a legitimate avenue of consideration and that is perhaps regional players who have focused on building up either client bases, databases or data collection methodologies and that can be additive to our business model in one or hopefully two of those three different buckets.

But I think the other one is which is, one that we look at is, there has been a lot of PE money into the commercial real estate information space over the last five years. A lot of these have tried to explore perhaps different avenues of data collection, whether crowd sourcing module, whether scraping module, weather some other kind of co-operative data exchange models. I don't want to say that I've seen any of them get an enormous traction, but some of them while they may not get scale on their own nested into the Reis platform is an augmentation of either our data collection or a broadening of our data offering, a sales force.

These are the types of opportunities. Those would be the two main buckets that we look at. One other one that we've always been interested in is, a further quasi, a relationship whether it's an acquisition or through joint ventures, tighter relationships with some of the leading software or cloud-based platforms that maybe are involved in either property management or appraisal or cash flow were Reis data. We're already doing some of these things in a somewhat modest way, where data and some of the APIs that I mentioned reflect this, where we feed Reis data into other people systems or software. And I think there's more to go whether via acquisition or JV. So those would be kind of three different fronts that I would analyze in response to your question.

Operator

Our next question is from Mark Argento from Lake Street Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

This is John on from Mark. Just briefly, I'm curious if you've seen - I know you mentioned now that you have the every comp everywhere and you've seen some customers who maybe previously were only using you for a portion of their business. I guess if you could drill down a little bit into what you're seeing from customers, are you seeing them now expanding their relationship with you now that your platform truly covers everything. I guess maybe some more detail around that. Thank you.

Lloyd Lynford

I would say it comes in a couple of forms. The one you just described, but I would also say today perhaps what has been slightly more impactful is being able to secure relationships with clients that we would not necessarily have been able to serve in the past, ones that are more in fact sales comp centric. So yes, there is an expansion of some relationships, but I would say that's really - that's probably more future potential as we get out to our existing clients and monetize a broadened offering.

I think the greater impact is from as I said clients and some examples that I talked to and will continue to talk to. For example, if you look at the wide world of commercial property tax, the commercial property tax world, and you think of every commercial real estate owner in the country. In order to do their job appropriately is constantly looking for savings in commercial property tax which typically requires an appeal process whether you're a self-reporter if you will or a self-appellant or whether you work through a firm that does that kind of work on your behalf or for you on the other side of the equation one of the many, many thousands of tax assessors who are in fact levying those taxes.

And we have found success on both sides of that equation because - directly because of our every comp everywhere, we have been able to sell to both sides of the equation to people who are appealing their property taxes and to accessories who are levying those property taxes. Those would have been clients or prospects or companies a year or two ago that we would not have been able to even entertain a significant dialog and now we've managed to monetize those on both sides of that equation. So that would be a very specific example.

Other ones where we are in the early stages of and I think as bigger if not larger is a lot of the major brokerage firms in the country utilize our data. This is I think the other - kind of more the predicate of your question. So, these are existing clients. But I tried to point to in my overview comments, the usage from the big brokerage firms traditionally is not coming from the investment sales brokerage force, it's coming from appraisal, it's coming from research, it's coming from money management.

So, our view is that now and particularly via API that with our sales comp coverage, we can deliver not only the market data and the market information and the narrative analysis, but the actual sales comps directly into the pitch books of investment sales brokers. We have some of that going on, but I think that's a very large frontier for us as we move forward on top of both sides of the property tax appeal.

So, there are number of used cases. And obviously - last thing I'll say about this, there's tremendous synergy between the technological development of the delivery platform of the API and the much deeper content of every comp everywhere, it's really the two working in synergy that creates the opportunity going forward right. It's great to have the delivery platform, but you also want to have the data running through that delivery platform. I think we're fortunate to have had a convergence of both of those things both in 2017. So, I hope that gives you a little color.

Operator

At this time, I'm showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Lloyd Lynford, CEO for closing remarks.

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you. And thank you to all listened and participated on our call today. Mark and I, as always are available to speak to current and perspective stockholders of Reis and we'd be happy to answer any of your questions obviously within the parameters regarding selective disclosure. Our next call will be in early March to announce and discuss our fourth quarter and year-end 2017 results. We appreciate your continuing support of Reis. Thank you and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.