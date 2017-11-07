General Motors Is Still A Good Investment

Demand for domestic vehicles should be steady, provided that the U.S. dollar does not appreciate significantly against other major currencies.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) continues to offer an appealing investment prospectus because the company continues to outperform the U.S. vehicle sales as of October 2017.

Macro environment

Before we analyze GM's October sales, let us study the U.S. vehicle sales. For October 2017, U.S. total vehicles sales SAAR increased by 3.5% to 18.81 million from 18.16 million a year ago (see figure 1). Auto sales dropped by 7.7%, but light truck sales increased by 6.5%.

Figure 1

Source: Created by author.

Regarding auto sales, domestic automakers fared better. Domestic auto sales only declined by 6.2%, compared to foreign auto sales dropping by 12.2%. Remarkably, foreign auto sales have underperformed domestic auto sales since February (see figure 2). My theory is that the U.S. dollar index has been weakening consistently since $104 in December 2016 to $92 in September 2017 (see figure 3). I believe that as long as the U.S. dollar does not appreciate significantly against major currencies, domestic automakers are in good shape. Over the past month, the U.S. dollar index rose from $92 to $95, which suggests that the spread between foreign and domestic auto sales will shrink. I will stay tuned and inform you of any changes. Since 2015, the spread's average is 5.1%, which is in line with October's numbers.

Figure 2

Source: Created by author.

Figure 3

Source: YCharts.

General Motors' total deliveries underperformed the total vehicles' sales in October. Total vehicles dropped by 2.2% to 252,813 units. However, comparing GM's performance against the domestic vehicle sales, the manufacturer outperformed sales slightly. The company is falling behind in the domestic auto sales area. Sales for the Malibu, Cruze, and Sonic fell by 9.3%, 35%, and 66%, respectively.

Nonetheless, SUV sales continue strong as we have seen previously here and here. I love seeing this trend because SUVs have higher margins compared to cars. Sales for the Buick Encore and Enclave are up 25% and 30%, respectively. I do not pay attention to the rest of Buick's models because they have horrible sales. Luckily, they also represent a tiny portion of Buick's sales (see figure 4).

Figure 4

Source: GM's October 2017 Sales Report.

The Chevy Equinox is also posting outstanding numbers. Sales rose by 28.5% to 25,272 units.

The light truck market

As I mentioned, total light truck sales increased for October 2017 YoY. However, the change in sales of foreign light trucks far outpaced the domestic light truck sales (see figure 5). I have calculated the average change spread between foreign and domestic light trucks sales to establish a trend, where a positive number indicates greater growth from foreign light truck sales compared to domestic light truck sales. Currently, the average spread is 14% since 2015. For October 2017, the spread was 10.5% (see figure 6). Perhaps the narrowing spread is also due to the weakening dollar versus other major currencies.

Figure 5

Source: Created by author.

Figure 6

Source: Created by author.

Regarding GM's light truck sales, the manufacturer outpaced domestic light truck sales. According to management, pickup deliveries totaled 84,902 units, up 9% YoY led by the Silverado and the Sierra. Surprisingly for me, sales of Colorado declined slightly by 9.6% to 5,674 units reversing a series of positive changes in sales YoY. However, I am not concerned at this point because one point does not make a new trend. Provided that GM continues to outperform the domestic light truck sales, the company is in good shape. Praises to GM for competing in a field dominated by the Ford F-Series.

In brief

I think that GM offers a great investment prospectus. The demand for vehicles in the U.S. remains strong, and the U.S. dollar remains weak against other major currencies. Therefore, GM is a stock to have in your portfolio to gain exposure to the automotive industry.

Note: All graphs created by author (unless otherwise noted). Feel free to use them with the proper credit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.