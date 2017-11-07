5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Growth Outpaces Value (Oct 2017 Review)

I’m still bullish on the rest of 2017, but 2018 looks to be choppier.

My excellent September returns did not carry over into October as growth stocks outpaced value stocks like mine.

Outlook

What a difference a month will make. As longtime readers will know, my portfolio has a heavy value tilt screened by high dividends. In September, this strategy worked out great for me as my 2.2% return for the month (plus 5% dividend yield) surpassed the 2.0% return (plus 1.8% dividend yield) of the S&P 500. However, October was an entirely different story as the 2.3% return of the S&P 500 creamed my portfolio’s -0.5% loss (though my yield still far exceeded that on the broader market).

However, I wasn’t the only value/dividend investor disappointed by the ‘risk-on’ run in October:

Source: Morningstar article

Looking beyond the broad averages, it become clear what is powering this rally -- large cap growth stock (especially those in the technology space). A great Seeking Alpha article by Ploutos goes into detail, but the bottom line is:

The market's largest constituents by capitalization helped drive the broad gauge higher in October: Apple (AAPL) +9.7%; Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) +6.1%; Microsoft (MSFT) +11.7%; Amazon (AMZN) +15.0%; Facebook (FB) + 5.4%. These five companies, representing just 1% of the number of companies in the S&P 500, account for 13.5% of the capitalization.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a yield above 2% amongst them! So it makes me question whether my strategy is the right one for the long term. Fortunately, Ploutos helps answer that question:

While the factors that he (and I) favor are having a rough time in 2017, the long term returns numbers help restore my faith in the desirability of my strategy over the long haul. So I’ll keep fishing for stocks and ETFs that fit my target profile even though the pond has been drained of the most obvious targets (and now features may more trash fish instead of prize-winners). This month I added Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) (an outlet center REIT) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) (a large agribusiness) that are both deeply out of favor, but I think they will be big winners once the long-term factor tilts have a chance to re-assert themselves.

Other stocks that I believe currently represent this potential ugly duckling to beautiful swan scenario (all while collecting strong dividends):

Ford ( F

GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK

IBM ( IBM

Omega Healthcare Investors ( OHI

Qualcomm ( QCOM

Sabra Health Care REIT ( SBRA

October 2017 Review

As discussed, October 2017 was a tough one for my portfolio as I returned a -0.5% loss versus the strong 2.3% return for the S&P 500. My YTD return is now a more mere 4.1% that is still badly lagging the ‘risk-on’ 16.9% return of the S&P 500. Despite this, I believe in mean reversion and that value plays will be in vogue again sometime (and I will be there to capitalize when their time comes). In the meantime, I will keep cashing my dividends because at its core my portfolio isn’t about paper gains, it is about cash payments.

October was a solid payments month for me this year as my realized dividends were $915 for Oct 2017 (versus $708 in 2016). My YoY dividends are up 8%! For the 12 months ending Oct 2017, my portfolio delivered $12,259 in cash to me (a realized yield of 4.5% for my full portfolio including cash reserves). I remain confident that I will exceed my $13,000 2017 goal, even with my sizable cash and short positions. Fear and greed are hard to balance, but I am happy with where I am overall. My yield focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified holdings (ETFs and individual companies -- my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend paying sectors like financials, REITS, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of October 31, 2017

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Gain/Loss(%) FUNDS 4.5% $97,584 $97,222 0.4% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) ETF 3.0% $14,547 $14,040 3.6% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 4.5% $14,466 $14,396 0.5% SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) ETF 3.3% $9,250 $9,271 -0.2% SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) ETF 5.0% $8,279 $8,279 0.0% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (FGD) ETF 4.0% $7,710 $7,740 -0.4% Global X Superdividend REIT ETF (SRET) ETF 7.3% $6,132 $6,224 -1.5% Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) ETF 6.1% $5,040 $5,102 -1.2% Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) ETF 3.1% $4,629 $4,679 -1.1% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) ETF 4.5% $4,540 $4,488 1.2% SPDR Russell 1000 Yield ETF (ONEY) ETF 3.0% $3,572 $3,529 1.2% Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) ETF 3.7% $3,420 $3,488 -1.9% SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) ETF 3.4% $3,400 $3,397 0.1% Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) ETF 2.9% $3,038 $3,032 0.2% iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) ETF 4.9% $2,531 $2,559 -1.1% Eaton Vance Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) CEF 9.2% $2,364 $2,368 -0.2% PowerShares Europe Currency Hedged Low Vol (FXEU) ETF 15.5% $2,418 $2,335 3.6% Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) ETF 0.2% $2,248 $2,296 -2.1% COMPANIES 6.2% $112,507 $114,645 -1.9% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) REIT 9.0% $14,430 $15,955 -9.6% Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Company 5.8% $9,804 $9,381 4.5% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 7.8% $9,549 $9,306 2.6% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 11.3% $9,062 $8,599 5.4% BP (BP) Company 5.9% $8,134 $7,686 5.8% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT REIT 6.0% $6,825 $6,884 -0.9% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 8.6% $6,693 $7,372 -9.2% Qualcomm (QCOM) Company 4.5% $5,101 $5,184 -1.6% Ford Motors (F) Company 4.9% $4,908 $4,788 2.5% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Company 2.4% $4,140 $5,280 -21.6% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 3.1% $4,087 $4,074 0.3% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 5.9% $4,000 $3,890 2.8% IBM (IBM) Company 3.9% $3,852 $3,627 6.2% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 5.6% $3,643 $4,060 -10.3% Abbvie (ABBV) Company 3.2% $3,610 $3,554 1.6% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 2.8% $3,332 $3,529 -5.6% Eni (E) Company 5.6% $3,265 $3,307 -1.3% Transocean (RIG) Company 0.0% $3,150 $3,228 -2.4% Store Capital (STOR) REIT 5.0% $2,469 $2,487 -0.7% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $2,453 $2,453 0.0% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 5.1% $29,824 $30,133 -1.0% PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) ETF 4.8% $5,190 $5,210 -0.4% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - Pref L (BML+L) Pref 4.3% $4,714 $4,720 -0.1% Goldman Sachs (GS) - Pref A (GS+A) Pref 4.2% $4,580 $4,758 -3.7% Blackrock Limited Duration Fund (BLW) ETF 5.9% $3,210 $3,222 -0.4% T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund (PREMX) Fund 6.3% $3,079 $3,069 0.3% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd ZrDr ETF (HYZD) ETF 5.2% $2,419 $2,413 0.2% Nuveen Floating Rate ETF (JRO) CEF 7.4% $2,290 $2,366 -3.2% Goldman Sachs (GS) - Pref D (GS+D) Pref 4.5% $2,277 $2,312 -1.5% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd NgtDr ETF (HYND) ETF 5.0% $2,065 $2,063 0.1% SHORTS TOTAL $8,215 $8,359 -1.7% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) ETF 0.0% $7,860 $8,043 -2.3% ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) ETF 0.0% $3,252 $3,254 -0.1% ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) ETF 0.0% $1,287 $1,379 -6.7% T-Mobile US (TMUS) Company 0.0% ($4,184) ($4,316) 3.2% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $12,282 $12,146 1.1% TOTAL 5.0% $260,412 $262,505 TOTAL + CASH $23,024 4.6% $283,435 $262,505 -0.5%

Portfolio Moves in October 2017

New Positions

SHARE BUY – Archer-Daniels-Midland: Bought 100 shares of this large agri-business company at $40.74 on Oct 31.

Reasoning: Food politics aside, ADM is great DGI stock that is going thru tough times in the commodity-linked ag space. However, they have a well-covered dividend and I think this is a good time in the cycle to own companies like ADM.

SHARE BUY – Tangier Factory Outlet REIT: Bought an additional 100 shares of this outlet center REIT at $22.55 on Oct 31.

Reasoning: I think the market has thrown the baby out with the bathwater in the pounding that SKT’s share price has taken on Amazon fears. I will buy more if the fundamentals stay strong but the share price keeps falling.

Exited Positions

No trades

Final Thoughts

Sticking with a strategy over the long run can be hard when performance on any given month may vary widely from that of the broader market or select alternatives. However, bandwagon jumping (ie buying high then selling low to chase the next investment fad) is a guaranteed money loser. My advice is that you make sure you have a strategy that lets you sleep well at night and that you feel will satisfy your long-term financial goals, then try to tune out the noise of hot money schemes and doomsday predictors. Keeping calm is probably the best long-haul strategy you can have!

The author is an amateur who has a history of getting calls both right and wrong with zero predictive power. Trade at your own risk and never rely solely on this author's opinion. Also, as I have no knowledge of your circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.