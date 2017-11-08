Target: Will My Bullish Thesis Hold Water?

Q3 2017 results could be one of the first steps in TGT's quest to reach a price of $80/share, my target for 2020.

The time is approaching for Target (TGT) to report Q3 2017 results. This will be a crucial pre-holiday quarter, at least in what pertains to my bullish thesis on the stock. A turnaround, which presented signs of being under way last quarter, needs momentum to take hold. This is the time for the investment community to assess whether the good results and outlook presented about three months ago will persist, or if optimism will fizzle and send risk-averse investors rushing for the exit doors once again.

Target by the numbers

First, let's quickly recap the expected results of the September quarter. Revenues are projected to come in at $16.54 billion, nearly flat versus year-ago levels and largely consistent with management's (overly cautious, in my view) guidance of flat comps for the back end of the year. If the digital channel delivers as well as it did last quarter (up +32% compared to total store comps of just about +1%), I believe these estimates might prove to be conservative.

As a reminder, e-commerce accounted for four-fifths of the growth in Target's comparable sales in Q2 2017. Therefore, I believe the digital channel will have a disproportionate impact on the strength of the company's results, either positive or negative, considering it accounts for only 4% of total sales. On that front, I remain cautiously optimistic, as store pick up (including curb-side service) and ship-from-store initiatives continue to be rolled out across the company and gain popularity with shoppers -- right on time for the holidays.

I will not be surprised to see further pressure on gross margins in Q3 2017. I believe the drivers behind the margin deterioration observed in the past couple of quarters (-41 bps last period) continue to be in place: (1) Target's declaration of price war as one of its key strategic moves to gain market share from failing peers, and (2) the revenue mix shift toward digital.

Regarding opex, I will keep the bar low and not expect much improvement -- last quarter, operating costs grew at a faster pace than sales. Target continues to make what it calls "operating margin investments" through 2017, and earnings upside from operating leverage is unlikely to materialize until after the company has finished executing on its transformation efforts, likely in 2019 or 2020.

Below are my forecast results for the quarter, which incorporate the narrative above. Notice how my estimated EPS of $0.94 falls above current consensus $0.86 and sits near the high end of management's $0.75-to-$0.95 guidance range, which I find to be conservative.

On the Target stock

Ever since I decided to buy shares about 10 weeks ago, TGT has appreciated a modest but welcome +5% with quite a bit of volatility, as I had expected. However, only one of the pillars of my investment thesis has started to play out, and only timidly so: valuation expansion following too slow of a rebound that I believed was warranted after Target's Q2 2017 strong earnings results (see below).

The other arguments supporting my bullish thesis, namely (1) Target's return to the top of the food chain in the superstore arena and (2) upside to long-term earnings that I believe the Street has not captured yet, will take much longer to prove right or wrong.

But Q3 2017 results could be one of the first steps in TGT's quest to reach a price of $80/share, my target for 2020. I remain optimistic that the company will be able to deliver the results that it needs over the next couple of years to support the upside story.

