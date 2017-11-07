Snap: Is Hope All Gone?

After the bell on Tuesday, camera company Snap (SNAP) reported its third quarter results. Since the firm went public earlier this year, its prior two earnings reports were both disasters, and investors were hoping that Q3 would finally show some positive progress. Unfortunately, the situation remains quite terrible, which likely will send shares to new lows.

The company came in with revenues of $208 million, which represented 62% growth over the prior year period. Unfortunately, analyst estimates called for more than $30 million more than that, and going into the Q2 report, the street was looking for $272 million in Q3 (112% growth). In fact, if we go all the way back in early May, the average estimate called for almost $296 million! There is no way you can say this was a good number.

It wasn't any better on the daily active user front, with the company reporting just a 4.5 million sequential increase to 178 million, while the street was hoping to see closer to 180 million. User growth was up 17% year over year, but that's a slowdown of roughly 400 basis points. When you can't grow your user base at a decent rate, advertisers don't come in, and that's clearly being reflected in the company's top line.

Despite revenues increasing sequentially by $26 million, the overall GAAP net loss was just a tiny bit higher at $443.16 million. For every dollar in revenues produced, the company actually lost $2.13. A portion of this loss was related to a nearly $40 million inventory charge for the company's spectacles product, which by all accounts were not selling well. Perhaps the only good news in this report was that the non-GAAP loss per share came in at $0.14, a penny better than expected. That still translated to a $168 million non-GAAP loss.

The main reason I continue to rate this name a sell, beyond the terrible revenue picture and huge losses, is that the company continues to burn through a tremendous amount of cash. Cash burn was $220 million in Q3 and has totaled nearly $622 million in the first nine months of the year. While the company still has over $2 billion in cash, it will need to raise capital in the next year or two if it continues along this path. That's not a good situation for a company that just went public this year.

In the after-hours session, Snap shares have lost more than 17% to $12.50. At their late afternoon low, this puts them only $1.05 above their 52-week low, after trading for almost $30 a share after going public. This company still has a huge problem attracting users, and with the spectacles writedown showing you product sales are bad, we saw another large revenue miss. With the company continuing to have huge losses and significant cash burn, it is likely only a matter of time before we see single digits as the future growth trajectory of this name continues to be slashed.

