Intel Collaborates With AMD In An Effort To Find Middle Ground

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is collaborating with Intel (INTC) to integrate a semi-custom GPU with a multi-chip processor package.

Intel’s multi-chip package will integrate a GPU from AMD, bandwidth memory and compute silicon on a single multi-chip module (MCM), enabling sleek designs for high-end consumers. Intel claims that integrated design will reduce the silicon footprint by almost 50%.

“Together, we are offering gamers and content creators the opportunity to have a thinner-and-lighter PC capable of delivering discrete performance-tier graphics experiences in AAA games and content creation applications,” notes Scott Herkelman, vice president and general manager, AMD Radeon Technologies Group in a press release today.

Intel is expected to launch the new product during the first quarter of 2018.

It's not the same as AMD's APUs

The single module consists of discrete CPU and GPU chips interconnected using Intel’s Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB).

Source: Intel



This multi-chip module differs from AMD’s mobile APUs in several ways.

First, AMD uses Infinity Fabric to connect CPU, GPU and memory while there’s no clear indication from Intel that CPU and GPU on Intel’s multi-chip are connected through a single EBIM. On the module picture, the CPU is depicted at a distance from GPU and HBM. Further, Intel shows interconnect (EBIM) between GPU and HBM in its primer video, not with the CPU.

This indicates that while AMD uses a central infinity fabric for communication between chips on its APU, Intel isn’t doing that. A central interconnect naturally seems like a faster option. Source: AMD

Second, Intel is using stacked memory, HBM, while AMD is still sticking to DDR4. This indicates that Intel might be able to reduce more silicon footprint than AMD. Intel notes,

“This solution is the first mobile PC to use HBM2, which consumes much less power and takes up less space compared to traditional discrete graphics-based designs using dedicated graphics memory, like GDDR5 memory.”

Good, bad or ugly?

The collaboration is surprising as Intel and AMD are direct competitors in the processing space. AMD had the APU advantage in the portable PC space as it recently launched Ryzen Mobile for consumers. Intel is now positioned well in this space as it can offer AMD graphics with its processor on a single chip. Intel’s single chip solution can go head to head with AMD’s APUs, hurting AMD’s market share. On the surface, it does look like a bad move from AMD – but, it isn’t. Here’s why.

Firstly, this is a validation of AMD’s growing presence in the PC market.

Intel is collaborating because it feels threatened by AMD’s positioning in the portable PC space. Intel collaborated to find a middle ground with AMD. It might be bad for price sensitive consumers, but collaboration is always good for companies in an oligopolistic industry environment.

There are only two competitors in the consumer processing space. And they just started to collaborate. Intel might be paving a way for signaling price coordination with AMD, which can potentially be profitable for both the companies. Put simply, Intel sees that AMD is becoming a viable competitor, and it doesn’t want to erode margin. Hence, it’s collaborating with AMD.

Secondly, Intel is eyeing the high-end enthusiast market with its multi-chip module.

Intel mentions that,

"As we looked at this lineup, we recognized an opportunity: thinner, lighter, more powerful enthusiast mobile platforms that deliver a premium experience."

This keeps the mainstream mobile computing market open for AMD. And AMD will still get a share of the high-end computing pie through its collaboration with Intel.

Final thoughts

Overall, this seems to be the beginning of a collaboration, rather than confrontation, between the only two consumer-computing players.

The collaborative approach, and price signaling – in case it works, will help Intel sustain margins while boosting AMD’s market share in the mainstream PCs and high-end portable graphics space.