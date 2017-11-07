Wynn's Realty Buys Around Boston: A Lesson Learned From Walt Disney's Anaheim Blunder?

"Real estate is an imperishable asset ever increasing in value. It is the most solid security that human ingenuity has devised." -- Russell Sage

Walt Disney (1901-66), the singular visionary genius who -- more than anyone -- transformed the business of entertainment in the 20th century, had legions of admirers over the decades. Among them is Steve Wynn, founder, CEO and guiding mastermind of his eponymous casino empire. In both public and private statements, Wynn has pointed to Disney's core insight into the fine art of delighting consumers as what drives the management culture of his company until this day.

But for all his prescient brilliance, Disney did not fully apprehend the shower of millions his Disneyland theme park would have on the properties surrounding the Anaheim project. Neither did the very savvy Harrison Price of the Stamford Research Institute, who Disney commissioned to pick out the best possible location for his first theme park.

He acquired 160 acres of orange groves and walnut trees in the then-sleepy Orange County suburb of Anaheim, believing it would provide a huge enough footprint upon which to build his dream. And it did. What he didn't really grasp was that the nearby land could still be picked up cheap if you were either a speculator or a motel company foreseeing more than day-trippers visiting the park. As a result, no sooner than Disneyland opened in July 1955 was the area blotted with construction projects for motels, hotels, restaurants and shopping centers whose primary claim to financial viability sprung from their proximity to Disneyland. Walt watched the parasite property owners grow rich and vowed never to repeat the mistake. And he didn't.

When he decided in the early 1960s to create an East Coast theme park in Florida, he flew over the entire state, carefully noting highway and airport infrastructure, and picked Orlando as the site. He then set out to secretly begin acquiring land through dummy corporations. He bought everything anywhere near his core development area, from seemingly worthless little parcels at $100 an acre up to vast tracts bought under the disguises of municipal, school, or government facility expansions. The company shrewdly delayed filing final paperwork on the deals until the parcels were safely inside the construction schedule.

He discovered in the process that several tracts came with mineral rights owned by Tufts University, which he quietly learned had no intention of developing the land. He even bought those rights under dummy names, paying a hefty $15,000 for them, an amount sure to give that school's trustees heartburn when the truth finally leaked out in 1965. By that time, the company had completed deals on 30,500 acres relatively cheap and was assured that its own hotels and motels would be the only ones close enough to the park to mop up the richest, brownest gravy produced by the project. When a good guess by a local reporter broke the news of the real owners of all that land in 1965, lots of sellers kicked lots of rear ends. Lesson learned.

Atlantic City: 1979

Fast forward now to Atlantic City in 1979. Steve Wynn's overnight visit to the sudden, unexpected gold rush site mentality of the town's earliest days sent him to a dinner with the owners of an old boardwalk motel. He bought the place on the spot and, with his hero's 1950s blunder in mind, sought to acquire as much surrounding land as possible to enlarge the footprint of the casino hotel he envisioned. But this was Atlantic City circa 1979, not sleepy old Anaheim in the 50s. News of spectacular gaming revenues being generated by Resorts International, Bally's and Caesars was front-page stuff. And owners of adjacent lands knew the price of poker as it was, had skyrocketed.

Wynn was confronted by predictable holdout greed. He pressed on, raising his offers and accumulated some parcels. Others, who held out a bit too long, found themselves hoisted by their own petards when Wynn promptly withdrew his offers and build around them. (Now-President Donald J. Trump did the same thing in 1985 when he confronted holdouts, essentially giving them the finger rather than writing a check.)

Boston: 2017

Now we learn that Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) has launched a program to acquire up to $100 million in land parcels in Everett, Mass., the site of his $2.4 billion integrated casino resort scheduled to open in 2019. The statement attributes the motivation behind the purchases to the company's desire to "beautify the town" and stimulate lots of redevelopment that will transform it into a waterside paradise, we presume. Everett, like many old towns in the area can use a facelift for certain and Wynn's civic spirit is commendable. It's also practical good business. One of the lingering perceptions of Atlantic City since its inception was the tumble-down shabbiness surrounding the casino areas that turned off many visitors.

And those areas that were redeveloped since the 1980s have helped. So while we don't deny there is a good citizen element to the Wynn realty buys in Everett, we feel compelled, as a frequent Seeking Alpha contributor of articles on this stock, to look a bit deeper. The company says the realty is not casino-related, and geographically that case is made -- to an extent.

Site of Wynn Everett integrated resort near the waterfront and surrounding areas.

Avoiding the Disney Blunder

Good intentions notwithstanding, we think it relevant to point out to investors that this move makes good business sense for the company as well. And based on past experiences, it fits well into the Wynn strategic tool box.

Wynn Everett rising on the metro Boston waterfront.

There are 600 rooms planned for the hotel tower. Knowing the precision with which the company usually plans its developments, we believe that number was arrived at by a comprehensive study of the metro Boston area, its current and anticipated room counts, estimated footfall from locals, tourists, overnight package tourists, regional and international guests arriving at nearby Logan Airport. Wynn usually underbuilds its initial rooms, awaiting palpable evidence of underserved room demand before deciding to expand. It likes the idea of a constant full house to build up the perception of high sustained demand -- the idea being its always better to have customers chasing rooms than rooms chasing customers. Wynn once told me that long ago: "When we're convinced we can add rooms and fill them, we never worry about financing or developing a quality expansion." So in Las Vegas, the Encore really is that -- it's an encore to the underserved demand of the Wynn and, of course, Vegas itself.

My view is that there is a high likelihood that the property will produce strong occupancy and REVPAR numbers from day one, given the density of the metro area with its 4.6 million population. No single Wynn property, either in Nevada nor Macau, sits astride a local population base of that size. Remember, Wynn has two separate properties in Macau and two in Las Vegas. So while the parcels acquired in Boston are not, as the company announced, for casino development per se, they could well be used down the line to build the kind of high quality satellite motels that could feed the casino footfall. And who would build them? Who else? Wynn alone, or with an established motel franchiser. For certain, you can count on the idea that as these properties are accumulated into the Wynn portfolio, the company at the same time is rapidly closing off the possibilities of speculators and parasite motel operators feeding off the casino project. It's called home cooking.

So with this strategy Wynn kills not two, but four birds: One, he does indeed demonstrate good corporate citizenship by caring about the look of the community. Two, with each purchase he eliminates a possible hold up by hungry local parcel owners. Three, he establishes the ground for possible company projects that generate customers. And four, he contributes to eliminating the off-putting street surround that has dogged Atlantic City from its earliest days. With cleaner, safer, more amenable streets, patron comfort levels are significantly increased. And given the large contingent of tourists who will visit Everett to stay at the Wynn, it all becomes part of a savvy package.

The Wynn Everett project will include a boardwalk promenade with shops and amenities linked to the hotel.

"I'm a believer in free enterprise. More power to the guy who can see around corners. But I'm never exactly thrilled to see a guy making a dime off my dollar," said Steve Wynn to me, in 1990.

At this writing Wynn is at $151, reaching our price target of nearly a year ago. We believe its next upside leg will be around $180 based on Q4 results and the anticipated groundbreaking of the Paradise Park Vegas project by January 2018. And we will remain with our long-term price target of $200 post-earnings release of Q2 2018.

Wynn's Boston real estate move adds to our rationale that the company's stock price contains a "Wynn Premium" that is based not on any specific metric, but on the long-term performance of the company in plotting strategies that out-earn his competitors.

Author note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family so as to avoid any potential conflicts of interest with consulting clients past, present or future. Wynn Resorts has not been, nor is now, a client of our company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.