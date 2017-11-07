Ultra Petroleum's (UPL) CEO Mike Watford on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 12:00 ET

Executives

Sandi Kraemer - Director, IR

Mike Watford - Chairman, President and CEO

Garland Shaw - CFO

Brad Johnson - Senior VP, Operations

Analysts

Mike Scialla - Stifel

Marshall Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

David Epstein - Cowen

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Ultra Petroleum Corp. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. It's now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Sandi Kraemer. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Sandi Kraemer

Thanks, operator. I'd like to point out that many of the comments during this conference call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties affecting outcomes, many of which are beyond our control and are discussed in more detail in the Risk Factors and Forward-looking Statements section of our annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. Although we believe these expectations expressed are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially. Also, this call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation and calculation schedules can be found on our website.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Watford

Thanks, Sandy and thanks for all of you joining us today by phone. With me today is Garland Shaw, our Chief Financial Officer; and Brad Johnson, our Senior VP of Operations. We're going to conduct today's call a little differently than we have in the recent past, we will provide you some detail on third quarter results what's been the vast majority of the call affirming the quality of our assets, our inventory, our returns and our low costs. These six months since emerging from our import restructuring have been more difficult than we foresaw. Spinning back up our operations continuing to deal with ongoing issues from a contested bankruptcy proceeding and moving from a court room back to profitable growth mode. This has been a transition time for us and we have not done all things well. We have been even in our messaging with a lack of clarity at times. Today's conversation should go a long way towards clearing up any misunderstandings in the market about the quality of our business and some new and exciting growth prospects related to horizontal well potential.

I'd like to now briefly address our third quarter results and then spend the remainder of the call discussing the investor deck we released this morning that we will be referring to during the call. We expect production for the full year 2017 to be slightly below guidance and come in between 276 bcfe and 278 bcfe. As I will explain this reduction is due to issues caused by recent bankruptcy in third parties. I will provide some detail on them now but would like to emphasize my belief that most are one time and non-recurring and fully isolated from our overall inventory quality. First a bit of important perspective regarding 2017, in Wyoming due to weather and regulation we are limited to building our drilling pads during the summer and fall after receiving a requisite approvals. During the summer of 2016 and with the company battling a contested bankruptcy proceeding we were unable to properly prep enough pads to optimize a ramp up from two rigs to eight in 2017. This meant that a 2017 drilling program led to some rigs being placed on legacy pads that were located in sub-optimal yet still economic areas along the eastern flank of our field. This will not be the case during our 2018 to 2019 drilling program which is in some of the most attractive areas in Pinedale. We had additional issues impact our 2017 program including the delay of arrival of rigs and the failure to get our stretch goal of 98% field run time compared to our historic average of 95%.

Lastly, we didn't get any help from our partners as we had less completions on Pinedale's, we had shut-ins in the Marcellus and issues with the Enterprise Gathering System in Pinedale. Stepping back, we are still going to grow production in 2017 by 17% from the first quarter through the fourth quarter. While generating at least through the first nine months and through the first full year positive EBITDA less CapEx for the first nine months cash flow is equal to CapEx now we will get a little CapEx will exceed that a bit in the fourth quarter. While no one here is happy coming up light on guidance we are in a very strong position now with our handicaps from bankruptcy behind us and we couldn't be more excited for everything happening at the company. We remain confident in our ability to grow production 20% in 2018 while living within free cash flow using a 100% vertical program. We are extremely excited about our most recent horizontal well that is currently flowing at 21 million cubic feet a day and is still increasing, that has a 10% oil cut. We believe this well is indicative of horizontal potential in the field which could result in potentially 16 new horizontal wells that are incremental to our vertical well inventory. That said we are not providing 2018 guidance at this time as we continue to refine our view on two topics. The first potential moderation of growth to provide more balance between free cash flow and production/EBITDA growth and a second the impact of horizontals.

It is worth noting that given the recent success for horizontal well result we may even be able to grow with the same rates but with more free cash flow generation. Switching gears as I mentioned an announcement of [indiscernible] presentation walking you through our investor deck post this morning. So, let's get started.

I'm going to turn to slide 4, pausing just a second for it to come up on the webcast. Let me start with slide 4, and reinforce the message that we are Tier 1 natural gas producer. We have an extensive multi-year inventory with attractive returns and we want to provide much more clarity on that today. We delivered 70% EBITDA margins in the third quarter of 2017 with low cash operating cost, beyond our deep vertical inventory of natural gas locations we have a significant resource expansion opportunity with horizontal wells drilled around the edges of the field, not a cannibalization of existing vertical wells but true resource and net asset value expansion with exceptional returns. Our Wyoming production is located in a part of the country with excess pipeline capacity and we have no firm transportation costs.

We have multiple paths of long term growth and our sensitive to growth rates combined with free cash flow generation and we are moving forward with the marking of our non-core assets. Since I've already discussed slide 5, let me turn to Brad and have him talk about several other slides.

Brad Johnson

Thanks, Mike. On slide number 6, Pinedale drilling progression we show activity in 2017 as well as a look ahead for the activity planned over the next two years. In 2017 activity has been primarily on the east flank of the field. The activity in this area was not the result of high grading or inventory, still replacement rigs as part of ramp up on pads that were available. Normally we plan, and construct pads up to a year before we drill them however due to the uncertainty surrounding our inquiry structuring some of our pre-drill effort was on hold. We began our four to eight rig ramp up earlier this year, rigs were deployed mostly to the east flank and the east flank typically delivers lower IPs and lower EURs than average, we do experience higher condensate yields. Year-to-date liquid yields on our new wells have averaged of 12 barrels per million, 50% greater than the field average. This increase is in condensate provides meaningful boost to returns.

Over the next two years drilling rigs will move last toward the core and we expect vertical well performance to improve. In the preserve flexibility to continue east flank horizontal drilling should be decided by doing more test in 2018 and we will continue to be return focused not IP focused.

On slide 7, we had summarized our inventory of vertical wells in Pinedale. Of the 4900 future locations identified in our third-party reserve report 1900 of these locations are 10 acre and 3000 locations are five acre wells. Our current development plan schedule at Tunica wells to be drilled first then a return to pad to develop a five acre wells. As a result of this sequence five acre wells will cost less than 10 acre well because they will be drilled with pre-existing infrastructure including surface pads and production equipment. We also anticipate that five acre wells will have a reduced completions skill. The combined cost savings is expected to be $300,000 per well and at current commodity prices we estimate nearly 1100 wells have returned a 25% and another close to 500 wells with returns between 20% and 25%.

The next slide, slide number 8 titled Pinedale vertical well performance provides accumulative production for all the wells we drilled since 2010. Each curve represents an average of the first 12 months of production from wells drilled in that year, some years exhibit performance above the 4 bcfe type curve shown in the black dash, some are below, and a couple of years essentially paint that type curve shown here. The main driver in a range of outcomes is the part of the field we happen to be developing in any given year. In 2014 the highest curve on this plot we were drilling a significant amount of wells in the central and southern core of the field. In 2011 the lowest curve on the supply performance was way down by activity on the flanks of the [indiscernible] area and also the drilling of some five acre wells. Earlier this year and going back to fourth quarter '16 our development was concentrated on the east flank of Pinedale and let's consider the data from 2011 to 2014 on the supply, if one was reviewing this data three years ago it would not have been appropriate to conclude that our inventory is dramatically improving by 30% by extrapolating a trend using wells from 2011 up to 2014 and likewise the opposite headline of degrading inventory should not be supported by only analyzing data from 2014 to 2017. It boils down to the area of activity in any given time frame. As we showed on a previous slide we plan to raise to [indiscernible] core in 2018 and expect performance to trend back to the average.

On to the next side which is titled most accurate IRR derived from actual producing days. Slide number 9, there is a significant amount of information on this slide, but I want to start with the main point. To get an accurate return realized in Pinedale and to obtain a better type curve of individual wells, one should account for actual producing days when using monthly data. In Wyoming operators provide actual producing days to the state and this data is available to all. Wells rarely star production on the first day of the month thus dividing the monthly data by actual producing days yields a better estimate of the early performance. On this slide we have termed this simple calculation PDR, well Producing Day Rate and the data is plotted with red circles on the rate time plot to the left.

We had also provided a map for the first month in the foot note. The blue squares on this plot are the monthly data divided by the counter-days of each month. We term this the CDR or counter-day rate, the disparity between the CDR and PDR data for the first month can lead to different type curve interpretations. The curve fight corresponding to the CDR data is the blue dash line. This line is labeled with the B factor of 1.1 and a return of 28%. Contrast this curve fit to the one with red dash lines labelled PDR. Note that the different shape of the PDR fit accounts for the first month production more accurately. This PDR curve fit has a b factor of 1.6 and the return of this curve calculates to 45%, that is a significant difference in returns. We have also plotted the daily data with a small black line in the left chart for reference. Note that this well has a max day IP of 8 million a day and the daily data tracks the monthly data beginning with month two. However, contrast the max day IP to the first month average that is associated with TDR curve fit which is 6.7 million a day and also contracted to the 4.6 million a day associated with a CDR curve fit. All of this data is accurate and correct but the disparity in the first month occurs due to a result of bending the data by months versus by day and this disparity can lead to type curve fits that have downward bias relative to a curve fitting of the daily data.

This example is for a single well, but the disparity will also occur when aggregating and normalizing data for groups of wells either by area, by vintage, or by any other defined subset. The wells in Pinedale and for all wells in Wyoming producing days are readily available to all and so anyone who is pulling monthly data from Wyoming can also download the actual busy days, then simple math provides for a PDR data set, that can be used on single well curve fits as well as building type curves by aggregating and normalizing groups of wells. So why are we spending so much time on this concept? To validate our type curves, to validate our returns and to provide a solution for those using type curve that have inherent downward bias toward early performance.

Onto the next slide, slide 10, we show a summary of economics for our vertical wells that include an updated framework for single well economics in Pinedale. There are a few key items on this slide I would like to point out. For gas prices we are using a Henry Hub benchmark including a 10% differential to a pound and a sales BTU factor of 1.65. For total LOE we're modeling $3000 per well per month and this includes all OpEx incurred at the asset level and for CapEx we've included the $300,000 savings per well on five acre locations.

On the right side of this slide we have provided sensitivities to well cost, EUR gas price and a new sensitivity to condensate yield.

At this time Mike is going to talk about growth potential of our vertical development in Pinedale.

Mike Watford

Thanks, Brad. So, we're going to skip over to slide 15 in the deck. Going for the little system to bring it up, here we go. It's title 2018 preliminary growth considerations. It's a table constructed to show various production growth rates with Associated EBITDA CapEx and free cash flow, the growth rates are tied to a vertical well development program only, no horizontal program is considered in this table. We've constructed the table showing 15% to 21% growth rates at various Henry Hub natural gas prices and you can see the CapEx with each growth percentage and our EBITDA and associated free cash flow.

So, we have many options to consider as we go forward. We just want to give you a sense of what the various alternatives are for us now, before we consider adding in the significant benefits of the horizontal program. Again, I want to reiterate that we can grow production 20% 2018 within cash flow if we choose to give the apparent success of our most recent horizontal well we have more options to consider and we will just have a mixture here of how we go forward.

With that I'm going to pause and pass it back to Brad to provide more clarity on why on this call on the second quarter we decided to share with you our reallocation of 4% of our 2017 capital budget to draw a handful of horizontal wells.

Brad Johnson

Thanks, Mike. So last quarter we shared plans to drill three horizontal wells by the end of this year. I will show more about our current activity a moment but first let's go to slide 16, horizontal program potential where we provide a summary of the potential we see based on recent results and ongoing study by our technical teams. At the top of this slide we provide potential economics of our horizontal well in Pinedale. Inputs on the left include actual data from an [indiscernible] wells.

The results shown on the right are compelling with the potential for 70% returns, F&D [ph] cost approaching $0.50 and a recycle ratio over 4X. At the bottom of the page we've updated the potential resource that currently includes 1600 potential locations around the flanks of Pinedale. We have also estimated that these locations would translate to 700 net locations to Ultra and net resource potential range of 19 to 48 bcfe and the potential of each well having an MPV-10 value of nearly $13 million each. Of course, these numbers are on-arrest [ph] and are based on preliminary estimates however staggering potential does deserve additional study and investment.

On slide 17 we illustrate the concept of drilling horizontal flank wells from pre-existing pads used for vertical wells. Additionally, this whole long program does not require incrementally infrastructure to test and develop. We are doing this very operation on the [indiscernible] 924 pad right now and did the same on our first horizontal well last year. The structure map on the right shows the horizontal locations relative to the core of the field, all of these locations testing the flank are additive to our vertical well inventory and any success will provide net resource to the company. Slide 18 illustrates the potential for stacked laterals and multiple laterals per zone. At this time, we have identified eight target zones, two zones have been tested and produced. We are currently drilling towards a third target and the following well is set to test a second lateral in the same zone as our first well in this program.

On the previous slide our sticks on a map effort resulted in 50 drilling units each having a pad location that can be used for flank horizontal testing. With eight target zones identified at this time and the four lateral zones per zone we are currently estimating 1600 [indiscernible] locations. On the next slide, slide number 19 we have a map of the horizontal activity in Pinedale and on the east flank of Jonah field. I'm going to spend a few minutes on this slide talking through the map and providing relevant information on these wells. I will be citing additional stats, to many to post on this slide but you will be able to find this additional information in the data table that resides in our updated Investor Presentation posted to our company's website.

So, with the map on slide 19 let's start with the southernmost well and we will work our way around the map in a clockwise fashion. First, Jonah Energy's antelope 91-29H well. This well first produced in January of 2014, the lateral was landed in the lower assay and we estimated its effective lateral link to be $3800 feet. This well started off slow with an IP of $3 million a day. This well also had a nearly 11-month period of production point before reaching peak rate and then going on low decline.

Despite a slow start and relatively short lateral this well is strong with an EUR of nearly 11 bcfe, this well was the first east flank extension of the Jonah field where historical vertical development was limited by economic constraints. This well also has a 30 barrel per million condensate yield that translates to production being 50% oil. In our neck of the woods that is liquids rich. The next well another one by Jonah Energy is the Antelope 341-19H another successful test of the east flank of Jonah field, this well began producing earlier this year at an impressive IP of over 12 million cubic feet equivalent per day including a condensate rate of 200 barrels per day. We estimate the effective lateral into this will be 5460 feet, we have estimated the EUR to be 12 bcfe based on seven months of production which yields a normalized recovery of 2.2 bcfe per thousand feet of lateral. The third party recently published an EUR of 18 bcfe for this well and normalized that equates to 3.3 bcfe per thousand.

Moving up to the northernmost well in this map, you will see Ultra's first horizontal well in Pinedale closed from the Boulder [ph] 1033 pad. We drilled this well in 2016 and landed it in the lower lands [indiscernible] with an effective lateral length of 5200 feet. Our total cost for this well was $5.8 million. Similar to the first well in the east plank of Jonah field this well exhibited a low activity [ph], low decline or high condensate yield. After several months of producing we entered the well and set a plug that isolated the lower half of the lateral. From that test we determined that 70% of the production was coming from just 40% of that lateral. We believe that the completion of the two is not effective and we have implemented changes for subsequent wells. Due to the data from the isolation test, the well exhibits a normalized recovery of 1.2 bcfe per thousand.

Now let's move Southeast from this well which brings us to the set of three horizontal wells and about 924 pad, this is location of our 2017 horizontal program, our first well the A1H targets the Lower Lance A, we have successfully drilled and completed a two-mile lateral. The frac consisted of 49 stages and a total cost is estimated at $9 million. We started flow back on this well on November 1st, the well is currently producing 21 million cubic feet per day which includes a condensate rate of 339 barrels per day. We continue to manage the [indiscernible] supported by a rigorous analysis of full back parameters. I'm predicting a max rate by the end of this month and we look forward to sharing that information soon. Obviously, we are extremely pleased with the results so far.

Concurrent to the flow back of this well we're drilling an intermediate section of our second horizontal well for this year's program the N1H, this well is planned for a two mile later in the Mesaverde formation. This lateral will be stacked directly below the A1H 2500 feet deeper. This well will take a little longer and probably cost a bit more, but it is targeting some of the most prolific sands that we typically encounter with vertical development in this area. The well should be drilled and completed by the end of the year with full back occurring in January and a last of these three well set the A2H will be lot of this through us that will be spared by the end of this year and the target the same Lower Lance A as the A1H. The well will be landed 2600 feet to the north and drilled to east into the flank. So, in addition to testing stacked intervals our program is also testing multiple laterals in the same zone.

Now Karl Garland is going to summarize our third quarter financial results.

Garland Shaw

Thank you, Brad. Moving on to slide 23, for the quarter production revenues and EBITDA were higher than the second quarter and the previous year third quarter. As we showed you earlier our overall production for the quarter was 71.1 bcfe to the 5.9% improvement over the second quarter this year and 2.5% higher than the third quarter of 2016 EBITDA of $153 million was up 16% compared to last year. We were negatively impacted by the judgment in bankruptcy court that determine we were liable for nearly $400 million related to amounts claimed by certain creditors [indiscernible] post-petition interest. We had placed this full amount in a reserve account back in April, so we will have no incremental cash payments as a result of the judgment which we have now taken the necessary steps to appeal however because of the judgment we recorded $224 million of reorganization cost and a $175 million of out of period interest expense.

These additional cost items caused a net GAAP loss for the quarter of $328 million. Adjusted net income was $79 million. The average realized natural gas price of $2.87 per mcf including the effective hedges was $0.25 per mcf higher than in the third quarter of 2016. For the quarter we had 50 bcf or 74% of our gas production hedged at $3.34 per mcf. The effect of the hedges in the quarter was a $0.13 increase in our realized price.

The third quarter 2017 overall corporate price differential when comparing average realized per mcf prices without hedges to the first of month in rehab prices was $0.25 or 8% of Henry Hub as compared to 7% in the third quarter of 2016. We have remaining fixed price natural gas swats in place for 17 bcf for October of this year at $3.34 per mcf. For 2018 so far, we have hedged 27.5 bcf using swaps and collars at an average lower price of $2.99 per BTU or $3.19 per mcf.

The average realized oil price for the quarter was $45.86 per barrel which was $4.31 per barrel higher than for the same period last year. Our average differential for the quarter to WTI pricing was $2.28 per barrel or 5% of WTI which is an improvement compared to the 8% differential for the same period last year. We were successful in increasing our liquidity during the quarter to just over $400 million through the issuance of $175 million in additional term loans at favorable terms and with an increase in commitments to our revolving credit facility by our bank group.

We used the term loan proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on the revolver. We ended the quarter having funded the $2.2 billion with $20 million drawn on our $425 million revolving credit facility.

I'll turn the call back to Mike now for additional comments.

Mike Watford

Thanks, Garland. So, let me just quickly try to summarize what we've shared today. We believe we are a Tier 1 natural gas producer with extensive, attractive and predictable inventory. We've discussed our historically EURs and future inventory, why we are drilling where we are and where we are headed in the upcoming years. We've shared results of using Wyoming State production data correctly and the impact on rate of return any EURs. We enjoy low costs and high margins that were improved through the reorganization process and we have no firm transportation costs. We have an exciting resource expansion opportunity with exceptional returns, early identification of 1600 gross horizontal well occasions on the flanks of Pinedale is significant and material. With a preliminary estimate of NBV-10 at $12.8 million per location and a recycle ratio 4.6 times the value creation is quite notable, and we are focused on balancing free cash flow generation with the growth.

With that we will pause and ask the operator to open it up for any Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Mike Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Mike Scialla

Mike looking at your slide 16, the horizontal potential economics if you do get comfortable with those numbers say they look like they're accurate. Would it be safe to assume that horizontal program is going to replace some of the vertical program for 2018 or assuming you're ordering things on an IRR basis, those look like potentially better economics with horizontals?

Mike Watford

Yes, we certainly - we're going to drill more horizontal wells in 2018 without a doubt. The way the planning was done for these first three was to first test the [indiscernible] which we've seen success down six miles south of us by the Jonah Energy folks which it appears we have a successful test and then secondly to test the deeper Mesaverde zone, 2500 beneath this one on the same pad to see if we can have another success. It is deeper and more expensive, but it is more of a pressure and Brad can share the details of that if want to know and then assuming well that we have success or not there we're going to drill another Lower Lance A well on the same pad just to show the depth, you know the predictability of this as we go forward.

So, once we get all three of those drilled and completed which will be probably late January early February of next year have some production time we certainly want to wrap those results into what we do going forward if we're going to have a different thought process as do we do we drill the wells based on the full production and cash flow or do we continue do some more science and drill at Upper Lance wells, and Middle Lance wells and etcetera. Brad can talk more about that, but we have got some decisions to make.

Mike Scialla

Yes, maybe a follow-up on that Brad how do you handicap different zones you got - I guess what are the risk that you see with each?

Brad Johnson

Sure. I mean in the stock column of over 5000 feet in the traditional Pinedale vertical development there is a range of [indiscernible]. We have identified eight targets so far that we think could be commercial but for the moment we are prioritizing targets based on quality. So, the Lower Lance, the Mesaverde favorite two for the moment. You talk about risk, I know the sands were there, you know the diminished somewhat so the risk as you go up the flank is how much of the regular quality is preserved, and how many sands we can connect with the horizontal well.

Mike Scialla

With that, first [indiscernible] well, are you seeing any water production with that at all?

Brad Johnson

We have recovered less than 10% of our load coverage so we are making water, but it is crop water, so it will be some time before we get beyond the current frac load and then move into a period of time where we know what sort of water production is coming from the reservoir. Just as a reminder we're on day seven of the flow back and less than 10% of the load is been recovered.

Operator

We will take the next question from Marshall Carver with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Marshall Carver

Yes. Thank you. And congrats on the first well and I think the presentation was very helpful this morning. A question on - Mike actually asked my first question around what you could do in 2018, I guess could you just give us a ballpark numbers on how many wells you could possibly drill in '18 on horizontal wells or - I mean how slow or how fast could you take the program?

Mike Watford

You've to remember that we just have one well on for less than a week more or less so we need to get a second well on, we need to get the third well on so I don't think we will be in a position to want to push on the accelerator very hard until you get into February, March of next year to where you have these wells produced for handful of months and see what that production curve looks like but you know the first well took us 25, 30 days to drill. This well is going to take us longer, deeper over pressured if you just took one of your rigs the rig line and drilled horizontal wells you would get 8 to 9 wells per year maybe 10.

Marshall Carver

And on the third party down time for the fourth quarter do you have any feel for how much that impacted production like how many bcfe or how long the downtime is going to last?

Brad Johnson

So, the brad party related to our gathering system we see a bcfe of impact for the second half of the year, those issues began on August 30, they were small but chronic and they continue in September and October. They have been addressed and essentially resolved and impact has subsided but from a gallery system it was one bcf.

Mike Watford

You know the power issue with enterprise.

Brad Johnson

So, we saw line pressures go up a bit.

Marshall Carver

To the second half of the year or bcfe to the fourth quarter?

Brad Johnson

Second half of the year essentially split between third and fourth and even more specifically September, October.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We can go next to David Epstein with Cowen. Please go ahead.

David Epstein

So, did you say the 4 bcfe related to the base production run time was you thinking you could get runtime up to 98% versus a historical 95 did I hear that correctly and I would be a sort of I guess completely abandon that or what happened?

Mike Watford

Yes, we have abandoned that but that's exactly what we said.

David Epstein

Okay. So, I guess obviously it hurts your production base a little bit versus previous expectations I guess. Some of the other items are onetime in nature, is sort of a reversal on some of those other issues like the non-OP issue and the third-party gathering is that sort of contributing to the 20% growth in 2018.

Mike Watford

Would you ask that again please?

David Epstein

I guess you know previously you guys had been expecting and I know they're sort of broad stroke numbers, but you been expecting 20% production growth in 2018 living within cash flows off of '17 I think. So, it sounds like you're still in that ballpark of 20% growth for 2018 but I'm wondering why it's not getting maybe a little lift from the reversal of some of these onetime issues.

Mike Watford

Well let's just say we're hope to under promise and over deliver, how is that?

David Epstein

Okay. One more if I could, with the [indiscernible] at 923A I guess it's premature to guess what the EUR is or maybe it was in the presentation I didn't see it.

Mike Watford

I don't think we have any EUR on seven days of production.

David Epstein

That's fair enough. Is the 9 million DNC is that what you would expect for the long term or once you sort of get out of experimentation mode does that come down at all?

Mike Watford

We expect those costs to come down overtime.

David Epstein

Okay, and if I could just make one more quick one is there any relative to the Jonah wells, is there like a difference in how quickly these wells clean up?

Brad Johnson

I can comment on the clean-up, the first well that they drilled it took a significant amount of time, we don't have all the detailed data but just looking at the monthly production you can see that first well to 11 months to each peak rate. Second well as I cited earlier it reached IP much sooner, but I don't know the details of their flow back on that well.

David Epstein

I do want to make one point I don't think Brad shared this as he went clockwise around the discussion of the handful of horizontal wells here is that the successful wells down in East Jonah fields, South Pinedale field that are drilled by the Jonah Energy folks, if you look at where they're located relative to where we just drilled this successful well there is at least six miles between the two and then if you carry on to the north of the first well we drilled it had some problems that we've discussed that's what another five or six miles, so the distance we're covering already in terms of testing whether this contact is going to work and can be economic is pretty significant, pretty fast.

Operator

We will take our next question from Rina Joshi with Point Stake Capital [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

I thought the incremental disclosure in today's presentation was very helpful and I wanted to spend a little more time on the potential horizontal economics that you outlined on slide 16, my first question is on the IP from what it looks like you estimate an IP in your potential go forward economics of roughly 11 million cubic feet a day versus the well that came closer to 22, is there anything different with the Vermont [ph] well or are you just trying to build in some conservatism.

Mike Watford

To be frank we built these economics last week prior to the IP of our well, so we wanted to anchor the economics here based on actual data observed by other wells. So, we used the IP of 11 million a day from the other well, certainly double the IP rate of our well - we would recalculate and come up with a significantly better economics with much higher returns.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I just have to ask a little bit further on the well cost, I think this one came in at nine in the past you thought maybe you could get down as low as six based on your experience up till now, any thoughts on where that might come down to?

Mike Watford

We do expect it to come down and our expectation is that it will come down with each well we drill. This first well we did have some challenges, we had some flat on the day depth curve that we were focusing on and trying to improve I think we can reduce our time 10% or 20% and I see a couple million dollars being shaved off this cost as we go forward.

Operator

It appears we have no further questions.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.