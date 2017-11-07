Prospect Capital: Are You In Panic Mode?

In the world of dividend investments, one of the central standouts of the last decade has been Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), which is a business development company that makes debt and equity investments for middle-market businesses in the US. The stock’s double-digit dividend yields have long attracted retirement investors with a conservative outlook and a long-term portfolio outlook. But the stock has seen sharp declines over the last several months, as some analysts have postulated the possibility that the company may be forced to cut its dividend. The fears have not been entirely unwarranted, as troubling trends in Prospect Capital’s net interest income have started to approach areas that look unsustainable. But in our view, these recent events have been largely priced into the value of the stock and the negative headlines surrounding the company have unfairly distorted the picture in ways that have artificially depressed share values. We believe that while the declines in PSEC may not be over, there is still an opportunity for excellent returns for dividend investors who are willing to take the long-term view in the company.

On a year-to-date basis, Prospect Capital has posted losses that amount to more than 30% for the period. For those holding the stock, these moves likely came as something of a surprise given the fact that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is higher by nearly 16% and the global interest rate environment remains severely depressed in historical terms. Even in high-interest-rate environments, PSEC has been a go-to option for investors seeking elevated yield payouts, so it has not been entirely surprising to see investors throw in the towel and sell their positions in the stock.



Earnings Data: Yahoo Finance



Supporting this negative outlook is the erratic earnings and revenue picture that has developed over the last three years. The revenue side of the equation has been most troublesome. But the real questions here revolve around whether or not the declines in share prices actually match what is being seen in company performances. More recently, we have started to see improvements in Prospect’s earnings performances and this suggests that some of the company’s strategic measures may be better positioned for growth than most analysts are now expecting.



Portfolio Holdings Graphic: Prospect Capital



In the graphic above, we can see that Prospect’s businesses span a broad a range of industries, with problematic sectors (i.e. the energy equipment and services space) largely avoided. This broader framework is critical for a company like PSEC given the depth of its exposure and the relative rarity that investments in the stock can offer. Interest rates in the US are at historical lows and with the recent appointment of Jerome Powell as head of the Federal Reserve, there is little reason to believe that we will see a substantially different interest rate outlook any time soon. This makes it much more difficult for investors to capture sustainable yield opportunities -- and this is a factor that should prevent PSEC from falling much further from its current levels.

In the chart above, we can see that PSEC is trading at valuations that are excessively below its net asset value. This is a factor that is largely being overlooked by the analysts that are concerned about dividend cuts (which would still leave attractive yields in placed even if this did come to fruition). In terms of the NAV discount, we are now approaching levels that have not been seen since early 2016, and this is a period that ultimately saw a bounce in terms of the market’s view of the company.

PSEC Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com



The losses in PSEC equate to more than 30% year-to-date, and the lack of upside correction in share values has pushed many long investors toward panic-mode. But we are also seeing the stock drop to critical support levels as readings in the Commodity Channel Index are firmly in oversold territory. Does this mean that PSEC cannot fall further? No, it doesn’t. But it does mean that markets have become clearly overextended and that the potential for downside here is limited. We believe that markets will eventually normalize in line with the company’s net asset value and that this should generate a positive turnaround in PSEC into next year.



