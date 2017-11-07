Buying This 9.0%-Yielding Mortgage REIT On The Drop Is A No-Brainer

Dividend coverage and upside tied to its variable-rate loan portfolio are the two single biggest reasons to invest in Starwood.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is a strong buy on the drop. The commercial mortgage REIT has very robust dividend coverage, and, most importantly, positive interest rate sensitivity that could result in a dividend hike in a rising rate environment. Starwood Property Trust's shares are very sensibly valued after the latest drop in valuation that had nothing to with the company. An investment in Starwood Property Trust yields 9.01 percent.

Starwood Property Trust is one of the best-managed mortgage REITs in the sector in my opinion. Strong dividend coverage is the signature property of a high-quality income vehicle, and Starwood Property Trust does not disappoint in this regard. The commercial real estate investment trust has significantly overearned its dividend with core earnings in the last eight quarters: $0.53/share in average quarterly core earnings in the last two years compare against a stable dividend rate of $0.48/share.

Here's Starwood Property Trust's dividend coverage (chart will be updated after Q3-2017 earnings are released):

Starwood Property Trust can already afford to pay shareholders a slightly higher dividend, but the REIT's variable-rate loan portfolio is where the upside is. Higher short-term interest rates will lift Starwood Property Trust's net interest income, which in turn could trigger a dividend raise. And this is not as crazy as it sounds: Starwood Property Trust has kept its dividend steady for fifteen quarters straight, so a dividend hike is more than overdue in my opinion, especially considering that the REIT comfortably pulls in more money than it pays out.

Obviously, Starwood Property Trust's cash flow sensitivity is a big reason to invest in the commercial mortgage REIT as the company is poised to benefit from its portfolio of variable-rate loans in its core lending business. The higher interest rates climb, the higher the NII tailwinds for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust Is In The Bargain Bin After Latest Drop

The commercial REIT is a bargain after the latest price drop, which had nothing to do with Starwood Property Trust but which was the result of a general desire to take profits in income vehicles that have done well for shareholders in the last several years, in my opinion.

Based on Starwood's Q2-2017 results, income investors pay 10.25x Q2-2017 run-rate core earnings for the REIT's dividend stream. This is a very low run-rate multiple to pay for a company that has consistently covered its dividend with core earnings, and that has positive interest rate sensitivity.

Your Takeaway

Buy Starwood Property Trust on the drop and collect a handsome 9 percent covered dividend that has proven to be sustainable. Starwood Property Trust is a well-managed mortgage REIT that has consistently met expectations and also consistently overearned its dividend with core earnings. I consider Starwood Property Trust to be an excellent income vehicle with a rather safe dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.