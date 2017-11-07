Pernix Therapeutics' (PTX) CEO John Sedor on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

John Sedor - Chairman and CEO

Graham Miao - President and CFO

George Jones - VP, Sales and Marketing

Angus Smith – VP, Business Development and Strategic Planning

Analysts

Jacques Villefranc - LifeSci Capital

On the call today are John Sedor, Chairman and CEO; Graham Miao, President and Chief Financial Officer; George Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Angus Smith, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Planning of Pernix Therapeutics.

Please be advised that Pernix issued a press release this afternoon containing financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The release, including the financial tables and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial results to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Company’s website at www.pernixtx.com. The company also expects to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC after the earnings call.

During today’s call, the Company may be making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ from current expectations. Please note that under Safe Harbor rules, Pernix has no obligation to update the information contained in these forward-looking statements, even if actual results or future expectations change materially. The Company recommends that you refer to the cautionary statements contained in the SEC filings for a more detailed explanation of the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

John Sedor

Thank you, Noah. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. This afternoon we announced our financial results for the third quarter. Before we touch on the highlights for the quarter, I’d like to briefly review the financing transactions we announced in the third quarter that fortified our balance sheet and positions the company well for future success. Following this, I will discuss the operational highlights from the quarter.

As previously announced, Pernix completed a series of financing transactions intended to improve liquidity, extend our debt maturities and enable the company to create value for all stakeholders. We discussed the key elements of these transactions on our second quarter call, so I will focus my remarks today on the progress we are making in leveraging these additional resources.

With the financing overhang removed, we now have the capital needed to grow our business. We have launched an aggressive, yet disciplined business development strategy with a goal of transforming our business over the next two years. Our business development pipeline now includes acquisitions, licensing and co-promote opportunities both in pain and neurology.

We are working diligently to uncover additional opportunity. Our focus remains on commercial or near commercial assets that can help us grow our net sales and profitability.

In addition to business development, we are assessing value creation opportunities in our existing product portfolio. We are excited about a possible Rx to OT switch for Silenor and continue to evaluate options to bring this product to the OTC market through potential partnerships or internal development. Silenor could address a significant unmet need in the OTC environment for an effective suite therapy with minimal morning after effects and the risk of dependent.

We also have a number of products in our portfolio that have been discontinued that we believe may have value to potential partners and we are constantly evaluating opportunities to monetize these products. Along these lines, we announced this week that we had completed the divestiture of Cedax, a product that we have not distributed since 2016 for $2 million.

Moving on to the key financial highlights for the quarter, the financing and settlement transactions drove positive net income of $6.4 million, as compared to a net loss of $26.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Of note, the quarter – the third quarter, our results included both the gain on legal settlement with GSK and a gain from exchange of debt. These items totaled approximately $25 million.

Additionally, our adjusted EBITDA more than doubled sequentially from the second quarter from $5.7 million to $11.6 million and improved substantially year-over-year from $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of approximately 38%.

Lastly, I’d like to take an opportunity to acknowledge Graham Miao, our President and CFO, as you know Graham leaves the company at the end of the year in order to pursue other opportunities. We have begun a search to identify a successor to Graham. We are pleased that he will provide support to Pernix during a transition period.

I would like to thank Graham for his dedication to the company and wish him success in his future endeavor. We are in a better financial position with the financing transaction and well prepared for a seamless transition.

Let me now turn the call over to George Jones, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing to discuss our commercial progress.

George Jones

Thank you, John. As mentioned on the prior call, we continue to focus our effort on growing our business. As a result of these efforts, total prescriptions for Zohydro ER and Silenor, each grew 4% compared to the second quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, prescriptions for Treximet remains flat from the second quarter 2017.

Looking at Zohydro ER in the phase of the previously disclosed back order of the 20 milligram strength, total prescriptions increased 4% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017 while decreasing 7% year-over-year. And taking a deeper look at overall Zohydro ER prescription trends, we have been able to show growth with the prescribers that our sales force actively engages with growing 4.2% year-to-date through August versus the same period in 2016.

Our sales specialists focus on the subscribers that generate approximately 73% of the Zohydro ER total prescriptions so we are making an impact on the most important prescribers.

With regard to Silenor prescriptions, we experienced growth of 4% sequentially of Silenor was flat on a year-over-year basis. I am pleased to report that our efforts to reaccelerate Silenor growth are having an impact as Silenor has demonstrated significant year-over-year growth in each of the last five weeks. With Silenor, the healthcare professionals we focus on with our sales force effort have shown a 16.6% year-over-year growth through August of this year versus the same time period last year.

This compares to a decline of 11.2% for the prescribers that with whom we don’t actively promote to. We believe that Silenor continues to be promotionally sensitive and remain confident that our increased focus on healthcare professionals that have a profile that indicates they treat a significant number of patients with insomnia will lead to increased growth for this product.

I’d also like to highlight that the results of our Arousability Study with Silenor were published online in the third quarter in the peer review journal SLEEP. The publication are the results of this study highlights the favorable safety profile of Silenor and could be impactful to prescribers and in our dialogue with PBMs and payers regarding formulary actives.

Taking a closer look at Treximet, our sales effort improved year-over-year with an increase of 16.7% within the healthcare professionals we actively promote to and a decline of 17.9% amongst prescribers we don’t call on. Pernix continues to prepare for the launch of our authorized generic as well as other generic competitors for Treximet which are likely to enter the market in the first quarter of 2018.

In addition, we believe Pernix Prescriptions Direct or PPD our prescription fulfillment program which I will discuss in greater detail momentarily should help us transition a significant percentage Treximet patients over to the Pernix authorized generic on loss of exclusivity.

We are also pleased to report ongoing strong update of PPD which continues to gain traction with all three core brands. Treximet prescription through the program have increased by 44% and Silenor prescriptions have increased by more than 38% compared to the third quarter of 2016.

As a percentage of total prescriptions, PPD for Treximet has reached 32% recent weeks and Silenor has reached 15%. We continue to evaluate the PPD rollout for Zohydro ER and have received initial positive feedback from the reps.

Before I pass the call over to Graham, I’d like to provide an update on our access outlook for 2018. We are pleased with the fact that we are able to maintain our managed care coverage for Zohydro ER and Silenor and we believe we will remain on all key formularies without any exclusions for major PBMs. Therefore, we do not expect any negative impacts on our business from a formulary and patient access standpoint from 2017 into 2018.

In conclusion, we remain confident that we have the right strategy in place and look forward to executing on our growth initiatives.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CFO, Graham Miao, for his review of the financials. Graham?

Graham Miao

Thank you, George. Good afternoon, everyone. As John mentioned, we provided a detailed overview of the recent financing transactions on our last earnings call. So I won’t repeat specifics here. However, I will say that, we are clearly in a much better financial position today than we were at the end of the second quarter.

With that, let me begin with our financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2017. For the third quarter of 2017, net revenues were $40.5 million, an 18% increase sequentially from the $34.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2017 and a 2% decrease from $41.5 million in the third quarter of 2016.

The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to an 18% decrease in Treximet sales to $19.8 million. This was partially offset by a 50% increase in Silenor sales to $6.9 million.

Let’s review the specifics for each major product. Treximet revenues decreased by $4.2 million or 18%, during the third quarter of 2017, compared to same period in the prior year due primarily to lower sales volume, partially offset by higher net price. Gross-to-net for the third quarter for Treximet were 42%, down from 47% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross-to-net year-over-year is due primarily to higher managed care rebates. For the full year 2017, we expect gross-to-net for Treximet to remain in the low 40s.

Silenor revenues increased by $2.3 million, or 50% during the third - three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the third quarter last year. Of this increase, $1 million was due to a favorable settlement with one of our customers. The remaining increase was due primarily to favorable gross-to-net rates.

Excluding the favorable adjustment discussed above, gross-to-net for the third quarter were 35%, an improvement from 29% in the prior year period. The improvement in gross-to-net was primarily due to lower managed care rebate. For the full year 2017, we expect gross-to-net for Silenor to be in the low 30s.

Zohydro ER revenues increased by $0.2 million, or 3% during the third quarter of this year, compared to the third quarter last year. The increase was due to an increase in net price, partially offset by lower sales volume.

Gross-to-net for Zohydro ER on the third quarter were 60%, down from 63% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross-to-net was due to decreases across numerous gross-to-net categories. For full year 2017, we expect gross-to-net for Zohydro ER to be in the high 50s to low 60s.

From an overall company standpoint, gross margin in the third quarter of 2017 was 74%, in line with the third quarter of 2016. Selling, general and administrative expense decreased by $2.0 million, or 9% during the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the reduced legal costs for the settlement of the GSK arbitration in Q1 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, SG&A decreased by $14.1 million or 19%, compared to the prior year period. For the full year, we expect SG&A expense to be lower than 2016 as a result of the annualized benefits of our restructuring initiatives.

Research and development expense decreased by $1.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the third quarter of last year. The decrease was related to lower spending on Treximet and Zohydro ER research projects.

Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $6.4 million, compared to a net loss of $26.4 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by a gain of $10.5 million as a result of the legal settlement with GSK and a gain from an exchange of debt of $14.7 million related to the July 2017 financing transactions.

Additionally, our efforts to reduce SG&A costs through our restructuring initiatives also helped the bottom-line.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million in the third quarter of last year, an improvement of $3.2 million or 38%. As of September 30, 2017, the company had a total liquidity of $51.1 million, consisting of cash of approximately $27.2 million and availability under our revolving credit facility of $23.9 million.

A comparison of the results for the nine months ending September 30, 2017 to the nine months ending September 30, 2016 can be found in both our press release and the 10-Q.

However, I would like to highlight a couple of key metrics. Gross margin for the nine months, first nine months of 2017 increased to 70% from 69% in the first nine months of 2016. Net loss for the first nine months of 2017 improved to $44.7 million as compared to a net loss of $83.5 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17 million for the first nine months of 2017, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in the same period of 2016 and an improvement of $14.5 million or approximately six-fold.

Before I turn the call back to John, I would like to thank John, the Board and my colleagues at Pernix for the opportunity to serve as President and the CFO. The progress we have achieved has provided the company with the financial flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities.

Now let me turn the call back to John Sedor for his closing remarks. John?

John Sedor

Thank you, Graham. To summarize, Pernix continues to achieve significant progress in improving our business and optimizing our cost structure. We believe the recent financing transactions and settlement with GSK will allow us to accelerate our progress.

We are now focused on utilizing our resources to drive improvements in our existing business while pursuing a variety of business development activities that will enhance our position as a leading pain and neurology focused specialty pharmaceutical company. We remain excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Noah for questions-and-answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take a question from Jacques Villefranc with LifeSci Capital.

Jacques Villefranc

Hi, thank you for taking my question. So, I saw the Cedax deal yesterday, should we expect to – expect you to pursue many more additional product divestitures in the future?

John Sedor

Thanks for the question. I’d like to turn that over to our Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning, Angus Smith.

Angus Smith

Thanks for the question, Jacque. First of all, we were very pleased with the Cedax deal that we announced yesterday. This is a product that we discontinued last year and did not plan to distribute going forward. So, we are getting $2 million from that deal that we can use in part to fund our growth initiatives going forward is certainly a positive.

In terms of the overall strategy going forward, we filed an 8-K back in July that laid out our business developments priorities and the financial goals going forward. And one of the things we mentioned in that presentation was that we would consider opportunistic divestitures of non-core products.

To be clear, these efforts are focused on products that we have either discontinued or that do not contribute to our P&L in a meaningful way, s o, but might have value to another company. In this regard, the Cedax deal is a good example of the type of divestiture we’ll entertain going forward.

Jacques Villefranc

Great. Thank you.

John Sedor

Thank you, Angus.

John Sedor

All right. Thank you Noah. Again, I want to thank each of you for participating in the call today and I look forward to addressing you in our fourth quarter call. Thank you and good evening.

