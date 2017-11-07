Resolute Energy's (REN) CEO Rick Betz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Energy Corp. (NYSE:REN)

Rick Betz

Thank you, Michael, and good morning. And sort of our ongoing effort to find a workable time for the conference call, people appreciate we moved it back from our previous sunrise call last time. I know some of the people here in this room are more pleased of its starting this hour. But again, thank you for taking some time to kind of get updated on the Resolute story into third quarter. Over the last number of quarters as we put together the – their earnings release and the script for this call, I try to use the term inflection point and between Michael and Ted, our CFO, they sort of healthy backup little bit, but as you notice the release – they finally let me sort of declare that with the sale of Aneth and our transition to a pure play Delaware company this truly is an inflection point in the history of Resolute.

Today we marks our first day as a pure play Delaware company and we’re looking forward doing an exciting future. We come out a little bit previously about the impact of the sale of an Aneth on Resolute as a company, certainly we’ve got a slide deck out that was published yesterday, give you some input as to changes in our cost structure. You’re going to see a significant reduction in these operating costs, a significant reduction in taxes, and as we transition to a significantly smaller company from headcount perspective savings on the overhead side.

We think that position this company with a much more competitive cost structure going forward. The transaction also does positive things for us from a leverage perspective where our leverage as measured by debt to EBITDA drops significantly, almost as importantly – tremendously enhances our liquidity. This is a function basically of having generated tremendous value through the drill bit in our Permian properties through the year such as that value in the borrowing base substantially offset any lost value from the Aneth sale.

So we go forward from this transaction with a nearly undrawn revolving credit facility and substantial liquidity to fund our 2018 drilling program. Probably most importantly what it does is allows us to focus our most important resources, our human and our financial capital on our highest return best growth prospect asset – our Delaware Basin asset. So again, we’re excited to start this new chapter in the history of Resolute and I think you should look forward to really good things to come.

Before I leave Aneth sale, I do want to take a minute to thank both Jim Piccone and Jeff Roedell, as we noted in the press release yesterday Jim and Jeff will be leaving Resolute at the end of the year to transition to Elk, the buyer of the Aneth asset. Jim and Jeff really were the gentleman who led the Aneth team and develop that asset into what it is today from a sort of bargain based and asset we bought from two of the majors I guess 13 or 14 years ago. So we thank them for all they’ve contributed to the Resolute story and to turning out into what it is today and we wish them well on their – of their future endeavors with Elk.

Turning for – turning now to our third quarter operations and predominantly talking about what you’re seeing come out of the Delaware Basin, which is the futures company as I mentioned. We posted another quarter of what we believe anyway is strong production growth. And so we’re looking at production growth at the corporate level of 78%, but at a Permian level of 130% year-over-year. While we do produce a meaningful amount of gas out of our resource base in Reeves County, our oil production growth was still up 93% year-over-year.

So again, we think it’s a strong – another strong and one of the serious was strong quarters of production growth within the Permian Basin. This puts us on track to grow production for the year by 75%. The one of the benefits of doing the call little bit later here it gives us chance to look at some of the commentary that’s out there about the call. And one thing we picked up or I pick up on this morning anyway is this notion that somehow we’ve lowered our guidance range for the year. And honestly nothing – I don’t – not really sure where that comes from.

We put out a range of 24,000 to 28,000 with a midpoint of 26,000 barrels a day. As part of this press release, we do – we narrow that range to 24,500 to 25,500 per day or effectively 25,000 at the midpoint. We also told you that Aneth accounted for up a reduction in annual production of around 1,000 barrels a day exactly to move from the deferred previous 26,000 barrel point, midpoint to the new 25,000 barrel a day midpoint. Secondly, we have not changed guidance. We still feel comfortable that’s hitting the midpoint of our guidance as adjusted for the Aneth sale, which is the previous guidance was not.

So again, we think it’s a strong production quarter and we think we’re going to continue to drive growth of this company. Lease operating expenses were up a bit quarter-over-quarter. I think if you look at the Permian Basin which again if you break Aneth apart from the Permian Basin, all of the increase was in the Permian. 70% of our lease operating expense in the Permian is directly variable expense, its gas gathering, its compression and its water disposal. So as we continue to ramp up production at Permian Basin, you will see those costs continue to rise. The increase in gas gathering, compression and water disposal accounted for 50% of the total increase in Permian Basin lease operating expenses.

While still Aneth percentage basis, they continue to account for 70%. You did see the unit costs rise a bit on those numbers, simply a function of us rolling in the Bronco assets, which have currently slightly higher charge for water disposal. We expect that to come down over time as we drill our own water disposal wells or potentially transition to a midstream arrangement similar to what we have in Appaloosa or Mustang. So we think that, that, that change is temporary manageable.

But again most of our expenses in the Permian are strictly variable. You will continue to see them increase, as production values increase, but they should stabilize on a unit basis. We did have some increases in other categories such as site repair and maintenance during the quarter, which accounted for roughly 25% of the increasing total dollar expense. And those costs were predominantly related to repairs we did around some storms we saw well relative to basin. Not hurricane Harvey related, but we did see some other significant weather events, road washouts, pad washouts, things we had to deal with the generated probably an incremental of 500,000 to 600,000 in site repair and maintenance expenses.

So I think the most important story around lease operating expense though, if you look at our guidance for the year as adjusted in this recent release, we are guiding to total lease operating expenses for the year down 17% on a unit basis from our previous guidance. So we think irrespective of individual quarter variations in total expenses. Lease operating expenses continue to be a real positive part of the Resolute story.

Turning back to sort of production growth for a moment. I think it’s important to note that the production growth you’ve seen through the course of this year is substantially organic growth. These are – this is growth being driven by the Resolute drilling program and the phenomenal wells we continue to bring online. We did complete an acquisition in May, what we call our Bronco area, but it's important note that we acquired minimal production with that transaction. And the production growth you’ve seen out of that is a direct result of the work done by this team to bring drill that on completed wells online.

So again if you look at 78% production growth, 130% production growth in the Permian that’s not including after this, that’s organic drilling growth that we believe continues to be some on the best in the industry, certainly some on the best in the basin. If you look at the activity over the year – over the quarter, excuse me, we’ve spud seven wells, we completed eight wells. And we – continuing this high level activity, we continue to drive down drilling times, such as on a Long Yuengling U04H, where we brought a 7,500 foot lateral from spud-to-TD in 14 days. We’ve also continued to set higher and higher 24 IP rates, such as the Uinta L04HR, where we established a 24 hour peak IP of 462 barrels per 1,000 feet of completed lateral.

So again, continued growing efficiencies through the drill bit continued strong well results all driven – driving organic growth within the basin. Probably last important note on well operations are, we are currently flowing back our first Wolfcamp C well, the South Elephant C207SL I believe it is, as well as our first lower Wolfcamp B wells.

What important about these wells is that – if you look at our inventory stack in our slide deck, these wells fall into the testing or upside category. So as we can further delineate these zones, the Lower Wolfcamp B and multiple benches within the Wolfcamp C, it has a meaningful expansion stacked on our inventory. We’ll have more to say about the wells in first quarter as we get production made in but what I can say today is that we’re very encouraged by the initial pressure results we’ve seen on both wells. So again, stand by for more results on those wells, it should be something in the first quarter.

Now we’ve talked a lot about growth here and certainly growth continues to be an important part of the Resolute story and where we are in our – the lifecycle of this company. But I wanted to stress that this is not growth at the expense of returns. While we continue to produce impressive growth rates, we also continue to produce what we believe and what I think when we look at all the various analysts commentary out there is class leading, peer leading capital efficiency ratios.

While ROCE measures vary widely, its analyst-to-analyst and we’ve spent a considerable amount of time over the last quarter making sure, we understand how various analysts look at return on capital. What is consistent across the look at return on capital? What is consistent across the most analyst reports? Is that we continue to rank at the top of our peer group on return on capital employed? We also continue to rank at the top of our peer group on finding in development costs.

And again, we’ve put some of this data in the slide deck on Page 7. So you can bind class leading return on capital, class leading finding development cost, and then a third element we believe is very important and again as detailed in our slide deck is great velocity of capital. So on most of our wells, certainly, our long lateral wells, we’re seeing payback inside of a year, on our mid-length laterals payback is out into near in the year two. So when you can return capital that quickly on these drilling programs and reinvest that these types of efficient returns on capital numbers that’s what drives the kind of growth we’re seeing and the high capital efficiency numbers we’re seeing. So, again, we think it’s an exciting part of the story going forward and now this is our focus, our core asset, we think you’re going to continue to see improvements in these two categories.

I then want to comment briefly on gas/oil ratios, oil percentages because as number of analysts have pointed out, you did see a slight dip in our oil percentage quarter-over-quarter from 63% to 59%. This is substantially a function of where within the field we’re drilling. As we talked about on our second quarter call Mustang and Bronco exhibit traditionally – typically higher GORs than our Appaloosa area. If you look at the mix of wells that were brought online during the quarter as noted in the press release, we brought on more Mustang and Bronco wells and Appaloosa wells during the quarter. We also see a GOR trend or a percent oil trend; however you care to think about it, as we go deeper in the section. So as we bring on more Wolfcamp B wells, which we did during the quarter embracing with very successful rates I might add but you do see that exhibiting higher GORs.

And so in any given quarter depending on the mix of wells drilled with [indiscernible] I think two things I like to point out sort of to offset that. One is while we – it’s convenient to look at GORs, it’s convenient to look at percent oil, we think it’s also important to look at oil EURs. And we’ve got a slide deck, a slide deck that we borrowed from our good friends the Petrie Partners that basically shows where we stack up in terms of just oil EUR, and we think they’re very competitive oil EURs. And then the incremental high Btu gas that we get on top of those very competitive oil EURs.

So while we may see a shift in oil percent, we’re continuing to see very, very strong oil rates. And the gas we produce is rich gas typically in the neighborhood of 1,400 Btu gas that generates premium pricing. So it’s incremental value to the production stream on top of what we believe are very, very strong oil rates but because of the high gas rates we see, again, Mustang, Bronco and certainly deeper in the section you will see some shifting in the peer percentage number.

As you look at 2018, as we begin to lay out our plans for 2018, I think an important point is also that the plan for 2018 will be very much an Appaloosa influenced plan. If you look at Appaloosa, it tends to be about 60% oil and it is our oiliest area within the Permian Basin. So I think it’s reasonable to expect you’ll see some shift back the other direction on some of these rates, although the removal of Aneth, which is 99% oil from the mix will have obvious impacts.

So again, yes, we do produce a lot of gas but that’s on top of very, very strong oil EURs and very, very comparable oil production rates. High Btu gas that attracts premium pricing and again the mix will shift quarter to quarter really based on where we’re bringing wells online.

Sort of finishing up by my operations comments. We’ve accomplished a lot at Resolute this year. As we continue to grow our Permian Basin operations as we’ve added acreage through the CP acquisition and as we’ve focused the company through the Aneth divestiture. But we’re not satisfied with where we are yet. We know, we have a lot of work left to do.

We’ve talked about the transition to pad drilling and which we think is the future of the basin. If you look at our continuous acreage position, our very consolidated acreage position, that’s both a strength and a challenge for us. It’s a strength in the efficiency of operations, it’s a strength from the perspective of our ability to drill long laterals but it’s also a challenge – sort of moved us to this needing to pad drill sooner as we don’t have sort of the running room with some of our peers out there to move away from currently producing wells.

So as we shift to pad drilling, continue to see – events we’ve talked about in previous calls, well interference and then track it, all things were addressing through the shift of pad drilling, we’re addressing through the modification to our completion design with denser cluster spacing. But these aren’t things that go away overnight and certainly as we look at third quarter production you saw an impact from these things. And it was a meaningful impact, a bit of an improvement from second quarter. But it’s something that will be a slow transition as we move deeper and deeper into the pad program and get further and further away from existing depleted zones or existing producing wells.

So again, it’s a challenge we continue to work with quarter-over-quarter, our job going forward is really to do a better job of anticipating and planning around these events and I think that’s exactly what you are starting to see from our operations group.

The prolific nature of our production has also led us to redesign most of our facilities infrastructure out here. We’ve had to continue to build larger and larger facilities to handle the oil volumes, but also the high water volumes we produce and large gas volume we produce. This has led to a significant facility spend in 2017, that we believe will benefit us as we move through the future as we add incremental wells in those spacing units where we’ve built these new robust facilities you will see the per well allocation of facility cost come down.

But the reality is if you look at the first three quarters of 2017, we’ve spent roughly $43 million or 20% of our total capital budget installing facilities infrastructure and that’s beyond what our midstream partner Caprock Midstream installs for gathering and water disposal. So again, a significant investments but one that has significant payoff both in terms of our ability to handle current production volumes as well as our ability to support our ongoing development program.

So in conclusion, our focus out here in a post Aneth world in our new incarnation as a Delaware Basin pure play company will be to focus on ramp accelerating our development program, continuing to drive down our cost structure and continuing to generate somewhat what we believe are going to be the best return on capital, as well as growth rates in the Permian Basin.

So with that, I’ll turn it over to Ted, who will walk us through some of the financial highlights for the quarter. Ted?

Theodore Gazulis

Thanks, Rick. A detailed analysis of our financial performance along with financial statements, which included in the earnings release and the 10-Q that we filed yesterday and additional color can be found in the IR deck – the slide deck that we posted on our website.

And as usual with that data already available, I’ll address highlights rather than read numbers that you certainly already seeing. But let me start with a comment on the sale of Aneth Field. Aneth was our foundation asset. It’s a giant oil field with sustainable long-term production. Resolute is a different company today than we were and we have made a successful transition to being a Delaware Basin pure play.

The opportunities that we have in the Delaware and the Permian Basin are compelling and we are focused on really maximizing value as we move forward from these terrific assets. I joined Rick and wishing Jim Piccone and Jeff Roedell and the entire Elk team, the very bestwith Aneth going forward.

The sale price of Aneth was $160 million in cash, with potential for an additional $35 million of consideration over the next three years. And that will be based on the 9x price crude oil. If we think back to our Bronco acquisition [indiscernible] reflected the base Aneth sale price is equal to the Bronco purchase price and in fact we’ve now equities that purchase, while retaining price upside from Aneth.

As we noted in our release that our cash proceeds from the sale we used to repay bank debt. Resolute is a very different company from just a year ago in other important ways. As Rick noted, total company production of the third quarter was 78% higher than the same quarter last year and our Permian Basin assets produced at a rate that was 130% higher than the prior year period. Nine months production gains were also impressive. During the first nine months of 2017, total company production increased 96% and Delaware Basin production doubled over the prior year period.

On a sequential basis, total company production in the third quarter was 19% higher than the second quarter and 48% higher than the first quarter of the year. With production increases attributable to our successful Wolfcamp horizontal drilling program in the Delaware Basin. Of course, with the Aneth Field divestiture, all of our production in the foreseeable future will be sourced from the Permian Basin.

Turning to financial metrics, the significance of a transition to a Delaware Basin pure play is clear. Production from the Delaware Basin generates more cash than our legacy operations. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP measure in the third quarter was $42.9 million up from $41.7 in the same quarter last year. While that 3% increase might not appear to be meaningful. It’s important to note, the underlying quality of our earnings and how that is improved dramatically, driven by increasing production and declining costs rather than by the effects of substantial commodity derivative settlements.

Taking the cash effective commodity settlements out of the equation, adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled quarter-over-quarter. Even though realized pricing was 3% lower. The story for the first nine months of 2017 is directionally similar.

A trend of declining per BOE costs continued in the third quarter, as a result of an increasing number of wells online and increasing production from those wells aggregate lease operating expense in the third quarter of 2017 increased to $25.1 million from $16.6 million over the prior year quarter. But the more important metric, LOE per BOE decline to $9.55 a BOE from $11.20 a BOE.

Driving the unit cost decrease was a significant increase in production from mid-length to long lateral horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin, which rose much faster than associated expenses. And we anticipate that we’ll see gains in future quarters based on the continuing growth in production and also reflecting Aneth sale. As we note on Page 9 of the investor deck, per unit LOE in the Delaware Basin was almost $16 a BOE lower than in Aneth for the first nine months of 2017.

Production taxes typically saw revenues. So it’s not surprising that on a per unit basis, production taxes remained essentially flat and $3.34 a BOE in 2017 as compared to $3.27 a BOE in 2016.

Referring again to Page 9 of the presentation, Permian Basin taxes per BOE are less than half those in Aneth for the first nine months of 2017 and will benefit from that kind of differential in future quarters.

Similarly, although general and administrative expense in the third quarter increased to $9.5 million as compared to $7.2 million in the same quarter last year, on a unit of production basis G&A declined by 25% to $3.63 of BOE and was 15% lower on a sequential basis.

Turning to our capital program, we invested $97.2 million during the third quarter, excluding capitalized interest of $4.7 million. During the first nine months of 2017, we had invested $243.4 million, excluding capitalized interest of $10.9 million and Bronco acquisition of $161.3 million.

Substantially, all of our capital investments we’ve made for drilling in completing wells, developing infrastructure to handle our rising production in the Delaware Basin. I need to reiterate that the infrastructure capital that we spent a significant component, just not only for current wells, but also includes expenditures for infrastructure that will be used by wells that we have yet to drill, including well pads production facilities and alike.

At September 30, 2017, we had total outstanding debt of $650 million, consisting of $125 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility and $525 million of senior notes. On October, our bank group reaffirmed our borrowing base of $218.8 and as a result of the Aneth Field divestiture the borrowing base was reduced slightly to $210 million.

We’re pleased with the support we received from our lenders and believe the relatively small reduction in borrowing base, speaks highly to the quality of our Delaware Basin assets and our team’s ability to cost efficiently develop them. As I mentioned, we used the cash proceeds from the Aneth Field sale to repay bank debt meaningfully delevering the balance sheet.

As we move through the fourth quarter and in light of the Aneth sale, we provided updated 2017 production and cost guidance, Rick as talked pretty extensively about the production side of it. On LOE though, our guidance has been reduced significantly with a new midpoint of $80 million compared to the prior midpoint of $98 million. While the midpoint for cash G&A expenses increased modestly from $27 million to range of $28 million to $29 million. The table on page 17 of the investor deck plays this out with more granularity. We’ve also talked about how as we move into 2018, we’re shifting from resource capture to development mode in the Delaware Basin.

Pages 18 through 21 of the slide deck provide some insight or thought process, as we finished 2017 and think about 2018. Among other important outcomes we anticipate that will decline for approximately 3.2 times lever the year end 2017 to sub 2.5 times levered the year end 2018.

Obviously, we don’t yet have a board approved plan for the new year that we can share with you, but we think that the three rig program that we’ve outlined is realistic. This October crude prices have found support at $50 a barrel and higher and obviously there has been a dramatic strengthening this week. As it’s been our practice, we generally want to hedge between two-thirds and three quarters of our production six to eighteen months into the future.

We have commodity hedges in place covering approximately 7,000 barrels of oil per day in 2018, with hedged volumes would evenly between swaps and three-way collars. The swaps have a weighted average price of $51.10 a barrel and the three-way collar have a weighted average for $49.38 a barrel. We continue to evaluate market conditions and expect that will add to our hedge positions.

In summary, our successful Delaware Basin drilling program is driving production to record levels improving our cash flow and helping to strengthen our balance sheet. Completion of the Aneth Field divestiture is a significant deleveraging event and a fulfils our strategic initiative to transform Resolute into a Delaware Basin pure play. We remain focused on our operational efficiencies and cost control and we have sufficient liquidity to fund our 2018 growth plan. We’re excited about the way Resolute is positioned as we finish 2017 and looking to 2018.

Rick, back to you.

Rick Betz

Okay. Thank you, Ted. Operator, with that we’ll turn the line open for questions.

Ron Mills

Good morning, Rick.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Ron.

Ron Mills

Question on Delaware Basin and just the operations timeline that you’ve provided previously? If you look back in at a scorecard of that operations timeline, how have care of you met in terms of turning wells online versus that timeline? Or you seeing any lower efficiencies in terms of completion time as the industry has gone through this growth process with less experienced people? Just trying to figure out or think about the cadence of the production versus original expectations?

Rick Betz

Sure, Ron. The initial answer of the question is absolutely not. In fact, we continued to see strong well drilling relation efficiencies in the field, we’re lowering spud to TD times. We haven’t seen slippage in our stage count per day on our completion side. So when we’ve worked with the same two primary vendors out there. No math on the drawing side, and cut them completions side – going back to the fall of 2015, and they continue to do a phenomenal job for us in terms of efficiency.

So now we haven’t seen that, and actually, if you look at our pace through our join program, we’re actually meaningfully ahead of schedule. We did have – we talk back in the first quarter about some delays we saw in February, March. But really ever since that period, as we look at our pie chart, one of things we do on a monthly basis here is kind of look at pie charts about where we seeing deviations in terms of production expectations. And delays have actually turned into a net positive as opposed to negative over the course of the year.

Now I think, as you think about production performance relative to expectations, like we said as at the end of the second quarter, we do recognize, we’re going to be at the low end of our original guidance, but sort of within the original guidance on our legacy assets with some contribution from Bronco, and then obviously, the reduction from selling Aneth. But the biggest driver honestly has been – the sort of continued effects we’ve seen from well interference as for Breckenridge.

Again, as I made in my comments, that type of stuff is, as we continue to drill wells, with you need to do which are in close proximity to existing wells at repeated zones, until you sort of get going on pad programming, getting away from those initial zones here we continue to see that impact. As we look at the numbers 3Q impact from that type of event, you was probably still in that 1,200 barrel a day range. Again, that should decline over time. But it is going to take some time to see that go away.

So now it’s – we are – the wells I think numerous people have pointed out, it continue to be very, very strong producers had a type curve. We continue to operate at a pace that in advance of our initial expectations. But really with regards to legacy wells, wells have been relining for a year or two years. Here we do continue to fight the quarter-to-quarter impacts of well interference in Breckenridge.

Ron Mills

Great. I think the one thing that changed in terms of yours well completion and drilling schedule for next year is – from keeping the rig active, you’re going to have three more ducks hitting both into 2018 and 2019 than expected. Is there any impact of entering with more ducks in the completion of those on the projected exit rate that you talked about next year of above 40,000 to 42,000 that you reference entering 2019 and or maybe an even stronger case?

Rick Betz

Yes. I don’t know that you really will see a big change in the 2018 exit rate. Certainly, what it allows us to do, gives us the flexibility to do, is better line out our completion schedule in 2018. So again, as we’ve talked before, as we shift to this pad drilling, it does great sort of lumpiness in terms of when wells are TD and available for completion. And this gives us a better portfolio, or better mix of wells to make sure that we keep both our dedicated frac spread working at full efficiency. But also will have the opportunity from time-to-time to mix in a second crew to defeat an accelerated completion rate.

I do think, you’ll see some impact in first quarter production growth. I think, it’ll strengthen our overall annual and I’m probably not ready to go out – right now and say, it’s going to have determent impact on an 2018 exit rate. Although, we will work through those numbers and provide more color when we put out formal guidance.

Ron Mills

And just from a modeling standpoint, Ted, the LOE in the Permian. I think last quarter, it was about $4.5 to $4.90, this quarter its $5.66. I think, we talked about maybe some work over or maintenance. But when you’d look at 2018, you and other peers are pointing – or at least other peers, I think in between they’re somewhere in the five or low-five’s ranges. Is that a good expectation on a year cost once, and it is completely gone and we just think of the pure play in Delaware?

Theodore Gazulis

Yes. I think that’s a reasonable number. Again, if you look at the investor deck that we said that, the year-to-date number in the Permian is – it has been $5.66 of Boe. And I don’t think that’s – for a three quarter rate, I don’t think that’s a bad number that.

Rick Betz

Ron, let me just – again for the modeling perspective a little bit more color in granularity on around LOE. Again, if you look at just what is strictly variable. So gas gathering, compression and water disposal. That’s running in sort of a high $3 to $4 a barrel range, if you look at the embedded cost, I think probably comes down to sort of – more in that $3.50 to $3.75 range, as we’re able to lower water disposal costs in our Bronco area. By again, right now, because we don’t have water disposal infrastructure in Bronco everything goes to commercial disposal facility, probably at a rate that’s almost double what we pay in Mustang and Appaloosa.

But we are in the process of drilling our first SWD up there. We will shift to a more competitive cost structure on water disposal. So I think you start with a baseline that sort of in that $3.75 plus or minus range for just straight variable expense. And then we add in our – are sort of other fixed expenses that we will see some economies over time. But Ted as point out, I think – driving to economy’s over time on – but as Ted point out driving towards that $5 a barrel range is a good target but recognizing that that high $3 number is – that’s kind of a floor and that it’s simply variable at that point.

Ron Mills

Okay. All right. Looking for more details on the Wolfcamp C and lower B as well, thanks.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning. A question just like in that slide, it was really the one that associate inventory and down spacing on Page 11 here. I wanted to just trying to get an idea, you guys have been busy both on a development and testing, and in the number of zones and just for the down spacing within the zones. So I guess just sort of a broad question. When you look at 2018 will receive more of the same kind of that mix as far as – I’m just trying to get the mix between sort of development and testing next year and how much down spacing will be associated with some of that?

Rick Betz

I think what we said is, we expect to get 6% lower B in the Wolfcamp C test, to drill this year and the number of those will be completed in the first quarter. And then another four sort of Wolfcamp C, the lower Wolfcamp B test, as we move through 2018 with that half base of roughly 45, I think wells – the numbers are in here. So we will be continuing to test the Wolfcamp C at multiple benches within the C. As well as, again, you get broader test to the lower Wolfcamp B, the better delineate what we think the stack is. But predominantly, what you’re going to see in 2018 is us drilling three well pads that are effectively and operate lower A and B. And again, as I said in my remarks, those pads will be skewed heavily towards Appaloosa where we expect to have two rigs running, with a third rig doing a couple of Mustang wells will probably more heavily active in the Bronco area.

And so we’ll lay out more of this. We put our formal guidance out but it is, as we make our first half through the field, and through the zones in this sort of – what we called mowing the lawn or sequential pattern. We will be doing that on 88 – on effectively 80-acre spacing in a wine rack fashion, so lateral distance is vary by formation. But it is consistent with the inventory chart, you see on Page 11, what I do hope that as we gain more data on the C, as we gain more data on the lower B what you’ll see is that development stack become much broader and then our testing stack really then transitions to – what do we think the upper sections look like.

Here, what we haven’t done a lot of as a company simply because we’ve been focused on both holding our acreage, but also generating production and cash flow, we’ve been holding our acreage but also generating production in cash flow. We’ve been focused on the Upper As and the Upper Bs which we know from past history are going to be productive and we can sort of predict what we’re going to get from those. But you’ve seen a lot of activity around us in terms of the X, Y and moving up to the Bone Spring section.

And so I think when the time is appropriate, we will turn to testing those zones. And so we don’t think pipeline is an all inclusive, forever sort of inventory stack, but it is where our attention is focused in 2018.

Neal Dingmann

Okay, and then when you look at being constant to not having full 2018 guidance out, when you and Ted sort of think about two things one just on CapEx for the D&C are you assuming efficiencies and inflation maybe offset, so I am just wondering on that side and then I’m just wondering as a general rule for the midstream do you see that spend stand relatively flat?

Rick Betz

Sure, on sort of a D&C capital perspective, one of the things we have seen is as we move, and it is probably isn’t surprising to anybody but as you move deeper in the section and you are dealing with higher pressures. We are seeing completion costs in the deeper section of the season lower Bs higher than what we see in the As and the upper B. More horsepower we got to put a little bit more fluid into the formation so some of that is factored into our numbers.

Yes, but relative to the core development that Upper A, Lower A, Upper B sort of core development plan, we’re seeing relatively stable costs. We just extended our existing rig contracts in the next year at effectively exactly the same day rate we’re paying. We’re working with Cudd as we speak on, sort of an extended commitment on the completion side.

But again, we’re not absent – absent things we may elect to do from a science perspective or things we may elect to do in terms of modifying our completion design. At least from where we are positioned in our relations with our vendors, we’re not seeing significant upside cost pressure on services. So I think a lot more of it, as we see changing costs it will be a function of possibly drilling deeper zones, although that’s a minority of the program. And then things we elect to do around science and sort of delineation or experimentation around the different completion designs.

Neal Dingmann

Very good, thanks for the details.

Jason Wangler

Hey, good morning.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Jason.

Jason Wangler

I was just curious, you talked a little bit about it in your prepared remarks and things but just as we look at fourth quarter maybe even early in the first quarter, if you could just kind of cadence the completion activity you see obviously with these wells being so big, I think it’s really kind of driving where the production is going pretty significantly?

Rick Betz

Sure. We demoted it to an appendix, I know we’ve sort of removed the Gantt chart we’ve typically put in there.

Jason Wangler

Yes, I would like that one.

Rick Betz

We can always re-circulate it as part of sort of a supplement to the thing. It’s – the issue for us is as we get more active on the drill side certainly as we move the three rigs that Gantt chart starts to get really busy and kind of cluttered. But certainly on a cadence perspective we will keep the completion crew working. So right now, if you look at the completion chart in the back of the book on Page – I guess its Page 24 of the deck we put out. We’re currently completing on the Long Yuengling well, that’s a pair Upper A, Lower A pair in the Mustang area.

And then we’ll move to the Uinta, the Uinta well and then start getting into our Ranger triples. So I think you should see – again the – we’ve pretty much transitioned off either pairs of triples at this point.

So pairs, we’re going to bring a pair on every sort of 20-plus days, 25-days as we get more towards, heavily invested triples, we’ve sort of looking at 30 to 40 days for the completion piece of that once we can finish drilling. And so we should get into this cadence of pretty regular bringing on a pad a month kind of thing.

Jason Wangler

I think you’ve talked about it in previous call things. You’re still kind of getting lined out to be on the more normal cadence so to speak, as we shift the pad drilling and that kind of may be, why we’ve seen kind of the up and down numbers, but by the time we get to 2018, it looks like it will start to become more uniform. Is that fair?

Rick Betz

Yes, I think that’s absolutely fair. As we’ve talked a little earlier about, bringing the DUCs – eight DUCs into the front of the year, gives us a lot of flexibility as we move the completion crew around the field. And then as we have, we accelerate to that three rig cadence.

And again one of the parts about sort of getting finalized guidance together is we’re still looking at different scenarios for how to align those rigs up. We’re intently focused on minimizing to the greatest degree possible, impact of well interference and frac heads as we move into 2018.

We’ve done a lot of rigorous analysis in terms of making sure that while, I don’t believe it was effectively captured in our original 2017 guidance. It is going to be very much so captured in our 2018 guidance. What we’ve learned about frac interference, our frac heads and well interference will be factored into the 2018 number. And we’re looking at a lot of different integrations on drill order and completion order to make sure we minimize that the greatest degree we can. We have commented broadly fair in that, with three rigs running, you do get into sort of this regular cadence on completions and turn online.

Jason Wangler

Great, appreciate it. Thank you.

Rick Betz

Thank you.

Rick Betz

Good morning Jeff.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning guys. Question on this Lower B well that you guys are doing I guess just from a high level kind of wanted to get your expectations on how we should think about the Lower B maybe in relation to some of the Upper B wells, we’ve seen from you guys in the type curve out there. Should we generally think of that maybe being potentially cost competitive, is there going to be maybe a little bit of, maybe higher GOR just kind of want broad strokes on that?

And then just wanted to clarify if that near producing Upper B well or how you guys generally feel about potential communication or is that a big enough stone where you guys feel pretty good about getting some separating there.

Rick Betz

So generally speaking as we said earlier, as we go deeper into section it is our expectations you’re going to see increasing GORs. So this is a comment that probably holds for both the Lower B as well as the Wolfcamp C.

So, yes it is, but offsetting that, what we also see, as we go deeper into section are much higher pressures. And so on the first Lower B and Wolfcamp C we’ve seen some pretty impressive shut in pressures on those wells. And so that gives us a lot of confidence in the productivity of the well. Now what the commodity mix is I think is yet to be seen. We’ve certainly seen some C wells completed in the area, that in addition to having very strong gas rates also have very robust oil rates.

So there is some isolated instances, isolated evidence. So we want to get more of our wells, own wells down, so that we have a better feel what the type curve is. But yes, our expectation is they will be fully economically competitive, certainly as we talked earlier our initial program is more focused on up-holing the section. But we are excited about what these wells can add to the inventory going forward.

So we will communicate as much as we can, we do have the Lower B, we’re bringing on is in close proximity. It’s an Appaloosa well that is in proximity to I guess into the South Elephant actually. So it’s in an area with – in fact it is in the same spacing unit as our Wolfcamp C well and it is in a spacing unit where we’ve got up-hole A zone, Wolfcamp A as well.

So it kind of goes to my earlier comment, around when you’ve got 20,000 acres that is consolidated as condensed as ours, you really don’t have the luxury of going off in sort of untouched areas of the field to test things. We are testing within close proximity to existing producing wells and has always got to be factored into our planning.

But again based on what we’ve seen out of these wells from a pressure perspective, what we’ve seen out of offset wells, drilled into the same zones, we’re cautiously optimistic that these will be competitive at NAV adding inventory locations.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, got it, appreciate those comments. And then two kind of smaller housekeeping ones, first wanted to see if you guys maybe would be comfortable giving some kind of guidepost on what kind of oil mix we should think about on the 2018 that that 32,000 or 34,000 Boe’s a day I know obviously a lot is still influx but want to see if there’s anything there. And then maybe for Ted, just want to clarify that. The $210 million borrowing base if you guys are now at pro forma, is that kind of reflective of what we should think about as far as the fall redetermination and you guys are basically set for spring or is there anything coming in the near-term on that front as well?

Rick Betz

Well, there’s nothing coming in the near-term – that is the $218 million reaffirmation was the fall redetermination and the slight adjustment downward is a reflective of where we are on the Aneth sales, certainly by the time we get to the spring. We’ll have a new borrowing base that will incorporate all of the new wells that we’ve been bringing online and the new production that we’re adding.

Theodore Gazulis

So with regard to the oil mix going forward, certainly as we put out full guidance, will give you more of granularity on this. But I think if you look back over the last three quarters when you look at just our Permian operations. You’ve seen oil percentages in those areas range between sort of mid-50s down to sort of 50%. And that’s sort of where we are today in terms of Permian production that you think about percent oil, now that will be colored a bit by – again as we drill some more lower section wells but more importantly the other way, it’ll be colored dramatically in 2018 as we skew more heavily towards Appaloosa, which I’ve mentioned before is tends to be in that high 50%, 60% oil mix.

So I think – I’d want to expect that where we are right now in terms of Permian well in the third quarter being around 50% is probably a low watermark in terms of the gas oil mix and you might see it start to shift a little bit back the other way as we bring on more and more Appaloosa wells in 2018.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, perfect. Perfect. Thanks guys.

Mike Kelly

Hi guys, good morning.

Rick Betz

Hi, Mike.

Theodore Gazulis

Hi, Mike.

Mike Kelly

Rick, you might have hit on this, I may have missed it but maybe just to be clear why wasn’t the number of completions in 2018 increased post the uptick to 27 CapEx in the five incremental wells expect to start here at the end of the year?

Rick Betz

I think that mostly just reflects – our sort of continuing refinement of the drill scheduling and then for the follow-on completion scheduling. Again as I said, just a minute ago. We are still continuing to fine tune that schedule with the objectives of maximizing production and minimizing impact on older wells and frac heads as well interference. So that schedule is still standing to move around by a couple wells here or there, we’re not seeing significant movements around in terms of what we think production will be for the year.

But again, we’ve got still some decently wide ranges out there and will give you more granularity around formal guidance here over the next 30 days. But really it’s nothing more than the operations team continuing to sort of fine tune what they think is an optimal drilling complete schedule.

Mike Kelly

Okay. And then just with all the soc and frac heads here do you think the – just wanted to be clear the production that you guys have put out there just the preliminary guidance in 2018, do you think that accurately reflects risking for frac heads now or does that need to be adjusted further?

Theodore Gazulis

I think what we have out there on a preliminary basis and what we ultimately put out as formal guides, will absolutely reflect the best of our scientific ability, a wedge for what we think we’re going to experience from the frac heads. Again I think as I said earlier, as we put out our 2017 numbers in late 2016, we hadn’t transitioned to a lot of this infill drilling and I don’t know that a lot of other players in our immediate area had either. And so I don’t know that it was adequately reflected in our 2017 expectations and it’s really a primary driver of why I said earlier I think we’ll be at the low-end of our original guidance range for our legacy assets.

But what all this drilling in 2017, all the infill wells we’ve drilled and all the experience we now have with that, it’s given our tactical team much greater insight as to how to model those events going forward. So again, we’ll continue to refine our drilling complete schedule here over the next few weeks to make sure we’re minimizing it to the greatest degree possible. And then make sure again that we’ve included in what we guide to you all our best expectations about what is going to be sort of “unavoidable” in 2018.

Mike Kelly

Okay, fair enough. And finally I hope you guys don’t take this in the wrong way, not trying to be a jerk here but you do have kind of a string right now of disappointing results relative to expectations if you look at 2Q earnings of Barclays in Q3 and stocks obviously down 9%, 10% today. The worst performing Delaware stock less three months, I am just curious, Rick if you’re considering a view of how you guys just set the Street expectations and kind of really down, in an effort to give investors confidence that hold you guys into a quarter really isn’t a risk? Thanks.

Rick Betz

No, I don’t take it the wrong way and it’s a fair question to ask, it's certainly been a topic of conversation internally here and if you pooled my management team around the table here they’d probably say it has been more than just as a point of emphasis internally. But that being said, I do think again we’re in a bit of a transition period here as we shift our operational footprint. I do think we will do a much better job going forward of accounting for some of these things that maybe we didn’t appropriately count for this year.

And the other thing I think as I’ve talked to HP and Ted a point of emphasis for us going forward will also be to be a bit more transparent with the Street in terms of making sure that as you guys put your models together, we’re seeing things that differ significantly from how we think the future is going to play out that we’re talking about that. Obviously we’ve got to live within the constraints of Reg FD and we will do that.

But I think it's a fair criticism of us to say that maybe in past quarters or past years, we’ve been a little too far out on the tail of over complying if you will. And so we’re going to be more open, we’re going to be more transparent HP and Ted are going to be spending more time working with the analyst community in terms of making sure that we don’t have big disconnects between how we see the world playing out and what you guys are modeling. But at the end of the day, it starts and then the onus is on us to make sure we are providing the right data at the outset.

I continue to believe, we’ve got some of the strongest assets in the basin 2017 has been a little bit of a rocky year for us as we’ve increased our rig count as we’ve talked about going to more infill drilling. But I still think we’ve got a very, very strong one of the best operations team out there. I think we’ve got some of the best acreage out there. And so the onus is on us to deliver against the potential that we know exists out here and we’re going to do that.

Mike Kelly

Got it, really appreciate the response.

Rick Betz

Thanks.

Joshua Gale

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just a couple of questions about the 2018 budget, clearly put out in your presentation that the updated single well AFEs are what under lies the 2018 budget and I didn’t see it in the deck but the 10-Q discusses potential savings of $0.5 million to $1 million per pad and it wasn’t clear to me if that was incorporated into those statistics. And then secondly I know it’s a small number and it’s spread out over time and its going away in 2018 but related to the midstream earn-out just from October 1 onwards, what remains there?

Rick Betz

Okay. So first to address the point about sort of well savings, as you mentioned we do expect as we get fully transitioned into this pad program. That you will see the savings on the order of a couple $100,000 or $500,000, $600,000 per pad potentially, potentially as high as $1 million depending on, as we look at the world though, we sort of have modeled that in as a transition as we move through the year.

So again there’s going to be some learning curve aspects of the shift pad drilling and so to fully realize that what we think as a potential savings, we think you see that later in the program in 2018 rather than earlier in the program in 2018. And so again, we are – when we put our formal guidance will give more color on specific well costs. But we are again not seeing a lot of cost inflation. So it’s really about what can we do on the efficiency side. What – where can we find avenues to take costs out of the system, outside of simply sort of some of the rig moves and timing around pad drilling.

Joshua Gale

The second part was on the earn out.

Rick Betz

The earn out payments, so we are continuing to march through those that are fairly rapid pace. I think we’ll – look at our – Jim Tuell, our Chief Accounting Officer, and I don’t know, I’ve got a number at hand is exactly what we’ve accrued today. But we do think we will – if you look at the total potential earn out of $60 million and we announced the transaction last year.

We think this program we’ve laid out will certainly achieve that full payout. And as – we put out a – we amended the contract with Caprock earlier this year, we put out release at the time we did which accelerated some of the 2017 earn out payments, in addition for some other modifications in the contract. And so we have certainly over earned in 2017, we think we’ll earn substantial in our payments in 2018. And then you sort of start to see the sun setting those as we move into 2019.

Joshua Gale

Got it.

Rick Betz

Again on this de-minimis payments, I mean I think …

Theodore Gazulis

Third quarter was $6.3 million.

Rick Betz

Yes, $6.3 million. So I mean we’re sort of talking about a number in the $20 million for this year, I think is sort of my recollection of where we should be. And I think with the three-rig program next year, you could see payouts in those mid-20s as much as $30 million next year. And then…

Joshua Gale

Yes, I think de-minimis just not continuing in perpetuity.

Rick Betz

Yes. There is that on [indiscernible] but I’ll talk if the Caprock guidance…

Joshua Gale

Just last one for me and I think I’m piggybacking on a previous question, but just can you discuss how you’re approaching your arrangements of Cudd on the completion site for 2018. I know you had a dedicated spread this year. But with a third rig, I’m not sure where that puts you for next year in just three more ducks entering the year and three more exiting the year. I’m just trying to get a sense of how many wells in progress each rig will carry. Just my expectation would be about six per rig. So the exiting level of 2017 – for 2018 just kind of close to the maximum amount of wells in progress that you’d be carrying at any given time and just one if I’m looking at the right way.

Theodore Gazulis

Yes. I mean I think there are certainly could be periods during that there is a program where you see six – theoretically I guess six wells in progress per rig, but realistically, a rig going to drill those three wells, get off and we should have that completion crew on location pretty quickly after that rig moves off. So again if you want to sort of talk about that rig moving to the next three well pad and those first three wells being in some stages of the completion cycle. Now I guess you can sort of get to that six wells in process. But that’s a short part of the cycle again those wells should be completed inside 30 days of sort of – maybe its 40 days of the rig moving off.

Our conversations with Cudd, one of the great things about having the close relationship we have with those guys and having worked as close as we have with them since 2015. Is that – we provide them a lot of visibility on our program. And we’re – our technical team – our completions team and the Cudd guys are working hand in hand to line out. Cudd’s ability to deliver again since the completion the schedule we’ve got laid out in the program. We’ll continue to move forward with the dedicated frac spread. We’re talking to Cudd about the ability to supplement that from time to time with – second sort of floating frac spread, such that we’ve got a pretty good line of sight on how many stages we can get on a month.

So we’re – when we put this schedule out in its full form will be very confident that. We’ve lined this out with the vendors ahead of time. To make sure we can deliver against the schedule. And again it will sort of the wells in process will sort of flux in and out as you pick a specific day on the calendar. But typically again, we think we can get a three well pad drilled sort of in that 70 days in Appaloosa. Let’s call it 70, 75 days in Appaloosa. Few days, few weeks anyway to get rigs off completion crews in and then, 30 days after the effect of completion. So that’s the cadence we’re talking about. And again we’ll get more granularity on exactly how that lays out as we put out the 2018 formal guidance.

Joshua Gale

All right. And then I had some questions on LOEs, but I think you fully address that in the prepared remarks. So look forward to the updated budget. Thanks a lot guys.

Theodore Gazulis

I appreciate it.

Rick Betz

Appreciate it.

Ron Mills

Hi. And just one quick follow-up on well performance, when I when I look at the new well results in the presentation, I notice a couple Bronco wells despite having shorter lateral seemed to being in line with the 7,500 foot type curve, any commentary there. And then I know you pointed out the Uinta well, but that well at least in early days peers are tracking almost 2x year to type curve. Curious in terms of what may have been done differently on those wells or any thoughts you may have.

Rick Betz

I loved it to see, hear and say, we did something specific to one of these wells that, that we could slightly high cost and effective. We’ve done some modifications to our profit loading, but in a fairly tight band and honestly, we candid to more skew back toward our traditional 2018 to 2,000 pounds per lateral foot of profits. So I’m not going to necessarily point to something dramatically differ on the profit loading side. It was done a few wells with this modified for clusters design. I don’t recall Uinta was one of them.

But it’s early days to sort of say that. It is – again, that design is much more intended to address things like frac interference. And our frac gets well interference, then it is to an expectation which significantly change in type curves. So I mean part of this is just sort of the natural variation we see within the field. The different benches as we go through that the progression. On Bronco, I think we said consistently the – we’ve been very impressed with the initial well production profiles up there.

We’ll tell you that along with sort of these – what we certainly look to be above type curve performances from a hydrocarbon production perspective. We’re also producing tremendous amount of water up there. So certainly we’ve got a system up there, talking to the GOs here, they do think it’s a little bit more fractured up that way. And something we’re requiring some seismic to make sure we understand better. But that certainly could be contributing to both the above type curve production performance, but also the amount of water that we’re seeing, that we’re dealing with up there.

Ron Mills

Great, all right. Thank you so much.

Rick Betz

And again I want to thank everybody for taking some time out of your morning to get updated on the Resolute story. Yes, this is the oil business and by virtue of being in the oil business, they’re not going to be quarters where we don’t face certain challenges. And third quarter our job is to minimize those to plan for them and make sure we effectively operate through them and we think we’re doing that and we’re going to continue to get better at it.

But we’re excited to sort of start this new chapter in Resolute’s history as a Delaware Basin pure play. We’re excited to accelerate our development program. And we look forward to sort of continuing to post results that that meet or exceed your expectations. As we move into the fourth quarter beyond as opposed to again, never like to get on a call and have to explain or make excuses for where we might have missed numbers. So you could trust that the management team here is very focused on making sure we hit the numbers going forward and that we’re communicating better with the Street. So that your expectations are in line with our expectations. So again thank you for your time. As always we’re here to expect you have questions concerns or things you want to talk about. Thank you.

