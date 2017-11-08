REITS Romp Atop Russell Indices  November Net Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield Russell 3000 dividend dog stocks showed 3.03% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big Dogs came to rule November's Russell 3000 top ten.

Broker target-estimated top-ten net-gains ranged 20.82%-48.6%, topped by UNIT 11/6/17. The master list was pre-screened for yields over 5.0%, price over $4 and net returns above -5% annually.

"All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000 Index, [namely] large-cap Russell 1000 & small-cap Russell 2000 Indexes. These Indexes are. building blocks of financial-products [and] performance-benchmarks."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast 20.82% To 48.6% Net Gains For Ten Russell 3000 Dogs By November, 2018

Five of ten top Russell 3000 dividend dogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Russell 3000 dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for November 2018:

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $485.95, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UNIT.

Consolidated Comms Holdings (CNSL) was projected to net $404.43, based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) was projected to net $389.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) was projected to net $346.26, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) was projected to net $299.84 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) was projected to net $2509.27, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SNR.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) was projected to net $245.42, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT) was projected to net $234.51, based on a median target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Capstead Mortgage (CMO) was projected to net $226.81, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% less than the market as a whole.

MTGE Investment (MTGE) netted $208.17 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.91% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Projected One Russell 3000 Dog To Lose 21.34% By November, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2018 was:

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) projected a loss of $213.44 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Russell 3000 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Russell 3000 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Russell 3000 all cap stocks selected 11/6/17 by yield represented just two of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [1] was the lone financial services firm.

In second place, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2], was the lead dg of nine real estate sector representatives in the top ten. Those eight other real estate sector representatives placed third, through tenth: Washington Prime Group (WPG) [3]; Uniti Group (UNIT) [4]; Two Harbors Investment [TWO] [5]; New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [6], New Senior Investment Group [7]; Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) [8]; CYS Investments (CYS) [9]; PennyMac Mortgage Investment [10]. These completed the Russell 3000 top ten for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Russell 3000 Dogs by Upsides Showed 12.68% To 36.31% Price Gains ToNovember, 2018; (32) Worst Downside From One of Four Was -32.98%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Forecast (33) An 8.43% Median Target Price Upside and (34) 16.87% Net Gain From 30 Russell 3000 Upside Dogs For November 2018

The top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of November 6, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 7.8% in the coming year. Notice, price moving to about $930 away from dividend in the coming year is well-away from any transition to a Dow-like overbought condition for Russell 3000 top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Expect A 3.03% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Russell 3000 Dividend Stocks To November, 2018

Ten top Russell 3000 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with over 5% dividends, price above $4, and with net returns greater than -5%.

As noted above, top ten Russell 3000 dividend dogs selected 9/25/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (35) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Russell 3000 Dogs Delivering 19.78% Vs. (36) 20.4% Net Gains by All Ten Come November, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Russell 3000 kennel by yield were predicted to produce 3.03% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of the ten. The very highest priced Russell 3000 top yield dog, Uniti Group (UNIT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48.6%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Russell 3000 dividend dogs for November 6 were: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); Washington Prime Group (WPG); CYS Investments (CYS); New Senior Investment Group (SNR); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $6.23 to $9.71.

Five higher-priced Russell 3000 dividend dogs. as calculated November 6, were: Western Asset Mortgage (WMC); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Uniti Group (UNIT), whose prices ranged from $9.74 to $16.80.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Russell 3000 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

