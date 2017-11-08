Crude Oil Reaches The Target - What Next?

Back on June 21 when nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to lows of $42.05 per barrel, many analysts were calling for even lower levels. I published an article on Seeking Alpha pointing out that market structure would likely take the price back to the $50 per barrel level “sooner rather than later.”

Over the weeks and months that followed, I continued to explain how market structure in the oil market amounts to pieces of a jigsaw puzzle and when combined, told us that the path of least resistance for the energy commodity was higher. In September, after the price had rebounded to the $50 per barrel sweet spot, I wrote “I believe that all signs point to a test of the $55.24 critical resistance point before the end of this year… A new high in 2017 is not out of the question, and the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle continue to point to a challenge of the technical level on the upside sometime in the final quarter of this year.”

Crude oil is now trading above that January peak and at a new high for this year.

Mission accomplished as oil trades at a new high in 2017

On Friday, November 3, the price of December crude oil futures moved above technical resistance at the January highs like a hot knife through butter. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, crude oil rallied above the $55.24 resistance level last Friday and it kept on going, reaching a high of $57.69 on November 7. Since the June 21 low at $42.05 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, the energy commodity has been making higher lows and higher highs. The latest rally that has taken crude oil to a new peak for 2017 has come from lows of $49.44 on the December contract on October 6. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that NYMEX crude oil futures are now trading at the highest price in two years and four months since June 2015.

Fundamentals versus Technicals

One of the reasons that I became bullish on crude oil back in late June was that supply and demand fundamentals and technical indicators lined up and flashed a sign that the energy commodity had found a bottom.

The first sign was that processing or crack spreads began to rally and oil product prices outperformed the crude oil that is the input in the refining process. Higher crack spreads back in late June were a sign that demand for oil-based energy was strong and would eventually translate into demand for crude oil. At the same time, when NYMEX futures hit their lows, term structure or the forward curve appears to peak, and the contango or forward premium for deferred contracts began to decline, indicating a tightening of the market. The third element of term structure which told us that fundamentals for crude oil were strong was that the premium for Brent crude oil over WTI began to expand in late July and early August. I viewed the widening of the spread between the two crude oils as a sign of Chinese buying in the market to build their strategic stockpiles. China had appeared as a buyer in many other industrial commodities markets including copper, and other base and ferrous metals. When it comes to industrial commodities, crude oil is still the raw material that powers the world.

On the technical side of the coin, then energy commodity had fallen into deeply oversold territory in June 2017 as the price approached the $42 per barrel level. At the same time, open interest declined from a record high level of 2.315 million contracts in May to under 2.15 million in June. A decline in open interest when prices are falling tends to not validate the continuation of a downtrend.

Therefore, both fundamental and technical factors combined to yield a robust buy signal in crude oil, and since the June low, the price has appreciated by over $15.50 per barrel of more than 37%.

Fundamentals are still supportive

With the price of crude oil at a new high for 2017, fundamentals continue to be strong and supportive for even more gains in the energy commodity. Source: CQG

The December gasoline crack spread continues to trade near the highs. While the processing spread has moved lower from $20.57 per barrel on November 3 to $19.25 on November 7, it remains at a lofty level given that we are in the season of low-demand for gasoline. The price of gasoline has continued to outperform the price of crude oil at a time when the energy commodity is at a new high for this year. Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread hit a high of over $25 per barrel in late September and late October. On November 7 it was trading around the $23.40 level as we head into the winter months. The spread, which is also a proxy for other distillates, continues to trade at the high end of its trading range which is supportive for the price of crude oil.

When it comes to term structure, the oil market is tight as a drum these days. Source: CQG

The price of December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures shows that the contango of $2.31 as of June 21 has turned to a backwardation of over $2 per barrel as of November 7. The spread has moved by over $4 per barrel over the period as the nearby crude oil rallied more than the deferred contracts which now trade at a discount to oil for nearby delivery. The January 2018 versus January 2019 NYMEX crude oil spread is trading at the $2.72 backwardation with the 2018 contract at a premium to the 2019 contract. When it comes to Brent crude oil spreads the January-January one-year spread from 2018 was trading around a $3.38 backwardation on November 7. The tightness in the crude oil term structure continues to be supportive for the price of the energy commodity. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of January WTI NYMEX crude minus January Brent futures shows, the spread has moved from a $2 premium for Brent in late June to a $6.25 premium even after the rally to new highs for the year. While December NYMEX futures are trading north of $57 per barrel, Brent crude oil for January delivery, the active month, was trading at over $63.60 per barrel on November 7. Brent made a new high for the year a lot earlier than WTI because of the increase in the Brent premium which is a sign of increased demand and that OPEC is sticking to their production cuts.

When it comes to U.S. shale production, rig counts have been dropping in the U.S. as last week Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) reported they fell by eight. Additionally, crude oil inventories have been declining for weeks.

Technicals flash a positive and warning sign at the same time

There are two worrying signs for crude oil at this juncture, in my opinion, and are also supportive factors. Source: CQG

First, the trends in oil on both the daily chart shown above and the weekly pictorial have risen to overbought territory given the trajectory of the rally over the past month. While markets can remain in overbought territory for a long time, the odds of a correction rise when the trade gets crowded with trend following longs. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures dating back to 1983 shows, open interest at over 2.586 million contracts is at an all-time high. While rising open interest and rising price typically validate the bullish trend, many market participants have hopped aboard the bullish trend in crude oil and the trade has become a lot more crowded these days than it was at the $50 per barrel level. I view the overbought condition and massive open interest as a potential warning sign if crude were to decide to correct to the downside as many market participants could find themselves heading for the exits at the same time.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical landscape will likely keep those longs in the market because tension in the Middle East has risen to a new high.

The OPEC meeting is the main event - Saudi Arabia prepares by cleaning house and tensions continue to flare in the Middle East

The OPEC meeting on November 30 will likely see an extension of production cuts until the end of 2018. Last month King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow. The world’s two leading petroleum producers likely discussed the topic of OPEC policy and strategy going forward and came to some understandings. With the Aramco (Private:ARMCO) IPO on schedule for the second half of 2018, it is in the best interest of the Saudis for oil to move to the upside and prove the case that increasing economic growth is still supportive for crude oil despite the trend towards renewable fuels.

Moreover, events of this past weekend have increased tensions within the Middle East and may have cleared the path of an even higher high in NYMEX crude oil which appears to be steaming towards the $60 per barrel level and maybe even higher on the current move. Last weekend, the proxy war in Yemen reached a new high when the Saudis shot down a missile fired towards a major airport in the Kingdom from the other side of the border in Yemen. The Saudis have accused Iran of an act of war. Additionally, in a move that shocked world markets, the King and his number two Prince MBS began a purge of members of the royal family and had placed many under arrest. Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, the world-famous investor, is one of those arrested in a move by the King and Prince MBS to consolidate power, rid the government of some elements of corruption, and perhaps prepare for war with Iran. It is interesting that those placed into custody have been held not in prison but in Ritz Carlton. I doubt the Saudis will experience calls for sanctions over human rights violations over prison conditions based on the choice for incarceration, but one of the members of the royal family who resisted arrest was shot and killed.

All of these factors could be highly bullish for the price of crude oil aside from fundamental and technical factors, particularly if violence breaks out and war erupts between Iran and Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their allies in the Gulf continues.

Crude oil reached my target when it moved to a new high above $55.24. Risk on the long and short sides of the crude oil market has now increased dramatically as long crude oil is a crowded trade, but fundamentals and the geopolitical landscape continue to support the price of petroleum. Now that the energy commodity is trading at highs for 2017, one thing is for sure, there will be lots of volatility in the oil market in the days, weeks, and perhaps months ahead. Source: CQG

Given the measured move to the upside, daily historical volatility in crude oil is below the 20% level which makes options inexpensive. For those like me who have taken profits on long positions, replacing them with call options using a part of the profit may be the best strategy to continue to participate if the price keeps moving to the upside in a world where there are lots of support for the energy commodity. I would not be shocked to see a sharp downside correction in the price of crude oil futures, but the trend is often your best friend in commodities markets, and right now that tend still points to higher prices with lots of support.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.