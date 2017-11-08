Sugar Caught In A Range But Oil Could Hold The Key

The price of sugar took off to the upside starting in August 2015 when the price of the sweet commodity fell to the lowest level since 2008 at 10.13 cents per pound. Over the next fourteen months, sugar took off to the upside reaching a high of 23.90 cents in October 2016.

Commodities are cyclical animals; they tend to fall to price levels where production declines. At lower prices, demand often increases and inventories begin to drop and a bottom forms in the market. In the sugar market, at just over 10 cents per pound in August 2015, those countries that do not subsidize the price of the staple began to look to plant other crops in their fertile soil, and many cut back on the production of sugar as the economics of production turned sour. However, the price rebounded, sugar more than doubled in value at which point production came back online, demand declined at higher prices and inventories began to build. The sugar market went from a deficit where demand exceeded supply to a surplus where the opposite occurred. Since the highs in October 2016, sugar has been correcting lower reaching higher low than seen in August 2015 at 12.53 cents per pound in June 2017. Since then, sugar has been in a trading range closer to the recent lows than the October 2016 high, but there are signs that a rebound in the sweet commodity could be underway.

Range trading in the sweet commodity

Since sugar dropped to its lows of 12.53 cents per pound in June, the price has been trading in a range, but there are signs that the June low was a bottom for the sweet staple. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price has settled into a trading range from the June lows to highs of 15.16 cents per pound but has spent the majority of its time trading between 14 and 15 cents since early October. Meanwhile, ICE sugar futures have been making higher lows which are a sign of a bottom in the soft commodity.

Brazil is the world’s leading producer

While many countries around the globe produce both beet and cane sugar, Brazil is the leader when it comes to sugarcane output. Therefore, each year it is the weather conditions in the South American nation that determines the path of least resistance for the price of sugar. Aside from the weather, other factors come into play for the sugar market. The value of the Brazilian currency, the real, is another factor when it comes to sugar prices. When the dollar falls against the real, the price of sugar on the domestic market increases and encourages production. Additionally, in Brazil sugar is the primary ingredient in a fuel that powers automobiles, so the price is sensitive to changes in the prices of crude oil and gasoline.

In the U.S. ethanol comes from corn, in Brazil its sugar cane

The United States is the world’s leading corn producer, and each year the ethanol mandate requires the use of corn when it comes to the production of the biofuel. In Brazil, sugar cane is the input in the production of ethanol, and when the prices of gasoline and crude oil rise, Brazil is more likely to steer a more significant percentage of their crop for domestic fuel requirements. Therefore, rising oil and oil product prices tend to be bullish for the price of sugar. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates, the price of crude oil also hit its low in June when sugar found a bottom. Source: CQG

The daily pictorial of NYMEX gasoline futures also displays an uptrend that commenced in June. Sugar, crude oil, and gasoline all hit lows in June, and while the energy commodities have taken off on the upside, the price of sugar remains in its trading range.

The higher oil goes, the less sugar for export

Given the rally in the oil and oil product markets, it is likely that more sugar will go towards domestic requirements in Brazil over coming months. December crude oil futures settled on Tuesday, November 7, at $57.20 per barrel. This week, the price of nearby crude oil futures traded at the 2017 peak and the highest price since June 2015 when they hit $57.69 on Tuesday. The fundamentals for crude oil currently support more gains. Term structure or the forward curve in oil futures displays a tight market for the energy commodity. Processing spreads or the economics of refining crude oil into oil products like gasoline and distillates point to healthy demand. Quality and location spreads like the Brent-WTI is trading at its highest level since 2015 which tends to indicate price strength and demand for the energy commodity. It is likely that the strength in crude oil and oil products have increased demand for sugar in the Brazilian domestic market. The higher the price of oil and gasoline move, the more sugar Brazil will require, and the less will be available for export to the rest of the world. Therefore, the fact that sugar futures have been making higher lows since June is a sign that demand for sugar is on the rise.

Buy dips in sugar with oil on the bid

Demographics or population and wealth increases around the world continue to put upward pressure on agricultural commodities prices. Each day more people around the world compete for finite commodities, like, sugar and demand have been on an upward trajectory for decades. The demographic impact of population and wealth growth around the world is not only a characteristic of the sugar market but of all commodities. Many commodities display a trend of higher lows on long-term charts because of the demand side of their fundamental equations. The same is the case in the sugar market. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of ICE sugar futures highlights, aside from price spikes that are the result of weather conditions or price extremes that cause changes in the production and consumption cycles, the price has been gently edging higher dating back to 2000. After the most recent move from 23.90 cents to lows of 12.52 cents, sugar has declined to an oversold condition on the monthly chart. Additionally, open interest or the number of open long and short position in the futures market had dropped as the price moved lower. The metric fell from over 850,000 contracts in October 2016 when the price was on the highs to just under 714,000 contracts recently. In futures markets, a decline in open interest that accompanies a drop in price tends not to be a supportive factor for the strength of a bearish trend. At the same time, sugar is a volatile commodity, so the decline in price and subsequent trading in a narrow range has caused speculators to exit the market and look to other commodities or assets for opportunities and trends.

The price of sugar is currently in a price range, but the strength in the crude oil market could eventually cause the sweet commodity to break out on the upside as Brazilian exports decline and sugar-based ethanol demand in the South American nation increases. I am a buyer of sugar on price weakness, and I will maintain a small core long position in the sweet commodity. However, I will take profits on purchases at the lower end of the trading range when it moves to the upper end. At the same time, if sugar breaks higher I will hold a small core position to take advantage of what I believe is the higher path of least resistance for the price of the soft commodity that is a staple for people all over the world. For those who do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile futures arena, the SGG ETN does a reasonable job replicating price action in the sugar futures market. March ICE sugar futures closed on Tuesday, November 7 at 14.72 cents per pound, close to the upper end of its trading range.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.