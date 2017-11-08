RSP Permian (RSPP) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 07, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Analysts

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Operator

Welcome to the RSP Permian Third Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

With that, I will turn the call over to Alyssa Stephens, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you. We appreciate you joining us today as we discuss RSP Permian's third quarter 2017 financial and operating results. On the call today, we have Steve Gray, Chief Executive Officer; Scott McNeill, Chief Financial Officer; Zane Arrott, Chief Operating Officer; and other members of RSP's management team.

Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued our third quarter 2017 earnings release and filed our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, we posted a new presentation to our website, which we will reference during the call. The presentation is located at www.rsppermian.com and can be viewed by clicking on the Latest Presentation link on the bottom of our homepage.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments may include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause RSP's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of these risks, we encourage you to read our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can refer to our earnings release for important disclosures regarding such measures and their reconciliations. You can obtain a copy of our earnings release in the News Releases section under the Investor Relations tab of our website.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good morning and thank you for joining our call today. I'd like to start off with some quick updates and expectations as we look forward into 2018, and then hand the call over to Scott and Zane for a review of our financial and operating results for the third quarter.

As you can see on slide five of our presentation, we remain on track to deliver on our 2017 annual guidance objectives. Our operating team has done an outstanding job of integrating our $2.4 billion Silver Hill acquisition that closed in full this year, and fortunately we have had no impact to our operations from Hurricane Harvey.

For the third quarter, we grew production 8% compared to 2Q and increased adjusted EBITDAX 7% over the same period. We also continued to enhance our profitability, generating 8% more adjusted net income than we did last quarter, despite a lower average oil price.

Our cash G&A per Boe was down 11%, while LOE per Boe was up 5% compared to last quarter. Increased workover-related expenses in the Midland Basin were the primary contributor to our higher LOE this quarter, and our LOE in the Delaware Basin decreased more slowly than we expected. However, we anticipate that our efficiencies in the Delaware Basin will continue to improve, and we expect to be within our LOE guidance range for the year.

D&C CapEx was flat compared to the 2Q 2017, while infrastructure CapEx was up $12 million, a result of our continued build out of facilities to service our Delaware Basin assets. We closed on several bolt-on acquisitions of leasehold and mineral interests this quarter totaling $234 million, which we previously announced at our 2Q earnings. The acquired assets are located primarily in the heart of our Delaware Basin position and increased our operational control, working interest and net revenue interest in a number of sections. Subsequent to the third quarter, our bank group unanimously approved an increase in our borrowing base to $1.5 billion from $1.1 billion. And we negotiated an interest rate reduction on our outstanding borrowings. We also reaffirmed our company elected commitment at $900 million.

With the recent rally in crude, we bolstered our hedge position into next year, and we will continue to evaluate the opportunity to layer on additional hedge contracts as we grow our production and start looking into 2019. With our current liquidity position and hedge profile, we are well positioned if commodity prices soften.

Another important update subsequent to the third quarter is our extended partnership with Halliburton covering two full-time frac crews for 2018, which gives us more service pricing certainty as we continue to execute on our development plans. We are also finalizing our contract for local-sourced sand that will deliver us substantial savings in 2018.

Slide six highlights our ability to execute and increase shareholder value across various commodity price cycles. Since our IPO in January 2014, we've operated between $100 and $30 oil. We've used periods of low prices to add to our acreage footprint and drilling inventory via acquisitions. We've also invested in R&D to support our understanding of optimal spacing patterns and lateral placing, which is unlocking more locations and resource potential from our existing footprint.

The bottom right graph shows that RSP share price is up 81% since our IPO, with crude prices down 42% over that same time period. We are even more excited today about our ability to deliver outstanding returns to our shareholders as we see improving well results and manufacturing-type efficiency in the Midland Basin and substantial potential in the Delaware Basin where we are testing the new completion designs, drilling longer laterals and optimizing our operations.

Slide seven frames our outlook into 2018, in a $50-plus oil price environment, we continue to expect to generate in excess of 30% annual production growth, while more closely balancing our CapEx and cash flow.

Under current conditions, we anticipate our operating cash flow will exceed our capital spending prior to the end of 2018. As we have said before, we view our growth as an output of our capital allocation decisions and execution and we will remain flexible to adapt to the prevailing environment.

We are mindful of our balance sheet and as we have stated before, we intend to bring our leverage closer to 2 times debt-to-EBITDA by the end of 2018. We'll provide more detail around 2018 expectations at next quarter's announcement.

There's been a lot of discussion lately in our industry about capital discipline versus absolute growth. I would like to reiterate our continuing focus on production growth per debt-adjusted share as opposed to absolute growth, which is shown to be highly correlated to relative share price outperformance.

Slide eight shows that we ranked number two among all of our oil-weighted peers for production growth per debt-adjusted share from 2Q 2016 to 2Q 2017.

On slide nine you'll note that our management team and board have significant ownership stakes in the company. We are strongly aligned with our shareholders and motivated by longer term value creation. In fact our management compensation is over 2/3 weighted towards stock compensation and half of that comes in the form of performance shares, which are earned based on relative total shareholder return.

On the cash portion of compensation, management bonus is primarily weighted towards cost and capital efficiency metrics. These objectives have been in place at RSP since early 2015 not in reaction to current commentary on corporate governance. I'd also like to highlight the right side of the page where we note that the Silver Hill shareholders including Kayne Anderson, have reduced their holdings in RSP. Our largest shareholder following the close of the Silver Hill acquisition, Kayne Anderson, now holds approximately 1% of our shares outstanding as of the beginning of October. This eliminates the equity overhang on our stock that's been present since the close of that acquisition.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Scott.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Steve. Turning to slide 11, we've laid out our financial results for the third quarter compared to prior year's third quarter and last quarter. Compared to last year, we have essentially doubled the size of the company and scale of the company with production increasing almost 100% and adjusted EBITDAX up 120% with similar oil pricing. Overall costs are down on a per-unit basis year-over-year with some room for improvement as we get further along in our development of our Delaware assets.

Capital efficiency and profitability continue to be top of mind for us. Our investment proposition is differentiated by the combination of both high-quality assets and low-cost operations, driving excellent rates of return and profit margin. RSP offers durability in periods of commodity price lows, as well as significant leverage to an upswing in crude prices.

On slide 12, we've summarized second quarter 2017 operating profit per barrel, which we calculated as un-hedged revenue plus PDP F&D cost, operating cost, and G&A. We believe PDP F&D cost per Boe serves as a better proxy for what a company spends on a per well basis than does the DD&A. DD&A will vary meaningfully depending on whether a company uses full cost or successful efforts accounting methodology, especially in times when commodity prices have fluctuated dramatically. On this measure, we rank at the top of the pack of oil-weighted E&P companies with over $2 billion market caps.

Turning to slide 13; we note our balance sheet and the maturity schedule of our debt. You can see that we are in good shape on both and currently sit at 2.5 times net debt to adjust EBITDAX. As Steve said, we expect our leverage to trend down each quarter as we get back to our stated goal of 2 times debt to EBITDAX in 2018.

Turning to slide 14. I'd like to note that we are tracking in line or better on most of the 2017 guidance ranges that we gave at the beginning of the year. While we expect to meet our financial and production guidance, we will do so with fewer completions and better well results than expected. We made the decision to release our Delaware Basin dedicated frac crew this past quarter in response to a proposed pricing increase and with the knowledge that some of our well costs will likely move lower early next year through local sand savings, our company-owned Delaware water distribution system, and increased pad drilling in the Delaware Basin.

Though we brought in a new frac crew to the Midland Basin shortly thereafter, we had budgeted to run three crews for a portion of the second half of 2017. As a result, we are updating our operated horizontal completions count to 70 to 74 for the year. The decision to complete less wells allows us to narrow our outspend in the back half of the year and compensate for the acquisitions we have funded on our revolver, as well as more non-operated activity, higher average working interest and higher service costs than we budgeted.

Now, I'll turn it over to Zane for an operations update. Zane?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, Scott. Slide 15 summarizes our drilling and completions activity for the third quarter, as well as our expectations for the remainder of the year. During the quarter, we ran four rigs in the Midland Basin and three rigs in the Delaware Basin. We ran two full-time completion crews with the majority of the quarter's completion activity focused on the Midland Basin.

On our operated properties, we drilled 26 and completed 22 horizontal wells during the third quarter and expect to end the year with 32 to 38 drilled but uncompleted wells. The economics on these DUCs will benefit from lower expected completion cost early next year. And with the addition of a third frac crew anticipated in the second quarter 2018, we plan to work down our DUC inventory to normalized levels by year-end 2018.

On the bottom of slide 15, you'll note our production trajectory year-to-date and our current production of approximately 65 MBoe per day, which gives us strong confidence in meeting our production goal for the year.

Slide 16 shows that our average Midland Basin well performance year-to-date is trending well above our 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintage wells. Last year, represented a big step change in our completion methodology and we recorded some of our best wells to-date.

So, we're very pleased for our average performance to improve meaningfully again this year. You'll note, we've extended our average lateral length this year from about 7,000 feet to 8,300 feet. Also key here is to bar graph at the bottom of the page, which shows we've been materially decreasing the average distance between our wells over the same time period.

Slide 17 updates several key initiatives on our Midland Basin operations. With our second Halliburton frac crew arriving in the Midland Basin this quarter, we were able to pair the completion of multiple two well pads completing four wells at a time.

This enables us to increase the complexity and efficiency of the stimulation with a lot of energy concentrated in the same cubic rock and reduced downtime for offset producing wells. We've observed a tangible benefit from this approach, and we'll look to pair our frac crews where possible going forward.

We completed several wells in the third quarter with a higher percentage of 100 mesh sand. Early well results are outstanding with the added benefit of completion cost savings. For example, two Spanish Trail 347 wells were completed this quarter with all 100 mesh sand and had cumulative production averaging 100 MBoe in 75 days.

I'd also highlight on this slide the continued success of our Keystone West Side area wells. Average cumulative production for the 3-well pad is approximately 100 MBoe in less than 90 days while the Wolfcamp A well-produced 125 MBoe in that same time period.

Slide 18 notes our focused areas for 2018 drilling in the Midland Basin and our highest returning leases. We plan to run four rigs on average next year and the Midland Basin drilling almost entirely in full development mode Next year, we'll complete our first wells in the Glass Ranch area in Martin County where we have a higher net revenue interest. We'll also continue with a full development sequence across our West Side area based on excellent recent results in the Wolfcamp A, including our Parks Bell and Keystone wells.

Our Midland Basin economics also stand the benefit from our upfront investment in infrastructure build-out across these leases where we should now require minimal additional expenditures to accommodate our development plans. This is one of the many benefits of our highly-contiguous footprint as we move into more of a manufacturing mode.

Now, switching gears to the Delaware Basin, slide 19 summarizes our year-to-date average well performance versus 2015 and 2016 vintage wells. We've been able to modify a number of things with drilling, completion and production techniques since taking over operations, driving a dramatic uplift in well performance beyond the first 60 days or so of production.

We still have a lot of opportunity to make improvements as we expect to customize landing targets, frac designs, and flow back methodologies to different geographic areas and horizons. We are systematically tweaking different parts of our base design and collecting as much data as possible. So, it will be a work-in-progress. The good news is these wells already rank amongst our top drilling targets today with significant additional upside.

This quarter, we had a couple of notable completions outside of the Wolfcamp A interval, including our first Third Bone Spring well completed on the southern end of our acreage position. As slide 20 notes, this well is still cleaning up with a current rate of 1,822 Boe per day and over 2,500 psi and a seven day IP rate, 1,422 Boe per day or 322 Boe per day per 1,000 feet, 79% oil. Our first RSP drilled and completed Wolfcamp B well also came online this quarter. The Ludeman A 603 WB well has an IP30 of 935 Boe per day or 194 Boe per day per 1,000 feet, 77% oil. Most notably, the well has only declined minimally and looks to be on track for continued strong performance. We now have solid Wolfcamp B results spanning the far east and far west sides of our acreage block.

Turning now to slide 21, we plan to continue to run three rigs in the Delaware with the likely addition of a fourth rig sometime next year. We'll move from about 40% pad drilling to 85% pad drilling, and two thirds of our wells will have lateral lengths of approximately 7,500 feet.

Our focus will remain on the Wolfcamp A interval with its four distinct and highly productive landing zones. Pending additional results, we could see more capital allocated to several Bone Spring intervals and the Wolfcamp B.

While the majority of our activity in 2017 has centered around meeting continuous drilling obligations to hold leases, a three rig pace in 2018 will allow us to focus more of our capital on our highest returning areas. We intend to dedicate one rig to the Rudd Draw area on the southwestern side of our acreage where we've seen very prolific well results to-date and now enjoy an above-average net revenue interest following recent mineral acquisitions.

We'll also continue to test additional targets within the pay column and with a potential fourth rig we drilled delineation and extensional wells on the east side of our properties for new 3D seismic and offset wells showed promising potential. And as I previously mentioned, we'll continue R&D work to further refine our landing targets, completion designs and flow-back methodologies.

The first pass of our Delaware 3D seismic shoot looks to be high quality, showing the consistent presence of a big Wolfcamp and Bone Springs section on the east side of our acreage position.

Now, we will open the lines to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from the line of John Freeman with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi, guys.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good morning, John.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

The first question I've got, as you all have slowed down the completion cadence to take advantage of the lower costs in early 2018 namely from the new sand deal. Obviously, you've maintained the full-year 2017 guidance and so on CapEx. So, just maybe any additional color on kind of the moving parts there and then how we should think about the trade-off of service cost inflation on some items in 2018 versus where you're getting the reductions on things like sand and water?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Sure, John. This is Zane. I'll take that one. First off, if you're looking at our reduced number of completions, and yet we didn't change CapEx guidance, there are a number of reasons for that. Now, I'll try to go down them in their order of importance. First of all, at the beginning of the year when we had some wells that we inherited in the Delaware from the previous operator that once we started to complete several of those wells, they had some casing issues, so we had to prepare a couple of failures. And then there were several other wells with that same casing in it that we were afraid of. So we ran some tieback frac strings on several of those wells, which were successful. And so there was some extra money there that we spent. We don't see any further issues there. So that's taken care of. We don't see that in 2018.

Next on the list, I would say we saw about a 40% frac ticketing piece on our Delaware frac crew from January to July. We released that crew. And so, we don't see a repeat of that coming up in 2018. Next, we had an increase in working interest in several areas, as well as lateral length. I can't say whether we'll have that again in 2018 or not, but we will be looking to make sure that we account for that.

Next, we had to brake in a new frac crew that we brought in. So, there was a period of some inefficiency that we had fully accounted for as well as some waterline (23:27) issues we had. There was a 12% increase in profit price that we didn't fully account for at the beginning of the year.

Next, we ran some upsized casing on a three-well program in the Brunson area in Delaware that we're going to be using for R&D work on some stimulation. And we had a new rig break-in that pretty well covers all of those costs that can't be unaccounted for in reducing the number.

As far as next year goes, we are at the very final ends of negotiating and signing the documents on two frac crews that we're currently running. So we will have step process for 2018. We've bid out the third frac crew, and we'll be awarding that here fairly soon. So, we should have some fixed costs for 2018 on the frac side. And those prices were very competitive, and we're pleased with them.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

That's very helpful, Zane. And then, just my one follow-up. Extremely strong Third Bone Spring well. And I guess just looking at 2018, obviously, most of the focus has been on the Wolfcamp A and the Delaware, but with you all dedicating one rig to kind of that Rudd Draw area, just any sort of ideas on maybe potentially the Third Bone Spring getting a little bit more of the mix on the completion side in 2018 given the really strong result?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

That's an excellent question. So, part of what we've been looking at is we believe that the Third Bone Springs may need to be drilled and completed along with the four Wolfcamp A landing zones. As a side – and I'm going to go – thank you for throwing me that bone. I'm going to go ahead and tell you that there was a Lower Wolfcamp A well drilled on that same pad with that Third Bone Springs well. It didn't even make the highlight rail, but it is a – currently producing 1,400 Boe a day, 73% oil, 2,400 pounds of flowing pressure and that's about 4,450 foot well. So, that's 314 Boe per 1,000.

So, we'll be concentrating probably on the Wolfcamp A as well as the Third Bone Springs in that Rudd Draw area as we fully develop some of those. And we also have extra royalty, that's an area that we increased our net revenue interest in there. So, it's certainly a high return area that we'll be concentrating on.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

That's great. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Stevens with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for the detailed list of the drivers of the CapEx. Maybe we can get something similar on your production this year. You've been kind of tracking closer at the upper end of the guidance range this year despite your completions. Maybe if you can just kind of comment on some of the drivers of that.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

I don't know if there's any one driver. I mean, if you just kind of look across the board, I think, our well performances has just outperformed our type curves on average by 10% or 15%. So – and not only have they outperformed but they've done that as we kind of tested tighter space. And so, I think it's some of the evolution of our completion techniques, the diverters we've been using, but clearly the wells have been performing nicely and above our expectations in the last few months.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay, I guess, as you work down your DUCs in 2018, you talked also about potentially adding the eighth rig and there was commentary in your press release about generating some cash flow by the end of 2018. Are you going to continue generating positive free cash flow in 2019 or do you think you'll continue adding some activity with maybe some comfort levels around maybe a small outspend if oil is over $50, I guess, how do you think about that?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, the first thing we're going to do next year is add another completion crew. We've been building DUCs slowly. And so, there's no need to add another drilling rig until we get the DUC-ing to where it kind of work back down. And so, timing-wise in bringing another completion crew in, it's kind of depend on availability, but we're probably thinking around the end of the first quarter, sometime in the second quarter before we'll be able to get one out there going. And then, we'll probably add another drilling rig just so that we can keep enough inventory in front of three frac crews to run them all three for the remainder of the year.

As far as 2019 goes, we haven't really looked that in detail that far out and there are so many variables that I would hesitate to say what our plan would be at this point. But I will say that – I know there's a couple of headlines or people wrote this morning that RSP is kind of back-targeting 30%-plus growth next year. And I think if I were writing that headline, I might write it another way, Chris. I might say that, what I'm really trying to target next year is bringing our leverage back down where we're comfortable at around 2 times or so, and we're kind of 2.5 times EBITDA right now.

And so, if you sort of modeled it, we want to bring our leverage back down to 2 times, then you can kind of solve for what kind of production growth you can generate and still do that. So, if you look at $50 to $55 oil, I guess what we're saying is, yeah, we would be able to grow 30% plus and still bring our leverage back in line where we like it to be. If oil varies from that we will grow more or we will grow less depending on the situation. So it's hard to say what we would do in 2019. Clearly we can – we have the capability of adding more rigs. We've got the people and we've got the – or clearly we've got the inventory. So, the possibility of adding further rigs in 2019, yeah, I mean that's certainly something we look at.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. I mean I guess just as a follow-up. I mean the returns that you're seeing out especially in the Delaware are strong enough to the point where adding rigs would probably continue to de-lever the balance sheet. Is that an accurate statement still?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. I think that's exactly right, don't you, Scott?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah, I do, Chris.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks a lot, guys.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Irene Haas with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Yeah. Hello. My question has to do with Delaware Basin. By the way, thanks for posting a really nice-looking seismic section. And my question for you is how much of Winkler County is embedded in your original well count or location count, 3,200 gross and 1,950 net, when you did the acquisition? And how aggressive can you get on the east side if the first well has turned out to be fabulous?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Irene, this is Zane. I'll take that. So, we had a pretty minimal amount of locations that were put into the acquisition formula and they were so heavily risked even as we put the locations in that it had minimal impact on the values that we were bidding on. So, I would say that anything good that happens to us over in Winkler County is going to be a substantial uplift.

Thanks for mentioning the seismic line, those – that's just the first pass that they've handed to us. We are very surprised on how clear and how the excellent resolution on that first pass of seismic. We see there's no indication of the platform at all on any of our acreage position. Certainly, it will have influences in the lithology, but we're not seeing anything.

So, we have full sections there in the upper part of the Wolfcamp as well as the Bone Springs. We saw a very little complexity as far as faulting and things like that, drilling path hazards. So, we're very excited for the potential that we see over there. And we'll have fully processed versions that we'll be looking at in the first quarter and then we'll start reacting to what we're seeing there.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Great. May I have a follow-up question on the Third Bone Spring? Is this a sand or shell, and how extensive it is over your entire acreage?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

The Third Bone Springs there has a lot of conventional quality to it. So, it's a very sandy target, and it exists on a very large portion. There were some wells that were drilled in there by previous operators. So, we have some production history on those wells even though they didn't have great IPs, they have got some pretty good teams on them. And we think we'll be able to enhance as we've done here some of that upfront production.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Hall with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. I appreciate the time. I guess – I just wanted to, I guess, first get back on the slide 19 just to make sure I'm interpreting that 2017 average correctly, it just seems like there's quite a few maybe moving variables that could explain some of the apparent variability in the more recent wells versus the earlier wells. Can you kind of talk through what some of those variables might be? And is it fair to say the more recent wells are coming on more conservatively relative to those early in the year? How should we interpret that? Thank you.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Michael, this is Zane. What we've done there – so, when we first took over – we took over part of it in March. And so, that's when we started opening the wells according to our plan. That's when we started doing more of our type of completion methodologies. So, we increased lateral length. So, there are a lot of things going on there. But in general, the wells are better.

Some of these areas, we're going to have a more of a managed choke opening, where we're looking at the pressure profile down-hole. Some of the areas, we're going to be able to open the choke up much more rapidly, so you're going to see a much higher IP30s than what have been delivered in the past. So, it is a mixed bag, and it'd be hard to just break it down on a – each itemized list that's going in there.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

But in general, better-quality wells.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. But those early – the more recent batch...

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Overall better.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Yeah. Okay. And that more recent batch of wells, is it fair to say you're constraining those somewhat or bringing them on more conservatively than you have and you did earlier in the year? Am I reading that right?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

The wells that have been completed in the last month or so really aren't even showing up on this graph.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Right. There's a few wells that – the most recent wells like the Third Bone Springs well and et cetera, they're not really even reflected in the year yet. So, you've got – these are wells that we had some history on, so there's – some of the newer wells are not even in the mix yet.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay, understood. Sounds like a lot of variables to account for. I appreciate the color.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yes, it's a lot of variables.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. And then, I guess, maybe if I could just on the 2018 thought process. Just to try to triangulate it a little bit better around the implied capital efficiency gains. How should we think about average royalty in the 2018 programs? I know you've got some high NRI properties you'll be focusing on in both basins. Is there any way to quantify what the average royalty looks like on each side in 2018 at this point?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

I'll give it a quick guess. So, in the wells that we drill in Glass Ranch area are going to have like a 77%, 78%, a lot of 78% is going to pass in there. Some of those even go as high as 80%, but I would say on average is 78% in Glass Ranch. Down in the Rudd Draw area, we're probably going to be 77% to 78% net revenue. We'll have a rig dedicated to that area. The rest of the areas are primarily going to be 75%. Quick math, you're probably 76%, 77% net.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Great. Appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Certainly.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Asit Sen with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good morning, guys. So two unrelated question here. On the Halliburton contracts, did I hear service pricing certainty? And if that, could you elaborate the commentary? And what factors led to dropping the frac crew, was it only pricing?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, whenever we inherited the properties in the Delaware Basin, we had another service provider out there. And in the first half of the year, we had multiple costs and price book increases from them and so we chose to let them go and replace them with the new Halliburton crew.

The new contract with Halliburton is very similar pricing to what we've got right now throughout the remainder of next year. There are some items in there that aren't fixed though, so they have the ability to vary pricing based on fuel and maybe labor costs and couple of things like that. But, in general, they're pretty well fixed and they're pretty much in line with what we're seeing right now today. So, that gives us some pretty good certainly on our stimulation costs for next year with those two crews. The third crew that we're going to bring in as I mentioned, we're still receiving bids and negotiating that contracts, so we don't have anything to say about it yet.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then the reduction in the completion activity in 2017 to 70, 74 wells, how does the average lateral length changed from prior expectations or has it?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

It's really not the lateral length that's changed that much. It was a combination of, as Zane said, we had a couple of trouble wells where we had casing failures early in the year that caused us to have to slow down and re-drill or recomplete them. Those are actually probably – you have some of those costs recovered from vendors or through lawsuits potentially.

But then also just having a new service provider come in with a new crew, the new Halliburton crew is a little bit slow getting out of the gate. So, our cadence on completion has just been a little bit slower than what we had originally anticipated. But it improved over the last 90 days, and now, the cadence is back up kind of where we'd expected it to be. But obviously, we got a little bit behind.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And, Steve, just last one on bolt-on acquisitions. You all have been pretty active in the downturn. Will the strategy change if oil prices were to move higher?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Scott. I don't think our strategy is really going to change. I think that we've been saying all along after the Silver Hill transaction that we've got plenty of really good inventory. We don't need to do any large-scale M&A. But the things that are bolt-on that lengthen our lateral length on our existing inventory or getting additional working interest in wells that we are already own, those things don't – they don't add any operating strain to our team. It's accretive. It averages down, in most cases, the average price that we paid, and it allows us to share that infrastructure.

So, all those things lead to better returns. And those are the type of things that we'll continue to look at and to be more aggressive on. But I would say that we are going to be choosy and picky in the thought that we do bolt-on, areas that we have well control and understand the rock really well. And there may be some areas that are in and around our asset base that we have, that we have less confidence in, and we may not be the most aggressive bidder on those properties.

So, yeah, I think you can expect that we're going to continue to bolt on and I will be a little bit less active on the large scale or bigger transactions given what we have in front of us right now.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kashy Harrison with Simmons Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Good morning, everyone and thanks for taking my question. So, Steve, thanks for the earlier commentary on how you think your capital program would evolve in a higher-commodity environment. I was just wondering, just given the remarkable volatility, could you just give us an idea of how your plan in 2018 would change if, for whatever reason, the commodity were to go back to the low-40s?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, I don't think it would be any different than what we said earlier this year. I mean, we've got a lot of flexibility in our rig contracts and our ability to either accelerate or slow down. So, we would be mindful of our balance sheet. And if commodity prices do drop back down, we could easily slow down our drilling and completion pace. So, I think that's consistent with what we've said all along.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Got it. Thanks for that. And then – and, Scott, just reading through the presentation, the press release, and listening to Zane's prepared commentary, it seems like you all are on the precipice of a step-shift change in capital efficiency in the Delaware as you transition some more wells on pads, signing sand agreements, drill longer laterals, high grade to the Rudd Draw area, and focus on the Wolfcamp A. And so, I was just wondering, how much of these improvements are baked into the early guidance for next year?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

We haven't put out any specific guidance and, obviously, we put out there that we felt like that with current conditions, we would be cash-neutral or positive before we ended the end of next year. And we've put our best estimate on where we feel like the capital costs are going to be for us. We've obviously baked in what we know in terms of well cost savings, as well as inflation factors. But a lot of that is going to, I think, change. And as we sit (43:17) through the rest of the information through the end of this year, we'll come out with a budget in early 2018 and we'll give you some more specific thoughts on that. But the other thing I can tell you is that we haven't baked in and that is the – all the improvements that we think that we can get out of these wells. And so, we're not baking in the full amount of some of the productivity improvements and some of the things that we see on the horizon. So, that's going to be an offset to, maybe, some of the pressures that we'll see on the capital side as well.

So, I would just tell you wait till early 2018, we'll come out with a more defined plan. But we do our best guess when put out these type of high-level estimates on where we think we're going to be with the information that we have today. So, sorry I cannot give you any more detail now. But just stay tuned and we'll come out with some more defined thoughts early in the year.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

All right. Well, thanks for the detail in any case. And that's it for me. And thanks for the time and excellent work highlighting the alignment between shareholders and management team and the board in the presentation.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Drew Venker. I'm sorry, our next question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Good morning, all, and great update.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Building on Irene's earlier question, could you comment more broadly on how the three seismic has shaped your views on new intervals and/or risking parameters across your position? And specifically, did the analysis bring forward any interval and donates an importance?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane. I'll take that. So, the seismic that we have in hand at this moment is the first pass. It hasn't been fully processed and so, there's additional work to be done on it, as well as we haven't it in hand very long to look at it in detail. So, what I can tell you is we see the thickness is there and we don't see a lot of complexity. So, our thoughts are we're going to have Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp A targets and we'll possibly have some Bone Spring targets over there. But we're just going to have to have some extra time before we can fully work that out.

And we also have a number of people that are drilling Wolfcamp B offsets. Other operators that are drilling the Wolfcamp B out there and what we've confirmed is we have equivalent intervals.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Okay. That makes sense. And then perhaps regarding your transition to multi-well pads in 2018 and the Delaware, can you comment on what spacing design that contemplates for the Wolfcamp A assuming you're targeting staggered laterals?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

I think we put out some spacing guidelines in previous quarters and we have not changed those thoughts. I don't have those setting right here before me at the moment. But we're not planning on drilling them any closer than those guidelines that we had set out previously.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Okay. Thanks. That's all for me, guys.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, John.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Just – I guess just tying together a couple things that were said in the call, the third completion crew looking like it's coming in late 1Q, early 2Q. Should we expect that your completion activity will stay Midland Basin skewed until the addition of that crew in that time or one of the two crews you have kind of bounced between the Midland and the Delaware between 4Q and 1Q?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane. So, 4Q is going to be fairly heavily weighted towards Delaware, actually. They are in – and Glasscock – so there is five-well pad that we are on or just got off with one crew that we're working on right now. The second crew is finishing at two wells of that five-well pad. So, they'll be – Glasscock will have an influence in 4Q, and the Delaware will have a fair amount of influence in 4Q. There's a fair amount of 4Q activity in the Delaware. After that, it will be fairly heavy-weighted in the first part of 2018 towards Midland County, and then when the third frac crew comes in, we'll be back in for the Delaware, as well as Midland on a pretty much an equal basis.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. So, I guess my next question is going to be, are there any constraints kind of remaining in the Delaware, but it sounds like since you're continuing to have activity there, the decision to kind of not have that third crew is really more just a financial one and nothing really continuing to hold you back on the midstream?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

That is correct.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Or outside of the Delaware?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

That means...

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Does that sound right?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

That is correct. So, as far as infrastructure in the Delaware, we're ready to take these wells on as far as outtake of oil and gas and as far as SWD. We're going to be staying ahead of our SWD needs and so there will be additional infrastructure requirements in the Delaware, but we're staying ahead of it.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

And then, Zane, we've heard some of your peers kind of have an uptick in commentary on cube or tank style development over the last two quarters? Your simultaneous completion talk during the prepared remarks sounded a little bit kind of along those lines. So, I just wonder if you can maybe share your views on kind of an optimal development and any tweaks that you see in RSPP's (49:23) kind of development designs.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Certainly. And so, as far as the reservoir goes, if you went in and drilled every well you were ever going to put in there and you drilled them all and you frac them all simultaneously, that would be the most effective way to complete the reservoir, do everything at once.

But then the practicalities of life have to come to the surface. And so, you have to have the water, the logistics, the outtake, everything you've got to bring in and everything you've got to take out simultaneously when you do that.

So, for us, we look at it as trying to do four to six wells at a time on a given lease. And so, that seems to work for us better. So, we – I guess we're doing a mini-tank style. We're doing four or five wells. We're just – I mean, we just did five wells at Calverley.

And, so four and five and six wells is something that we can handle. The type of facilities that we're building it'd be hard to handle the flush production of more than that. So, but we do like the tank style. We think it works. We think the reservoir does better.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

But you don't view that your plans as necessarily cannibalizing future locations by only doing the four to six kind of wells at a time?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

No. We return to the scene fairly quickly. So, we'll let those four to six wells come off of their high production levels. But before the ESPs are out of those wells, we'll be back to do another four wells. And so, instead of creating parent-child relationships, we just try to create sibling relationships.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That's helpful. I like to squeak one more in just on the back of Chris's question earlier on kind of balancing 2018 growth and balance sheet repair, I guess the slower activity rate, is it fair to say that 2 times leverage target that you talk about, you may also be preparing yourselves to be able to achieve that even if oil prices were to be below $50 per barrel?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. This is Scott. We said – that is accurate and we do believe that the investing public is looking at all these energy companies and, obviously, looking at the returns and looking at the balance sheet, leverage, liquidity in that we all probably should have been running this business on a lower amount of leverage, particularly at the higher commodity prices. So, I think if you see commodities stay in the $50 area, we're going to be looking at a 2 times type leverage covenant.

And then I think if you were to get back to – on a significantly higher oil prices, I don't think we would say at 2 times. It might be a little bit lower because, obviously, the commodity can come back up to a $50 level pretty quick. And if you look at it, if you're 2 times leverage at $80 oil, you're going to be 4 times leverage at $40 oil or something close to that. So, we'll be taking a look at the commodity prices and we'll be taking a look at our outspend and our leverage and taking all that into consideration as we make our capital deployment plans.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. I'll let somebody else hop on. Congrats.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gail Nicholson with KLR Group. Please proceed with your question.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good morning, everybody. On page 17 you guys talked about the implementation of separate gas lift pilots and the plan to increase those usage. I was just curious, is that usage going to be predominately in the Glasscock County area? And then what type of benefit are you seeing on LOE with the usage of gas lift pilots?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. This is Zane. I'll take that. So, yes, we use that a lot in Glasscock. We're going to be using it also in the Delaware. Recently, over the last couple of quarters, we've even converted some of our Johnson Ranch Wolfcamp B wells that were on pump but they had the high fluid levels. So, we've converted those over to gas lift, and that was a great project. It had a great – it's going to have a great return there. And, yes, it does equate to lower LOEs. And we'll be using it where it is applicable in every place that we can.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you. And just – you guys sell your crude at the wellhead, if I remember correctly. Is there a cost – is there a price delta between what you sell at Delaware versus Midland crude?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

It's – yeah, it's a little bit lower but it's very small, like our realizations in the Delaware Basin, maybe $0.25 lower than what we've reached even in the Midland Basin.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charles Meade with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, Steve and Zane and Scott and then the rest of your team there.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Steve, I wanted to – you made an interesting comment earlier in this Q&A session about how you more put the goal of getting to 2x leverage as the primary goal and then work towards the growth after that. And I wanted to explore that a little bit further with respect to your plan about being – you're spending within cash flow in the back half of 2018.

Once you get down to 2 times, it would seem to me the way the math works is that, at that point, you could actually start to outspend again as your EBITDA grew because you could keep that – you can increase the debt while maintaining that 2 times leverage. And so, that kind of seems that this transition to spending within cash flow is not a permanent transition but maybe kind of a temporary goal in – is that the right read on it? And maybe could you...

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. Charles, I think that's a good read on it. I mean, I've never been the one that really bought off on this whole theory, on everybody saying that you've got to drill within cash flow. I mean, if you're using leverage to leverage your equity returns, I don't think that's a sin. And so, as long as your leverage is at the appropriate level, I don't really get this, no, you can't spend more than your cash flow. So, I think you what you just said is exactly right. If my leverage stays below – pick whatever your corporate profile goal is, if it's 2 times and you can stay below 2 times and you're outspending your cash flow slightly and then using that 3% bank money to go drill wells to generate a 40% rate of return, I just don't see whether there's any harm in that.

So, you're exactly right. For a small growth company like us, I don't see that there's going to be an absolute guarantee that we'll only spend within cash flow, that we'll get our leverage back down where we want it.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it. That's what I was looking for, Steve. And, yeah, it's certainly a fad right now. We'll see if it last longer than bellbottoms.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. Well, I've got a bunch of friends that are bankers and I got to (57:14).

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Oh, gosh. And then the other question I was going to ask on the operations front, maybe for Zane. Zane- obviously, you guys are doing – there's a lot of new little treasures that you're uncovering on the Delaware Basin side, and that's where a lot of the focus is. But I was thinking specifically about that Spanish Trail Wolfcamp A well you guys talked about before that.

There's still some – there's still, to me, seems a lot of evidence for further upside on the Midland side. So could you just talk about if you had to split it up the 100%, how much of the upside do you see in 2018 coming from the Midland side versus the Delaware side?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, I'll give you my quick answer and then I'll let Zane expand on it a little bit. But the Wolfcamp A in the Midland Basin has been a real surprise for us this year. And we've got recent wells that are just now coming on that are even surprisingly better than what we've been trending. So, it seems like if there's been one positive in the Midland Basin especially along the west side of the basin, it's been the Wolfcamp A. And so, yeah, I still think that we're doing things to tweak our completions, and we're experimenting with different landing zones and finding that some of those make a difference.

So, I'll turn it over to Zane. But yeah, I think, you're right, it's been surprisingly good recently in the Wolfcamp A.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

And I'll just follow that up with some numbers. So, I'm looking at some new wells this morning right now. And Spanish Trail – and I've got a well I'm looking at that's 1,673 barrels of oil a day and 1,066 Mcf a day. Another one that's 1,438 barrels of oil a day and 746 Mcf a day, just sort of new wells that will be 4Q wells.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Well, thank you. Thank you for that, Zane. We'll be tuned in then as well. I appreciate it.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Charles.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line of Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yeah. Just a follow-up to one of the last questions asked here about cash flow outspend. Not unrelated is the subject of dividends, and producers are now being asked about returning capital to shareholders. What's the free cash flow status achieved, and I guess, is achieved in a more consistent and predictable way? Curious what your thoughts are on the subject both, I guess, general to the industry and as it relates to the company? And it's okay to say that that's a ridiculous question to ask.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, I'll give you my short answer, and then Scott might want to add to it. But, yeah, I think when you're talking about the industry, there's some bigger, more mature companies out there, and then there's smaller, newer companies, and I would put us in that latter category for a 3.5-year-old company.

We've got a tremendous amount of inventory to drill that are higher-return inventory. And so, at the life cycle that we're at in our company, we're a long ways from saying this tightened dividends made sense. I understand bigger, more mature companies might get those, but I don't see RSP in the category of being a dividend payer for a long, long time. Scott, you want to add to that?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

No, I agree with that. And I know there's been a lot of talk on it and, obviously, shareholders have the right to ask, when do we get our capital back, and that's why we put that page 6 back there and show the graph of RSP and how we've done since the IPO. It's just to remind shareholders what we've been able to do with this asset base and we're in the early innings of being able to fully develop it.

So, at some point in time as we get bigger and, as Steve said, we get more mature, we'll reach a point in time where we have a much bigger, more stable production base and we have less growth opportunities that are in front of us. And I think that's the time when you take a look at how do you return the cash to shareholders and right now it's due to stock price. I mean I don't know any other reason on why we could be trading at 84% or whatever it is above our IPO price when commodity prices have dropped in half other than the fact that we've done a really good job managing the cash flow and the capital that we've got from shareholders and deployed it in accretive opportunities and that's showing up in the in the stock. And I think it'll continue to do that as we move forward. And then at some point time, it will make sense for us to look at other avenues to return that cash.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

I appreciate the frank and honest answer. And then just quickly as a follow up to that. Can you quickly speak to the cycle times today both in the Delaware and Midland Basins and where it's likely to sit, say, 6, 12 months out from now? Just trying to get a better sense of the rate of change in capital efficiency we could see in 2018.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane, I'll take that. So, as we build up these DUCs, the POP times on those wells are going to be extended out a fair amount and you're going to see longer average POP times until we get that third frac crew in. I mean some of these wells we're getting to fairly quickly after the rig leaves or two rigs leave a given area. But we'll start shortening those POP times probably as we go into the latter part of 2018 to a well less than 90 days.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

It depends on how many wells you're drilling on a particular pad. I mean, if you're drilling these four wells, it can take longer from – first well has a long POP time, the fourth has a short POP time.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

I appreciate it. Thanks again for the answers. Have a great day.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Gray for any closing remarks.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Yeah. I would just like to close by reminding everyone that, earlier this year, we closed on the Silver Hill that was about $2.4 billion acquisition. And we basically doubled the size of our asset base. And also, in the same time, we've probably increased our employee count in RSP by about 50%. So, we've made a lot of progress building out infrastructure that we told everyone we were going to have to do. And at the same time, I think that we're all pretty proud of the fact that we've pretty much hit all of our projections and our guidance that we put out at the beginning of the year.

I'm extremely excited about the potential for next year. I do think our capital efficiency will look a lot better next year as we work off these DUCs and as we – hopefully, we'll be able to start using local sand and more pad drilling. I think the efficiencies will really start to kick in. And I think we'll also identify our higher-return targets in the Delaware Basin as we sort of modify our drilling plans over there to sort of chase and capture the higher return areas. So, we're looking forward to a big year next year at RSP. And we're very proud and I'm very proud of the people here on our execution to-date this year.

So with that, we thank everyone for tuning in. I know you had a busy day today and we appreciate your interest in RSP. So, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.