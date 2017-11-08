Weight Watchers' Cinderella Run Continues

Shares look very stretched and overvalued, in the $50s, but what an amazing turnaround story and short squeeze.

Its magical 2017 has resulted in a move from $12 (early January) to today's price as high as $54.

Last night, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) continued its Cinderella turnaround story by beating consensus estimates for Q3 2017 and raising full year revenue and earnings guidance. This was the fourth consecutive earnings beat and full year guidance raise. As I watch from the shoreline as WTW shares soar past $54, I wondered what ultimately happened to the stubborn hedge fund shorts, that only 11 months earlier, were certain WTW's equity was destined for zero.

To jog readers' memories, after Weight Watchers Q4 2016 results beat expectations, reported after the bell on February 28th, they raised FY17 guidance. The next day, March 1st, WTW shares ripped as much as 38% higher on an intraday basis. Over the next two weeks shares drifted lower.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Incidentally, the smart money hedge funds realized they were wrong, and gracefully exited by covering eight million shares from March 1st - March 15th. However, it certainly appears that a percentage of the stubborn WTW shorts, the 6.25 million shares still short, as of October 13th, have watched WTW's stock price soar from $12 to $54. This misadventure, collectively, moved against them by upwards of $262 million dollars ($42 dollars per share x 6.25 million shares).

Source: Guru Focus

Candidly, despite the significant amount of fundamental work I invested crafting this piece: Weight Watchers Has the Momentum as Oprah Leans In (published January 3, 2017), I too made the short sighted mistake of selling our 2,000 shares of WTW in the mid-teens. Yes, we made some money, but I got way too cute thinking like trader instead of an investor. This was yet another reminder that when you get a turnaround right and the momentum starts to work in your favor, let your thesis play out. It is really hard to correctly identify turnaround, especially in a name that is a battle ground name and highly shorted.

For perspective, and to remind readers of the power of compounding, an investor still long from $12 per share, at today's intraday highs had a 75% return, on their original investment, when shares were up as much as $9 points, in today's trading session.

As for the underlying results, all metrics looked great (revenue, total paid weeks, subscribers, etc.).

The standout metric was the 24% revenue growth and strength in online subscribers. These subscribers are more lucrative due to operating leverage, as there in limited incremental cost to adding a new online member.

Speaking of online, CEO, Mindy Grossman, made some great qualitative points on the Q3 2017 conference call. Note the Connect app. This was one of the features that improved user stickiness, as members, similar to Facebook can find like minded subscribers.

Mindy also did an excellent job of designing WTW's global vision

Exhibit A

Exhibit B - She correctly realized their was low hanging fruit by improving the International segments and continuing to invest in technology.

Here is the growth in online subscribers.

Valuation

At $54 per share x 68 million fully diluted shares, WTW is rocking a $3.67 billion market capitalization. The company still has $1.884 billion in 2020 term debt. So, even if you back out cash, WTW has a $5.3 billion enterprise value. No question, at this altitude, WTW shares are overvalued and stretched, but they have beat and raised for four consecutive quarters. Given Artal Group SA and Oprah's ownership stake, the elevated short interest combined with climbing the earnings wall of worry has been rocket fuel that has propelled this magic carpet ride.

Takeaway

Congratulations to the far sighted Weight Watchers longs. They are enjoying a ride on this rocket ship. For investors that run a concentrated portfolio, when your thesis plays out, let your winners run. Owning a stock that moves from $12 to the mid $50 is a great way to accumulate serious wealth. Despite my thesis playing out and watching from the shoreline, I take comfort in that fact that some SA readers (and a few current subscribers) have made great money long Weight Watchers. That said, let me be clear, shares are currently very stretched and I certainly won't recommend putting new money to work in shares at these elevated levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.