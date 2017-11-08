Excellent Tech Earnings Will Prolong Any Potential Bubble

The NASDAQ Composite keeps on going from strength to strength. Recently, we saw the big three -- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) -- report very strong earnings, which resulted in strong spikes in their respective share prices. Over time, this should only add to the returns of the NASDAQ going forward. Why? Because it looks as if the sustained momentum from the breakout that the NASDAQ 100 managed to accomplish early last month is now going to be combined with strong fundamentals with the leaders in this sector. This is why bear market talk at present continues to be futile, in my opinion.

From a growth point of view, the leaders in the NASDAQ continue to do very well. As e-commerce and Internet activity continues to grow, talk of a pending recession seem unfounded. Also, last week we got the jobs numbers in the U.S. On the surface the numbers look very encouraging as the nation's unemployment rate now at its lowest level since the turn of the century. At present, it just looks as if shorts are going to have to cover repeatedly in order to avoid huge losses. This will only drive U.S. equity markets higher. Here are more reasons why this market should not be shorted at present.

With respect to the "Big Three" tech companies mentioned above, it may be hard to believe but Amazon at present still looks undervalued at $1,100 a share. The company's Prime and Web Services segments drove third-quarter earnings, which were announced on Oct. 26. Jeff Bezos has always stated that he will add so much value to his Prime program that online shoppers will eventually not be able to ignore the service. Well, we certainly seem to be going in that direction as subscription sales (mostly new customers signing up to the program) grew to $2.4 billion, which was almost a 60% increase.

Prime Day was obviously a big factor in the re-acceleration of signups, but Bezos is also clearly focused on international channels where plenty of runway for growth remains. AWS also doesn't look as if it is ready to slow down either, as it grew its sales by 42%. The core issue here, though, is growth as Amazon grew its top line by almost 34% in the latest quarter. That number is well ahead of the 27% number the company grew its turnover by last year. It just seems as if Bezos will continue to be able to eek out higher rates of sales growth due to the firm entering more sectors. This will keep momentum investors very interested going forward.

If we look at Alphabet's numbers, we see a similar growth story. In the company's latest quarter turnover grew by 23.7%, which again was higher than the company's three-year average (14.7%) or five-year average (18.9%). In fact, we saw stellar growth across a slew of financials last quarter, with operating income up by 35% and earnings per share up by 32% on a rolling year basis. The cloud and YouTube definitely seem to be the growth triggers for Alphabet at present, and again the fundamentals look favorable.

With respect to YouTube, capital that has been traditionally spent on TV will continue to migrate online. Why? Because engagement levels continue to increase with respect to online video. Bears allude to the decreasing costs of adds on these videos, but as long as eyeballs are staying for longer, then YouTube will continue to be in pole position. With respect to the cloud, we just have to look across the spectrum of cloud companies to see the sustained growth in this area. I expect to see continued investment by Google in the cloud as its cloud revenue is still only about 12% of its overall numbers.

Microsoft's cloud business made up 28% of its top-line number in its most recent first quarter. Again, it seems as if Azure is re-accelerating as more and more users start to use Microsoft's cloud offering. In fact, Azure grew its revenues by 90% compared to the same quarter 12 months prior, which was astounding. Gross margins in this space could easily take out 65%-70% before long, especially if we see elevated usage on the company's cloud platforms going forward. Remember, so many sectors have yet to transition their information to the cloud, which is why I believe we are nowhere near "critical mass" or a leveling off of margins in this space anytime soon.

In fact, I remember some time ago some analysts fretting over the future of the Office suite of products. However, what we are seeing now is that Microsoft should be able to earn more from its customers due to the Office transition to the cloud as opposed to how the products were licensed before. Again, we are seeing major bullish fundamentals going forward for Microsoft. $100 a share now looks like a formality.

The difference between now and 1999 is that, presently, the forward looking fundamentals look very strong for many of the large tech companies. We are seeing e-commerce continuing to grow, a major sustained shift to the cloud, and Internet engagement levels continuing to rise. I would recommend continuing to buy on pullbacks here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.