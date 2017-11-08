Vivus' (VVUS) CEO Seth Fischer on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivus, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Seth Fischer - CEO

Mark Oki - CFO

Santosh Varghese - CMO

Analysts

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the VIVUS Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. For introductions and opening remarks, I’d like to turn the call over to Mark Oki, VIVUS Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Mark Oki

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today’s teleconference. Joining me on the call today are Seth Fischer, VIVUS’ Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Santosh Varghese, VIVUS’s Chief Medical Officer who will be participating in the question-and-answer portion of this call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call we may make certain statements that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, likely, may, opportunity, plan, potential, predict and should, among others.

These forward-looking statements are based on VIVUS’ current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to read the risk factors set forth in the VIVUS Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed on March 8, 2017 and as amended by Form 10-KA filed on April 26, 2017, as well as periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made on this call.

I will now turn the call over to Seth, to provide a business update.

Seth Fischer

Thank you, Mark, and thank you all for joining us. During today’s call, I’ll provide an update on recent developments with our product development pipeline, as well as our portfolio of marketed products. Mark, will then review our financial results for the third quarter of 2017, afterwards we will be happy to take questions.

I will begin with an update on tacrolimus, an exciting pipeline opportunity that we are developing for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH. PAH is a chronic life threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, those arteries between the heart and lungs due to severe constriction of these blood vessels.

These high pressures make it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the lungs to be oxygenated ultimately leading to heart failure. All currently approved PAH therapy treat the symptoms of the disease, but do not address the underlying disease.

Currently, a lung transplant patient is the only option for patients who are not responsive to current medical therapy and new therapies that address the underlying cause of disease are urgently needed.

VIVUS licensed tacrolimus from Selten Pharma in January of 2017 and we are developing a proprietary formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of PAH. We believe that our proprietary formulation of tacrolimus will have substantial clinical and commercial potential in PAH.

Additionally, the previous approval of tacrolimus and other indications by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA provides a significant body of safety data that we believe will help to decrease the risk of developing this molecule for the treatment of PAH.

As background, the FDA approved tacrolimus in 1994 for use in lowering the risk of organ rejection in patients undergoing kidney transplant. And it is currently indicated for use an additional organ transplant settings and to treat atopic dermatitis.

Tacrolimus has been shown to increase signaling through the bone morphogenetic protein receptor 2 or BMPR2 pathway, which is down-regulated in PAH patients. Consequently, if successful, tacrolimus will provide a wholly new mechanism of action that could address the underlying molecule cause of this debilitating and progressive disease. There is also promising clinical data that supports the potential of tacrolimus in the treatment of PAH.

The result of a completed study were published in September in the European Respiratory Journal. The study was a randomized double-blind Phase 2a trial with tacrolimus in 23 Class A and one and two PAH patients titrated to target blood levels. The study was conducted in a population of patients who are highly treated with approximately 50% of the subjects on triple PAH therapy and 25% on dual therapy.

Patients in the tacrolimus arms of the study were started on 1.5 milligram of oral tacrolimus and then had their doses adjusted to achieve one of three tacrolimus target blood levels.

Investigators noted that even the high level of tacrolimus in this study is not typically target for immunosuppressant as it has only mild immunosuppressant effect. The primary objective of the study was to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of tacrolimus and this demonstrates the feasibility of targeting different low dose tacrolimus ranges.

Adverse events, vital signs, [indiscernible] hemoglobin and white blood cell counts were used to assess safety of tolerability. Key points from the study were as follows, blood draw results suggest a favorable and narrow range of bioavailability with low level tacrolimus in PAH patients. All doses of tacrolimus were well-tolerated, nausea and/or diarrhea was the most common side effect occurring in 11 patients most of which were in the medium or high dose tacrolimus arms.

Four patients experienced fluid retention edema which is mild to moderate intensity and [indiscernible] in duration resolving with our limitation up or changes to diuretic regimens.

One patient experienced hemoptysis, as a serious adverse event that was determined to be most likely not related to tacrolimus. No side effects associated with immunosuppressive doses of tacrolimus were observed during the study period, nor were cardiovascular events were seeing a PAH symptoms or authorization of PAH.

Dose independent increases in BMPR2 were observed although these changes did not reach statistical significance in the small sample population. The study investigators conclude that these results support the evaluation of tacrolimus in a Phase 2b efficacy studies in PAH patients and we are working to advance our proprietary formulation of tacrolimus into the clinic.

Towards that and, we held a pre-IND meeting with the FDA in October. During the meeting, the FDA addressed Vivus questions related to pre-clinical, non-clinical and clinical data and plan designed of clinical trials of tacrolimus in class three and four PAH patients and clarified the requirements needed to file an IND to initiate a clinical trial in this indication.

Vivus is on track to file this IND in the first half of 2018. As discussed with the FDA, Vivus currently intent to design and conduct clinical trial that could qualify for fast rack and/or breakthrough therapy designation.

Now let me provide an update on our marketed products. During the third quarter, we achieved several important objectives we lowered to Qsymia, our prescription products for weight management.

In July and August 2017, we announced settlement agreement with Actavis Laboratories and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. resolving patent litigations related to Qsymia. The litigation resulted from the submissions of abbreviated new drug applications or ANDA by Actavis and Dr. Reddy's seeking approval to market generic versions of Qsymia.

The settlement agreements permit activist and Dr. Reddy to begin selling a generic version of Qsymia on December 1, 2024 and June 1, 2025 respectively or earlier under certain circumstances. In the event of a launch earlier than these dates, Vivus will receive a royalty on net sales of the generic version of Qsymia.

We are pleased to have concluded all patent litigation that we have brought in the context of generic availability of Qsymia. We believe that the settlements related to this litigation underscore the strength of our intellectual property around Qsymia and demonstrate our commitment to defending our existing patents for all our products and technologies.

In September 2017, we announced an agreement under which Alvogen Malta Operations will market Qsymia in the South Korea for the treatment of chronic weight management or weight-related conditions.

Alvogen will be solely responsible for obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals and for all sales and marketing activities in South Korea. VIVUS received a $2.5 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive addition to future milestone payments. In addition, VIVUS will receive royalties on Alvogen's net sales of Qsymia.

Alvogen has manufacturing centers in South Korea and hundreds of products on the market in Asia and Alvogen has the expertise and relationships that we believe will be essential for making Qsymia a success in South Korea.

Our agreement with Alvogen supports our ongoing efforts to maximize the value of our current assets and we look forward to engaging in a strategic partnership with Alvogen to realize the Qsymia opportunity in South Korea.

As for STENDRA/SPEDRA, we are in discussions to license the commercial rights of Avanafil in Russia and the CIS countries, the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Mexico and Central America territories.

We are also working with Sanofi to obtain regulatory approval, commercialize Avanafil in Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries within the CIS and [indiscernible] And going forward, we intend to continue our efforts to make the most effective use of our capital resources to realize the additional value from our marketed products, take additional marketed products and expand our product development pipeline.

We will evaluate a variety of deal structures that we have, the potential to create long-term value for our stockholders, including licensing agreement, asset purchases, co-development and/or co-promotion agreement and potential M&A activities. Tacrolimus is an example of the type of pipeline and expansion opportunities that we are seeking.

As a company with demonstrated clinical development and commercialization expertise, our strategy is to identify and develop high potential molecules that have compelling safety and promising efficacy data and transform them into proprietary product that enables significant advances in patient care and outcomes. We continue to have a goal of adding a product candidate by end of this year.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mark for review of our third quarter financial results.

Mark Oki

Thank you, Seth. Net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was $6 million, as compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities were $236 million at the end – at September 30, 2017.

Total revenue for the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, was $15.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively. Revenue consisted of the following. Qsymia, net product revenue was $10 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $12.3 million n the same period last year.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2017, with 48 months of returns experience, we believed that it had sufficient data and experience from selling Qsymia to reasonably estimate expected returns. As a result, we changed our revenue recognition methodology for Qsymia sales from a sell-through methodology to a sell-in methodology.

Approximately 97,000 and 109,000 Qsymia prescriptions were dispensed in the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. In the third quarter of 2017, we shipped approximately 92,000 units of Qsymia to the wholesalers.

As wholesalers reduced their Qsymia inventory levels, we recognized approximately $500,000 less Qsymia revenue under the sell-in methodology than would have been recognized under the sell-through methodology. The sell-in methodology could continue to result in higher volatility of Qsymia sales, as wholesalers adjust inventory levels compared to those historically reported.

As Seth mentioned, we entered into a license agreement with Alvogen for commercial rights Qsymia in South Korea. We recognized $2.5 million of licensing revenue in the third quarter of 2017 related to this agreement.

STENDRA/SPEDRA supply revenue was $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to no revenue in the same period in 2016. Supply revenues based on the timing of the orders placed by our partners mentoring [indiscernible] and may or may not represent actual demand for STENDRA/SPEDRA.

SPEDRA royalty revenue was $649,000 in the third quarter 2017 compared to $1.1 million in the same period in 2016. This decrease was the result of no longer earning royalties on U.S. sales of STENDRA beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Total cost of goods was $3.5 million and $2.1 million in the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. The increase was primarily a result of higher STENDRA/SPEDRA supply revenue during the quarter.

Research and development expense was $0.9 million and $1.7 million in the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. Research and development expenses were impacted by a decrease in efforts surrounding our Qsymia post-marketing regulatory requirements partially offset by development efforts of tacrolimus for the treatment of PAH.

General and administrative expense was $5.6 million and $6 million for the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively, while selling and marketing expense for the commercialization of Qsymia totaled $2.8 million and $4.4 million in the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The decreases were due to the continued cost control initiative and the result of the realignment of our sales force, and refinement of our marketing and promotional programs.

That concludes my remarks today. Operator, you may now the new line for question - for the question and answer period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Seth Fischer

Thank you, operator. And thank you for your time today. As always, we are pleased to share our progress with you and look forward to providing additional updates in the months ahead as we advance our development and commercial portfolios.

We are particularly excited about the progress we are making in advancing tacrolimus into clinical development and with our potential opportunities to expand our development pipeline. Every day we strive to meet our goals of improving patient quality of life and giving health care providers new treatment options at a significant advance over current therapies. I believe that we are more strongly positioned than ever before to achieve this vision and I know that we have the expertise, insight and dedication to create value for patients and our shareholders. Thank you to everyone on the call for participating. Talk to you soon.

Operator

And that does conclude today's call. All parties may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.