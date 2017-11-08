Not Giving Up On Apache - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/7/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 7.
Bullish Calls
Apache (NYSE:APA): Cramer admitted he's a "suffering catfish on this one." However, "I'm not giving up on Apache."
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY): "Don't give up the ship."
Prudential (NYSE:PRU): "It's fantastic."
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): Cramer said he likes the stock.
Bearish Calls
No bearish calls made on Tuesday's installment.
