Not Giving Up On Apache - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/7/17)

He also likes Prudential and ON Semiconductor.

Cramer is a fan of Incyte.

Keep faith in Apache.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 7.

Bullish Calls

Apache (NYSE:APA): Cramer admitted he's a "suffering catfish on this one." However, "I'm not giving up on Apache."

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY): "Don't give up the ship."

Prudential (NYSE:PRU): "It's fantastic."

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): Cramer said he likes the stock.

Bearish Calls

No bearish calls made on Tuesday's installment.

