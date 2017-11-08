City Office REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: Update

Therefore, is it a good buy at its current price?

However, its preferred appreciated significantly to above par value.

CIO appears to have marched in place common share price-wise since I last wrote about it.

This review updates my last look at City Office REIT (CIO) from my December 29, 2016, article, "City Office REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor"

When I concluded:

It appears that we might have discovered a needle in the preferred profitable haystack. At least that's what our own Blue believes because he advised that I look at it a short while ago. Now that I have, I tend to agree. At its current $22.65, offering a yearly dividend of $1.65625, it's paying a current yield of: 1.65625/22.65 = 7.31% A respectable yield at this time offering a reasonable expectation of safety. You might buy it now or roll the dice and place a GTC bid hoping to reach its recent sub-twenty-two dollar low point.

Let's see how the commons of CIO have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Over the past year, CIO's share price has appreciated from $12.63/share on 11/8/16 to its current $12.78. It also maintained its quarterly dividend of 0.235. A canary in the coal mine for a company that has marched in place since my initial report.

According to the Finviz summary of CIO's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $387.87 million. It lost $2.10 million on $90.70 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 6.62. YTD it is down slightly -2.96%. Its current D/E is reported at 2.05.

Looking forward: City Office REIT's (NYSE:CIO) CEO James Farrar on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript, and the following Form 8K report.

The following screenshot is taken from the report's highlights.

In my opinion as a preferred investor, I repeat my former conclusion that an investment in this company's preferred remains a reasonably safe bet.

This appears to be confirmed by the way this preferred was valued over the past year when it appreciated in value from @$22.65 to its current $25.47. It current yield is,

1.65625/25.47 = 6.50%,

which is good at least until 10/4/21 when it becomes callable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.