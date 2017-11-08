2 Attractively Valued Railroad Companies

We don’t yet own a railroad in the March to Freedom fund, but I have been looking at several in hopes of finding one or more that I would like to own. Due to the high cost of starting a railroad line from scratch, existing companies face little threat of new entrants to the market. Existing railroad companies often face little competition from even other railroads in their section of the country. No more than two railroad companies operate in most of North America. Shipping via rail is often cheaper than shipping by truck. Combine all of these factors together and you can infer that the largest railroad companies have the opportunity to improve profits and offer attractive dividend growth. Let’s look at two of the largest railroad companies.

CSX Corporation (CSX)

With 21,000 miles of rail lines, CSX is the largest railroad operator in the eastern United States. The company covers 23 states as well as 2 provinces in Canada. Morningstar estimates that CSX controls about half of the rail volume in these regions. CSX is a large shipper of coal, which accounts for about 17% of the company’s revenue. As recently as 2015, coal accounted for 26% of the company’s revenues. That is a big decline in a short period of time. CSX ships coal from the Appalachian coal fields to the power utilities that use the natural resource. As more and more utility companies turn to cheaper natural gas to power their generators, coal volume has declined. Fortunately, coal exports remain strong, helping to offset the loss of domestic coal consumption. 64% of revenues are derived from freight shipments that include chemicals, metals, automobiles, agricultural products and forest products. The remainder of revenue comes from freight that is made up of intermodal traffic. CFRA thinks that this source of revenue has the possibility to have above average growth, because CSX operates in the densely populated area that is the eastern United States. Shipping via rail is often 10-20% cheaper than shipping by trucks, so customers might be more willing to have merchandise ship by rail. This positions CSX for the opportunity for more intermodal traffic. CSX has already seen a higher demand for this type of freight, as intermodal volume was up 5% in Q3 2017 from Q3 2016. Let’s examine the company’s most recent earnings report in order to find out more about how the company is performing.

Source: CSX Third Quarter Earnings Report Slide #5

CSX reported third quarter earnings on 10/17/2017. Earnings per share were in line at $0.51, while revenue was a slight miss of $30 million. The company’s $2.74 billion in revenue was still up 1.1% when compared to Q3 2016. Net earnings came in at $459 million, 1% higher than Q3 2016. CSX’s operating ratio, i.e. what percentage of the company’s revenue were used to maintain operations, is at the 68.1% level for 2017. This is down from 69% in 2016. Not the largest improvement in the world, but the less revenue CSX has to use to maintain its operations, the better.

Management said the company has more than $1.5 billion in free cash flow prior to dividends. So far in 2017, CSX has paid shareholders $530 million in dividends and bought back $1.763 billion in stock. This total shareholder return of almost $2.3 billion dwarfs last year’s through the Q3 by more than a billion dollars.

CSX has raised their dividend every year for the past 13 years. The most recent raise occurred on 4/20/2017 and resulted in an 11.1% increase. Over the past 5 years, the average dividend raise has been 10%. The dividend growth has been a little choppy in recent years. For example, last year’s dividend raise was just 2.90%, 2015’s came in at 11.1% and 2014’s was 6.8%. Holders of CSX stock probably should expect some unpredictability when it comes to dividend raises. It should be noted that there are only four railroad companies listed on David Fish’s U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Among these companies, CSX has the second longest dividend growth streak.

CSX’s stock has climbed more than 40% this year. In terms of share price appreciation, CSX has been the 8th best performer of all the stocks that I follow. Currently, the stock sits a little more than 7% off of its 52-week high. Let’s examine the stock’s valuation to see if CSX is a good buy at current prices.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.56% 13 10.00% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $63 $46.56 $54 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 23.8 15.1 Under $53

CSX’s current price to earnings multiple according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 23.8. Compare this to the 5-year average PE of 15.1 and we find that CSX is more than 36% overvalued. CFRA sees a 1-year price target of $63 per share. Based off the 11/3/2017 closing price of $51.31, shares are trading at a 22.78% discount to CFRA’s target price. CFRA says fair value is $46,56, which means shares are trading at a 9.26% premium to fair value. Morningstar sees fair value as being $54 per share, which would have shares at more than 5% undervalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 4.45% overvalued. I am willing to pay 5% above fair value for a company with at least a decade of dividend growth, so any price under $53 would qualify CSX for purchase.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific’s 32,000 miles of railroad cover the western two-thirds of the United States. This network of rail links the Pacific. and Gulf ports with the Midwest and Eastern U.S. UNP’s railroads trek through 23 states and include stops along the Canadian and Mexican borders.

UNP Third Quarter Earnings Report Slide`

Union Pacific released 3rd quarter earnings figures on 10/26/2017. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.50. This was 1 cent above estimates and up 10% from Q3 2016. Revenue of $5.41 billion came in $80 million above analyst estimates. This figure was 4.6% higher than last year’s Q3 revenue. Compared to last year, UNP’s operating ratio climbed 0.7% points to 62.8%. The OR increase was due to the costs of reducing the company’s workforce, rising fuel costs and the impact of Hurricane Harvey. The storm caused service outages for more than 1,700 miles of track.

Total volume for the railroad in Q3 dipped 1% from last year. Industrial products growth was strong, up 15% year over year. Revenue from this type of carload increased 26% in the quarter. On the other hand, intermodal units shipped were flat year over year. This is a bit concerning to me because, as Morningstar points out, almost every other rail showed growth for intermodal carloads. As growth of intermodal continues, UNP will need to keep up with its competitors. On the plus side, revenue for intermodal was up 3% year over year, in part because international demand was up slightly. Agriculture products saw a 10% volume decrease from Q3 2016, which resulted in a 2% decline in revenue. Grain carloads were cited as a reason for this decline because wheat inventories are high around the world. Automotive revenue saw a 3% decline in revenue. Fewer cars being sold and high inventories were responsible for the 5% decline in auto volume during the quarter. UNP saw a 5% decrease in volume for chemicals, but revenues still saw 2% growth in revenues. Coal volume was down 3% in the quarter. Like CSX, UNP delivers a large amount of coal to utilities. About 65% of UNP’s coal shipments come from the Power River Basin of Montana and Wyoming. Unlike CSX, coal is a much smaller portion of the company’s overall revenues. Just 13% of Union Pacific’s revenues come from coal.

Like CSX, UNP has been returning a lot of capital to shareholders. UNP has repurchased more than 27 million shares for almost $3 billion in 2017. This is a staggering 34% higher than last year’s buybacks. Dividends paid to shareholders is up 5.6% from 2016.

Speaking of dividends, UNP has raised theirs every year for the last 10 years. With a decade of dividend growth, Union Pacific is one of David Fish’s “Dividend Challengers”. UNP joins CSX as one of just four railroad companies that qualify for the U.S. Dividend Champions list. The average raise of UNP’s dividend over the past 5 years is 18.50%. The most recent raise was a 10% bump. While almost half of the 5-year average, it is a much healthier raise than the 2.5% hike Union Pacific gave investors in 2016.

UNP’s stock has had a solid 2017, rallying 13% since the beginning of the year. Not near the same level of CSX, but a respectable return nonetheless. Currently, the stock sits about 2% off of its 52-week high. At this price, is the stock attractively priced?

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.07% 10 18.50% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $120 $107.31 $124 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 20.6 17.3 Under $119

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that the current PE multiple is 20.6. This means that shares trade at a 16% premium to the 5-year average PE of 17.3. CFRA has a one-year price target of $120. Based off of the 11/3/2017 closing price of $117.16, shares are 2.42% undervalued. CFRA’s fair value is $107.31, which puts the stock at 8.41% overvalued. Morningstar gives a fair value of $124 for shares, meaning that the stock is currently trading at a 5.84% discount to fair value. Average these numbers out and I find UNP to be 4% overvalued. This is within my rule of not overpaying by more than 5% for shares. With a decade of dividend growth, I would approve of buying shares under $119. Note: computershare.com allows investors to buy shares of UNP at a minimum of $50 per month without any fees. This is not a recommendation to use this service, just to make readers aware that we may decide to invest in UNP this way sometime in the future.

Conclusion

Together, the railroads operated by CSX and Union Pacific cover just about the entire breadth of the United States without directly competing too much with each other. CSX’s stock has simply had an outstanding 2017. Even with a 40%+ gain since the beginning of the year, I find CSX to be just slightly overvalued. UNP, which hasn’t experienced the same type of price action, has had a pretty solid 2017. Both companies have at least a decade of dividend growth behind them. I find that both companies can be bought at the current valuation. Because they operate in different parts of the country, I think an investor can own both in a diversified portfolio.

What are your thoughts on CSX or UNP? Do you prefer one to the other? Feel free to leave a comment.

