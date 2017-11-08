BioAmber's (BIOA) CEO Rick Eno on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BioAmber Inc (NYSE:BIOA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 16:30 AM ET

Executives

Roy McDowall - Senior Vice President of Business Development

Rick Eno - Chief Executive Officer

Mario Settino - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen & Company

Roy McDowall

Thank you, Leonie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to BioAmber's Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call. My name is Roy McDowall, Senior VP, Business Development. And with me is Rick Eno, our Chief Executive Officer; Mario Settino, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Hartmann, President of BioAmber Sarnia.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains estimates and forward-looking statements that represent the company's views as of today, November 7, 2017. BioAmber disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond our control. Please refer to today's earnings release and BioAmber's filings with the SEC for information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

I would like to now turn the call over to Rick Eno, our Chief Executive Officer.

I would like to now turn the call over to Rick Eno, our Chief Executive Officer.

Rick Eno

Thank you, Roy, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to be speaking with you today in my first earnings call as BioAmber's Chief Executive Officer. I'm excited to be leading the BioAmber team and I'm very optimistic on the potential for the company.

In my remarks today, I'd like to provide a brief overview of my first impressions of BioAmber, outline our priorities moving forward and then summarize highlights of our third quarter. Mario, will then take us through the financial results.

I've spent my carrier in the chemicals industry and have been actively involved with the industrial biotechnology sector over the last decade. The pace of change in this sector is dramatic, leading to attractive growth opportunities. I can see this opportunity at BioAmber based on two fundamental elements, the enabling technology and the market opportunity.

First and most importantly, the BioAmber technology works and works well. The company's low pH bio-succinic technology is now proven at scale and we're reproducing and selling high quality bio-succinic acid to customers around the world. Our plant is well placed in Sarnia, Ontario, with attractive raw material and utility cost, a skilled workforce and well-developed infrastructure.

A testament to our cost structure is that we can now produce in Ontario, ship to China and compete effectively with domestic Chinese petro-succinic acid producers. With regards to the market opportunity, BioAmber has consistently grown its customer base across a range of applications. Succinic acid is a building block chemical with substantial potential. The product is currently used in a number of existing applications such as pigments, food and flavors and bio-plastics.

We're becoming an increasingly viable supplier to these applications where our quality, cost and sustainable footprints are key buying criteria. In addition, given its growing acceptance and attractive cost structure, succinic acid is also being tested in a number of developing applications including PET bottles, unsaturated polyester resins for gelcoats and polyurethanes. We are in late stage technology development in all of these applications, which should further expand the market opportunity for us. All in all, we have a very solid foundation upon which to build our business.

I'd like to now outline my near-term priorities moving forward. First, as a company, we will be clearly focused on selling out our Sarnia manufacturing capacity. We continue to win over customers in existing markets and establish new markets as our bio-succinic acid is qualified in an expanding range of applications. Practical proof points continue to be achieved in a range of new applications, which we expect should contribute to selling out our plant.

Next, as basic chemical supplier, we will continue to drive for lower costs, in order to increase margins and expand our market opportunity. To this goal, we've restructured our technical team and have identified a series of initiatives to drive our cost materially lower. These include improvements to our yeast strength, downstream recovery efficiencies and co-product sales. We believe that these programs can reduce our variable costs by between 25% to 35%. When combined with the inherent advantages of our Sarnia location, we believe we're well positioned to maintain a global cost leadership position in succinic acid production either petro based or bio.

Finally, it is clear we need to strengthen our balance sheet to allow us the flexibility to expand our commercial efforts and invest in driving efficiencies at the plant level. We're actively engaged with various parties including but not exclusive to potential strategic partners, government and financial institutions and bio-succinic acid customers.

Achieving these three proof points will enable numerous growth opportunities for us. These include the potential to incrementally expand Sarnia beyond 30.000 tons per year, to enter the large video and THF businesses based on a proven low cost succinic acid position and have the option to license our technology to other partners around the world.

Turning to highlights of our third quarter, we continue to produce our bio-succinic acid in cadence with sales. We added six new customers in the quarter, bringing our total to over 70. Given that we're at the early stage of bio-succinic market development, sales growth will continue to be lumpy as timing of specific shipments can affect our results. So far, sales in Q4 are robust and that we expect that Q4 will be strong.

In recognition of the quality of our operations and our team, on October 12, BioAmber surpassed five years without a loss time injury. This is a great achievement and I'm very proud of the hard work invested to achieve this significant milestone. On August 1, 2017, BioAmber entered into a definitive agreement to buy back Mitsui & Company's entire minority equity stake in the Sarnia manufacturing joint venture. BioAmber now owns 100% of the BioAmber Sarnia production facility, which offers us the opportunity to bring another strategic partner into our plant.

In reference to our potential joint venture with CJ CheilJedang, we continue to work with CJ to grow the bio-succinic acid market in Asia. We've worked well with each other and CJ has made inroads into developing this market. We've jointly agreed to extend the pre-commercialization period through to the end of 2017, so that we can optimize the next steps for our collaboration. The potential scope of an arrangement with CJ continues to evolve in conjunction with our success in expanding the applications for succinic acid.

To wrap up, I'm optimistic that our 100% focus on selling out Sarnia capacity will validate the economic viability of our technology and create new numerous options for growth.

I'll now turn the call over to Mario Settino, our Chief Financial Officer to go over the third quarter financial results. Mario?

Mario Settino

Thank you, Rick and good afternoon everyone. Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were 3.3 million, a decrease of 10% over the same quarter last year. The decrease was mainly driven by a decrease in volumes sold, slightly offset by an increase in the average selling price.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, revenues increased by 25% to 9.5 million compared to 7.6 million year. Cost of goods sold increased from 5 million to 6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in production volume and an increase in royalties.

G&A expenses increased by 0.6 million to 2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to 1.8 million for the same period last year. The increase is mainly due to recruiting fees associated with the hiring of our new CEO and new fees on legal fees. Excluding these and other non-recurring charges, G&A expenses were generally flat compared to last year.

R&D expenses decreased by 0.6 million to 1.2 million in the current quarter, as compared to 1.8 million for the same period last year, primarily due to a reduction in the R&D efforts required to support the Sarnia facility.

Financial charges income net, decreased to an income of 0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to a charge of 3.2 million last year. This variation of 4.1 million is mainly related to a non-cash mark-to-market adjustment change of 3.5 million for all outstanding warrants. It is also due to a decrease in interest and end of term charges on longer term debts related to the full repayment of the Bridging Loan in January 2017.

The Company recorded a net loss for BioAmber Inc, shareholders of 7.0 million, or a loss of $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to a net loss of 6.2 million, or a loss of $0.21 per share, for the same period last year.

The adjusted net loss for BioAmber Inc shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was 9.4 million, or a loss of $0.21 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss for BioAmber Inc shareholders of 7.4 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Adjusted Net Loss attributed to the BioAmber Inc shareholders is a non-GAAP financial metric that excludes the impact of the change in fair tangible warrants and grant income.

Question-and-Answer Session

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good evening, guys. Rick, could you provide any color on your current utilization rates of the plant in New Jersey.

Rick Eno

Amit, how are you doing? Good speaking to you. Current utilization rate at the plant, as we've said historically, we're running the plant roughly in cadence with sales, but we're not talking at this point about specific utilization rates. We're pleased with how the plant is running. Quality is good and just matching that to what we see in the market.

Amit Dayal

Understood, any headwind with BoE or in Canada in relation to plant 2?

Rick Eno

Yeah, I can give you an update on that. Just to make - to set some context, the team - we're extremely focused on selling out our 30,000 tons at Sarnia. I think as we do this, we are able to really prove to all our investors and our partners that we have generated an extremely viable business off our technology and something that we can truly leverage into further growth opportunities like Plant 2. And as we look at the different options for Plant 2, we have shifted our focus towards Sarnia. I think part of this has to do with the lack of certainty on the regulatory environment in the US and the programs in the US, so we're really not spending much time any more focused on the US, but we're quite pleased with, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, with our position in Sarnia and the supportive nature of our partners and our lenders in Sarnia in Canada. So that's our focus going forward, but I just want to be clear that we're really - in the near-term, really driving to get the plant sold out.

Amit Dayal

So in regards to the plant capacity - efforts to sell out the capacity, are you targeting sort of one or two big customers, or are these going to be sort of multiple customers, have you got any sort of heavy concentration towards any particular customer?

Rick Eno

Yeah, it's a very good question. For those of you that are not familiar with succinic acid as a building block, it goes into a wide range of applications from pigments to food and flavor, bio-plastics and the way we're thinking about it is we're looking at existing markets where succinic acid is currently sold like some of the things I mentioned as well as growth markets where our technical team and our commercial team are really working with customers to demonstrate succinic acid as a product in those applications such as PET bottles, polyurethanes, gelcoats that you see on boats and outdoor equipments. So, we have a lot of good proof points going there. As a result of that I can see a fairly diverse application pattern as opposed to one single application that's going to drive our volume. And to that point, what's very important for our strategy is that we do whatever we can to drive our costs down because lower cost structure will allow us to compete across a range of those applications. Hence in the prepared remarks the 25% to 35% targets we see in terms of reducing our variable cost, which we're very excited about. So diverse application patterns continue to drive the costs down and our building block chemical will find its way into a number of different applications.

Amit Dayal

And the time line Rick, to get to that 25% to 35% cost down, is that a year, is it longer, how long should we think of it?

Rick Eno

It will be sequenced overtime. We're not spinning down specific timing on that, but we have - our engineering team having seen the plant run for a period of time, has conducted plant tests, were very confident in terms of the ability to deploy them, but at this point we're not going to say - providing specific guidance on exactly when those would be, but they're in the works and that detailed stages of engineering right now.

Amit Dayal

Understood, just one last one on CJ, do you think that collaboration or partnership could bring revenues in 2018 for you guys?

Rick Eno

I mean, just to be clear, CJ is buying from us now, so we would expect certainly that to continue and as I mentioned, we have a good relationship with CJ and we're speaking with them about the best ways to optimize the long-term value for both of us going forward.

Amit Dayal

Understood, thank you. That's all I have. Thank you so much.

Rick Eno

Thank you, Amit. Thanks for the call and the questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Jeff Osborne from Cowen & Company. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff Osborne

Hey, good afternoon guys. Just maybe a follow up question on the CJ, I've a few more, but I guess qualitatively what's been inspired over the last year, my understanding is that there are samples being provided and you're trying to cultivate the market, I guess what was the outcome of that exercise and then what are the next steps.

Rick Eno

Okay. If you recall, the initial effort was to work with them to develop and test the market in Asia, mostly China and we have been quite pleased jointly with what we have seen with regards to that effort. They have basically used all we've provided them and quite optimistic about the growth. So, I think Jeff, to the point so far, we have actually been quite pleased with what we have seen in market development. As I mentioned we are able to sell our Sarnia into China and at about variable costs and we see substantial room for variable cost to come down that makes us quite pleased. As a result of that success as well as some of the developing application for talking about we are now trying to build on that success to develop what the best plan is to go forward so that we can both benefit from that.

Jeff Osborne

Just based on the - I know it's your first earnings call Rick, relative to the prior management team, perhaps maybe they were too aggressive in going down the joint venture path. Is that a safe assumption and maybe there is sort of an alternative route to achieve success for both parties?

Rick Eno

I mean, I wouldn't say too aggressive, I think the aggressiveness has to do with the opportunities we all saw in front of us and I think the opportunities are seemingly panning out in terms of the ability to sell into the channels and the customers that CJ has identified for us. That coupled with what we are seeing as a nice run rate to lower our cost in Sarnia is continuing to open up opportunities to best optimize that. So, I would say that the optimism that led to the venture is seeming panning out and now what we are doing is trying to determine how to make it best for both of us.

Jeff Osborne

Got it and then maybe just around the cost cuts, I understand you are a licensee of the Cargill strains has obviously made improvements and you could leverage that. Is that the predominant factor like a new strains to get to the 25% to 35% or has the team identified a host of other items above and beyond a yeast strain.

Rick Eno

It's a host of things Jeff, it's a series of four components integrated into a more significant project which consist of the strain as you rightly point out, it consists of ways that we can improve yield recovery in the back end of the plant and it improves ways we can value some of the core products and capture revenue for that as well. They are all somewhat inter-related to one another in terms of how we model them and how we tested them in the plant. So, I would say it's again to the similar question that Amit had before. It's not just one thing that drives our cost down like that. It's a combination of a range of factors. Largely to the talents of our team that have seen this plant operate for a period of time and like any on early stage technology that's a lot or run way for improvement and we are seeing that right now with some attractive cost reduction opportunities.

Jeff Osborne

Perfect. That's all I had. I appreciate the detail. Thank you.

Operator

Rick Eno

Thank you, very much. To all of those that made this call today, thank you very much. Over the last six weeks that I have been with the company, I have been very impressed by the supportive nature of our customers, our partners and our lenders. We've had a very successful foundation for growth and we look forward to keeping your appraised of our progress. I wish you all a nice evening and I thank you all for joining our call and above all your interest in BioAmber. Thanks, and good night.

Operator

