This Forgotten Food Processor Will Be A Star Once Again

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is a consumer foods conglomerate that owns various shelf product brands, as well as specialized meat products. Perhaps most famous for its "SPAM" brand, the company has its hands in other food brand categories that include peanut butter, turkey products, sauces, and nutritional shakes.

The company is separated into five business segments. They are listed as follows:

Grocery Products

Refrigerated Foods

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Specialty Foods

International & Other

Grocery Products represents approximately 17% of net sales. This segment houses popular grocery brands including "SPAM," "Skippy" peanut butter, "Justin's" nut butter, and "Wholly Guacamole."

Refrigerated Foods representS approximately 50% of net sales, and is the largest business segment at Hormel. This segment includes the Hormel branded meat products such as Hormel branded pepperoni, and Hormel branded bacon. The segment also includes an organic line called "Applegate."

Jennie-O-Turkey Store represents approximately 18% of net sales. This segment encompasses all of Hormel's turkey-based meat products under the brand "Jennie-O." These products include ground turkey, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, etc.

Specialty Foods represents approximately 10% of net sales. This segment is headlined by nutrition supplement based brands, and is a growth story for Hormel. The major brands here are "Musclemilk," "Cytosport" and "Vital Cuisine."

International & Other represents approximately 5% of net sales. This segment houses the rest of Hormel's operations, but is headlined by its presence in China. SPAM, Skippy, and Hormel meats make up the majority of this category.

Fundamental Quality

A company being fundamentally sound is the most important criterion when selecting any potential investment. While some stocks with poor fundamentals can work out as trades due to deep valuations, companies that continually grow their business in a profitable manner while maintaining financial responsibility will simply outperform over the long term.

"F Score": The F Score is a nine-point criterion that is designed to assess the financial strength and well-being of a company.

Net Income Positive In Current Year: Y/N Y (1 point) Positive Cash Flows From Operations In Current Year: Y/N Y (1 point) Return On Assets Higher YoY: Y/N Y (1 point) Cash From Operations > Net Income: Y/N Y (1 point) Lower Ratio Of Long Term Debt: Y/N N (0 point) Higher Current Ratio YoY: Y/N Y (1 point) Less Shares Outstanding YoY:Y/N N (0 point) Higher Gross Margin YoY Y/N Y (1 point) Higher Asset Turnover Ratio YoY: Y/N N (0 point)

An "F Score" of 6/9 signals that the company is fiscally healthy. The failed criteria were often narrow misses. For example, the debt to equity stayed constant instead of decreasing. The number of outstanding shares had a minimal increase (dilution of shareholder equity), likely due to stock options being exercised within the company. The company is seeing sales growth, largely driven by Hormel's continued strategy of bolt-on brand acquisitions. Management is doing its job by improving return on assets, and profit margins. As these acquisitions are integrated into Hormel, cash flows will see a boost and costs should come down some thanks to synergies and scaling. We will take a closer look at the balance sheet and financial stability a little further down.

"Cash Return On Invested Capital": The next criteria we want to look at is cash return on invested capital. Essentially what this measures is the ratio of cash returns for a company to the invested means to generate them. In other words: the company put in "X" resources, and generated "Y" cash returns from them. Ideally, we want to see a percentage that is in the low double digits or higher. Also, we hope for improvement over time. In the case of Hormel, it can help us tell - is Hormel doing a good job allocating its capital to increase its cash generation?

The chart above paints a positive picture. Not only are Hormel's current cash returns in a healthy spot, but they have trended higher over the long term. Not only does this indicate good resource management by Hormel, but it indicates that Hormel can continue to grow in the future because it is seeing a healthy return on investments into operations. These successful ventures contribute to higher cash generation, which fuels future ventures, etc. Hormel is showing that it is successfully identifying and acquiring brands that not only fit into its business model, but improves its effectiveness.

"Free Cash Flow To Revenues": Similar to how blood is the source of life within the human body, cash flows are the same for a company. Earnings can be manipulated more easily with accounting measures, and skewed by various factors such as one time charges or events. A company that efficiently converts revenues to cash flows are considered "cash cows." The high cash flows help in just about every area - earnings, dividend growth, and ventures to boost future growth prospects - such as the various acquisitions by Hormel over the years. A good threshold is for a company to convert 10% or more of its revenues into free cash flow.

FCF (in millions) Revenues (in millions) FCF/R 2012 385 8,231 4.7% 2013 531 8,752 6.1% 2014 588 9,316 6.3% 2015 848 9,264 9.2% 2016 737 9,523 7.7%

Hormel has missed the mark here, but there are some positive takeaways to note. The percentage has risen every year before taking a step back in 2016. In addition, Hormel has really been able to "step it up" over time in regards to cash from operations, revenue, and gross profit margin. Gross margin may be the most impressive, as a jump from the low teens to over 22% in the span of less than 10 years is impressive and makes a huge difference on the bottom line.

"Leverage": A company can be profitable and generate cash flows, but if the balance sheet is handled in a poor manner it can derail a company. The balance sheet is extremely important for a company as a long-term investment.

First, we will look at the overall debt to equity ratio of Hormel. As you can see, it has decreased over time. This means that over time, Hormel has deleveraged, and put itself into a strong financial position. To take a secondary look to confirm, we will now chart cash and equivalents vs. total debt:

Hormel has been able to maintain a modest debt load of about $250M while growing its cash position to over $633M. Hormel is extremely robust financially, and carries a clean balance sheet. This is extremely important to maintain when a company is aggressive with acquiring other companies/brands. If the company was lacking fiscal prowess, it could turn to equity to fund acquisitions. This would potentially dilute shareholder equity. A very positive sign to see such positive financial metrics.

Looking at the sum of parts, Hormel is a high quality company. Despite some lower than ideal cash generation ratios, the company has improved here over time. More importantly, it has managed to effectively execute various acquisitions by achieving a high return on invested capital. Hormel has also managed to keep its balance sheet incredibly clean while doing so. The past does not guarantee future results, but Hormel paints a picture that it instills faith in management to continue using smart acquisitions to drive earnings/cash flow growth.

Dividend Analysis

When a company pays a dividend, it is the most direct return of value to a shareholder that exists. The company is literally paying you cash from its profits as a perk of ownership. The benefits of dividends are multi-faceted. As mentioned, dividends are a cash payment. They can be pocketed as realized returns, or (better yet) reinvested to further compound future returns. Additionally, dividends signal that a company is profitable and growing sufficiently. While not always the case, companies with long track records of increasing dividend payouts have a strong correlation with excellent market performance over time.

"Dividend Data": Below, we examine a snapshot of the dividend performance of Hormel:

Consecutive Dividend Increases 51 Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) $0.17 Approximate Yield 2.24% 5 YR Dividend Growth Rate 17.9% 10 YR Dividend Growth Rate 15.3% DGR Acceleration 17% Payout (% of FCF) 51.9%

When we compile all of the data and take a step back, it becomes clear that Hormel is a dividend superstar. The fiscal stability and effectiveness of management that we mentioned - underscores the fantastic dividend. Hormel, with 51 consecutive increases, is a dividend aristocrat. What makes it even more impressive, is that Hormel is able to grow the dividend so aggressively after years of consistent dividend growth. The dividend is growing at a rate in the mid-teens - surely something that won't keep up forever. However, the music should continue for a little while at least, given the healthy payout ratio being 51.9% of free cash flows.

With the dividend growing at this rate, while sitting at such a modest payout ratio, the dividend is obviously very safe. While the yield is not quite par with 10-year treasuries, the 2.24% dividend yield is sufficient for income investors given the opportunity for capital appreciation that Hormel gives you.

Hormel has all the "ingredients" needed for continued dividend growth. The dividend is easily safe, and has room to run. Its modest yield and high growth rate make it an excellent reinvestment candidate.

Growth, Opportunities, Threats

As long-term investors, we need to keep an eye towards the future. Past performance is important when gathering data to formulate a thesis - but ultimately it is the future that separates a good investment from a poor one.

"Top Line Growth": The front line driver for any company to grow profits is the top line. When revenues grow, the "powder" is already in the barrel to produce more profits. Not only that, but pure organic growth is always better than engineered profit growth from accounting manipulation or share buybacks. Organic growth is true and straightforward.

Hormel has a strong long-term revenue growth track, but has struggled in recent years. 2016 year-over-year revenues are only up 2.80%. While the 10-year growth rate is 5.18% per annum, that rate drops to only 3.82% over the past five years, and 2.86% over the past three years. A little further down, we will dive into reasons for this top line slow-down.

"Share Count Reduction": Hormel has reduced the amount of shares outstanding over time. Buybacks help shrink the "pie," which save the company money on dividends paid out as well as increases earnings per share figures (higher earnings per share equals a higher share price).

However, this trend trailed off about five years ago. Today, Hormel has about 527 million shares outstanding. This is roughly the same amount as five years ago. Dilution of shareholder equity is natural. For example, the exercised employee stock options alone are going to chip away over time by slowly bloating the share count. Hormel has continued to buy back stock; however, it has been enough to hold the share count where it is, and nothing really more than that. Why is this? With Hormel acquiring various brands over the past several years - it makes sense for management to pull resources for that purpose. Share buybacks have simply taken a "back seat" to acquisitions.

"Earnings Growth": Earnings growth is an obvious component to driving share prices higher over time. Despite some headwinds in recent years in the turkey business, Hormel has been able to drive growth through its bolt-on acquisitions.

Hormel has managed some impressive earnings growth over the decade. Its 10-year earnings growth rate is 12.34%. As you can see, the growth has leveled off over the course of the past year. This coincides with the stock being punished in a bull market that has seen the S&P 500 at all-time highs.

Again, an investment thesis needs more than raw data. We must ask "why"? Below, we will dive into what has ailed Hormel recently, and why it is pushing shares lower. But first, we will investigate the opportunities for growth at Hormel.

"Growth Opportunities": Consumer staple companies are often overlooked as growth prospects because the industry itself is rather slow-moving, and stable. However, there are a lot of growth prospects within Hormel that signal that the double-digit earnings growth of the past decade can continue into the future for Hormel.

The first such growth prospect is not only the expansion of brands at Hormel, but the foresight by management to identify shifting consumer tastes and proactivity to align Hormel with these trends. Let me explain further. The legacy products of Hormel revolve around processed meats and "center of the store" grocery products such as its iconic "SPAM" brand.

Source: Organic Trade Association

However, the real growth opportunities in the consumer foods industry are in the natural/organic foods and sports nutrition niches.

Source: Euromonitor International

These two niches are consistently growing, and Hormel has focused on these markets with recent acquisitions. In 2014, Hormel bought Cytosport Holdings, the makers behind the "Muscle Milk" protein shake brand. At the time of the deal, Hormel outlined its strategy and why the acquisition made so much sense:

Muscle Milk products will serve as a growth catalyst for our Specialty Foods segment, providing this division with a leading brand in the high-growth sports nutrition category ... The acquisition of CytoSport expands our offerings of portable, immediate, protein-rich foods, and broadens our appeal with younger consumers."

Hormel took a similar approach to its 2015 acquisition of "Applegate Farms," and 2016 acquisition of "Justin's Specialty Nut Butter" brands. These brands are both highly regarded food brands in the organic/natural foods niche.

America's next generation of families is favoring organic/natural offerings more than any previous generation, and Hormel is proactively positioning itself in what is becoming a very competitive environment.

Another important point to remember with Hormel is that 95% of sales are domestic. Despite a presence in 70+ countries across the world, the international market is virtually untapped for Hormel. Yes, the task remains to penetrate international markets successfully, but there is so much room for success that even a mediocre international presence will provide enormous benefits to Hormel's bottom line. Hormel is admittedly having a tough time competing in China at the moment due to a competitive protein (pork/beef/turkey) market. But as the company's portfolio continues to diversify into growth-friendly market categories, its chances for international expansion continue to improve.

Lastly, Hormel just this week announced a deal to acquire Columbus Manufacturing. This company is a provider of premium deli products that will add a layer of quality to, and bolster the deli portfolio of, Hormel. Deli products are currently a major growth driver at grocers. More details of this deal will come out over time, but it appears to be another focused effort by management to invest in high growth areas throughout the consumer foods industry.

"Threats To Growth": The path to success is seldom clear, and as we touch on the competitive protein markets it is important to outline what Hormel is struggling with. The current ailments and the largest reasons for the earnings plateau are two-fold. First, the company is facing high input costs for pork belly and beef/pork trim. This is squeezing margins throughout the company. Pork belly prices are near record levels, while beef trim prices are quite high from last year's levels. These products go into various Hormel products such as Hormel chili products, and Hormel pepperoni products. Hormel is trying to combat this with price increases, which would obviously help as long as the increases don't damage volume in a highly competitive environment.

The other major obstacle is the disruption of Hormel's Jennie-O Turkey business via a tough turkey market.

This tough environment makes it very difficult for Hormel to price in value-add products and puts additional pressure on margins. Management is attempting to adjust by limiting turkey production, and cut costs, but this will not thrive until the market turns. On top of that, turkey faces a steep competitive challenge from neighboring proteins such as traditional ground beef products. Despite these challenges slowing down earnings growth for Hormel, they do not reflect on the operational execution of Hormel. Simply, when these macro factors turn back into Hormel's favor, profits will see an immediate shot in the arm.

The growth environment for Hormel as a whole is promising. Hormel is aggressively altering its model to cater to millennials, and the next generation of grocery shoppers. Its strategic serial acquisition of high quality, market-respected brands look like they will successfully drive growth in the coming years. The international market remains open to Hormel. The pressure on earnings from unfortunate commodity prices are macro headwinds that do not reflect on the quality of Hormel's business model. Overall, Hormel is a company with a track record of growth. While it has hit a "slump" over the past couple of years, the acquisitions and untapped international markets are promising.

Valuation

Ultimately, even the best companies can make for poor investments if the investor pays into the wrong valuations. That is why valuation should be heavily scrutinized with any potential investment. We dive into the valuation of Hormel Foods from a few different angles to see where on the value curve it falls. By taking a look at various valuation metrics, we can piece together multiple pieces of data to more effectively reach a consensus evaluation of value.

"Enterprise Value to EBIT":

The first metric we look at is enterprise value to EBIT. For those who don't know, enterprise value is a way of valuing a company - similar to if you were interested in purchasing an entire company. The value includes factors not picked up by a traditional earnings multiple such as how much debt a company has. This is then compared against the company's earnings before interest and tax to determine a valuation. The lower the ratio, the better and a ratio of 10X or less is generally a good target as to what to look for. Going back 10 years, we see that Hormel traded at a very nice ratio until it skyrocketed in 2013. It has remained high for the past several years, before starting to come back down to earth last year. At 12.18, it is getting better but is still higher than what we would like to see.

"FCF Yield": Next, we will look at the company's yield on free cash flows. This is calculated by dividing the free cash flow per share by the stock price of shares. This is a valuation measure that essentially is telling you how much "bang for your buck" the cash flows of the company are. When this is performed, I am looking for a yield of at least 10%.

Again, we are off of our target. By adding in price and FCF, we see that the lowering yield is not so much a disruption of FCF (a drop in FCF would lower the ratio), but pure share price appreciation.

We are beginning to paint a picture that Hormel was extremely overvalued from about 2013-2016. Now, let's look at where some basic valuation metrics compare to historic ranges:

P/E Against 10 YR Median: +8% Dividend Yield Against 10 YR Median: +31% PEG Ratio Against 10 YR Median: -21%

We get an interesting result with P/E suggesting a modest overvaluation, while the dividend yield and PEG suggest a strong undervaluation.

"Dividend Discount Model": Now that we have taken a look at valuation based on enterprise value, cash flows, and historic trading ranges - we will discount the future dividend stream to present value. We will use a two-stage model to calculate a theoretical intrinsic value for Hormel shares.

We will use a three-year "high growth" phase of 15%, which is basically an extrapolation of last year's raise considering the room for future dividend growth. We are assuming a long-term growth rate of 7% via growth through acquisitions, share buybacks, and operational execution. We will use a discount rate of 11%, as our benchmark for return on investment. A rate of return around 11% would be fantastic given the current state of the market being overvalued:

Running this model results in an intrinsic value of $21.20 per share. Based on the current share price of approximately $31.16 per share, shares are overvalued by about 47%. An important note to remember is that these metrics only help to paint a picture. They are not conclusive. I believe that this model does not effectively factor in capital appreciation. I don't see shares as overvalued by almost 50%.

Yes, Hormel's P/E ratio is a touch higher than its historic averages. But compare that premium, to the premium the S&P 500 is currently trading at. Or, think of it this way - with the S&P 500 currently trading at almost 26X earnings, does Hormel really deserve to trade at such a discount to the market (19X earnings)? The market sees flat earnings growth, and the struggling Jennie-O margins and determines the stock unattractive.

Until the Jennie-O business straightens out, Hormel is being treated like "damaged goods" by the market. In a market at all-time highs, you sometimes need to look at "damaged" stocks to find the value that leads to long-term portfolio performance in the future.

In summary, Hormel's struggles with commodity prices have stunted the bottom line and soured the market's taste for the stock. In a raging bull market, it is easy to find "sexier" options. However, the fundamental performance of Hormel remains very strong, and the balance sheet is robust. Hormel's continued aggressive growth initiative will pay handsomely for investors down the road. As commodity prices move in favor of Hormel, the impact of these acquisitions will "pop" as the bottom line starts to play catch-up. Hormel also has nowhere to go but up with international markets. When this happens, Hormel could transform from the forgotten stock, to a star.

