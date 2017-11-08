Denbury Resources Beats Q3 Forecasts - How Undervalued Is It?



Let's start with an excerpt from Denbury Resources (DNR) President and CEO Chris Kendall's comments on today's third quarter earnings release (emphasis mine):

We made great progress on several fronts in the third quarter, reflecting both the quality of our assets and, more importantly, the dedication of our workforce to Denbury’s long-term success. Even with the impact of Hurricane Harvey, we arrested the production decline that began in early 2015. We expect production to further increase in the fourth quarter, positioning us nicely heading into 2018. We made significant improvements in our cost structure, both through a workforce reduction and other identified cost savings, and held our normalized LOE flat with the second quarter.

What does this mean? This is a fairly straightforward story I am going to illustrate with selected pictures and tables from the Denbury corporate presentation on September 26-27 with updated material from their Q3 earnings report on their website.

The value opportunity today in the oil sector and in particular for DNR can be over-simplified as:

[(Higher Production * Higher Oil Prices) - Lower Cost Structure] * Lower Taxes = Higher Earnings Per Share

Sure, there are a lot of details underlying that equation, so let me illustrate each of those components as a framework for assessing the value opportunity offered here. Keep in mind we don't always know which direction those variables will move and that is a significant part of determining value.

Big Picture - Consolidate Statements of Operations

The consolidated income statement gives us a high level view to confirm the simple equation I offered above. What are the significant takeaways from this top level view?

Oil revenue of $256.6M for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 is significantly higher than Q2 2017 and Q3 2016. This is a function of both increased production and an increase in oil prices.

Total expenses of $280.3M for Q3 2017 are 4.3% lower than Q3 2016. For the nine months ended September 30th, the total expenses of $749.8M for 2017 are only 46% of the total expenses in the same period for 2016.

The GAAP reported earnings both for Q3 2017 and the nine months through September 30th, 2017 now show positive earnings compared to a loss of $-1.60/share in the same period a year ago.

Technical Timing Picture

Denbury Resources caught my eye with a very strong technical timing signal on my screening indicators. It was included as one of the breakout picks for my subscribers in this week's Week 45 Breakout Forecast article. Going forward I may highlight top performing stocks from my Value & Momentum Breakouts that I think are undervalued and likely to sustain momentum for great market returns.

A number of key technical indicators were triggered last week that caused me to select this stock among 12 others in my weekly breakout forecast. I invite you to check out my ongoing research in other areas.

Higher Production

So the CEO of DNR says, "We expect production to further increase in the fourth quarter, positioning us nicely heading into 2018."



Let's take a look at the DNR oil production, another key component of the value equation.

We can see on the Denbury slide above that existing CO 2 enhanced oil recovery (CO 2 EOR) production activity for Denbury is primarily in two regions, the Rocky Mountain and the Gulf Coast Region. A close up of the Gulf Coast Region's supply and distribution capacity in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi is shown below.

Hurricane Harvey made a significant economic impact on the Denbury Gulf Coast Region as detailed in the operating highlights below. The statement from the Q3 earning's release put it this way:

Denbury’s production for the current quarter was reduced by approximately 2,000 BOE/d due to Hurricane Harvey, while the acquisition of Salt Creek Field on June 30, 2017 added approximately 2,200 BOE/d. Due to conditions associated with Hurricane Harvey, the Company suspended operations and temporarily shut-in all production at its Houston area fields (including Hastings, Oyster Bayou, Conroe, Thompson, Webster and Manvel fields) for an approximate 10-day period, representing net production of approximately 16,000 BOE/d, and the only field that remained partially shut-in was Thompson Field.

Despite this major setback in Q3, tertiary oil production in the Rocky Mountain region and the addition of Salt Creek Field adequately offset the hit to the Gulf Coast. In fact, total production in Q3 2017 is nearly identical to Q3 2016 if the one time sales benefit from property divestitures in 2016 are removed.

So what are some of the takeaways here on Denbury oil production?

Most significantly, despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey resulting in the temporary suspension of operations, Denbury delivered production almost identical to last year without the impact of a devastating storm.

The acquisition of Salt Creek in the Rocky Mountain region is producing a significant 2,228 BOE/d that adds to improved production numbers in Q4 2017.

All the Gulf Coast production fields are fully operational and capable of producing at equal or higher levels than the storm impacted third quarter.

What does the future production update look like? It's entirely consistent with the management comment in the Q3 report raising guidance up to 60,000 BOE/d to 62,000 BOE/d through the end of 2017. Guidance into 2018 looks positive as well with "slight production growth" into next year.

Higher Oil Prices

Here is big kicker. Higher oil prices is the main contributor to the value proposition in the oil sector today and with Denbury in particular. WTI Crude Oil has reached prices of $57/barrel not seen since June of 2015. Below is the 6-year price chart:

The energy sector across the board is seeing sharp price increases in all types of oil relative to all other commodities. Natural gas is up 6.91% in the past month. Brent and WTI crude oil are up about 3.70%, ethanol and heating oil are all seeing substantial price increases.

Looking at WTI Crude Oil prices by quarter for 2017 gives you a much better perspective for what is happening in the short term. As we will see in the per-BOE data table below, Denbury has at best realized average prices of $46.67 per barrel in Q3 up significantly from Q3 2016 with $42.38 per barrel. Denbury has been tracking closely to NYMEX crude oil prices/Bbl, and this rapid market price increase will be a significant contributor to profitability at year end.

You can see from the chart above how WTI has gone from $46 to $57 (+23.9%) in just three months and will contribute a significant benefit to DNR in the coming quarter.

Clearly the net income detailed in the per-BOE table fluctuates most significantly based on oil and natural gas prices. If DNR has become profitable again at an average price per barrel of oil equivalent of $46.67, how much more so as prices top $57/barrel?

Conclusion

Here's what we know, revisiting my over-simplified value formula:

[(Higher Production * Higher Oil Prices) - Lower Cost Structure] * Lower Taxes = Higher Earnings Per Share

Production is expected to increase through Q4 2017 into 2018 with production targets between 60,000 and 62,000 BOE/d. Slightly better than current levels according to guidance. Oil prices have spiked +23.9% in the last 3 months contributing a significant value increase for oil industry and Denbury in particular. Denbury has cut total expenses down to just 46% of the total expenses in the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30th, the total expenses of $749.8M for 2017 are down from $1,627M for the total expenses in the same period of 2016. A $9M tax benefit in the current quarter for enhanced oil recovery credits had a significant impact toward improving profits and lowering the tax burden.

This all adds up to higher earnings per share going forward. Sustained oil price increases are obviously good for the oil industry and the current macroeconomic conditions in the Middle East, Russia, Iran and Venezuela do not appear to be stabilizing energy prices anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.