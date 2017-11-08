Vivint Solar's (VSLR) CEO David Bywater on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Rob Kain

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vivint Solar's Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Joining me today to talk about our financial results are David Bywater, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Russell, our Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast, and the supplemental investor deck is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vivint Solar website at investors.vivintsolar.com.

In addition, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. We have provided non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations in our earnings press release that was issued earlier today, the release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of this call will be available within a few hours of the call today and available until November 30, 2017. After management's remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

During today's call, some of the statements we will be making constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our guidance and our expectations for our business, finances, operations and markets.

Accordingly, we wish to caution you that such statements are just estimates based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events in business performance and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We refer you to the registration statements and periodic reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which are available on our website, and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections and other forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

With that, I will turn the call over to David.

David Bywater

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. The residential solar industry continues to gain appeal, acceptance and strength. With any emerging industry, there are challenges and opportunities.

We have made meaningful adjustments over the past 18 months that have strengthened the business, adapted to changing markets and market conditions as well as improving quality and diversifying our sales channels and product offerings.

We feel like Vivint Solar is a better managed company today than at any time in the past, and we have the ability, expertise and energy to capitalize on the market opportunities for residential solar.

This will require us to continue to adapt so that we can lead the transformation of how people think about, manage, obtain and consume energy. There's been a lot of focus in the potential changes to panel prices as a result of litigation from foreign-owned solar panel companies claiming harm for U.S.-based operations as a result of panels imported from Asia.

We have spent a considerable amount of time and energy understanding the arguments, the impact of any increased tariff on imported panel prices and the results and the implications to the industry. We have been actively engaged for months in the lobbying and efforts to reach an acceptable outcome.

Last week, the ITC shed the details of 3 separate remedy proposals it intends to recommend to President Trump. We believe the ITC commissioners were generally thoughtful in their approach. The petitioners asked for a fixed-rate tariff that would effectively double the price of imported solar modules.

The good news is that none of the proposals put forth by the ITC came close to what the petitioners requested. The bad news is that 2 of the remedy proposals do include an import tariff on modules, which will certainly raise the price of solar for new customers that would have a large detrimental impact on solar demand.

Government officials, industry trade groups and businesses have come together in a spectacular fashion to support the solar industry in the face of this threat. That's because solar provides over a 0.25 million well-paying U.S. jobs, benefits to the economy and gives consumers a choice.

We are committed to working with the Trump administration and the millions of solar power supporters to create an acceptable solution like the one proposed by Commissioner Broadbent.

We've experienced some headwinds in the past on the regulatory front with municipalities and utilities, and we expect that the momentum, customer sentiment and logic around residential solar make it resilient, and the prospects for this business remain inviting.

As what happened recently in Nevada, we will continue to overcome the challenges and roadblocks that may arise so that we can capitalize on the opportunities for residential solar and the tremendous benefits that solar provides.

Helping consumers directly co-investment in producing solar energy is our passion and is what drives us every day as a leader in this important and emerging industry.

We continue to focus on delivering on our key priorities for the business that we have previously discussed. These included enhancing our core business fundamentals, delighting our customers, delivering a differentiated value proposition, pursuing smart and sustainable growth and generating attractive investor returns.

We continue to make and execute on decisions that we believe best position the company for long-term success, with an emphasis on building profitable solar systems that delight our customers and return value to our shareholders. Changes and progress have been consistent, and the effort has been vibrant, focused and effective.

Let me take a moment to highlight a few data points from the third quarter that represent the progress we are making. Our emphasis on our most profitable markets continues to yield results, with installations in California continuing to grow in the third quarter, up over 14% from a year ago and up 24% from last quarter.

Over the past year, we have worked extremely hard and invested heavily in our sales force in California and are happy to see the returns for this paying off.

California continues to be the largest, most profitable residential solar market and it naturally has attracted significant competition. We believe our focused investment and commitment to this market would allow us to continue to reap benefits of one of the best residential markets in the country.

The improved market mix has resulted in slightly higher cost but, more importantly, higher margins and better overall returns. Another area of focus for us this year has been in diversifying our sales channels. The direct-to-home model is the foundation of our customer-acquisition process.

However, we believe that if the residential solar market continues to grow, additional routes to market are required to reach all potential customers. To that aim, we have partnered with Vivint Smart Home as our first dealer partner to generate customers on the Vivint Solar platform and have also been growing an inside sales organization. We believe these additional channels can enhance our ability to attract customers and provide attractive returns.

As I mentioned last quarter, we saw early signs of traction with these channels generating 10% of our leads. This positive momentum has continued this quarter, with these channels generating not only an increasing amount of our leads but almost 9% of our bookings. This is up approximately 3% of our bookings last quarter.

We are very encouraged by these results and are continuing to refine, improve and expand these channels in a thoughtful and disciplined manner as we strive to expand the adoption of solar power.

Investing in these additional channels is something we believe is worthwhile and will ultimately result in us being able to reach more potential customers. With our experience to establishing a dealer framework with Vivint Smart Home, we expect to expand our dealer model in select markets in the coming quarters. And we believe our products, platform, tools and efficient processes will make us a very attractive choice with other local and regional dealers.

We will continue to install our own systems where we have the volume depth, which we believe is critical for medium or high-quality standards for overall customer satisfaction.

We may elect to use other resources which meet our same standards in areas where we lack concentration as we incorporate other dealers into our framework. We are excited about the progress we have made in this area and anticipate continued momentum in coming quarters.

We continue to invest and improve our installation teams and processes, working to delight our customers with what we believe is to be the highest quality of installation process in the industry.

Over the last several quarters, we have seen a steady decrease in the medium time from when we receive an installation permit to the time of system installation.

In the third quarter, we saw our lowest medium time ever, and selling a system faster not only significantly improves customer satisfaction, it helps us recycle cash faster, making for more efficient use of our resources.

Our ongoing efforts to improve the speed and quality of installations has been recognized by Solar Power World, who recently recognized Vivint Solar as the top residential solar contractor.

We are seeing similar progress across our company. I'm specifically pleased with the progress we have seen from the new sales process we rolled out this past summer and the sales rep productivity in general.

Although we are pleased with the progress we are making, we believe we can and will continue to improve in every area. We continue to invest in improving all of our processes from customer acquisition through system design and installation to the maintenance and operations of our existing portfolio of assets.

In addition, we're continuing to evolve the industry and customer demand, growing the number of solutions, we offer customers. We believe that customers will continue to demand more from energy providers in the future.

Not only will they want to have the highest-quality PV systems, but they will demand the ability to store the energy those systems generate, the ability to charge electric vehicles and the ability for intelligent energy management through smart home technology.

With the recent announcement of our collaboration with ChargePoint, we are in position to deliver on these nascent customer desires. Although, it's still very early, we believe that it's essential to begin integrating these technologies into a comprehensive solution that customers can count on.

We refer to this as fully integrated solar. Being able to deliver these types of solutions in an easy, affordable and trusted way is an important differentiator for us, and we believe it sets us apart from the vast majority of residential solar providers.

As we continue to develop and refine this ecosystem, we believe we will deliver best-in-class solutions to the residential solar market here in the U.S.

Over the coming quarters, I believe we will continue to change, improve and grow by increasing and accelerating the positive attributes that enable long-term success and sustainability. I'm excited about the foundation we have built and am optimistic for the future.

And I'm grateful for our employees, shareholders and customers that support what we stand for in Vivint Solar, and we remain committed to the success of Vivint Solar and the residential solar industry.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dana.

Dana Russell

Thank you, David. In the third quarter, we installed 47 megawatts. Our cost per watt was $2.94. We've increased our margins due to a more productive state mix with a higher percentage of business in California.

This has caused our customer acquisition cost to be a bit higher than the prior quarter, but we're happy with the trade-off and will continue to pursue higher-value systems and may spend slightly more to create those systems because we believe the overall economics more than justify the additional spend.

We're continuing to meet demand for those customers that prefer to own their own system. In the third quarter, system sales were 10.4 megawatts, representing approximately 22% of our total installation volume. This is in line with last quarter. Gross margin for system sales was approximately 24% for the third quarter, a slight increase from approximately 23% in the second quarter.

This continued increase in gross margin from system sales is due to increased sales in states with higher sales value such as California, Massachusetts and New Jersey. For instance, we saw double-digit increases in system sales in these markets relative to the last quarter.

We will allow the market to dictate the right balance between PPA versus sales or loan but continue to believe that system sales will represent approximately 30% of our business in the future.

Our revenue continues to grow strongly, with revenue from those systems where we retain ownership coming in at $46 million, representing 37% growth from the same period last year.

Revenue from product sales in the third quarter was $29 million versus $8 million in the third quarter of 2016. And total revenue grew 82% year-over-year, increasing to $75 million in the third quarter of 2017 versus $41 million in the third quarter of 2016.

As we discussed last quarter, our revenue growth is outpacing the growth in our expenses, and this can be seen in income from operations which improved by approximately $21 million compared to Q3 2016. Although revenue is affected by seasonality, we believe that our revenue will continue to grow faster than our expense base and that our operating income will continue to improve.

With our focus on the most profitable markets and increasing the efficiency of our organization, we've increased our net retained value by $33 million in the quarter. On a share basis, this represents $6.30, up from $6.04 last quarter.

As a reminder, we believe that net retained value is a good proxy for the value that we have created over time, and the improvement on a per share basis is the result of improvement in the value of the systems we're creating.

Our capital position continues to be quite strong with $275 million in available capacity in our aggregation facility and 76 megawatts of contracted tax equity capacity as of the end of September.

We continue to see strong interest from existing project finance partners as well as new entrants to the market, and we feel good about our tax equity pipeline carrying us into the summer of 2018. We believe we'll install 46 megawatts to 50 megawatts in the fourth quarter.

We expect our cost per watt in the fourth quarter will be $2.90 to $3. We're very encouraged by the momentum in our business, the engagement of our employees and our prospects for growth. We believe we're making the right tradeoffs, balancing margin and the implementation of a revenue-generating loan program.

With that, I'll the turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs. Brian, your line is open.

Brian Lee

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe for the first one. Just as I look at your volume cadence here, I know you guys are in a bit of a transition mode optimizing the mix, and you have four quarters here where that's been happening, and you basically flat-lined volumes between really just 46 megawatts and 47 megawatts, very, very consistently since Q4 of last year. But you're kind of on the anniversary of that, and it seems like your comps should be getting easier here going forward.

So, I'm a little surprised you're guiding to basically the same range, 46 megawatts to 50 megawatts in Q4, when this is the first real quarter where you had the easier comps on a year-over-year basis.

Just - a long-winded way of asking I suppose. Where do we get the growth trajectory to really start to accelerate? What are the drivers? And kind of how should we be thinking about how much more time we're needing to see for some of the turnaround effort to manifest into volume growth?

David Bywater

Brian, this is David. Thanks for the question. I think you're right. We have been doing this transition. We've been very pleased with the progress we're making. So, when you think about if we hadn't changed our mix by state, if we hadn't changed the focus on loan, if we hadn't changed the pricing that we've put both into loan and also in PPA, if we hadn't changed just the discipline around the system that are installed, I think growth would actually be pretty strong.

And I have always made that trade-off on looking at the underlying value being created and the economics of those systems. So that's number one. I think we've also repositioned the business with regards to channels.

And so, we've put a lot of time and a lot of effort and a lot of investment in that as well as changing the way we do the sales process and the efficiencies associated with that.

So, there's been a lot of change in the last year, and I'm grateful for that. I think it was the right decision. And I think it positions us well for growth in the future. I do believe it's coming, and I do believe that as we position now to actually allow dealers to come on more and more to our platform, we'll capture that growth.

That's where most of the growth has been in the industry. And I think for us to be able to reposition to allow our folks that are captive within our organization to be very successful, it also allows users now to come onto that platform, I think that growth will come easier.

Brian Lee

Okay, fair enough. And then maybe as part of that growth strategy. I know the Vivint Smart Home collaboration is going to be a driver and appreciate the mix details you provided for Q3. It seems like you're tracking above your 8% to 10% goal for exiting this year, which I think you talked about last quarter.

So, any updates on kind of where you think you could be exiting this year, where you'll be in 2018 and then what some of the early learning's have been as you've - it seems like you're again tracking above the targeted mix, so would love to hear some more color on what's been driving that success.

David Bywater

Good question as well there. Both of them are gaining momentum. I haven't provided a revised estimate yet. We'll work on that over time as the stuff we're working on right now continues to solidify. But I do believe it will be higher, and I expect it to be higher.

So, in the coming quarters, I'll definitely share more insight and transparency on that one. But I want to get a few more months and quarters underneath our belt. So, the trend line I can give, I feel more confident in.

Brian Lee

Okay. Last from me and I'll pass it on….

Dana Russell

Just one follow-up on that. I think some of the activity that we see - and by the way, we're pretty pleased with the overall volumes in the business. So, the transition where we've had more volume in the state of California and in other high-margin states, that's been a conscious effort and it sort of - we have consciously gone out and moved volume away from places which were probably easier to create volume in into these higher-margin states.

And with that, with the dealer program with Vivint, I think that's also been a significant uptick for us in terms of the diversity that we've had in the sales channel, which is a conscious effort to do that.

But it's also a little bit more seasonal than the activity that we would have with the ongoing direct sales force inside of Vivint Solar. And so yes, we're probably ahead of where we thought we'd be in the third quarter. That may vary from quarter-to-quarter, especially in the winter months, but we expect that trend to continue to be a portion of our business as well as developing other avenues for other dealers to participate.

Brian Lee

Okay, I appreciate that additional color. And maybe as you're exploring additional avenues to market, curious, Dana, if you're also exploring additional channels around monetization of assets. I think in the past, you've talked at high level about potentially divesting assets or there's been a trend toward more cash equity deals in the space.

Some of your peers have obviously been more aggressive around that. Just wondering if you can comment on how you're positioned there and then what work you are doing or maybe planning to do in the arena, if any.

Dana Russell

Yes, Brian. As we've talked about in the past, our debt structure is a little different than some of the other folks out there. And we do have some constraints around monetizing some of our assets due to some of the structures that we've entered into.

We're very open to doing that. We've looked at that and, certainly, we'll consider that. We have a little more flexibility as we turn the corner into 2018, past that first quarter in 2018 to do that. And I think that that's something that we can certainly deploy as a means of raising capital here in the future.

Brian Lee

Okay. Thanks, guys. I'll pass it on.

Dana Russell

Thanks, Brian.

Vishal Shah

Yes, hi. Thanks for taking my question. Dana, maybe we can talk a little bit about the pricing environment. I'm sorry I missed the first half of the call, but are you - what kind of profitability or what kind of end-market pricing do you expect in the first half of next year, both in terms of PPA as well as the cost-reduction efforts that you guys have going on?

Dana Russell

Thanks, Vishal. We have seen over the last couple of quarters here an increase in pricing for our PPAs. So, we've certainly seen some - some of that has been a result of a change in the state mix, some of it's been a result of raising prices in markets generally, regardless of the mix of where those PPAs are being originated.

We've also seen some improvement in our cash sales in terms of the pricing around that. That largely has been a result of where we've been offering those loans and cash sales, where more of that's coming from states other than Utah and Florida where we first started our loan programs.

We expect that to continue. We see that demand is strong. We feel like we're going well in the markets that we have put an emphasis in and trying to be very engaged in, and we expect that to continue on.

We do think that the pressure out there, especially on the customer acquisition side of things, in those high-margin markets, in those high-margin utilities, will cause us to have a cost structure pretty similar to where we're at today, depending on volumes for the customer-acquisition cost.

Other cost in terms of what we spend on a per-watt basis with installation, G&A and the other elements of the business, we feel like are in pretty good shape there. Lots of that will depend upon volume. And then we can talk a little bit about the potential impact on materials as a result of any potential tariffs or other things that could occur there.

Obviously, that wouldn't be a good thing, and that would impact us. We don't think that would be a dramatic change to our business, but it certainly won't help promote some of those markets where we need cost improvements to be able to engage and be able to show customers the savings. So hopefully that answers your question. If not, we'll follow up there.

Vishal Shah

That's helpful. Thank you. Just on a separate question on the financing front, what's the market like right now, especially the debt-to-equity market, given some of the discussion around the tax reform? Are you seeing any change in either the pricing or the availability of tax equity at all?

Dana Russell

Most of what we talked about in terms of tax reform would be a bit of speculation here, but I think what we see right now is a very robust demand for tax equity, and we have a very strong pipeline. Any change in terms of the tax structure or tax capacity could impact that and could impact terms a bit. But we feel very good about where we're at.

We feel very good about the pipeline of folks that we've had and feel very good about the position that we've been in. So, I don't think that that's going to change a lot. There may be some impact to some terms there as a result of any change that could occur as a result of tax reform.

And we'll have to see how that plays out, but we do feel really good about the current situation and the pipeline that we have for tax equity.

Vishal Shah

Thank you.

Dana Russell

Thanks, Vishal.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is actually Justine; can you guys hear me?

Dana Russell

We can hear you loud and clear.

Unidentified Analyst

Awesome. I hope you're doing well. And my question primarily, on the cost of watt metric. I know that your sales and marketing costs are up. Is that primarily just due to like new sales strategy and expansion into new markets where you kind of have higher operational leverage that will come back down over time? If you could just give a little bit of color on that, that would be great.

David Bywater

Yes, this is David. I'll respond to that one. Yes, they are up a bit, and it's largely driven by our state mix. So, we have really been working on continuing to shift our state mix to most profitable markets out there, primarily the Northeast Corridor and in California.

And we've seen a pretty significant shift toward states like California and Massachusetts and elsewhere where we're seeing really strong bookings there. In those markets, we do pay more.

Those systems are significantly more valuable, and we have made that conscious decision, which has increased our sales and marketing cost. At the same time, we've seen margins increase and our net retained value per share increase. So, we think that the trade-off there is more than warranted, and we're very comfortable with that shift.

We're always looking over time to find additional ways to be thoughtful about our sales and marketing cost. But to answer your question, that is really a state mix-driven result, which is positive.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then I know you're moving - like you just mentioned Massachusetts and Northeast, I think probably we talked a little bit about SREC. I was wondering if you could just like talk a little bit more about like your share of deployment in the Northeast and the SREC value that you see there and maybe comment a little bit about like developments in that market.

Dana Russell

I'm not sure exactly what you mean in terms of the development in the market. We feel very good about what we see in terms of those incentives, SREC, in the states in the Northeast.

Obviously, there's been - in Maryland where we participated, SREC there have dropped way off, and so the value of that hasn't been nearly as strong over the last while. But we feel very good about the SREC values that we're seeing in the Northeast.

We got robust - we've got robust demand there, we feel good about our activities there. We ramped up our production there, and so quite committed to those markets and feel very good about the economics there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. No, I was actually talking about more supportive legislation in New Jersey and the possibility for further SREC value in the New Jersey market. I don't know if you followed that closely. So...

Rob Kain

Justine, this is Rob. Yes, I guess I'd say we're cautiously optimistic about New Jersey. Obviously, the elections are going today, so it will be interesting to see how they go there in New Jersey, whether that's helpful on that front. Obviously, if we're looking out a couple of years, given today's environment, what we know today and what's already in place, we feel very good about the continuing value, for the most part, of Massachusetts SRECs.

New Jersey would be next, obviously, if things go well there from a legislative and regulatory front, it could even be much more supportive, there could be much more upside there as being a support for SREC pricing a couple of years out.

And then obviously, in Maryland, it just got a lot of supply out there. There aren't - the structure is in place that are going to return the values to the Maryland SRECs anytime soon. So, we're happy to have SRECs we do there currently. But the value there isn't as much a part of our economic return as it is in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. If I could just like add one more last question. In terms of the proceeds from the direct sales that you see, how much is that on a per watt basis for the lease? Like how much are you offsetting basically your upfront cost per watt? I know some of your peers kind of talk about that as an offsetting metric, I was wondering if you could give some feedback on that.

Rob Kain

Yes, could you ask that again? I'm sorry.

Dana Russell

You kind of broke up there a little bit. We had a hard time hearing the first part of your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm sorry, I'm actually out on an industry conference, so I had to kind of find a room. I was asking in terms of - I know that some of your peers used the direct sales as an offset to their cost per watt metric. So, I was wondering if like how you would think about that.

How much proceeds are you getting from the direct sales business? And how does that offset your financing needs per watt on the leasing side?

Dana Russell

Well, the gross margin from our sales, sort of the activity there, as we've looked at that historically, we have operated in several states where the economics were a little bit more marginal and sort of a loan-only or a sale-only fashion. What we're trying to do is not to burn up capital and to get an apt return or a good return on systems where people feel that they'd like to own the systems.

And so, we have entered into states. And some states we've entered into and most of the states we've entered into recently have been loan-only states where we haven't offered a PPA.

And it does help offset some of the expenses associated, but it's more of a liquidity thing where it gives us the framework and some liquidity to offer the PPAs in those areas where we get the best returns.

And that allows us to continue the momentum of that structure, and so that we feel like it's the best use of capital. It's not really so much a consideration in terms of what the cost structure is as it is really a consideration of how we manage our liquidity and our capital structure.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That makes sense. That's it on my end and thank you very much for taking time. I'll talk to you later. Thank you.

Dana Russell

Thank you for the question.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much. Can you just get into some - any changes in the sales cycle that you're seeing right now? Are you seeing any acceleration or a slowing? And I guess specifically, I'm interested in the impact of trying to sell storage or EV charging and how quickly the education process is happening with customers.

David Bywater

This is David, Colin, appreciate that question. We're still early on. So, we have the energy storage, as you know, we have the EV charging station, we have it. It's very early. So, we have been selling batteries. We've learned a lot on that and installed batteries, really, in California has been our focus initially. And the EV chargers are just being deployed.

So, we're very early on. I think it's going to take some time. Just the price point right now for batteries is still at that higher end, and I think that drops over the next year to 2 to 3 years. I think it will become material, especially with that time of use needs that we'll see continuing to be stronger and stronger across the footprint.

But it's definitely a very early process. We're very early in the process with regards to that. We felt it was important to actually establish relationships, plumb our IT, plumb our trainings and get that solution in place.

And as that growth comes, we think we'll be well positioned to present that to the market and be successful in the market. But it's still very early on, Colin.

Colin Rusch

Okay. And then just around AC modules and the potential to deploy those. Can you talk a little bit about how large a percentage of those installed use AC modules? And how big the opportunity is for you to reduce in installation expense with those sorts of products as they become available?

Dana Russell

Yes, I don't - I'm not sure what the percentages is in terms of AC models - modules, sorry, industry-wide. And so - and in terms of what we're doing, I think that's reasonably limited, so not much there. We'd have to follow up with you in terms of - give you some better information on that, Colin.

Colin Rusch

Okay. Thanks, guys. I look further to chat a little bit. Thanks.

Joseph Osha

Can you hear me okay?

Dana Russell

Yes, we can hear you.

Joseph Osha

Let's get the important stuff out of the way. I wanted to return to this cash loan versus lease breakdown. I'm curious, is there a sort of state-by-state trend there? Are some states worth easier to do the cash and loan sale? And also, I'm curious, in that business, are you doing any PACE financing?

Dana Russell

We haven't - we have done some PACE financing, and we're certainly open to that. But it hasn't been a material part of our business. And as far as the state-by-state cadence, I think for us, really, there is a portion of the market out there that does want to own their system.

And we have participated in markets where we only offer a loan or a cash sale, but there would be an ample demand for tax equity if we offered it. What we're doing is reserving some of that capital or the capital for markets to give us some more robust return and for states like California, we'll offer the loan in California and do offer the loan because there's a portion of the market that wants that product.

But we get a very good return or a superior return with the PPA in that state. So, there are other states where we get a very adequate return with a loan product. And yet, the PPA product would give us some marginal return. Some of those lower economic states where power prices are pretty inexpensive, we could do much more in those states if we wanted to do more with PPA.

So that's sort of our thought process and our strategy is to manage our capital, our liquidity to optimize that for the places where we get the highest return and to help fund those - the need for capital to be able to participate with PPAs in those markets by using the return, so we get in our loan and cash sales from other markets. So that's been the strategy.

Joseph Osha

Okay. So, it sounds like you're broadly saying - you're saying that the richer the economics, the more easy it is to close a PPA and vice versa. Is that a fair characterization?

Dana Russell

I think that the more willing we are to close a PPA, we certainly could do PPAs in other states and have a very high demand for it. For example, we operate in a number of states where the returns just aren't as high because the power rates are lower. And we could do a robust business there with PPAs if we wanted to offer it and offer our customer savings there to the price that they pay for their power from their traditional sources.

However, the margin on that or the returns on that don't really - we don't think justify us participating and tying up a lot of capital in those systems. And so if someone wants to own a system there and we don't tie up capital and we're getting immediate margin, we're certainly willing to do that.

And as our cost and our efficiency continues to improve, and we can offer a PPA and get a more robust return, then we'd open up PPAs in those markets as well.

Joseph Osha

Okay. Thank you. I will let my colleagues jump in. Bye-bye

Dana Russell

Thank you

