CSRA's (CSRA) CEO Lawrence Prior on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Stuart Davis - VP, IR and Strategy

Lawrence Prior - President and CEO

David Keffer - EVP and CFO

Joseph Vafi - Loop Capital

Edward Caso - Wells Fargo

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Gautam Khanna - Cowen and Company

Krishna Sinha - Vertical Research Partners

Matt McConnell - RBC Capital Markets

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stuart Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.

Stuart Davis

Thank you, Andrea, and welcome, everyone, to today's quarterly earnings conference call. Larry Prior, our CEO; and Dave Keffer, our CFO, are here to discuss our financial results, business momentum and forward outlook.

Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you'll also find the earnings release and supplemental financial presentation slides that we'll use during today's call.

Turning to Slide 2 of the presentation, please note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for May.

In addition, the statements represent our views as of today, and subsequent events may cause our views to change. We may elect to update the forward-looking statements at some point in the future but specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. The slide deck for today's call includes the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Larry who will begin on Slide 4.

Lawrence Prior

Thank you, Stuart. Good afternoon, everybody. With today's earnings announcement, we celebrate a major milestone in the history of CSRA, our first quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

Our team has been building the foundation for growth through sustained business development excellence, and we posted another strong bookings quarter, highlighted by the successful defense of our largest recompete.

Together with last quarter's milCloud 2.0 win, we secured our position as the pre-eminent platform for cloud and next-generation IT services to the national security market for the next decade.

In addition, we're deploying our strong cash flow to accelerate our growth with strategic acquisitions that position us to take share in priority national security markets.

I'll now drill down in each of the 4 statements I just gave to offer insight into how we see our performance, positioning and outlook.

First, we've turned the corner on revenue growth. In the second quarter, revenue was $1.27 billion for our first year-over-year increase and our largest quarter-over-quarter increase since we were formed in November of 2015. We've been building for this moment for some time, and you can feel the additional energy around the company.

Growth enables us to invest in our people, expand our opportunities for current employees, invest in next-generation technology differentiators and take on broader missions for our customers.

Our year-over-year growth will accelerate through the back half of the year up to and perhaps beyond our long-term target of 2% to 3%, due in part to the critical near-term work we're doing for FEMA that I'll describe in a moment.

Our market should support continued organic growth over the long term. We're optimistic that Congress will reach agreement to avoid a government shutdown and will override the Budget Control Act caps.

As congress reconciles the National Defense Authorization Act, we expect they'll include the Modernizing Government Technology Act, which has now passed both the House and the Senate and will create a 2-year $500 million industrial fund for technology modernization.

Though each next-generation IT program is slow to ramp with a careful, security-first approach to achieving an authority to operate, and investment in the control is essential to the government's certification and accreditation teams, the backdrop for IT modernization and the adoption of cloud technologies is positive, and it's building momentum. Second, business development remains robust.

Business development success is the key to revenue growth, and we've prioritized BD investments since our IPO. We've achieved $4.2 billion in bookings in the quarter for a book-to-bill ratio of 3.3x, our 11th straight quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x or greater.

Our trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio is now up to 1.8x. As a result, total backlog at the end of the quarter was $17.7 billion, which was up 14% sequentially. And funded backlog was $2.7 billion, up 11% sequentially. These totals exclude $125 million in wins that were subsequently protested, virtually all of which is new work for CSRA.

The key win in the quarter was in the recompete of our largest contract. Under the new 10-year $2.4 billion program, we'll provide enterprise IT for a major Department of Defense agency. We're through the protest period so we've now secured our position as the go-to infrastructure provider for another decade.

This win was the result of a lot of hard work by an amazing delivery and proposal team led by Leigh Palmer and Ben Gianni. The key differentiator for the win was our elegant technical solution featuring a hybrid infrastructure built with our strategic partners, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Cisco as well as dedicated VMware and Oracle stacks.

The award of our companion program is currently under protest and until that protest is resolved, we'll meet critical customer needs under our legacy program. Once resolved, we stand ready to introduce innovation and next-generation solutions rapidly to enhance mission success and, of course, to introduce program efficiency.

Even excluding this large recompete, business development performance was solid across the board with a book-to-bill of 1.4x. New business wins in the quarter totaled about $900 million or over $1 billion including the protested wins.

And Q3, traditionally the slowest award quarter in our industry, is off to a blazing start, including a $238 million managed services takeaway win at the Department of Veterans Affairs. As is typical, the award was protested, but this is a great win for our health and civil team on a very competitive opportunity.

We're optimistic that the substantial new business opportunities scheduled to award in the second half of the year will continue to strengthen our momentum heading into fiscal year 2019.

Our view is bolstered by the level of proposal and award activity. Submit volume for the quarter was ahead of plan, $6 billion in total and $5 billion in new work. At the end of the quarter, we had $10 billion in submits outstanding, including about $8 billion in new work awaiting decision.

I'll highlight 2 of our key awards for the quarter to give you an idea of what this team is capable of. The first is a $164 million takeaway contract to secure more than 3 million endpoints for the Defense Information System Agency, or DISA. Jim Matney architected a next-generation solution and road map that leverages the cyber talent from NES.

We'll work closely with our Microsoft and McAfee partners to enhance this endpoint security and cyber strategy and to protect the Defense Department from internal and external cyber threats. This win exemplifies our leadership position in cyber, especially within the Department of Defense.

We have industry-leading experience in moving agencies to a shared service model and training people through our cyber institute, which serves as a prime contractor for the Department of Defense's Defense Cyber Investigative Training Academy, or DCITA, and is an authorized delivery partner of CompTIA, the Computing Technology Industry Association.

We secure all the defense networks and the Pentagon through the Joint Service Provider Defensive Cyber Ops program, and we lead customers through the development and execution of critical IT security best practices such as information assurance, implementing IT security processes and tools and managing security operations centers.

Just last week, we launched the Cyber Center of Excellence led by Dr. Matt McFadden to bring together our next-generation technology and world-renowned cyber experts to provide access to the latest threat intelligence, trends and resources to defend against persistent threats.

This is a virtual center operating out of Columbia, Maryland and our ITC in Bossier City, Louisiana. It leverages our extensive alliance partner network to develop rapid prototype technologies and then test them in our cyber range. These partnerships allow CSRA to provide quick access to the latest cyber innovations and tailor them for government customers.

The second win that I mentioned that I'd like to highlight is our search support to FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to provide assistance for survivors of recent disasters, including hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as the California wildfires.

This has been an all hands-on deck effort under the great leadership of John Xereas and Jay Johnson. We submitted our proposal 3 days after the RFP was issued and stood up a fully operational center within a week.

The nature of search support will make for some lumpy quarters, but it's the right thing to do, and we're really proud of our team. We care deeply for those affected, and FEMA is a great customer who really gets mission.

Our recent wins bring me to my third point. The move to next-generation IT is beginning to accelerate, and we are well-positioned to take advantage. Over the last 2 quarters, the combination of wins on milCloud 2.0 and our large IT engineering recompete gave us 8-year and 10 years of prime real estate across both the defense and intelligence community customer sets and helps us create the platform to help lead the transition to managed services using cloud and other next-generation technologies.

More customers are looking to adopt cloud solutions, and we are working closely with our strategic partners. For example, the Navy R&D community just awarded us a 3-year $35 million contract to provide advanced cloud migration engineering and maintenance services for both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

In addition, many customers are looking to accelerate cloud adoption. One great example led by Stone Baggiano from NES has our company working with Microsoft to enhance the design created and deployed for the Air Force Office 365 cloud-hosted enterprise services or the CHES contract.

Our new zero-stack design leverages Azure for Office 365 supporting services typically hosted on premise. The solution minimizes the U.S. Air Force data center footprint while providing a proven rapid path for the Air Force and other government agencies to migrate from legacy on-premise sim [ph] systems to a secure cloud-based Office 365 Azure solution.

On milCloud 2.0, we are working with DISA to achieve an authority to operate earlier than planned. At DISA, the Navy and elsewhere, we're helping blaze many new trails with the help of great customers to improve the security architectures of cloud-based systems.

We also continue to seek out the latest technologies from small, innovative, venture-backed tech firms. We just held our fourth Emerging Technology Day at the end of October featuring 8 companies focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics that we selected from an initial screen more than 100 companies.

We had excellent participation again, including 50 of our government customers. We're actively seeking engagements with participants such as Cylance who uses artificial intelligence to provide cybersecurity that predicts, prevents and protects the enterprise prior to an attack, and DataRobot, who provides a cloud hosted platform that allows data scientists and business analysts alike to mine open source algorithms to develop accurate predictive models in support of mission need.

Cloud storage and compute enable the power of artificial intelligence to improve and transform enterprises, giving customers better ability to forecast and predict as well as to leverage automation for labor-based cost savings.

For example, we're partnering with emerging technology vendors like Perspica and ScienceLogic to forecast system outages and suggested preventive maintenance for our data centers and Pondera to tap a wide variety of data sources to root out and prevent Medicare fraud before it happens.

CSRA's commitments to next-gen and our broad set of cloud contracts makes us of the platform of choice for integrating Silicon Valley solutions throughout government to increase innovation, efficiency, agility, resiliency, all the while reducing costs.

At the same time, each cloud migration program offers startup challenges and requires investment. For example, on milCloud 2.0, we're working closely with our customers to enable adoption, shorten time lines and continue to accelerate cloud transformation for the government's unique risk posture. We're also investing to make cloud adoption easier, leveraging the innovation freedoms provided on the milCloud 2.0 contract.

We're investing to ensure success and to create a full complement of next-generation services available from our commercial strategic partners. This will reduce friction in cloud adoption and it will accelerate our robust cloud ecosystem for the special needs and the special missions of the Department of Defense.

Fourth, we're using our balance sheet to spur growth through compelling acquisitions. In the first quarter, we acquired NES for their specific expertise in the defense telecom network fabric infrastructure as well as the applications, architecture and implementation. They bring us the trifecta of deep technology discriminators, strong customer relationships and the ability to target near-term opportunities and improve our Pwin.

For example, under Jack Curran's great leadership, the NES team continues to upgrade large portions of the Department of Defense network with MPLS in crucial places like South Korea. This will improve network resilience for our forces in Korea, and the increased capacity enables better access to cloud-based services.

Last month, we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Praxis Engineering. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, and we expect it will be completed late in our third quarter. I see Praxis as another trifecta with robust capabilities and relationships that we can apply towards near-term pursuits.

Praxis is squarely focused on mission applications development for the intelligence community. The vast majority of its 350 employees are TS/CSI cleared software and system engineers.

Praxis is a great cultural fit for us with a focus on mission success and IT innovation with the best idea wins mindset. Bill Donahoo and Jerry Schepers and the whole Praxis team are excited to take on a greater portfolio of contracts and customers and lead all CSRA mission work for the intelligence community.

In closing, acquisitions that fit our criteria don't come along very often, so we're happy to have found 2 gems back to back, but don't expect this acquisition pace to keep up over the next couple of quarters.

Now Dave will provide more detail on the financial results and our forward outlook.

David Keffer

Thanks, Larry, and good afternoon, everyone. Turning to Slide 5 of the income statement. As Larry said, the highlight of the quarter was our return to revenue growth.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.27 billion, up 1% compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 and up 3% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. We expect even more year-over-year revenue growth in both the third and fourth quarters.

Civil segment revenues increased 4% compared to revenues from the same period of the prior year, driven by the expansion of several recent program wins, including OPM background investigations, CMS HIGLAS and our work with the EPA. The FEMA awards that Larry referenced was only a minimal contributor in the second quarter as it had just begun to ramp.

Defense and Intelligence segment revenues decreased 3% year-over-year, significantly improved from last quarter. The primary drivers of the decline were again the Army Logistics Modernization Program and the STRATCOM IT capabilities contract.

Recent new business wins in the Defense and Intelligence segment including the CECOM logistics support, DIA, ESOC and joint service provider contracts continued to ramp, and the NES acquisition contributed as well.

Our contract mix was relatively constant. 44% of second quarter revenue was on fixed-price contracts, 21% on time and material contracts and 35% on cost-plus contracts.

Adjusted EBITDA was $198 million, which was down 2% year-over-year. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% was still above our long-term target although below last year's Q2 and this year's Q1 margins. The drivers of the decline included several factors such as investments in early-stage programs and the lower margins on NES revenue.

Net EAC adjustments on fixed-price contracts for the quarter totaled $8 million, down sequentially and unchanged from last year's Q2 EACs. We still see the $3 million to $5 million range as our normal level of net quarterly EACs, which primarily result from changes in the risk reserves on fixed-price contracts.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.46, down 10% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. Our effective tax rate in the quarter was 36.6%, which was about 1.1 percentage point higher than in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 and a little below our expected long-term rate.

GAAP D&A shows a year-over-year declined from $63 million to $56 million. Removing the acquisition-related intangible amortization in both periods including the amortization of the SRA contract backlog in Q2 of FY '17 shows an increase in D&A included in our adjusted EPS from $34 million to $42 million.

The shift from operating to capitalized expenses, including capital leases to support growth is the primary driver of year-to-date EBITDA running a little ahead and EPS running a bit below the midpoint of our guidance ranges.

The key items to reconcile to GAAP include pension income of $20 million, acquisition-related intangible amortization of $14 million and pretax merger and integration costs of $9 million.

Now turning to Slide 6. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $72 million, and free cash flow was $14 million. Day's sales outstanding for the quarter were 54 days, a sequential improvement of 2 days.

In Q2, we used $21 million to pay down debt and returned $18 million to shareholders including $16 million in dividends and $2 million in share repurchases. We also completed the NES acquisition for $104 million, including $101 million in cash.

The purchase price was funded from cash on hand and $55 million from our revolving credit facility. As of September 29, 2017, we had $91 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.6 billion in debt, excluding capital lease obligations.

I'd like to address 3 items that are not on our Q2 balance sheet or statement of cash flows but are important to the story going forward. First, during the third quarter, we'll make a payment of approximately $235 million for Praxis, which we could choose to fund through our $700 million revolver.

However, the debt market conditions are very appealing right now, and we're evaluating plans to secure additional financing to fund the acquisition and refinance our shortest duration term loans. Consistent with what Larry said, we remain committed to a balanced capital allocation model and plan to continue to pay down debt and return cash to shareholders.

Second, as we spun off from CSC, we took ownership of the property in Falls Church that housed CSC's headquarters. We now occupy about 2/3 of the total space as our headquarters with the remainder mostly unoccupied since CSC left shortly after the spin.

Last week, we completed a sale-leaseback transaction in which we received $33 million of gross cash proceeds and took on a 12-year operating lease. We'll incur a book loss of approximately $10 million on the transaction and have a favorable loss for tax purposes as well. The book loss will be excluded from our non-GAAP metrics in Q3.

And third, you won't see any changes in this quarter's financial statements stemming from the 8-K we filed in September related to the dispute with the State of Maryland on the Medicaid Enterprise Restructuring Project, otherwise known as MERP.

We will soon appeal the absurd and speculative decision by the State Department of Health, and the case will proceed to the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals for a fresh review.

We currently have about $28 million in deferred revenue and $60 million of deferred costs on our balance sheet. No reserve or other change to our accounting is merited under GAAP as we continue to feel very positively about our chances of success in the court proceedings.

Now on to the forward outlook. As shown on Slide 7, we're maintaining our guidance for fiscal year 2018, including revenue between $5 billion and $5.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $770 million and $800 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.88 and $2 and free cash flow between $330 million and $380 million.

Let me give you a little color on where we're trending in each of those ranges. With the successful defense of our largest recompete and another quarter of important new business wins, we expect year-over-year organic growth in the second half of the year, and revenue visibility should continue to improve.

At the midpoint of guidance, we now expect that about 98% of our revenue would come from existing business, which is up from about 91% last quarter. Of the remaining 2%, more than half would come from recompetes.

We'll also begin to get contribution from Praxis in the back half of the third quarter. Like NES, the Praxis revenue run rate is about equal to its purchase price. So, all in, we now expect to be near the top end of our revenue guidance range.

On EBITDA, after 2 quarters, we're a little more than halfway to the top end of the range. We expect our EBITDA margin to be lower in the second half than the first. Praxis is mostly a cost-plus business, so its margins are in the single digits. The additional EBITDA from Praxis puts us closer to the top or potentially slightly above our EBITDA guidance range.

On EPS, our run rate after 2 quarters puts us at the low end of guidance. After the usual Q3 sequential decline driven by holiday leave taking, we expect EPS performance to accelerate in the fourth quarter as the investments in milCloud 2.0 and other early-stage programs begin to tail off, ending up the year in the lower part of the guidance range.

Praxis will likely be awash in FY '18 if we end up securing additional debt financing, presumably trading off higher short-term interest cost for more flexibility and lower long-term rate risk.

Finally, we expect cash flow to follow the same pattern as FY '17 and accelerate in the back half of the year to land us within our guidance range. One cash flow benefit we've generated already in Q3 is our reimbursement for the $25 million payment we made last year related to a CSC divestiture.

As you think about quarterly revenue progression for the year, the ramp on FEMA and other programs should allow us to overcome most of the usual drop in the December quarter, which has been between 3% and 4% in each of the last 2 years. We should then have even stronger year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter, particularly with the full quarter of Praxis.

On the adjusted EBITDA and EPS lines, the third quarter will probably be down from Q2 levels due to the usual seasonality and then rebound in the fourth quarter. We're not forecasting any material drop-off in revenue or earnings from the transition on our large recompete win based on the outstanding protest on the companion program.

[Operator Instructions]

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Joseph Vafi with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Joseph Vafi

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Joe Vafi, Loop Capital. Just a couple of quick questions here. First, Larry, I just wanted to drill down on what you were saying about next-gen IT contract activity and brewing contract activity building momentum. I'm wondering, especially on the military side when you look at next-gen IT contract activity versus kind of what's been the bread and butter of a lot of say pure companies C4ISR.

Do you see that C4ISR kind of maintaining a steady pace? Or do you think that some of this next-gen IT is taking budget away from C4ISR? And then I've got a follow-up.

Lawrence Prior

Yes. So, I haven't looked at it as losing market share around C4ISR. It's still important to the department, and you see continued investment around the UAVs especially and through a whole variety of - from large to small. But they create massive amounts of data, and you're seeing that as a forcing function where people are trying to do more work with artificial intelligence and automation to try to cue analysts to change detection.

You can't do that if you don't have the data storage and the compute and really in the cloud. And what we've seen with the new leadership at the Pentagon is just a real forcing function to accelerate adoption with the def - Sec Def memo, an RFI on cloud, and we experienced positive acceleration and really great teamwork with customer for milCloud 2.0.

So, I think there's a realization that you want to take advantage of all of the data that's created by this platforms and be way more creative in having the right algorithms that give an improvement in legality where C4ISR with great data analytics and AI provided by cloud power, it's a weapon. And I think the Department recognizes and is supporting it.

Joseph Vafi

That's helpful. And then is there any update on that outstanding TSA recompete at this point?

Lawrence Prior

Yes. So, we're still in the preaward protest mode and TSA - GAO continues to adjudicate, and the drum keeps beating and it just keeps stalling.

Our next question comes from Edward Caso of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Edward Caso

Hi, good evening. Congrats here. I read, and I think I heard you say that your acquisitions would be focused on national security going forward. So, is that really where your interest level is, and you don't have interest in civil and health? Should I read that, that way?

Lawrence Prior

I would rephrase it. So, we're pretty well done with acquisitions where we had 2 wonderful tuck-ins that give us technical advantage, great with customers, and they are both in national security. And I think that in this administration, in the world we have today, we need to do more across the intelligence and defense community.

And with the winning of our recompete and milCloud 2.0, we've got phenomenal, decade-long platforms for next-gen IT. And what NES does is help us with network fabric that's so critical to move data to a complex hybrid cloud, but also a lot of the savings that we want to achieve at the infrastructure level needs to be reinvested through things like these industrial funds to work the applications layer from mission apps.

So, we were underweight with mission apps and I think underweight in national security, and we fixed both with these acquisitions, Ed. And I think we're good for the moment, and I doubt I'll see another one of the quality come along in the near term, and we want to focus on execution and a balanced deployment of capital.

Edward Caso

My other question is around competition. Seems as we do our visits in the last year or 2, all your competitors' drumbeat has picked up as far as focusing on IT is concerned compared to the old mission outsourcing work. Seeing that change over the last several years of running this business and has that had an impact on pricing?

Lawrence Prior

We've not. I've been waiting for fast followers for a couple of years around next-generation IT. And this last month, I spent quality time with the Microsoft Azure team at their federal forum here in D.C., and we're still center stage. And we live, breathe, wake up every morning excited about teaming with Amazon and Azure and moving work to the cloud.

I think we need more companies helping us make a market to accelerate the scale and the momentum of this move. And don't underestimate how important artificial intelligence, machine learning and how it improves so much in both legality on the defense side, performance of systems.

And we're just in the early innings, and I think we need more companies who are careful about this and concerned about this to help all of government make this transformation. And over the next 4 to 5 years, I think there's plenty of room for all of us to help government transform.

Edward Caso

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sheila Kahyaoglu of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Hi, good evening and thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to follow up on your guidance comment earlier in terms of your revenue outlook. How do you feel a little bit, given the FEMA contract that leaves us $142 million and Praxis maybe contributing 1 point of growth just in the fourth quarter? I guess how do you feel about your organic outlook versus 3 months ago?

David Keffer

It's Dave. The FEMA contract has a ceiling of $141 million. The actual final revenue contribution from that contract will be dependent on both our ability to supply as many agents as are needed to field those important calls as well as the volume of those calls that come in through the FEMA lines. And it's likely that, that total certainly over the next several months will be less than the ceiling value that was established.

With that said, we feel great about the - our ability to support that customer, obviously in a critical time of need for them and for the people that were affected by those natural disasters and it does have a favorable impact on our organic growth in the third quarter, potentially into the fourth quarter depending on the duration of the demand for those calls.

So incrementally, I'd say we feel a bit better there. Certainly, we've got a large volume of new bids outstanding. We talked about $10 billion in total new business and total submissions outstanding and $5 billion of that of new business alone submitted just in the second quarter. So, we feel good about our ability to get some substantial new business wins in the second half and drive momentum into FY '19.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Just on that point, Dave, in terms of the $5 billion of new business submission, can you maybe give us an idea how they're allocated on a contract basis? Is there one large one or what area that's driving that pipeline?

David Keffer

If you think of the end of this quarter, we have about 25 pending bids north of $100 million, and that's up from 22 that we reported back in first quarter. Of those, about 15 of them are in the Fed/Civ side of the business and 10 around national security. And we continue to track mega deals, and that's up as well quarter-to-quarter.

So, we're tracking about 23 right now versus 19 a quarter ago. And what struck me was the size, magnitude of how much we're bidding. But also on the megadeals, it's about 50-50 across national security and Fed/Civ. And seeing the continued enterprise IT jobs on the Fed/Civ side is - I wouldn't call it a pleasant surprise, but it was good to see.

And I think the balanced portfolio and the broader reach, more so than a pure play defense contractor could do or a pure play Fed/Civ, I think it underpins our strategy and supports our position around enterprise IT going to next-gen.

Lawrence Prior

In terms of contract type, Sheila, I think if you look at the submits over the past, let's say, in FY '18, they've been a little bit lower in terms of percentage of fixed-price than our current mix, but many of those jobs can still evolve, and we certainly want to take our customers to outcome-based procurements even on those things that may start out in a T&M or cost-plus kind of nature.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Thank you.

Lawrence Prior

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Gautam Khanna of Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Gautam Khanna

Yes, thanks. Good afternoon, guys. So, Dave, in your comments on the guidance, trending towards the low end of earnings, does that include any accretion, positive accretion from the deal that just closed or is about to close?

David Keffer

That hasn't closed yet. We expect it to close later in the third quarter. It's minimally accretive if given our assumption around the financing efforts that we'll be tying to that acquisition, Gautam. So, we just talked about both the additional EBITDA from Praxis but offset to a degree on the EPS line by the potential for additional interest costs as we get even more flexibility and duration in our capital structure.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And Dave, just generally, I know we talked about some of this contract transitions. You guys have been very open about it, how you've outperformed on margins really since the spin-off in the way that creates a tougher bar as you move forward as contracts renew and new stuff ramps.

When we think about fiscal '19, should we expect a similar kind of transition year where organic growth maybe moves higher as you convert some of these orders into revenue, but we have a little bit more stunted earnings growth just as margin transition that extends into fiscal '19 as well? I'm just trying to frame kind of earnings growth next year. I know you're not guiding to it yet but...

David Keffer

So, you took the words right out of my mouth, Gautam. So, we'll guide FY '19 in May. And obviously, there's a reason for that where there's a lot that remains to be seen between now and May in terms of new business developments and the continued pace there. We do have some key recompetes.

We're ecstatic to have the next 10 years of runway for that critical intelligence customer. As we're asked earlier, the TSA recompete process is still ongoing as well as the large war fighter-focused recompete which is ongoing in terms of changes in timing and structure, and so we're following that very carefully.

The FEMA work that is significant to the second half of this year, we'll see what its long-term implications are. On the flip side, we're ecstatic about the pace of new business we've been able to generate over the past 18 months.

We have 25 pending opportunities of $100 million or more, and we feel like we're really well positioned for long-term growth. So hopefully, that gives you a sense for where we are over the next several years. Where any one year falls in that mix obviously remains to be seen. And we'll get much better more specific guidance on that come May.

Gautam Khanna

And just to be clear, on that big intelligence contract, you won the main portion of that. I was wondering if you could give us the status of the other 2 pieces. I thought one of them went to a different team, but I wasn't exactly sure you can get added on to it. And then what about the third piece, Res 1, Res 2, if you will?

Lawrence Prior

Now that we've won our recompete, Gautam, I'm going to comment less about the other 2 contracts, only that we'll be center stage as they get adjudicated and we'll work cooperatively with the winners. We are very focused on performing on our current work, making that transition. And that's about all I'm going to say right now.

Gautam Khanna

Does it present a sizable headwind on margins next year, the outcome of that big contract having been rebid? Or is that something that's fairly easily digested?

Lawrence Prior

I think where we are the margin profile, Leigh and her team are doing a great job, and we just have to see how it scales year-to-year with the delay, that gets us some advantage in '18. And it's still what that impact is in '19.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And then just last one in terms of the uses of capital going forward, you mentioned M&A is probably less likely. You're going to extend the terms on debt. How do you think about earnings growth and share repurchase as it relates to earnings growth as we look into the next couple of years? Is that an important lever? Or is it more on deleveraging post the acquisition and - how do you measure it?

David Keffer

It is, Gautam. This is Dave. So, the 3 legs of that stool remain of equal importance to us, and we'll weigh them on a quarterly basis going forward. Going into FY '18, we happen to identify a couple of really incredibly valuable acquisition targets, and we're ecstatic to merge with the folks at NES and now Praxis.

But to Larry's earlier points, that doesn't mean that likely we'll find such perfect fits on a typical quarter going forward. We'll look to reduce debt, and we'll balance that with shareholder returns depending on current valuation and our perception of the relative returns that we get on each.

Certainly, EPS growth is an important for metric - metric for us just as it is for our shareholder base, and that will remain a key element of our cash deployment plan.

Gautam Khanna

All right. Thanks a lot guys. Good luck.

David Keffer

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Krishna Sinha of Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Krishna Sinha

Hi, thanks. So, in this year's - I just want to dig on your free cash flow numbers. This year's free cash flow, you've got a range of $330 million to $380 million, and you've got some onetime in there. You got the $45 million cash reimbursement, the sale-leaseback, and I think you had another $25 million from the divestiture.

Can you - so can you give us what's - if you take out all the one-times, what's your underlying free cash flow number that you're going to hit for this year? And then what can we expect going forward?

David Keffer

So, the only onetime item included in that guidance is the $25 million reimbursement, which is related to divestitures from years ago at CSC. The sale-leaseback would not be included in our free cash flow line. It will be a cash inflow to the company but outside of the free cash flow definition.

So that is excluded but certainly a helpful contributor to our cash position. The $25 million reimbursement for what we paid out last year is really the only onetime item included in that $330 million to $380 million.

Krishna Sinha

Okay. And could you give some commentary on what you expect going forward, especially since you have some large tranches of debt due in the next 2 or 3 years. So, can you just talk about cash flow generation in comparison to debt repayment?

David Keffer

Sure. So, as we talked about earlier, we're looking carefully at our capital structure right now, and we'll look to have the optimal mix of durations in our debt structure going forward as we think about how to finance the Praxis acquisition. And so, it's possible we'll have a longer duration mix of debt on our balance sheet before too long here.

Certainly, we feel very good about our ability to cover our interest payments and make significant debt reductions each year as we have in each year to date. That will continue to be a key element of our cash deployment strategy.

So, generating well over $300 million of free cash flow per year, you should expect that the debt reduction will be a significant use of that cash in each subsequent year.

Lawrence Prior

So, Krishna, although we do have the onetime upper of the $25 million in this year, one thing that we've talked about in the past is sometime towards the back part of this year we'll be on one financial system, and we certainly are hopeful and have every expectation that working capital will be a positive contribution to free cash flow as we move into FY '19.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Matt McConnell of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt McConnell

Thanks, good evening. Now that you're through the large recompete that you discussed this quarter, could you frame - and I know you mentioned the impact program. How much of your revenue is up for recompete over the next year?

David Keffer

Sure. I can give you a sense for that. You're right. Certainly, the largest recompete is now behind us. We've said in the past that the TSA recompete is in the range of 3% of our revenue historically, and that there are a couple of other programs. We mentioned one of them earlier. War fighter focus is in that same 2% to 3% range. Nothing else rises to that level.

And so, in aggregate, it's a pretty typical year as we look at the next kind of 12 months if you think of that as the period in question. It's a pretty typical next 12 months of recompete volume, which would be, in a typical year about 20% of our total business space.

Matt McConnell

Okay. All right. Great. And Larry, you mentioned your third quarter is off to a pretty decent start, order-wise. I think some other companies had talked about a little uncertainty maybe, especially on the civil side just from budget uncertainty, administrative - administration change uncertainty. Are you seeing that at all through the CR period? Or any comment on that?

Lawrence Prior

So far, it's been business as usual. And several of the takeaways I talked about were awarded in good order. Now we're also seeing the protest. So, the VA win I talked about was timely, well executed by the VA as you might expect protested, but we expect they'll be just as disciplined as the deal with that. So that's why I wanted to discuss we're seeing real positive signs as we enter the third quarter and lead.

David Keffer

And we'll have another large win in the civil side. It will be a recompete, but awards continue to happen on that side. As Larry talked about, there are lots of opportunities we see in the civil market going forward.

Matt McConnell

Okay, great. Thank you.

David Keffer

Andrea, I'm showing that there's nothing else in the queue. So, with that, I think that we're going to conclude the call. And again, Andrea, thank you for your help on the call today, and thank you all for your interest in CSRA.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

