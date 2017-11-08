Avigilon's (AIOCF) CEO Alexander Fernandes on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avigilon Corp. (OTCPK:AIOCF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Ric Leong

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Avigilon Corporation fiscal 2017 third quarter conference call. I am joined today by Alexander Fernandes, Avigilon's Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board; and James Henderson, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Management's presentation today, including any forward-looking statements is qualified in its entirety by Avigilon's consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and 2016, and the associated management discussion and analysis, which can be downloaded from the Avigilon website.

Listeners are invited to contact our Investor Relations department for any assistance. Unless otherwise stated, please note that all figures discussed are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis.

Now I'll turn the call over to Alex.

Alexander Fernandes

Good afternoon and thanks for joining the call. Today I'll focus on key financial results and then I'll pass the call over to James Henderson to provide a business update. Following that Ric Leong will provide some additional financial highlights and update our fiscal 2017 guidance. In Q3, we reported quarterly revenue - sorry, in Q3 we reported record quarterly revenue and profit. And our growth continues to outpace the industry.

We successfully executed our strategy, introduced innovative solutions and gained market share. Q3 was our 39th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and featured the following company quarterly records. Revenue of $108.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $22.6 million and diluted adjusted EPS of $0.29. We also delivered strong gross margin of 51% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%.

Around the world, the demand for security is increasing. Our third quarter revenue grew 13% more than doubling the markets estimated annual growth rate. Our revenue remains diversified across many regions in verticals with no single customer accounting for more than 3% of our total revenue for the quarter. We're gaining market share and our technology and solutions are backed by what we believe is the industry's strongest patent portfolio.

The global demand for video analytics is increasing and we believe that all video surveillance systems will eventually feature video analytics. This growing demand is increasing the opportunities for both the vigilance video surveillance and access control solutions as well as the Avigilon Patent License program.

We recently announced the promotion of James Henderson to President and Chief Operating Officer. James has been with Avigilon since 2011 and has been instrumental in running our business and driving growth. James brings tremendous value to Avigilon and his leadership ensurers our continued success. James's promotion to President as part of our executive succession plan. Under this plan, James is transitioning to become our next CEO in 2018 and I'll remain as Chairman of the board.

James's ability to successfully execute on our strategy allows me to increase my focus on Avigilon's long-term vision and initiatives. I'll now pass the call to James to provide a business update.

James Henderson

Thanks Alex can good afternoon everyone. In Q3, we announced Avigilon Blue, a new subscription-based cloud service platform for security and surveillance powered by Microsoft Azure. Avigilon Blue will be a foundational step that enables partners and customers to access an expanding selection of subscription services starting with video surveillance and self-learning analytics.

The platform will connect Avigilon Blue devices to a cloud enabling users to remotely manage and surf its sites using powerful subscription management tools and easy to use dashboards. Avigilon Blue is positioned to expand our current product portfolio provide recurring monthly revenue, increase our addressable market and strengthen our partner channel.

With Avigilon Blue, our partners will be able to deliver a new level of managed services through a platform that is straightforward and intuitive whether they are an IT novice or an expert. It will provide site analytics and automatic system health notifications and enable remote monitoring as well as identification of system performance trends.

Partners will also be able to adjust camera settings and perform system upgrades from the cloud without having to deploy a costly technician. Users can be automatically notified of the latest updates adding to the security of their systems.

Avigilon Blue is well suited for a wide range of applications and can scale the customer needs. We've already released Avigilon Blue to a select group of users and we're targeting the first quarter of 2018 for general availability. In addition, we previewed Avigilon Control Center 6.6 adding new features including the ability to search faces in Avigilon appearance search. And we previewed the H4 IR PTZ camera line, combining Avigilon's patented self-learning video analytics and infrared technology.

In the quarter, we continued driving top-line revenue growth while creating operational efficiencies across our business. Contributing to increased operating leverage and record profits. Earlier this year, we announced the sale and lease back of our Vancouver office tower. We're continuing to progress towards completing this transaction and we expect it to close in late 2017 or early 2018.

I'll now pass the call over to Ric to provide some additional financial highlights and an update on our fiscal 2017 guidance.

Ric Leong

Thanks James and good afternoon everyone. Q3 was another strong quarter for Avigilon. Revenue was $108.2 million an increase of 13% or 12% on a constant currency basis over Q3 2016. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue for Q3 2017 was 39% a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Demonstrating our focus on creating operational efficiencies while continuing to invest in our primary drivers of growth.

Avigilon generated strong cash flow from operations of $16.7 million for Q3 2017 allowing us to continue investing in Avigilon's future success while paying down a meaningful portion of our debt. Based on our year-to-date performance, we've updated and raised our fiscal year 2017 guidance.

Accordingly, our updated annual revenue is now expected to come in between $400 million and $410 million tightening our previously reported range of $390 million to $425 million.

In addition, we've updated our adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to be between 17% and 19% raising our previous guidance range of 13% to 17%. I'll now pass the call back to James.

James Henderson

Thanks Alex and Ric. Avigilon has never been stronger. Our brand and products are recognized worldwide as an industry leader in both innovation and quality. The security market continues to grow and we're gaining market share with the support of our employees, boule [ph] partners and satisfied customers. We'll now open the call for questions.

Doug Taylor

Thank you. Good evening. I wonder versus the original guidance provided for the year in terms of EBITDA margin versus where you're likely to end up at now. If you could point to anything that what surprised you about this year versus your original expectations?

James Henderson

Thanks for the question. We've continued quarter-over-quarter now to find additional ways to create operational efficiencies within the business. What I can share is that there's no one area that we've improved but more that's been an improvement overall in the business and our -- and how we operate as well as gaining continued economies of scale as we grow and reach into further regions.

So, it's no one specific area that's really surprised us but frankly, we've been looking at all areas of the business.

Doug Taylor

Yes, clearly. You're talk in the MD&A about operating expenses in general continuing to take down as a percentage of revenue going forward. You combine that with I think generally expectations of rising gross margins. My question is should I take all that to mean that you still expect at least an upward trajectory in overall margins even from the new guidance level for 2017?

James Henderson

Yes. As we continue to grow and expand our business we do expect to see some benefit from economies of scale through our suppliers and the investments that we've already made. We will continue to look for other ways to create operational efficiencies as well and we expect to see a lot of success from those two efforts.

Doug Taylor

Alright. I appreciate the color. I'll pass the line.

Paul Steep

Great, thanks. James or Alex could you talk a little bit more about the Avigilon Blue and just what you see there in terms of helping drive partner adoption of this platform as you go forward?

James Henderson

Yes, this is James Henderson here. I think I'll fill that one. The Avigilon Blue, what you need to understand about is it really is a foundational platform. It's, we believe it's unlike anything else in the industry today and it's going to provide benefit effectively on both sides not only to our partner community to allow them to better service their customer needs and provide them a more efficient way of doing so.

But also, from the end user perspective as they get into a connected device where they can add additional services to help augment their business processes but also to ensure that they are getting the most out of their investment in a security solution.

Paul Steel

Great. If we move back maybe to some more near-term stuff the drop in the US James was that really just the factor of a tough year-on-year comp or is this sort of a new run rate we should think about for that business?

James Henderson

The reality is our business in the US is strong as ever. It's more simply a factor of we had an extremely strong Q3 2016 that we-re comparing to.

Paul Steel

Okay and then the headcount, we've sort of slowed the growth there should we think of it now it's sort of a steady state or is this a point where we're going to work for a while before we step function upwards?

James Henderson

No, we will continue in adding headcount and we're going to continue investing in the areas that are helping us drive growth. So, I would expect that you will continue to see that headcount increase.

The reality is our headcount is going to be subject to timing depending on when people start and when we see a need in a certain area but in terms of modeling and what you can expect moving forward, we are still a growth organization and we plan to continue to invest in that growth.

Paul Steel

And then the last one, I guess more for Ric. If we think about your cash cycle Ric, AR and inventories moved around a little bit in the last couple quarters. How should we be thinking about it, you're now I guess in the home stretch pulling in SAP [ph], how should we think about that cash cycle in the next couple quarters? Thanks guys.

Ric Leong

Well, in terms of cash we have our standard payment terms for our AR [ph] collections and we've been collecting on a strong basis. If you compare that to our cash flow generation our EBITDA, we are at a high level between 80% to 100% cash flow generation and we expect to see as our profits continue to grow our cash will also continue to grow with that.

Paul Steel

Thank you.

Pradeep Sangha

Hi, thank you for taking my call. Just with regards to Avigilon Blue. Can you give us a bit more color with regards to target type of customers you'd be targeting is it meant for what kind of mix would we see in terms of small versus large customers? And also, the type of devices I mean would it would it be open to connectivity for your older devices as well as newer devices as well?

James Henderson

Yes, thanks Pradeep. James Henderson, I'll fill that one as well. When we look at the solution itself really, it's going to be geared to be able to scale to a wide range customer. We do expect that the broadest adoption will likely be in the SMB space. But we're also seeing a lot of interest from our enterprise scale customers as well. So, we expect that we will have quite a diverse range of customers that will be interested in using our solution.

And then in terms of the system itself one of the most important things to remember is there's going to be a number of devices that will be deployed as part of being able to connect to the Avigilon Blue cloud platform but we really expect that it will be an augmentation or basically an addition to existing services that we're adding.

So, it's really going to allow us to add an increased number of services to our existing customers and the other thing about this platform is that it will be able to take in third party solutions as well.

So, if they have an existing deployment that they want to maybe improve or add video analytics or other services too they'll be able to subscribe to the Avigilon platform and make use of their existing infrastructure to do so.

Pradeep Sangha

Okay. Can you comment about that pipeline sort of and overall pipeline sort of going into 2018 and sort of how things look?

James Henderson

You know as mentioned on the call script here, really the demand for our solutions is as strong as it's ever been. We're continuing to see interest right across the globe for our entire solutions portfolio and we really believe that we're in a great position in the marketplace when we look at what's occurring in the marketplace today in terms of consolidation.

Our investments in innovation and technologies as well as our investments in manufacturing both in Canada and US, we feel we're in a great position to continue our success.

Pradeep Sangha

Okay. And your gross margins have been sort of steady on the 51% kind of around there. Anything that could bring it down next year or any reason why it might come down from the 50% kind of range next year?

James Henderson

You know over all parties were not expecting them to come down as we continue to invest and diversify our portfolio adding incremental services such as Avigilon Blue and the recurring monthly revenue that will come along with that as well as our economies of scale, we do not expect that we will see any decline in our gross margin. If anything, we expect it to slowly increase up with our business.

Pradeep Sangha

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Hi, good afternoon. Maybe just following up on the margin question. I'm a little surprised by the lack of volatility in the gross margin line. I would have expected it to fluctuate a bit more significantly from one quarter to the next based on the contribution from the IP licensing revenue.

So, should the takeaway be here that the mix of licensing revenues tends to be pretty stable are from quarter-to-quarter or is it more that can be lumpy but you guys are managing that in the context of the overall business.

James Henderson

When we look at margins obviously it's going to be subject to the variety of solutions that we offer and the product mix. And when we talk about them frankly we prefer that people look at the business as a whole. The reality is we don't break our products by product segment, but the business as a whole is extremely strong. We're quite confident that we're going to continue to see that strength in that growth rate across all of our business lines.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Fair enough. And then in terms of the analytics portfolio can you talk about what you're seeing on that front? The global market traction and how important that's becoming in the context of your overall business?

James Henderson

Yes, thanks for that question. The reality when we look at video analytics and we see the trend that's happening in the marketplace today it's the interest even all the way down from the end-user level and using video analytics to solve the problems is growing at an astronomical pace and obviously positioning ourselves at the forefront of that. We're taking advantage of that opportunity.

When we look at what we've done recently we've launched things like Avigilon Appearance Search, we previewed our Avigilon Unusual Motion Detection to analytics as well as we have several others that will be releasing throughout the coming quarters. So, we feel that we're in a strong position to take advantage of the increased demand that we're leading the industry in between our investments and continuing to advance that type of AI deep learning analytics as well as our patent portfolio behind it, we do feel that we're in a great position to see that market.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Then one for Alex. Alex can you comment on what motivated timing of the management transition and on your planned levels involvement once that happens.

Alexander Fernandes

Yes. Hi, Thanos, thank you for that question. Really, I've been a CEO now for quite a long time coming up to a little over 20 years. I founded a couple of successful companies along the way and so with really the scale of our business now, it's really a big job to run the entire operation balancing day-to-day activities, day-to-day operations, execution of the long-term strategy and then of course always keeping our eyes on the horizon looking into the future.

Companies don't turn on dimes, a lot of what we're doing today in fact most of the success we're enjoying today is really the result of careful planning years ago, months ago, many quarters ago, coupled with outstanding execution. Along the way there are always curve balls and bumps in the road.

And so, what this does is it really allows me to spend more of my time and energy on long-term strategy, long-term vision helping to set the course along with the at the rest of the leadership team here as well. It's a team effort, it's not running a business-like Avigilon and successes is not a one person endeavor but really the culmination of a well-oiled machine and everyone working in unison.

And James has been over the years, he's been with us since 2011. And he's been instrumental at various stages in his career at driving growth and execute, really flawless execution and you'll see that in the last several quarters where we've been putting additional focus on operational efficiency, increase in profit that James is really executing and so I feel confident that you continue to do a great job and it's always good to get some young blood in there as well right.

I'm not saying I'm going to pass through anytime soon, but I've been at it for a long time and sometimes it's good to pass the torch on and get some young blood in there. So really, I'm going to really be doing more or less the same I've been doing but operating at a higher level, but I will and I do as the creator of the company and the founder do get in all levels of the business as necessary and this is a team effort and now you got two people basically at the top instead of just one. So, I'm very excited.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Great. And congratulations to James on your new role and I'll pass along. Thank you.

Anshu Deora

Hi guys, this is Anshu stepping in for Stephen. Could you talk about if there's anything that gives an indication of how much progress you've made on the IP licensing front especially since the acquisition of the objects video a few years ago?

James Henderson

You know, I guess first and foremost obviously we don't break our products as mentioned out into individual product segments. We really recommend that you're looking at the business as a whole, but what I can share with you is you know. Our timing and positioning ourselves to leading video analytics and frankly what we believe is the strongest patent holder in that space was very prudent.

We're seeing a lot of interest in video analytics from other sources including some the other competition and players within the marketplace. And all of that is fueling the growth of the IP licensing business. So, we're confident in seeing that business continue to grow and flourish. And frankly, the positioning and timing within the marketplace and interest in video analytics is only going to help drive further growth.

Anshu Deora

Okay. That's helpful. Do expect your Blue product to be material revenue contributor when it's launched in 2018 and also would you expect more opportunities from their current installed base or with new customers?

James Henderson

You know in terms of the product itself, we will launch it in 2018 and you know we expect that it will take some time to see them into the market but we do expect that based on what we're seeing so far with the current product that we had as its being positioned intestine was some customers and partners, we expect it to be a very good success for us, but we won't be divulging specifics around that product line again focusing more on the business as a whole.

That being said, as we launched the Avigilon Blue platform, we really see the success coming from both ends of the market we see if being able to increase our addressable market and drive new solutions into either existing customers that have made investments in other solutions or just straight greenfield new customers that we'll position the product what.

But as well, we see that there is a significant appetite for our existing installed base to migrate to a potentially connected solution that will offer additional features and benefits so in short, we really see the success of that platform coming from really three areas.

Our existing installed base, new installed base, as well as being able to acquire customers that may have invested in something else that was not an Avigilon solution.

Anshu Deora

Okay. That's very helpful. And last, could you remind us as how much cash net of taxes we collected from the tower sale and that's the Vancouver tower sale?

James Henderson

As mentioned on the call earlier, we are still in that transaction and we expect it to close late this year or early next year.

Anshu Deora

Okay. I'll pass the line.

Justin Keywood

Hi, thanks for taking my call and congratulations on the new appointment James.

James Henderson

Thank you, Justin.

Justin Keywood

I was just wondering if you could provide an update on the competitive landscape. What you're seeing there and how do you see it evolving in the next few years?

James Henderson

When we look at the security industry in general, it's going through an era of a lot of consolidation and with some companies actually getting themselves out of the industry altogether. The interesting part about that is really that it's created even more opportunity for Avigilon with our investments as mentioned in technology, in innovation our manufacturing facilities in Canada and the US as well as the consolidation in the industry what we're seeing is an even greater opportunity for us to take advantage of that and the demand for our solutions increasing every single day.

So, the market indicators and what's going on the marketplace today are really driving the success that we're having today as well as what we expect to see its future success.

Justin Keywood

Okay. And then in the past some of the competitors have seem to follower Avigilon ideas. We anticipate some will be coming out with their own Avigilon Blue version or what's the competitive dynamic on that front?

James Henderson

When you look at what we've been able to accomplish, it's one of those things where being able to do one piece of it on its own is not really going to garner the success that we've been able to achieve. The reality is our success is built on multiple layers of things that we've invested in and put time and effort towards. So, it's the loyalty and strength of our partner channel. It's the diversification and really breadth of products and portfolio that we bring into the market allowing customers to design a solution that fits their needs as well the innovations and technology.

And being at the forefront of those in terms of investing years in advance in things like video analytics and developing algorithms, things like Avigilon Blue that we've been working on now for several years before it launched. So, there will be customers that will potentially our competitors really that will try and look to mimic some of the things that we've done but we're confident that it's going to take a lot more than just positioning one little piece of technology, it's really about the combination of all the things that Avigilon has put for that are allowing us to get to where we are today.

Justin Keywood

Okay. That's good to hear. And then just more of a product specific question for Avigilon Blue. Are there any limitations of having the platform and the cloud? Like are there certain analytics that can't be integrated or is it fully capable?

James Henderson

The solution is fully capable and only going to grow from there. We've designed it to leverage some of our existing technologies that we've invested in already like our high-definition stream management platform for bandwidth management in being able to send information up the cloud, our mobile technologies and other things alike. So, when we look at the solution it's going to leverage all of our investments that we have today and then we're going to continue to build on that to offer more services and more features, more capabilities to our client base.

Justin Keywood

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

James Henderson

Thank you everyone for participating in today's call. We greatly appreciate your support.

