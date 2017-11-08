AutoZone's Negative Book Value

Sophisticated Seeking Alpha readers may view this article as too rudimentary. However, Joe, the Pizza Deliveryman, has lessons for us all.

I consider higher levels of corporate debt as excessive risk. The lessons of the 2008-09 Financial Crisis and its aftermath are still very fresh.

I want to own enterprises that are growing in value in order to minimize risk. One measure of “value” is an entity's balance sheet net worth.

Most investors would agree that growing positive net worth is desirable. But some of your investments may actually have negative net worth.

What Is Net Worth?

This article highlights and analyzes AutoZone's (NYSE:AZO) growing increase in liabilities relative to its assets. That trend has caused its shareholder equity to swing hugely negative. The potential consequences of this situation are explored.

Investopedia defines net worth this way:

Net worth is the amount by which assets exceed liabilities. Net worth is a concept applicable to individuals and businesses as a key measure of how much an entity is worth. A consistent increase in net worth indicates good financial health; conversely, net worth may be depleted by annual operating losses or a substantial decrease in asset values relative to liabilities. In the business context, net worth is also known as book value or shareholders’ equity.”

The Story of Joe, the Pizza Deliveryman

There once was a man who delivered pizza for a living. Joe subcontracted to the local parlor by delivering online-ordered pizza to neighboring apartment dwellers. Joe lived in a very high-density big city and kept his expenses rock-bottom low by delivering pizza on his trusty bicycle.

Over time, the pizza business began to grow. Customers from further away placed orders. The owner notified Joe he needed a deliveryman with a car.

Joe decided to get a car. He had no debts, but also had no savings with which to purchase even a low-cost used car. With no credit history, Joe went to a local loan shark and obtained a $10,000 used car loan with long payback schedule and an exorbitantly high interest rate.

Joe bought a $10,000 used car with the loan and started making car payments. The extra income provided by the growing pizza deliveries more than covered the loan payments. Joe’s one-man business was doing well.

Before acquiring the car, Joe personal balance sheet had a very small, but positive, net worth. Since net worth is equal to assets minus liabilities, Joe’s positive net worth was due to his few belongings (assets) and his debt-free situation (zero liabilities). Therefore, before acquiring the car, Joe’s net worth was simply equal to his assets of $1,000 in meager belongings.

Immediately after acquiring the car, Joe’s net worth was basically unchanged. His assets ballooned by the car addition to $1,000 + $10,000 = $11,000. But the car loan of $10,000 became a liability. Therefore, his net worth became $11,000 - $10,000 = $1,000. Initially, the loan did not change his net worth.

However, after the car loan, Joe was then highly “leveraged.” He had committed to a huge obligation to make large monthly payments on a lengthy car loan with an exorbitant interest rate.

In the early months of the loan, the loan payments mostly consisted of interest charges. Therefore, very little of Joe’s monthly payment reduced the loan principal. Meanwhile, the market value of the car dropped rapidly, dipping below the loan principal balance. In mortgage industry parlance, Joe’s car loan was “underwater.”

In a short time, Joe’s net worth shrank by 90% from $1000 to only $100. But Joe is not even aware of this, since he is clueless about the net worth concept and how it might affect his real financial risk. Joe continued delivering pizzas and made enough money to cover his car payments and other living expenses.

As time passes, Joe’s loan payments whittle down the loan principal further, but the market value of the car drops even more. Joe’s net worth now dropped to a negative value of -$500, a decline of $1,500. But Joe is oblivious to his negative net worth, since he continues delivering pizzas, making an adequate income for all his expenses including loan payments.

Time passes and new automobile models come out, which greatly reduce the market value of Joe’s old car even more. His net worth takes another hit and plummets downward to: $6,000 - $9,000 = -$3,000.

Real Ownership

Joe still remains oblivious to his new net worth, which is three times what it was prior to taking out the car loan. But his net worth it is now hugely negative (a decline of $4,000). As far as Joe is concerned, he knows he has a car loan, but he thinks he “owns the car.” After all, he drives it every day. As Joe makes payments, he gradually reduces the principal loan balance, which means he is inherently building an ownership stake in the car (he thinks).

But the value of the car is falling faster than the loan balance is shrinking. Legally, the loan shark possesses title. But if Joe completely paid off the loan, he could take the title and the car would be his “free and clear.”

After several years of making loan payments, Joe paid off the car loan and returned to a positive net worth position, despite the greatly depreciated value of the car. The car is now worth only $3,000, but Joe has no liabilities. His net worth is now positive at $1,000 + $3,000 = $4,000.

Joe not only has a higher net worth, he has a higher income from utilization of the car with more distant pizza customers. Ultimately, the car loan solved a real capital need and improved Joe’s situation. Life is good!

The Unexpected Happens (Or Who Knew?)

But that happy scenario didn’t really happen. Before Joe could pay off the loan, disaster struck. First, a wave of healthy eating habits engulfed the local population and a new soup and salad restaurant opened nearby and drained customers away from the pizza parlor. Joe’s delivery business began to decline. Joe thought: "I never thought this would happen."

Then, a fire broke out in the pizza parlor kitchen and burned the building down. In a short time, Joe’s delivery business went from adequate (before the healthy eating craze) to very slow (after the soup and salad competition) to zero (after the pizza parlor burned down). He solicited work from the soup and salad restaurant, but the owner didn’t believe customers would pay for salad delivery. Joe said: "this is unbelievable... who knew?"

Joe couldn’t find work for months. To survive, he used his very meager savings for living expenses and he defaulted on the loan payments. As a result, the loan shark decided to repossess the car. The loan contract gave him that right in the absence of timely payments.

Who Owns the Car?

It’s now clear that Joe never really owned the car, even though he was gradually reducing the loan principal with his loan payments. The loan shark (the creditor) owned the car from day one. The appearance of the car value as an asset in Joe’s balance sheet was only valid if Joe continued payments and ultimately paid off the loan.

Risk Factors

How does one factor in “risk” into Joe’s story? Before the car loan, Joe’s financial situation was very low risk. After the car loan, but before the “healthy eating craze,” Joe’s net worth was negative, but he was surviving by living modestly and meeting his loan payments. But he was at higher financial risk if the pizza business declined for any reason.

In scenario #1, Joe continued to pay off the loan and gradually his net worth swung from negative to positive as the loan balance was paid down and he took possession of the car title at loan payoff. So Joe’s persistence and the continued strong pizza demand resulted in a greatly reduced risk.

But “life happens.” In scenario #2, after the soup and salad competition occurred, Joe’s higher risk was clear. He was struggling to make his loan payments; he was barely scraping by. After the pizza parlor burned to the ground, Joe’s risk was magnified even more. He was unemployed because the pizza parlor owner terminated Joe’s delivery subcontract. After losing his pizza delivery job, Joe was at risk of defaulting on his car loan. When he did, it ruined his credit rating. He resumed riding his bicycle for transportation.

Corporate Debt and Joe’s Story

Joe found out the hard way that unexpected things happen and that he didn’t really own the car before the loan was paid off. More leverage (debt) generally adds more risk, although it can smooth the way around real needs for more capital. This is not only true for individuals, but also for companies, governments and other organizations. Judicious use of debt (and paying it down) can be beneficial. Excessive use of debt can be exceedingly dangerous.

AutoZone Negative Book Value

AutoZone, the leading automotive parts retailer in the US with $10.9B in sales, has a huge negative book value (aka “shareholder equity” and “net worth”). How does Joe’s net worth story relate to AutoZone?

Bill Rhodes, AutoZone Chairman, President and CEO, in his 2013 annual letter to shareholders, made this statement:

As we think about the future, we intend to continue to grow new store square footage at an annual rate of approximately four percent and we expect to grow our Commercial business at an accelerated rate. Therefore, we look to routinely grow EBIT dollars in the low to mid-single digit range, or better in times of strength. And, we will continue to leverage our historically strong cash flows to repurchase shares, enhancing our earnings per share into double digits. This approach has been quite successful for an extended period of time. Our Return on Investment Capital, at 32.7%, is one of the best, if not “the best” in hardlines retailing. We have been and will continue to be good stewards of capital as we understand the capital we deploy is your capital.”

The “capital” utilized by AutoZone to grow the company comes from shareholders and from borrowed funds (debt) in addition to funds from operations. Mr. Rhodes statement that “we understand the capital we deploy is your capital” is very misleading. The reality is that if a “healthy eating craze” or a “pizza parlor burn-down” or “house price collapse” (aka 2008) or an “Internet companies with no profit” (aka 2000) type of unexpected event happened to AutoZone, causing cessation of operations followed by a liquidation, the real owners would make themselves known. In reality, the real owners of AutoZone are its creditors. In a sense, the annual letter should have been written to AutoZone’s creditors, not its shareholders.

However, to be fair, AutoZone is growing impressively on a net sales basis and even more dramatically on a per-share basis. It is likely that the single metric most tracked by investors is EPS - it is growing at an annual rate exceeding 19%. Obviously, AutoZone management has a laser-like focus on EPS growth.

But EPS growth is not the whole story. What does AutoZone management say about the growth of AutoZone debt? From its 2013 SEC Form 10-K report, AutoZone management published this internal rule for regulating the maximum amount of debt it incurs:

For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2013, our adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based compensation expense (“EBITDAR”) ratio was 2.5:1 as compared to 2.5:1 as of the comparable prior year end. We calculate adjusted debt as the sum of total debt, capital lease obligations and rent times six; and we calculate EBITDAR by adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based compensation expense to net income. We target our debt levels to a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDAR in order to maintain our investment grade credit ratings. We believe this is important information for the management of our debt levels.”

It is encouraging to find some management strategy for controlling the level of debt, and thereby, balance sheet health. Note that, by the rule stated, AutoZone was at the upper limit at that time, unless earnings increase. Management states a commendable desire to maintain AutoZone’s investment grade credit rating. However, it would be even more encouraging for management to publish its strategy for the long term - 5, 10 or more years in the future. Does it expect to transition to a model different from “store count growth” and “share buybacks” fueled by “massive and growing debt”?

AutoZone's Unhealthy Balance Sheet

Creditors own AutoZone because a significant portion of “capital deployed” comes from loans and other liabilities, as opposed to shareholders. This reduces shareholders’ ownership. In fact, shareholders’ ownership is actually negative. The company’s balance sheet from fiscal years 2009 through 2016 shows a strong negative shareholder equity trend below:

AutoZone Shareholder Equity ($ x Million)

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 Total Assets 8,600 8,102 7,518 6,892 6,266 5,869 5,572 5,319 Total Liabilities 10,387 9,804 9,140 8,579 7,814 7,124 6,310 5,752 Shareholder Eq -1,788 -1,701 -1,622 -1,687 -1,558 -1,255 -738 -433 Book Value ($/Sh) -63.99 -53.60 -55.98 -44.68 -41.81 -31.27 -16.38 -8.52

Source: Morningstar

During those years, shareholder equity quadrupled in the wrong direction.

On a per-share basis, negative book value grew even more dramatically, since the company has aggressively bought back shares for many years. The absolute dollar book value (shareholder equity) grew more negative at over 22 percent per year since 2009. But because of a radically shrinking outstanding share count due to buybacks, the negative book value per share ballooned at an even higher rate of over 33 percent per year (7.5X in seven years).

Any liquidation would provide at least partial refunding of borrowed capital to the creditors from AutoZone’s assets. But since assets are less than liabilities, creditors would not likely retrieve full reimbursement. In 2016, assets represented less than 83 percent of liabilities. How would shareholders fare in a bankruptcy? They would receive zero reimbursement, since creditors have priority in liquidation. Shareholders would be totally wiped out.

For Mr. Rhodes to state in 2013 that “capital deployed” is “shareholders’ capital” is flat wrong in my opinion. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” - Warren Buffett

The company provides a negative value to shareholders, but many stock market participants believe that AutoZone is providing good value, since both earnings per share (EPS) and share price have risen dramatically over the years. An AutoZone F.A.S.T. Graph confirms this:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Clearly, EPS (the green shaded area) has gone up in a truly impressive almost straight line starting around the Financial Crisis. To investors, this is a thing of beauty. In fact, after the >19% CAGR from 2009 through 2016, the EPS gained another 7.8% from 2016 to 2017. Management strategy to boost EPS at the expense of balance sheet health has paid off.

And the impressive EPS rise has paid off in a rising stock price. After some years of hesitation in 2007-10, the market rewarded AZO holders with huge gains (the F.A.S.T. Graph black line) that generally tracked the EPS rise.

However, in 2014-16, the stock mushroomed up at a much higher rate than EPS, but then flattened out in 2016 and “fell back to earth” in 2017. One reason for the pullback likely included fear of looming Amazon competition. Another reason could be that investors began to realize that AZO’s ballooning negative book value was ultimately not a healthy situation.

The perceived value of a growing EPS and stock price to the shareholders coupled with an increasingly unhealthy balance sheet is totally misleading in my opinion. In reality, creditors own the company. And AutoZone’s shareholders are not compensated with dividends due to the company’s policy of “no dividends in the past, not now, and not ever.” But AutoZone rewards its creditors with an ever-growing loan business with interest payments.

In their book “Free Cash Flow and Shareholder Yield,” William Priest and Lindsay McClelland directly address the subject of shareholder value related to corporate debt. The authors contend that debt reduction inherently increases shareholder value. The authors strongly support the desirability and shareholder benefits of debt repayment with this quote:

The benefits of debt repayment remain clear, regardless of the frequency with which this strategy is employed. Unless a company exists within a highly regulated industry (such as the utility industry), the simple fact remains that it is dangerous and potentially harmful to shareholder interests to have a balance sheet that carries a lot of debt. This is why debt repayment can signal that the management team is on the right track: the obligation to repay debt will remove the almost irresistible temptation to over-invest surplus cash flow in undeserving basic businesses or make overpriced acquisitions. Value is created because the market expects there will be fewer mistakes in allocating capital once capital becomes scarcer. Especially with the recent worries of an economic slowdown and the persistence of rising interest rates, it might be a good time for investors to reevaluate stocks of highly leveraged companies, which may be at risk in the event of a downturn. We believe, therefore, that debt pay downs exist alongside dividends and share buybacks as strategies by which companies can enhance shareholder value via the proper deployment of free cash flow. Not only is the company’s financial health and stability improved when debt is reduced, the balance of ownership is also positively shifted in the equity holder’s direction.”

Reduced risk comes from better financial health, more stability and added shareholder value. It doesn’t get any better than that, unless you are a day trader with no long-term outlook.

Readers might think: “If you take $1 from assets and pay off $1 of debt, net worth will not be reduced.” That statement is correct: net worth will be initially unchanged. However, the $1 from assets should be quickly replaced with funds from operations (cash flow), while the reduced debt in the liabilities side of the balance sheet need not “grow back.” In addition, repaying debt reduces the future expense of interest payments. Consequently, net worth will soon improve due to debt reduction.

The primary stakeholders of any debt-holding corporation are the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and creditors. I believe risk is reduced for all five when debt is used judiciously and then reduced.

Joe, the pizza deliveryman, didn’t understand the risk he assumed with the high-interest car loan. In scenario #1 (loan fully paid off), he prevailed and was better off with both income and net worth. Joe added to his net worth by reducing the car loan with regular payments. Then he maximized it with his last payment.

But by taking out the loan, Joe took the risk of scenario #2 happening, which led to disaster when the totally unexpected happened. Who could have foreseen the second scenario? Certainly, not the management of AZO, because it must believe, like the early 2000s financial industry, that “the price of houses will go up forever.”

The market is made up of people with opposing views. Every stock trade can be viewed as a transaction between two parties with opposite views. One is an optimist; the other is a pessimist.

One CEO with an opposing view on book value to AutoZone's CEO is Warren Buffett, the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and the most successful investor on planet Earth. Every year he publishes Berkshire Hathaway’s annual report. In it, he uses book value as a measure of intrinsic value of the company and how well it has progressed as an investment for its shareholders. In fact, he states in the opening paragraph of the 2016 annual report exactly how dramatically book value has grown over the 52-year history of the company:

Berkshire’s gain in net worth during 2016 was $27.5 billion, which increased the per-share book value of both our Class A and Class B stock by 10.7%. Over the last 52 years (that is, since present management took over), per-share book value has grown from $19 to $172,108, a rate of 19% compounded annually.”

At mid-day 10-27-17, one share of BRK.A stock was trading at $280,300. Thus, its book value of $172,108 was +61.4% of its stock price. In contrast on the same day, AZO’s ratio of book value to stock price was -$63.99 / $581.33 = -11.0%.

Buffett has described Berkshire Hathaway’s financial stability as rock solid due to its balance sheet health. In his 2015 annual letter to shareholders, he said:

Berkshire played an important role as a ‘first responder’ during the 2008-2009 meltdown, and we have since more than doubled the strength of our balance sheet and our earnings potential. Your company is the Gibraltar of American business and will remain so.”

A Change in Direction

It is possible that, in the last year, AutoZone’s management has decided to retreat from its balance sheet degradation strategy. After AutoZone’s fiscal 2017 results were published recently, I updated the shareholder equity table. It reflects positive improvement in both the negative shareholder equity value (by over 20%) and the negative book value per share (by 3.7%). It remains to be seen if these results represent the start of a trend to bring AZO’s balance sheet back to “health” (positive shareholder equity).

AZO Shareholder Equity ($ x Millions)

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 Total Assets 9,260 8,600 8,102 7,518 6,892 6,266 5,869 5,572 5,319 Total Liab 10,688 10,387 9,804 9,140 8,579 7,814 7,124 6,310 5,752 Shareholder Equity -1,428 -1,788 -1,701 -1,622 -1,687 -1,558 -1,255 -738 -433 Bk Val ($/Sh) -61.59 -63.99 -53.60 -55.98 -44.68 -41.81 -31.27 -16.38 -8.52

Source: Morningstar

A company’s excessive debt and other liabilities will be reflected ultimately in marginal liquidity. Two generally accepted liquidity financial ratios are Current Ratio and Quick Ratio. According to Inc., a general rule of thumb is that the Current Ratio should exceed 2:1. And the Quick Ratio should exceed 1:1. AutoZone’s liquidity ratios are significantly below these rules of thumb, indicating that the company is “skating on thin ice” regarding adequate liquidity to meet its obligations reliably.

AZO Liquidity / Financial Health

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Current Ratio 0.97 0.90 0.84 0.79 0.79 0.81 0.81 0.85 0.95 1.03 Quick Ratio 0.12 0.10 0.09 0.07 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.12

Source: Morningstar

Should I invest in AutoZone? In a word… no. As a dividend growth investor, I have no intention of owning part of a company that pays me nothing to own it, has negative book value, has extremely marginal liquidity and totally leaves me at the mercy of the (sometimes) schizophrenic stock market for returns.

Takeaways to Consider

In 2000, the market said Internet companies with no profits were worth sky-high prices. They weren’t.

In 2000-2009, financial executives said home prices would go up forever. They didn’t.

Recently, Joe, the Pizza Deliveryman, believed he could handle an exorbitant car loan. His loan payment default resulted in repossession of his car.

In the last decade, AutoZone management has said ever-increasing negative book value is a great way to boost EPS. This trend cannot continue forever.

Unexpected events are more likely to cause highly leveraged companies to go bankrupt. Bankruptcies and liquidations of negative book value companies result in creditors getting top priority for their assets (minus legal fees). Shareholders are left holding an empty bag.

For 52 years, Warren Buffett has increased Berkshire Hathaway’s positive book value by the mind-boggling rate of 19 percent per year. The company is the “Gibraltar of American business” and has made Buffett one of the wealthiest persons in the world.

AutoZone management should take heed.

I solicit reader comments:

Is book value a valid measure of a company’s health?

In stock analysis, is EPS more important than book value?

Should AZO’s negative book value “sound an alarm” to potential investors?

Should you invest $500-800 per share in AZO, which has no dividend, a rapidly growing EPS of $44.07, a P/E of 13.41, but with a negative book value of -$61.59 per share?

Should AZO management “repair” its balance sheet to achieve a positive shareholder equity?

Neither Berkshire Hathaway nor AutoZone pay dividends, but have radically different balance sheet approaches. Which one has higher investment risk for the next decade?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.