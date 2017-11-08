Invuity's (IVTY) CEO Philip Sawyer on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Klausner - Managing Partner, Westwicke Partners

Philip Sawyer - President and Chief Executive Officer

James Mackaness - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

J.P. McKim - Piper Jaffray & Co

Rick Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Richard Newitter - Leerink Partners

Charles Haff - Craig-Hallum

Suraj Kalia - Northland Capital Markets

John Godin - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mark Klausner

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. And thanks for joining us for Invuity's third quarter results call. On the call this afternoon are President and CEO, Philip Sawyer, and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Mackaness.

Earlier today, Invuity released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

I'd like to remind everybody that comments made by management and responses to questions the day will include forward-looking statements. Those include statements related to Invuity's future financial and operating results and plans for developing and marketing new products.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions as of today and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements, including the risks and uncertainties described in Invuity's filings with the SEC, the risk factors section in its annual report on Form 10-K, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed in subsequent SEC filings.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

With that, I'd would like to turn the call over to CEO, Philip Sawyer. Phil?

Philip Sawyer

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our third quarter conference call. During the quarter, we've made good progress executing against our long-term strategy to provide surgeons with a system of high-value surgical products and coordinated marketing programs that allow them to better perform minimal access surgery.

We've made significant inroads to this market over the last couple of years with our portfolio of products based on our sophisticated illumination technology.

We recently added PhotonBlade, the first device that integrates advanced energy with precision illumination. And we're excited with the early commercial feedback we're receiving on PhotonVue, our fluorescence imaging system.

Now, let me summarize what we accomplished in the quarter. Revenues in the third quarter of 2017 were $9.6 million, an increase of 13% over last year's third quarter.

Disposable revenue of $7.5 million increased 17% over last year's third quarter, but declined 9% sequentially as a result of typical seasonality in the business.

Reusable revenue of $1.1 million decreased 19% year-over-year, but increased 22% sequentially. Like many other companies, our business was impacted by the hurricanes that struck Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico. We estimate that we lost approximately $400,000 of revenue due to business disruption.

Absent this impact, aggregate revenue growth would've been approximately 18% and disposable revenue would have been 22%.

We had approximately 845 active accounts in Q3 compared to 825 in the second quarter and approximately 700 in Q3 2016. Revenue per account in the third quarter was $10,600 compared to $11,400 in the second quarter and $11,500 in Q3 2016.

Average revenue per active account declined due to seasonally-lower procedural volumes and the impact of the hurricanes in the impacted territories. Excluding this impact, revenue per active account would've been approximately $11,200.

With regard to our new technology platforms, we're pleased to have met our goal of executing the full launch of PhotonBlade in the third quarter.

The enhanced product is performing to our stringent quality standards in the field and feedback from physicians has been extremely positive.

PhotonBlade is being adopted in a variety of specialties, including electrophysiology, breast cancer, breast reconstruction and orthopedics.

Of particular note, prior users have enthusiastically returned, while we have also been adding a large number of new users.

Turning to PhotonVue, we remain focused on our limited launch and have been encouraged by customer enthusiasm. This resulted in a few systems being sold to strategic accounts during this quarter.

We expect that the limited launch will last another six to nine months, while we continue to optimize the customer offering.

With respect to sales force, we ended the quarter with 63 sales reps compared to 65 last year.

Throughout the course of this year, in anticipation of our new product introductions and broadening commercial focus, we've taken steps to continue to optimize our sales efforts.

Andy and sales management have been very successful in evolving the team, while still focusing on delivering quarterly results.

On the marketing front, we exhibited at major conferences in October, showcasing our product across several surgical specialties. Our presence at electrophysiology, women's health, plastic and general surgical conferences involve multiple demonstrations of our technologies, which have led to numerous clinical evaluations in these areas.

At the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress in San Diego, we saw a significant uptick at our booth compared to prior years. While surgeons for multiple specialties were interested in our full suite of surgical products, in particular, we saw strong enthusiasm for our PhotonBlade and Hidden Scar program in breast, as well as positive conversations about the potential for PhotonVue across multiple procedures.

I'd like to now give you a little more color on our Hidden Scar program. The impact that this program can have within the hospitals is beginning to garner significant attention from surgeons.

In the quarter, Hidden Scar was highlighted in a number of local and major market news stories. Additionally, we've had some Hidden Scar surgeons present at conferences detailing their positive individual experiences.

This increasing visibility has had an impact on the number of surgeons who have shown interest in becoming certified. In the quarter, 57 surgeons became Hidden Scar certified, which brings us to 271 in total. Nearly, 400 additional surgeons are currently in progress with Hidden Scar training.

We now have 94 Hidden Scar centers, 26 of which were new this quarter, and we have an additional 32 centers in progress.

I'm really proud that our technology enables not just great surgical outcomes, but also superior aesthetic outcomes for patients. We're pleased with where we're positioned as a company and remain enthusiastic about the future.

With that, I'll turn it to Jim to review our financials.

James Mackaness

Thanks, Phil. Third quarter 2017 revenue was $9.6 million. As Phil previously mentioned, our results were impacted by the hurricanes that struck Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Gross margin was 69.9% in the third quarter compared to 73.8% in the third quarter of 2016. Gross margin improved sequentially over Q2 2017 by 80 basis points. And gross margin was impacted by higher manufacturing variances in the quarter as well as the inclusion of some PhotonBlade and PhotonVue sales, which currently have margins that are below our corporate average.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $15.1 million, up from $14.6 million in Q3 2016, but down from $16.6 million reported last third quarter.

Third quarter OpEx included $800,000 in litigation costs. Excluding these litigation costs, core operating expenses in the third quarter were $14.3 million. We're very focused on our operating expenses and continue to manage them judiciously.

Net loss for the quarter was $8.9 million or a loss of $0.52 per share. We ended the quarter with $28.8 million in cash on the balance sheet. And during the quarter, we strengthened our balance sheet by drawing down an additional $10 million on our term loan facility.

We continue to anticipate our cash use to decline going forward and expect the cash on hand and the additional funding under our available existing revolver credit facility will last us into 2019.

Turning to our outlook, we are narrowing our revenue guidance for 2017 to $40 million to $41 million as we anticipate a typically seasonally strong fourth quarter combined with robust sales of PhotonBlade. And this represents annual growth of approximately 23% to 26%.

As a result of the impact of meaningful PhotonBlade sales and ongoing limited sales of PhotonVue, we expect gross margins in the fourth quarter will be in the mid-60s. As is customary, we expect margin profile of these new products to improve over time.

We anticipate that operating expenses, excluding the impact of non-standard expenses, will remain relatively constant as we seek to prudently manage our capital resources; and, therefore, we continue to expect to reduce our cash burn going forward.

And at this point, I'll turn the call back to Phil for closing comments.

Philip Sawyer

We're well positioned going into the fourth quarter to achieve our goals for the year. Our illumination products continue to have a positive reception in the market and we continue to anticipate strong growth going forward.

We're encouraged by the significant interest we're seeing in PhotonBlade since we executed the full launch at the end of the third quarter and anticipate a strong fourth quarter from this product.

The early feedback on PhotonVue has been favorable and we look forward to continuing to work with surgeon users to refine the commercial offering.

I'm pleased with our progress as we continue our transition to a high-value surgical products company. One of the most telling trends I observed at ACS was surgeons, who were familiar with using advanced technologies in laparoscopic and robotic surgery, commenting, it's so refreshing to see an innovative company focused on offering the same sophistication and procedures that require an open minimal access approach.

I look forward to updating you on our progress on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Matt O'Brien with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

J.P. McKim

Hi. Good afternoon. This is J.P. on for Matt. Thanks for taking the question.

I just wanted to touch upon just kind of implied ramp in Q4. What gives you comfort around that? It must be kind of your early uptake in PhotonBlade, but trying to get your comfort around the ramp up to 30% in Q4.

And then, as we look out in 2018, is that kind of the runway we should be thinking about going forward?

James Mackaness

So, J.P., this is Jim. I'll take the first part. And then, Phil maybe gives you some color particularly on PhotonBlade. So, we're really not necessarily commenting on 2018 at this time. We'll come back to that at the fourth quarter. But I think your question is very germane on the fourth quarter.

So, let me break up into its subcomponents because I think that can help. So, as I said, if we look at the existing single use device products, excluding blade at this time, we're anticipating what we'd consider a fairly normal seasonal bump in the fourth quarter. So, anticipate something in the mid-to-high teens for that product line.

On the reusables, again, there's typically a little bit more capital dollars available at the end of the fourth quarter, but I would suggest that, even though we see perhaps reusable being up a little bit over Q3, probably not getting as high as last year, we continue to use our marketing programs fairly aggressively, so a modest sort of step up from Q3 on the reusables.

And then, if you look at it, you'll notice, we always have accessories in corporate. And I'd figure those being sort of normative at around $300,000 each, if you like. And so, then really, the sort of key driver comes back to PhotonBlade and we've made this comment further. Typically, we're not going to necessarily pull it out of the numbers, but for right now we think it's helpful just so you can understand it.

So, what we see is we see with enthusiasm in the market that's at the lower end of the revenue we talked about. They would have Blade coming in at, say, about $1 million. And then, if you were to walk it up to the higher end, you'd see Blade coming in about $2 million.

So, I think based on the seasonality, what we've seen historically and the enthusiasm for Blade, that's kind of how we see ourselves bridging into the fourth quarter number.

Philip Sawyer

And, certainly, the enthusiasm around Blade warrants that range that you gave, the $1 million to approximately $2 million. We've seen – the product really is a highly disruptive product. It continues to resonate with physicians and surgeons every bit as much as it did in our beta launch.

It's so notable, in that it has really that state-of-the-art cutting and coagulation capability, combined with the precision illumination, to see brilliantly where you're cutting and coagulating. And we hear, I would say, almost every day, physicians and on the floor of the ACS a few weeks ago where we were all week, physicians saying I'm seeing things I've never seen before. And this is driven a pull that is really excellent.

J.P. McKim

Got it. Thank you. Since Andy has come in, he's been rightsizing the sales force. You guys have two new exciting products out there. Is the rightsizing done and should we see some kind of sales reps ramping as you're launching these new products headed into 2018?

Philip Sawyer

Our feeling is that we have the right-sized sales force right now to drive productivity because of the near-term strong gains we expect to see, adding PhotonBlade to the mix and productivity. And PhotonVue, we said, is still in early launch. In time, that will also markedly pick up. So, right now, we're well served in terms of having our biggest lever for productivity, the new product platform in PhotonBlade. As we go forward and as we continue to look at the dynamics with PhotonBlade, we will then assess whether to increase the size of the sales force.

J.P. McKim

Got it. Thanks for taking the questions.

Our next question comes from Rick Wise with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Rick Wise

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Talk to us a little bit more, Phil, if you would, obviously, you are reshaping your sales force under new leadership. Can you talk a little more about the priorities in that reshaping process? Obviously, you want the right mix of reps. But what's the mission going forward? We talked about many times the go-deep versus opening accounts. Just again, just to make sure we're all on the same page and understanding what your priorities are and what Andy's priorities are.

Philip Sawyer

So, our mission is, and has been, to create a company that builds a dominant position in minimal access surgery. We've taken great strides in that in introducing these two new platforms with PhotonBlade and then PhotonVue.

Andy having come on in the beginning of the year is really focused on a couple of key areas. One is the quality and development of the sales team. And that's been ongoing for the balance of the year so far. The working disciplines of the sales esteem, and that pertains to rather than sales reps doing what sales reps frequently do, which is only focused on today's sales, to focus on the disciplines that will really build a strong and robust business going forward. But then, thirdly, really building strong managerial ranks and getting them ready for a more sophisticated offering, selling several platforms, and the discipline selling that. As an example, for instance, top-down selling as a part of that. This takes, I think, the training and coaching that has really been foremost on Andy's plate this year.

Rick Wise

I hate to ask about the pipeline when you're – PhotonBlade and PhotonVue are so early really. But how do we think about what's next and your priorities there. And are there other similar exciting technologies behind these that we should expect sort of regularly as we look ahead to 2018, 2019?

Philip Sawyer

So, I would say, first of all, for 2018 and 2019, we have plenty of growth in PhotonBlade and PhotonVue. And we are mostly focused on making sure that we focus around optimizing those platforms. Having said that, we have quite a creative advanced research and research arm in the company, focused on several new things that we're really just internally focused on now and not discussing externally, but we also continue to look at additional technologies as we think it will augment our going-deep in certain specialties.

As an example, one of the biggest pluses as a company we've accomplished is not only selling and building sound commercial bases around our current products, but using that to build a leadership position in the breast surgical area.

So, continued ownership of that area is important to us. And to the degree that we develop or find additional products that are useful to add to the bag that serve, for instance, breast surgery, we'd be open to that kind of thing.

Rick Wise

And coming back to the outlook for 2018, which I appreciate you're not talking about today, but – obviously, for reasons I totally understand and appreciate and I think are going to change increasingly because of the relaunch in particular of PhotonBlade, the new sales initiatives, et cetera, but you've – and whether – lots of factors – you've fallen slightly short of consensus numbers these last couple of quarters. I'm sure that's not something you're anxious to do. And while I appreciate the need to wait to provide 2018 guidance, how would you have us think about Invuity going forward? Maybe how are you – obviously, you're not – this is not a company that's going to grow 13%. That's not your aim. That's not the company I would think you are. But are you a 20% to 30% grower for the next several years based on as you – with PhotonBlade, that can – a portfolio with sales more focused and energized.

Do you know what I'm getting at? I was just – can you help us frame it a little bit, so we can – consensus is looking for 30% growth for next year right now. Thanks a lot.

James Mackaness

So, Rick, totally appreciate the question. And as I said, we're going to give guidance on fourth quarter call. I think you understand the themes, you understand the dynamics, you understand our excitement. And really with all of that playing out in the fourth quarter, we really want to make sure we have that well understood before we start projecting into the future.

Philip Sawyer

And I would say, we're well poised at this point as a result of our initiatives and rolling into Q4. But we really want to wait till after that to then give guidance into next year.

Rick Wise

I get it. I had to try. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kayla Brown [ph] with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Phil. Hi, Jim. Thanks so much for taking our questions. So, I know you guys have spent a lot of time building the foundation behind PhotonBlade even prior to the launch. So, can you talk to us a little bit through that just to give us a little bit more color as to how this launch will scale?

And then, I think you mentioned that you had 65 paying accounts when PhotonBlade was first pulled off-market. And understanding we're still tramping here, but where is that metric now today?

Philip Sawyer

So, first of all, with respect to the launch, focused primarily on EP and breast accounts. We have some focus on orthopedics as well, but that's earlier stage. We have more of a focus, I would say, on the EP side, but we have such a presence in breast that we also have a good requisite focus there. But, again, more of a focus on EP.

As we alluded on the call, we had talked about those numbers in the past because we're right in the middle of this quarter, we have not planned on giving the numbers of accounts. But suffice it to say we have already gotten the majority of the accounts, meaning more than 50% of the accounts that we had before our market withdrawal. And we've added numerous new accounts to that already just to give you a general sense.

And with respect to the strategy going forward, PhotonBlade has really been interesting because it allows us a couple things. One is to go deeper in accounts where we already are, which is very helpful from a productivity perspective and utilization per existing current account. But it, also to your question about strategy, allows us to reach out to fairly efficiently new accounts. And some of those are new account that, for instance, might not have been open to us with our core technologies. I would say a dozen different examples of going into accounts where either they weren't open to us or they took, say, 9 to 12 months where we've gotten in within weeks. And so, the importance of that is not only that it gets us in faster, it's that it can get us in and then lead to more of a system sale where they're also interested not only in our core products, but also in numerous occasions now to our PhotonVue, which really starts to turn us increasingly to our system sale approach.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that makes a ton of sense. Thanks, Phil. And then, I guess, for us to be clear, you guys are guiding to $1 million to $2 million for PhotonBlade in the fourth quarter. So, I guess, annualized, and correct me if I missed that or got that incorrect, but I guess annualized, that would be 8-ish million at the high end. Annualized, it would be about $8 million. Is any of that just pent up interest? Or is there a reason that this product – again, annualized, contribute something around $10 million in 2018? Thanks.

James Mackaness

Kayla, it's Jim. So, I would think at this stage it's a little early for us to get into the analyzation to next year. So, just bear with us and let us make sure we do what we want to do for the fourth quarter and I think it'll become a lot more understandable with how it relates to 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Again, had to try. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Richard Newitter with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Richard Newitter

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to start off, the disposable growth rate in the current quarter when you adjust for hurricanes and everything was I think – Jim, I think you said it was adjusted in the 20% range. And then, in the fourth quarter, it sounded like, when you – thank you for parsing out and all the different assumptions in the 4Q guide or the implied 4Q guide. But it sounded like you're talking about mid to high teens excluding any contribution from PhotonBlade. I guess, I'm just wondering, in a seasonally stronger quarter, why would that disposable growth rate slow?

And the second part of the question would just be, you have a really, really big market opportunity to go after with your kind of free PhotonBlade product and the market opportunities for all of those areas. So, I guess, is that just conservatism on your part or is there – the sale force is, obviously, going up to the shiny new object and maybe you're baking in some distraction there. Can you talk about some of those dynamics and how we should think about that? Thanks.

James Mackaness

Sure, Rich. Yes, I think your last comment really sort of is a good segue in. We do believe – there's obviously a lot of opportunity for the original products, if you like. And as you said, the third quarter showed a healthy growth rate with regards to that.

Just anticipating – as you said, in the fourth quarter. anticipating sort of the appeal, the dynamic, the time that the sales force will be putting on Blade just allows us to sort of say we have to just understand how that might have a short-term impact.

I think commentary overall going forward – and again, this gets back to why we view this not so much on a product line, but on a procedure basis is because, ultimately, what we're trying to do is provide the value of illumination into surgical procedures. And to make a case in point, you've heard us talk about, for example, lumpectomy. There was always a believe that adding visualization into lumpectomy would help. The original sort of premise would be that there's an opportunity to illuminate a protraction. Now, that we've got illuminator with precision engine energy, it's really going to be up to the doctor to decide what is the best product for them to be using. So, that's, again, why we're trying to make sure everyone understands that, going forward, we're really going to be using sort of a bolus of single-use devices as we talk about our growth opportunities. But, hopefully, that addresses your question.

Richard Newitter

Yeah. No, it does. And I guess, just as a follow-up there, are there any specific incentive measures you need to take to ensure kind of proper focus across the entire portfolio?

James Mackaness

I would say, specifically, no, although the monitor it very, very closely. So, we're completely aware of the dynamic you're looking at. We do look for it. Andy spends a lot of time with his team really analyzing to make sure that we have the right behavior going on. But, I would say, at this stage, we kind of view it the way the market unfolds, the way the call point unfolds. There isn't really anything we've had to do too dramatically one way or the other.

Richard Newitter

Okay, great. That's helpful. And just going back to Rick's question, I think it would be helpful for all of us to really just directionally make sure that we're all thinking about the world the same way as we move into 2018. And we're not, let's say, looking for concrete guidance. But based on where you see the business today, the new product launches that you have that are really just starting to get going, is there any rational reason to think that growth would not accelerate in 2018 off your 2017 level?

James Mackaness

I think the biggest thing is we're really trying to understand the rate. So, that, again, is just why we really want to make sure we understand – as we just talked about, we sort of said, as you said, looking at your disposable business and its growth rate, we're trying to make sure we temper that with Blade in the fourth quarter. So, we just had to understand how that time of motion plays out. And once we really get a better handle on that, that really allows us to project. But I think, ultimately, to your point, we are very excited about all the opportunities that we have and the catalyst for growth that we have at our disposal.

Richard Newitter

Okay, thank you.

Our next question comes from Charles Haff with Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Charles Haff

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Can you hear me okay?

Philip Sawyer

Yeah.

Charles Haff

So, I was wondering on the PhotonBlade – I know a couple of people have asked this. But I'm not quite clear. The $1 million to $2 million in the fourth quarter, do you think that's coming more from the existing users that you had before, like Kayla asked, the 65 that were there before these mostly new users or how should we think about that $1 million to $2 million in the fourth quarter being broken up between those two?

James Mackaness

Well, it definitely gives us an exciting opportunity to sort of open up new accounts. But we do see it helping there. But probably there is the opportunity of leveraging the existing call points. So, somewhere between 25% being new accounts to 75% being installed would perhaps be a reasonable way to allocate it.

Charles Haff

Okay, that's very helpful. Thanks, Jim. And then, you gave some good granularity on the PhotonBlade call points. I'm wondering on the retractors and the consumables there for retractors with the waveguides, what are you seeing in terms of kind of your rank order in terms of call points. I assume breast is the highest interested and kind of where those are rank order wise.

Philip Sawyer

I would say a balance between breast and EP being primary in terms of focus. And then, we have an assorted array from orthopedics to gynae to some others in a smaller fashion, which are secondary focuses. So, we expect to get the primary leverage from breast and EP and then we fill in various call points once we're in the hospital to optimize time and motion by going to the others.

Charles Haff

And is this just the core retractor products when you see EP, Phil, or are you thinking more including PhotonBlade there?

Philip Sawyer

Well, I would say in the breast area, it's both. On the EP side, it's both, but it's tilted more towards PhotonBlade.

Charles Haff

Okay. And on orthopedics, still the aspiration device?

Philip Sawyer

On orthopedics, it's the aspiration device. It's some of the retractors, like the culver-shaped retractors that are shaped primarily for orthopedics. And then, it's the PhotonBlade which we feel has a nice application for orthopedics.

Charles Haff

Okay, that's great. And then, my last question is, Medtronic launched a product a while ago on the retractor side. And I am just wondering, what you've seen from their sales strategy and if you think it's had any impact on you guys so far.

Philip Sawyer

Well, we haven't – we know that they launched a product. We haven't really seen it in many accounts at all. But I would just say, overall, we are in a competitive field. Our successes have not gone unnoticed. But I think one of the things we've really been heartened about, and that goes from our retractors to our PhotonBlade, is just how much the surgeons appreciate our innovation and our product.

Charles Haff

Okay, great. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Suraj Kalia with Northland Securities. Your line is now open.

Suraj Kalia

Good afternoon, Phil, Jim. Thank you for taking my questions. Can you hear me all right?

Philip Sawyer

Yes, yes. Nice to hear your voice.

Suraj Kalia

So, a lot of questions have been asked. So, let's see if I can ask them with a different flavor. Specifically, on PhotonBlade, you guys are going to go and make a pretty aggressive marketing push moving into Q4 and FY 2018. So, Phil, for PhotonBlade, we can do the numbers. I'm more interested in the fundamental part of it. Are you all doing a push sale here? In other words, hey, Mount Sinai, you're already using the retractors, Waveguide, da-da-da, here's another [indiscernible] that we offer, or is the goal, let's target EP, let's target breast, let's hone in on a certain safety, efficacy angle within a certain segment and let it be a pull-through sale? I'm curious how you all are thinking about it or laying the groundwork specifically for PhotonBlade.

Philip Sawyer

So, it's really been a combination of – I would characterize it as a specialty specific sale combined with also a system sale involving top-down selling as well. And we have a very strong pull from the physicians and various specialties, which has really had the team full up in terms of clinical evals and activity. But we also have an increasing strategic focus from the top because one of the things that I noted in my earlier comments is that one of the benefits of offering multiple platforms and building this dominant position in this sector of surgery is that you can sell much more as a system and you're appealing to the more senior levels of hospitals in a more strategic fashion. And so, I'd say it's a combination of two and each one is important.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. On PhotonVue, Phil, if I remember correctly, the ASPs were – and correct me if I'm wrong – somewhere in $15,000 range. Walk us through how the sales cycle or the sales process for PhotonVue, how you all are thinking about that.

Philip Sawyer

So, we, first of all, are – people are quite familiar with the allure of fluorescence in the market. Two of the concerns that hospitals have had about past fluorescent technologies and systems has been the cost of the systems and the footprint not being streamlined enough. We have a technology that addresses both of those factors. But we have – right now, we're still in trial commercialization while we optimize the balance of what you referred to, Suraj.

And that balance specifically is understanding that we want the capital to be much more affordable to open up a broader market. Should that be, for instance, at the levels you referenced or something higher that's still much lower than the up to 200,000, say, in other systems. But then, in tandem with that, we have a quite innovative pay per patient model that's really at the heart of our PhotonVue approach, which also is being optimized in terms of how much it should be. There are other approaches to the market that have charged something much higher, somewhere in the order of up to $1,100 to $1,600 per surgery.

And those have really turned people to think that was too expensive for your mainstream hospital to use on a broad basis. So, we are experimenting with better ways of serving the customer. That is the balance of these two factors, the pay per patient and the capital to really optimize the equation for them.

With respect to how long it takes in terms of clinical evals, we also are involved in getting an optimal sense of that because one of the points we have as a company now is that we are really fortunate to have these new platforms, as well as our core products that are very enticing in terms of future growth. We can grow to be a very substantial company just based on what we have.

We are not alluring product constrained. Right now, we are really only time and motion constrained. So, it's very – given the opportunity in our current product set. So, part of our trial commercialization as well is trying to understand what is the best balance in terms of time and motion to maximize the PhotonVue sales and how does that stack up in terms of the daily time and motion of our sales force versus what we know is quite a steep trajectory on PhotonBlade and optimizing the balance of the focus.

Suraj Kalia

Got it. And, Jim, forgive me if you've mentioned this. I'm just toggling in between calls. Did you mention the number of procedures in the quarter and the split, EP, breasts, ortho and others?

James Mackaness

We didn't. We didn't. So, I can tell you what it is for procedure volumes for this quarter. We had 31,000. And we've normally given sort of trajectory, if you like, directional thing on how it splits out. I would still say that beast dominates. That's been in the 40% to 45%. Then, spinal ortho typically is somewhere around 30% of our business. Gyn, as we mentioned in the past, has sort of been a growing component. And then, I would suggest, EP now has become sort of the fastest accelerating category, but probably still single digits in its percentage as a breakdown.

Suraj Kalia

Did you say 31,000 or 310,000?

James Mackaness

Are you talking about the cumulative or in the quarter?

Suraj Kalia

Cumulative procedures in the quarter.

James Mackaness

331,000 cumulative is the number.

Suraj Kalia

Yes, all right.

James Mackaness

Which means 31,000 in the quarter, if that helps.

Suraj Kalia

Right. Gentlemen, thank you for taking my questions.

James Mackaness

Thank you.

Philip Sawyer

Thank you, Suraj.

Our next question comes from Brooks O'Neill with Lake Street Capital. Your line is now open.

John Godin

Hey, guys. This is John on for Brooks. Thanks for taking questions. Just briefly, I was hoping you could touch on kind of your Hidden Scar program expanding out from breast and specifically on the gyn program and how things are going there. Thank you.

Philip Sawyer

So, we have expanded as we said in the past in Hidden Scar both into plastics and gynecology with hidden scar for hysterectomy. And so far, I would say – we talked on our about how we really have reached a tipping point with respect to how much momentum we have on the breast side. I'd say the gyn efforts are still – I'd say there's a lot of interest and we've had very positive discussions and surgeons and centers gravitating toward being certified for hidden scar hysterectomy. But it's definitely earlier in the effort than, for instance, breast. But it's still something that we are quite optimistic about going forward.

And also, one of the things in particular that interests us about it is that there's an important tie-in with respect to gynecology and breast from the larger perspective of women's health. And I alluded earlier to our top-down efforts in response to one of the analyst questions. And so, with respect to top-down efforts, in terms of selling to hospitals, this amalgam of various women's health specialties from breast care to gynecology, there's a real synergy in the various programs as well as product when it's all rolled up in an amalgam and you're speaking to the higher-ups in hospitals.

John Godin

All right. That's helpful. Thank you, guys.

Philip Sawyer

Yes.

That concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the call back over to Philip Sawyer for closing remarks.

Philip Sawyer

Thank you all very much for participating. And we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

