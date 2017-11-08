Arc Logistics Partners' (ARCX) CEO Vince Cubbage on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arc Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ARCX)

Steven Schnitzer

Thank you, Sabrina, and welcome everyone. After the market closed today, Arc Logistic Partners released earnings for the third quarter of 2017. This afternoon, we will be discussing these results and we’ll open the call to questions after our remarks.

Before I turn the call over to Vince, I would like to remind you that we may make statements during today's call that our current views or expectations concerning the future performance of Arc Logistics that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. No assurance can be given, however, that these events will occur. Many factors could cause results to differ from management's expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

In addition, such results are subject to risk factors including, but not limited to, those described in our annual report filed on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Please note that we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made during our call. In addition, the information we discuss on today's call is only current as of today, November 7th, and any time sensitive information discussed may not be current or accurate as of future date.

Finally, during our call today, we will be discussing Arc Logistics' adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the press release that we issued today, which has been furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and posted on Arc Logistics' Web site.

I would like to now turn the call over to Vince Cubbage, our Chief Executive Officer. Vince?

Vince Cubbage

Thanks, Steven, and good afternoon everyone. Thank you all for joining us to discuss Arc Logistics Partners third quarter 2017 results. Joining me this afternoon, as usual are, Bradley Oswald, our Chief Financial Officer and John Blanchard, Arc Terminal's President.

Arc Logistics Partners’ third quarter results were in line with our expectations. Throughput volumes were up, averaging approximately 181,000 barrels per day, a year-over-year increase of 6%. Third quarter revenue of $27.3 million was just above and adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million was just below our 2016 third quarter results. The Partnerships’ percentage of take or pay revenue was 81% during the third quarter compared to 84% during the same period in 2016. And our third quarter 2017 revenue from investment grade counterparties or those with investment grade parents was consistent with our full year 2016 metrics.

As we discussed in the second quarter, our light refined products terminals were well positioned to take advantage of the summer driving demand for transportation fuels in the markets we serve. In particular, we saw meaningful volume in revenue growth from new and existing customers at our Pennsylvania terminals, and experienced notable growth in gasoline and distillate activity from customers at our Midwest terminals. Our Gulf Coast terminals continued to deliver stable results despite the lower commodity price environment that is affecting our customers. As we discussed on last quarter's call, we continued to inspect and place back into service several tanks under contracts with customers, resulting in increased storage revenue and throughput activity from those tanks.

Additionally, our assets that principally handle crude oil continue to support customers under long-term take or pay contracts and experienced relatively stable throughout volumes. Our primary customer at the Joliet terminal continued to deliver volumes slightly above its minimum volume commitment during the third quarter of 2017. As I mentioned on prior calls, we are continuing to meet with this customer regarding their current and future throughput needs at the facility. And although, Axon did not exercise its August 107 option to automatically extend the current terms of our contract beyond May of '18, they have expressed interest in utilizing the terminal for the foreseeable future as it continues to be an attractive alternative to bring refinery feedstock barrels into this market.

On the growth front, we are continuing to make significant progress on the development opportunities that includes building new tankage and adding incremental throughput capabilities at several of our terminals. During the third quarter, we executed another multi-year agreement with a new customer for Joliet terminal. This project includes the construction of new tanks and associated marine infrastructure that enables the customer to access our terminals by way of the dispense river, and is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2018.

We are excited about these new opportunities and the execution of our long-term strategy to develop Joliet into a more time model transportation hub. We believe once these new capital investments are completed, we will see additional commercial opportunities arise.

Turning to our 10.3% interest in Gulf LNG re-gasification terminal in Pascagoula, Mississippi. We continue to receive our proportional cash distributions from the entity, while the pending arbitration dispute is being resolved. While we remain very limited in what we can say about this dispute due to contract constraints, we can confirm that the defense of this arbitration is being handled by our partner and the operator at the facility and we continue to view the demands made by the customer to be without merit.

We have been told to expect that the arbitration panel will issue its decision before the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. And if that arbitration panel has not issued its decision on or about December 4th of 2017, we’ve been advised the panel is then expected to update the parties to the arbitration of the date that the panel expects to issue its subsidiary.

Finally, as you all know, Arc Logistics and its sponsor have entered into a merger and purchase agreement to sell the Partnership, including the general partner to Zenith Energy, which is a company that is backed by Warburg Pincus. A few quick points here. The Boards of both Arc and Arc’s sponsor approved the transaction and we signed the definitive agreements on August 29th, following approval of the transaction by our conflicts committee and its recommendation that the Arc Board approve the transaction.

We scheduled our special meeting for our unit holders to consider and vote on the transaction from Monday December 18, 2017. Our definitive proxy statement was mailed on October 30th to unit holders of record as of October 20th. And if you have not yet received in the mail, you should expect to receive it soon.

If you need additional materials or information, please contact MacKenzie Partners. Their information can be found in the first several pages of our proxy statement, which is available on the Arc and SEC Web sites.

Assuming our unit holders vote to approve the transaction and all other conditions present have been satisfied, we expect the transaction to close on or about Thursday December 21st. We refer you to our definitive proxy, which is on file with the SEC for a description of the transaction and answers to your questions you may have regarding the transaction; the conditions to closing; the events that led up to the Zenith transaction; and the procedures for voting your units.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Bradley Oswald, our CFO. Brad?

Bradley Oswald

Thanks,Vince and good afternoon everyone. This afternoon, we reported financial results for the third ended September 30, 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA was $14.7 million for the third quarter as compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2016, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3%. The reduction in our adjusted EBITDA from the prior period is a result of the following. Increased revenue of approximately $600,000, offset by increased operating expenses of approximately $800,000.

As we discussed in the first and second quarter conference calls, we made the strategic decision to transition storage capacity, which have been previously contracted under short-term commercial arrangements to long-term customer contracts. This decision resulted in shelf capacity being taken out of service and upgraded in preparation for the execution of new commercial agreements.

At the end of the third quarter, all of that chose these storage tanks and were being replaced by long-term customer contracts have been placed into service, which resulted in a reduction in minimum take or pay revenue of less $100,000, and approximately $1.5 million for the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2017. As of today’s conference call, we have placed all tanks into service -- all of the two transition tanks into service.

Lastly, we amended certain customer agreements to incentivize customer throughput, resulting in increased storage and handling revenue. In particular, during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, we experienced an increase in our gasoline and distillate throughput of approximately 1,300 barrels a day and 6,700 barrels a day respectively. Continued growth is due to increased diesel activity, cross-selling the Partnership's terminaling network to existing customers and amending customer agreements to include incentive rate structures to drive throughput activity, including those customers whose contractual minimums were reduced.

On average, these commercial changes resulted in 5% year-over-year growth on some of our larger gasoline and distillate throughput customers. Our $800,000 increase in recurring cash expenses is related to expenses attributable to increased throughput activity, including additive contract labor, repair and maintenance utility and supply expenses. Extensive attributable increase these property revaluations at our Joliet and Pony terminals and through the expenses attributable to increased professional fees. These expenses were offset by a reduction in our annual insurance premiums.

Our distributable cash flow was $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $10 million for the same period last year, which represents 2% year-over-year increase. On October 26, 2017, we declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.44 per common unit or $1.76 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 15th to unit holders of record on November 8, 2017. The year-over-year increase in distributable cash flow for the quarter is the result of reduced maintenance capital expenditures, which is offset by increased interest expense and lower adjusted EBITDA contribution.

For the third quarter of 2017, we generated net income of $1.2 million, which represents $4.6 million increase from the third quarter 2016. In addition to these items, which resulted in a decrease of adjusted EBITDA; net income was further impacted by an increase in depreciation expense as a result of our improvements at our terminals; -cash charges associated with the revaluation of the contingent consideration owed to the seller in connection with the Partnership's acquisition of the Joliet terminal; three, an increase in interest expense as a result of debt borrowed in connection with our 2015-2016 acquisitions and recently announced organic growth projects; and four, a non-cash loss of about $1.5 million on the sale of select assets at our Joliet terminal. The sale of these assets were done in support construction activities for the two recently executed long-term contract at the Joliet terminal.

During the third quarter, the Partnership spent approximately $1.4 million on maintenance capital expenditures and spent an additional $5 million on growth capital expenditures. The Partnership continues to execute on its objectives for 2017 and is seeing the benefits of its diversified terminal platform when it makes strategic decisions to optimize it's assets for stability and growth.

I will now turn the call over to John Blanchard for a business and market update. John?

John Blanchard

Thank you, Brad. Good afternoon, everyone. The third quarter 2017 was a strong quarter for Arc Logistics as we continued to show stable cash flows and an increase in throughput volumes. Total throughput increased to approximately 181.400 barrels per day, up from approximately 171.200 barrels per day during the third quarter of 2016 and 174.400 barrels per day from second quarter 2017.

We continue to integrate the Pennsylvania terminals into the Arc platform. In the third quarter, we completed a tank project to expand our in service storage capabilities by 54,000 barrels, upgraded one of our truck racks to reduce loading times and realigned tankage to better reflect product storage with daily throughput volumes. Throughput continues to increase in these assets as customers expand their business within this network of terminals. Our focus for the reminder of the year will be to place additional tanks into service and continue focus on adding blending capabilities. We continued to concentrate a lot of efforts towards tank upgrades in our heavy product terminals for contracts that we executed over the past few quarters.

As discussed last quarter, these contracts include and require upgrades to our marine, truck and rail infrastructure in our Mobile, Blakeley and Chickasaw terminals. During the third quarter, we cleaned, inspected and repaired and in many cases, upgraded and placed into service approximately 190,000 barrels of storage. We also cleaned and inspected approximately 200,000 barrels of storage in the third quarter. We anticipate these tanks being available for new business in the fourth quarter of 2017 once the required upgrades and/or repairs are completed.

As Vince indicated, we executed a new contract for a VGL customer in our Joliet terminal that will include an investment of just over $15 million in new infrastructure, 40% of which will be funded by our JV partner. This is in addition to the asphalt customer contract for 160,000 barrels of new storage in Joliet that we announced on last quarter's call. This new VGL project will include the construction of two new 150,000 barrels VGL tanks, new rail infrastructure, as well as marine infrastructure, making the Joliet facility marine capable. As we have indicated in the past, we feel that the addition of marine infrastructure will expand the opportunities for the Joliet terminals to new customers and new products.

We look forward to new business development opportunities that could result from our future marine capabilities. Management will place a heavy focus on getting this project completed and having this contract generate revenue for Arc by Q1 2018. Arc continues to work on other opportunities in Joliet, as well as other terminals in our network and hopes to begin executing on these opportunities in the next few quarters.

Lastly and always in 2017, we’ll continue to explore opportunities and optimize our assets, diversify our customer base and expand our portfolio into new markets.

With that, we are open to answering any questions. Operator?

Tristan Richardson

Vince, Brad, John, just want to say assuming we do have a close, we've really appreciate your communication transparency. With all of us over the past four years, it's been a pleasure, if there is a close ARCX, will be missed. My only question for you guys this afternoon is just more of a clarifying question. As it relates to the related transactions, really the only piece that is tied to the acquisition of ARCX is one piece of the Gulf LNG stake. Is that correct? I mean, the favorable outcomes component. Is that independent of the ARCX GP and LP transaction?

John Blanchard

Tristan, I'll give that a shot. I think, I would answer any question relating to the transaction of the caveat that it's all fully described in the proxy. And there is tremendous amount of detail. And to others listening, I would always want people to know that that's the source for definitive information. As it relates to your question, from the public partnerships’ point of view, there is no conditionality to the arbitration outcome. The only conditionality is to a portion that's owned by the sponsor.

And so Zenith has agreed and committed to closing the transaction regardless of the outcome positive or negative, as it relates to the Partnership. But in negotiations life the sponsor agreed to have a portion of the interest tied to conditionality. But from the public's point of view that's a part of the transaction that's related to the sponsor and doesn’t affect the public.

Mike Gyure

Can you guys talk a little bit, I guess, on the throughput growth year-over-year, I guess primarily in the asphalts and then the distillates. Can you talk about what’s going on with pricing? It would seem just by the math with the volumes being up and the revenue being relatively flat that the pricing down there. Can you talk a little bit I guess about the trends and may be the different products there?

John Blanchard

This is John. So, there is a couple of things going on. The trend in asphalts and distillates is a broad group. We have a few asphalt customers and one of them is more of a marketing customer and then we have a couple that are more bulk deliverers of asphalt. And we move from, as Brad indicated, a short-term asphalt customer to a long-term more strategic asphalt customer. And as you get from -- as you go from a more strategic asphalt customer, you generally tend to see volumes increase. We also have our marketing customer has been aggressively pursuing market share last couple of quarters. I don’t think it’s an indication of price reduction, it’s more of just the attitude that that customer is taking towards marketing and grabbing market share.

Bradley Oswald

And Mike just is follow up to what John said, the fundamental differences are first of all asphalt industrial parts customers are bulk of, what I’ll say, their customer revenue is generated through tank storage leases. So what I think about it is that their volumes out there just increasing. They are utilizing our assets more, but there is not -- the incremental revenue driven from that is largely very flat. The year-over-year increase in the access put and handling fees is going to be really your direct result of your distillate and gasoline growth on a barrel per day basis. And that’s, as you’re witnessing the 6,700 barrels a day from quarter-over-quarter and 1,300 barrels a day quarter-over-quarter. And that’s by the nature that they are more per barrel for fee tax relationships.

Mike Gyure

And then I guess a follow up, I think I don’t remember who mentioned this, the storage capacity of another 54,000 barrels coming on in the fourth quarter. Can you talk about I guess the potential growth there for next year and where that additional capacity is coming from?

John Blanchard

Yes, that was driven in Pennsylvania. So we bought that group of assets last year. And as we’ve continued to expand our business in those markets, we’ve been able to focus on putting tanks that have historically been out of service in those assets back into service. So that 54,000 barrel tank was in the Pennsylvania market. And what that really allows customers to do is deliver larger batches and pipeline comes -- they come in every 10 days. So it allows really those customers to deliver batches large enough to survive that 10 day cycle. So the impact, from a throughput perspective, I think is going to be fairly high to the extent that customers can now bring in enough volume to survive from cycle-to-cycle.

Vince Cubbage

Well great. Thank you everyone for your attention this afternoon and dialing in to listen to our quarterly call. We appreciate your support and we look forward to speaking with your again in the future.

