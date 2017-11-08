Web.com's (WEB) CEO David Brown on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEB)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Ira Berger - VP, IR

David Brown - Chairman, CEO and President

Kevin Carney - CFO and EVP

Analysts

Sam Kemp - Piper Jaffray Companies

Deepak Mathivanan - Barclays

Matt Diamond - Deutsche Bank AG

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities

Nicholas Jones - Citi

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial Inc

Operator

Good day, and welcome to this Web.com Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ira Berger, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ira Berger

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Web.com's third quarter 2017 financial results. With me on the call today are David Brown, Chairman and CEO; and Kevin Carney, Chief Financial Officer.

After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session. In the Investor Relations section of our website, we have provided our financial summary slide presentation, which is intended to follow our prepared remarks and provides a reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Please note that our remarks today contain forward-looking statements. The words expect, believes, will, going, begin, see, plan, continue, guidance, outlook, project, intend, estimate, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based solely on our current expectations and there are risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results and the timing of such results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our filings with the SEC and the risk factors contained therein, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2016 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 for more information on these risks and uncertainties and our limitations that apply to our forward-looking statements. Web.com expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements made herein.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, David Brown. David?

David Brown

Thank you, Ira and thank all for joining us on the call. In our prepared remarks, I'll start with an overview of the quarter, recent business highlights, and an update on our progress towards achieving our objectives for 2017, followed by a recap of our financial and operating performance. Kevin will finish with a detailed financial review and update to our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year.

Starting with our business highlights, we continued to execute well in the third quarter with revenue near the high end of and profitability exceeding our guidance. Our focus in 2017 has been on delivering against our objectives and setting up the company to drive topline growth.

I'm pleased to report that we are on track and have made good progress throughout the business. We're confident that the plan we're implementing can drive improved revenue growth, profitability, and free cash flow generation over time. I also have several exciting things to tell you about.

First, a few days ago, we announced the acquisition of Acquisio, a leading software provider of online advertising management. Acquisio has world-class technology that utilizes machine learning to run very efficient and automated online marketing campaigns. They also have a highly skilled team of data scientists with expertise in artificial intelligence and a passion for helping small businesses.

Strategically, this is an investment in both technology and the team at Acquisio that will help cement Web.com's leadership position in efficiently delivering value-added solutions to the small business market.

Specifically, we see the following benefits from this acquisition. First, leveraging Acquisio's AI and machine learning expertise will enable us to improve the efficiency and scalability of our online marketing offerings, allowing us to reach a broader audience and businesses, including those with smaller budgets.

Second, we are adding a team with the technical skills that are needed to further our strategy of enabling small businesses to engage and interact with customers online. And third, combining Acquisio's technology with Web.com's consultative approach further differentiates our competitive advantage in the market.

Moving to other areas, during our last earnings call, we discussed that we were beginning to test an advertising campaign to promote Lead Stream and enhance the Web.com brand. This is part of a larger branding initiative and I'm happy to report that we saw encouraging results with significant increases in brand awareness and consideration in our test markets.

We also gained insights into our media planning and market selection, which will help us further optimize the sales funnel. We've already put these learnings to use in our new upcoming advertising test, a national online campaign focused on our Do It For Me websites and value-added services.

Also, on November 2nd, we fully launched our new company website, which significantly modernizes and enhances the customer experience. The new website and marketing campaigns are designed to support and further our strategy. They also reflect the progress we've made in proving the fundamentals of the business and our confidence to begin investing incremental resources to grow the business.

Finally, during the quarter, we utilized our strong balance sheet and cash flow to repurchase 3 million shares from our largest shareholder for $74.4 million. With this transaction, we purchased approximately 6% of our shares, which will benefit current and future shareholders going forward.

This is a great example of how we're able to deploy capital in ways that generate meaningful value for our shareholders. We remain committed to our balanced approach between deleveraging, share repurchases, and acquisitions in our capital allocation decisions.

Now, I'd like to take a few minutes to update you on our success towards achieving our four major objectives for 2017, which are; one, stabilize and optimize our retail business; two, complete the integration of Yodle; three, invest in and grow the areas of our business with attractive returns; and four, implement our international expansion.

We had another solid quarter in retail, which was modestly ahead of our expectations. We're seeing positive results across multiple areas of this customer grouping. From a growth standpoint, we're continuing to see momentum in our security and e-mail products.

The ongoing pervasiveness of security breaches, most recently with Equifax, reinforces for small business that is an area they must address and invest in to have a successful online presence. Our combination of easy-of-use products and a consultative selling approach positions us well to benefit from this market trend.

We're also seeing slightly better than expected performance in our hosting and DIY products. This is due to both a more mature base of core customers and successfully targeting customers that are most receptive to our market approach and solutions. The result is a slower decline than we anticipated in these product areas.

On the domain side of retail, the aftermarket, which can be lumpy, was strong this quarter. In Premium Services, the integration of Yodle is behind us and our efforts are on allocating resources towards several higher ARPU and high return value-added services anchored by Lead Stream and our suite of vertical market solutions.

We saw several positive developments during the quarter, including increased sales activity in Lead Stream and our vertical offerings. We continue to test and optimize the best way to deploy our salesforce and move deals through our pipeline.

The other area we remain laser-focused on is retention. As we laid out at our Analyst Day last December, there remains significant potential to increase the retention rate of Yodle's legacy offerings to be more in line with Web.com's historical level.

Improving retention has been an area of strength across the Web.com product portfolio the past several years and we are confident we can drive further improvements in Lead Stream and across our Premium Services portfolio.

As it relates to our growth initiatives, the vertical market strategy continues to gain traction. This remains a highly fragmented and large market opportunity that is at the sweet spot of Web.com's value proposition of combining small business expertise with high quality value-added technology solutions purpose built for the needs of specific industries.

TORCHx, our real estate solution, is experiencing solid demand across an increasing number of markets. As we discussed last quarter, we've moved some sales resources to TORCHx and we are encouraged by the results we're seeing from that investment. We're still in the process of ramping our sales efforts with TORCHx and we anticipate improvements in conversion and retention in this product going forward.

Also during the quarter, we were excited to announce a strategic relationship with RE/MAX, one of the largest real estate brokerage franchisors, which makes TORCHx an approved supplier to its more than 110,000 agents.

In addition, we have entered into an alliance with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to become a preferred supplier to its nearly 44,000 brokers and agents. These agreements are powerful validation of the value TORCHx can deliver to real estate professionals through an end-to-end solution that helps agents build an engaging online presence, develop high quality leads, and converting those leads into lasting customer relationships.

Our Lighthouse 360 demo product had another strong quarter. In particular, we saw high customer interest in the new Fill-in enhancement we announced last quarter, which helps dental practices on average save up to $30,000 annually by filling last minute appointment cancellations.

This is a great example of how Web.com is increasingly going deeper into our existing verticals and becoming operationally embedded in the day-to-day operations of customers, which increases the value customers get from their investment with us and will lead to higher retention over time.

Moving on to Web Brand Networks, which turned in solid performance of this quarter and once again grew in the mid-teens. We're very excited about the success we're having with our land and expand strategy in this channel.

During the quarter, we signed several new enterprises to the WBN Network while also launching additional locations from existing enterprises onto the network. We believe WBN is well positioned to be one of our key long-term growth drivers of the business.

Finally, on the international front, both Scoot and DonWeb are performing well. In Latin America, our newest market, we're finding customers are receptive to our suite of various Do It For Me solutions.

Overall, we're pleased with our results to-date in 2017 and our ability to deliver on the strategic priorities we laid out for investors at the beginning of the year. We've demonstrated that our strategy of focusing on higher ARPU, differentiated value-added solutions can be successful and sets us up to achieve our long-term financial objectives.

We have more to do to optimize our sales efficiency and retention efforts, but based on the results we've seen today, we're confident that our incremental investments in these areas will continue to generate attractive returns and cash flow. We'll continue to be prudent in how we deploy resources as well as deliberate and thoughtful in our investments to ensure a high probability of success.

Turning to our financial summary results for the third quarter, we generated non-GAAP revenue of $189.8 million, which was at the high end of our guidance range of $187 million to $190 million.

From a profitability perspective, we delivered another strong earnings quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.8 million or a 26% adjusted EBITDA margin, which surpassed our guidance of $46.5 million to $48.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

We're pleased with our profitability performance and believe it demonstrates the inherent scalability of our business model as we saw the additional revenue flow through to adjusted EBITDA.

Finally, free cash flow in the quarter was $27.6 million. Kevin will walk through some of the working capital changes that impacted year-over-year free cash flow, which will reverse themselves in the fourth quarter.

Net new subscribers declined by approximately 30,000 in the third quarter and we ended the quarter with approximately 3.5 million customers. Approximately 6,000 of the subscriber decline in the quarter is due to a true-up of final subscriber accounts related to the DonWeb acquisition back in the first quarter of this year.

The decline in subscribers is in line with our outlook as we target fewer, but higher ARPU customers. For the second quarter in a row, ARPU has increased with a $0.32 increase in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Our trailing 12-month retention rate was 84.4%. This was consistent with the second quarter and modestly better than our expectations for a slight decline. As discussed earlier, we believe there is additional room for gains in retention across our portfolio and we remain very focused on this opportunity.

It is important to keep in mind that even as we work to improve retention with our higher ARPU customers, our overall retention rate may decline slightly due to the increased mix shift in our overall business towards value-added services subscribers who inherently have a higher churn rate than low cost domain customers.

In summary, Web.com delivered solid second quarter results that built upon the attraction we've made throughout the year against our strategic objectives for 2017. So far, we've accomplished what we set out to do in 2017 and are actively planning on how to build upon that success in 2018 and beyond.

We remain focused on our long-term goal of delivering mid to high single-digit revenue growth and high single to low double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth, which will position us to deploy the resulting cash flow in various ways that drive long-term value for our shareholders.

With that, Kevin will provide more detail behind the numbers. Kevin?

Kevin Carney

Thank you, David. Let me begin with a review of our financial results for the third quarter, and then I'll finish with our updated guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2017.

Beginning with the third quarter P&L, non-GAAP revenue was $189.8 million, which excludes the $1.2 million impact of the purchase accounting fair value adjustment to deferred revenue in the quarter.

Now, turning to a more detailed discussion around revenue. Our third quarter results were at the high end of our forecast and as expected, revenue grew sequentially from the second quarter.

Web Brand Networks was up 15% year-over-year. Our growth in the quarter came from the balanced mix of adding new enterprises and new locations from existing customers, which speaks to the strength of our offering.

The Centermark platform is being utilized by franchisors and franchisees to run their business and get the most out of their marketing spend. We expect year-over-year growth in WBN, but we do want to point out that growth rates can vary from quarter-to-quarter due to the seasonality of PPC campaigns and the timing of new franchisor wins and losses.

In Premium Services, as anticipated, we saw modest sequential revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. Leads by Web and our vertical market solutions are where we are investing our sales resources and driving growth. There's good momentum around these products, but it's partially offset by churn in the legacy Yodle products where we are no longer allocating sales resources.

Also, Premium Services revenue performance would have been slightly better if you take into account the impact that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had on this business. This was a function of commerce in Houston and Florida slowing down significantly for several weeks in the quarter. As we look to the fourth quarter and beyond, we expect to continue to realize modest sequential growth in this area.

Overall, retail was up slightly sequentially, which was modestly ahead of our expectations. Our beat to forecast was across many parts of the business, including domains, DIY, and value-added services.

As David pointed out, security and e-mail continue to be strong performers and we had good results in aftermarket domains. We are anticipating some sequential decline in retail in the fourth quarter, which remains in line with our full year view of a modest decline.

ARPU in the third quarter was $18.04, which as anticipated was up $0.32 from last quarter and down $0.43 from the same time last year. The sequential increase in ARPU was partly driven by the sequential growth in WBN and Premium Services, both high ARPU areas.

As we've said previously, we expect our emphasis on value-added services to result in lower gross subscriber additions but improving ARPU over time. As revenue increases through the year, we would expect ARPU to follow. The midpoint of our guidance implies continued ARPU growth in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

We ended the quarter with approximately 3.5 million subscribers, which was a decrease of approximately 30,000 from the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the DonWeb subscriber adjustment, the decrease would have been about 24,000 customers.

Our strategy of allocating sales and marketing spend towards our value-added digital marketing solutions and away from our lower priced, higher volume domain and DIY products will likely result in subscriber declines for the next few quarters. For the fourth quarter, we are projecting subscribers to decline in the low to mid-tens of thousands range.

Turning to profitability, our third quarter non-GAAP income from operations was $43.5 million, representing a 23% non-GAAP operating margin.

Moving on, our adjusted EBITDA was $48.8 million for the third quarter, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, reflecting cost synergies from Yodle, disciplined spending and operating leverage.

Next, our GAAP results for the third quarter. Revenue was $188.6 million; cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, was $59.4 million; income from operations was $23.6 million; net income was $8.3 million; and net income per diluted share was $0.16.

In terms of cash flow, we generated $33.9 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter compared to $44.5 million in the same period a year ago. On a year-over-year basis, cash flow was down primarily due to timing-related changes in working capital around accounts receivable and payables, which we expect to return in the fourth quarter. The changes in deferred revenue are partly a function of our mix shift towards value-added service products where most subscription are billed on a monthly basis.

Capital expenditures in the quarter were $6.2 million, which led to $27.6 million of free cash flow. This compares to $35.1 million in the same period a year ago in which there were capital expenditures of $9.4 million.

Moving to the balance sheet, unrestricted cash and investments were $7.7 million at the end of the third quarter, which compared to $33.4 million at the end of the second quarter. Our goals with respect to capital deployment are to be balanced, flexible, and opportunistic and to create long-term shareholder value.

We ended the quarter with a total debt balance of $680.5 million. On the balance sheet, you will see we're showing $31 million of debt as current. This represents the difference between the convertible debt balance and our undrawn revolver capacity.

Given an unused revolver balance of $226 million at the end of the quarter and the free cash flow we generate, there remains more than sufficient liquidity to address the convert when it comes due in August of 2018.

This remains one of several viable avenues to deal with this upcoming maturity, but we are looking at many options to manage our balance sheet with low cost and flexible sources of capital. We paid less than $10 million cash consideration for Acquisio, which was funded with cash on hand. There was no equity consideration other than for employees.

Also, due in part to the additional revolver borrowings from last quarter, we will see a 50 basis point step-up in our interest rate this quarter. As we pay down the revolver and reduce our leverage ratio, we would expect to see the interest margin come down again. In keeping with this, later this week, we intend to pay down $12 million of our revolver balance.

We remain very comfortable with our current leverage levels given the amount of free cash flow we generate and our intention to use that free cash flow to delever over time. In addition, we still have $34 million of availability in the stock repurchase program through December 31st, 2018.

With that, let me turn to our guidance. We're narrowing our full year revenue range and raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance. We are now expecting non-GAAP revenue for the year to be between $753.2 million to $756.2 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $192.2 million and $194.2 million.

Our free cash flow guidance of $133 million to $140 million remains unchanged, but we do expect to likely be at the lower end of the range due to higher cash interest expense and taxes combined with working capital timing.

Looking at the fourth quarter of 2017, we're targeting non-GAAP revenue in the range of $188.5 million to $191.5 million, which assumes professional services revenue will be in line with the Q3 2017 levels and adjusted EBITDA of $48 million to $50 million.

As David discussed, we're very excited about the acquisition and our main focus is on the technology and the team at Acquisio. Commercially, Acquisio is in early-stage company, so we are still working through the revenue possibilities as we go through our 2018 planning process.

In terms of our fourth quarter guidance, we have assumed some revenue contribution, but not a significant amount at this time. Acquisio will be -- Acquisio revenues will be reflected in WBN revenue. Without Acquisio, our guidance would be flattish compared to the third quarter, up or down slightly.

Retail has performed slightly above our expectations year-to-date, but for guidance purposes, we're assuming a decline sequentially in the fourth quarter. And seasonally, WBN traditionally has lower PPC spend in the fourth quarter. In Premium Services, we are anticipating modest and improving sequential growth.

As we have discussed in prior calls, we're no longer reporting or guiding to non-GAAP net income or earnings per share. Many of the components of this discontinued metric are available within our press release and are being provided as supplemental information.

We no longer provide a cash tax number, which was our estimate of cash taxes due for a specific period. As a proxy for this number, you can look at the cash taxes actually paid, which is supplemental to our GAAP cash flow statement.

Please keep in mind that there are almost always timing differences between estimates of cash taxes due and when the tax is actually paid. For the third quarter, we paid $1.6 million in cash taxes and had $8.6 million of GAAP interest, which included $4.1 million of non-cash amortization.

Also we had 51 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding, which was lower than we forecasted due to the stock repurchase in the third quarter, but partially offset by a higher share price during the quarter. To help investors, I will provide some color on some of these components for the remainder of 2017.

Taking into account our quarter ending debt balance and interest rates, we would anticipate GAAP interest to run approximately $8.9 million in the fourth quarter, which includes noncash amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs of about $3.8 million.

Depreciation expense is about $5.5 million in the quarter. In the fourth quarter, cash taxes paid that shows up on our cash flow statement is projected to be approximately $1.5 million. For the full year, we now expect this to be about $4.7 million.

Finally, we estimate we will have 49.3 million diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter and 50.8 million diluted shares outstanding for the full year assuming no additional repurchases.

In summary, we had a strong quarter, are making progress on all of our key initiatives, and remain excited about our prospects in the coming quarters.

With that, I would now like to take questions. Operator, if you could please begin the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes sir. Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

We first go to Sam Kemp with Piper Jaffray.

Sam Kemp

Good. Thanks for taking the question guys. I'm going to be greedy and go for three. First, retail revenue, you called it out as being strong. It looks like it increased its contribution to overall revenue growth on a sequential basis. Can you just talk about what you expect, say, your 2018 revenue composition to be in terms of retail contribution?

And then number two, on TORCHx. Can you just talk about what is the bigger opportunity here? Is the bigger opportunity to go after brands like Berkshire and RE/MAX? Or is the bigger opportunity to go after kind of local agent level?

And then the last question, can you just give us some early thoughts on 2018 from a topline and EBITDA perspective? Thanks.

Kevin Carney

Well, this is Kevin. Let me start with your first and maybe your last and I'll let David jump in in the middle. But I think, first off, as we commented in the prepared remarks, we are in the midst of our 2018 planning. So, I think it's premature at this time to provide any early thoughts or color commentary on that.

But in terms of your question around retail, I would just say that as we said overall, we've guided this year, 2017, we expect a slight decline overall in the business given our de-emphasis from the sales and marketing perspective on that area.

Having said that, we performed well this year. We've seen particular strength in the areas we've highlighted in security and e-mail and hosting, and we're hopeful that those will continue to be drivers moving forward.

David Brown

And Sam to your question regarding TORCHx, we think both avenues of acquiring realtor customers are valid. We're going directly to individual real estate agents and brokers throughout the country. But it adds a strong amount of credibility to have the endorsement of the franchisors or parent companies. And so getting RE/MAX and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices group to endorse us to their membership is going to be -- we think can help us with our sales into those areas.

Operator

And we'll move on to our next caller, Deepak Mathivanan with Barclays.

Deepak Mathivanan

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Two questions from my side. So, first, can you give us some color on how big Yodle's legacy business is at this stage? And can you -- in that context, can you talk about what you're recently seeing in terms of retention trends on some of the vertical offerings? Has it gotten better over the last couple of quarters given the product enhancements?

And then second, kind of like a profit margin question. EBITDA margin, at least, on the midpoint of the guidance, implies like a little bit of an expansion. And obviously, some of the products that you guys are trying to push growth in was a little bit of investment on the sales side. So, if you look at 2018, do you guys feel comparable that there is more room for kind of margin expansion given the different growth profiles for the products? Thanks a lot.

Kevin Carney

Okay. So, let me see if I got all the questions there. So, I think -- the first one, I think in terms of the legacy Yodle revenue contributions, I have to say I don't have the numbers -- specific numbers there handy. But I can tell you that, as we've said, I mean, that we are not continuing to sell those products. So, all we've seen is churn. And as we've said in the past, the churn relative to the product we are focused on today is higher. So, that should tell you that that area is -- it has been and continues to decline.

And then in terms of just overall progress on retention, I think as we called out in the script, a lot of our efforts certainly have been focused on the sales integration and redeploying the sales resource across the products where we see a better return opportunity.

But as David commented, we still see a lot of opportunity to continue to drive improving retention even among those product offerings. So, that's some upside that we continue to see moving forward. And the--

David Brown

Profit margins.

Kevin Carney

Yes, the profit margins, again, I'll go back to what I said earlier. I think in terms of providing specific commentary on 2018, I wouldn't be prepared to do that. But I would say as we've said all along as we continue to expand and focus on our value-added services, we still feel very good about our opportunity to drive good margins in that business given how we're -- the way we're packaging things and the way we deliver our services.

Deepak Mathivanan

Okay, that's helpful. And then just as a follow-up related to that. If you think about the free cash flow guidance you called out coming in potentially closer to the lower end, how much of that was due to the timing of the cash-related expenses? And is there something else that's contributing to that, too?

Kevin Carney

I guess a couple of comments I would make. There were three things I called out, one -- or two of them, cash taxes and cash interest. We have noted that our debt levels were a little bit higher given the stock buyback that we -- than we had originally planned. And we had a slight a step-up in our interest rate for the short-term. And that has driven higher expectations from the cash interest expense.

So, in taxes -- between the two of those, probably in the range of -- probably about $4 million or so. And then the balance of it, I would describe broadly as working capital timing issues. And more specifically, we had called out in the areas of accounts receivable and payables and expect at least in the -- that's sort of a broader comment on the year and more specifically this past quarter and expect to see some reversing of those items in the fourth quarter that we shall benefit the quarter.

The only other thing that was mentioned in the script was again about deferred revenue, which is a part of working capital, obviously. And that is just -- as we do make a shift -- as we're focused on the value -- expanding in the value-added services, deemphasizing the retail, which as we know is a large part of that is domains, we're shifting more investment towards products that are billing on a monthly basis as opposed to, say, a year in the case of domains. So, that it is one other item that's certainly contributing a little bit to the year.

But having said, I think it's worth mentioning that we do see -- and are looking at different product offerings and packaging, pricing that could offer some potential benefits in that regard moving forward.

Deepak Mathivanan

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Next question comes from Lloyd Walmsley with Deutsche Bank.

Matt Diamond

Hey guys. This is actually Matt Diamond on Lloyd's behalf. I want to ask Deepak's question in a little bit of a different way. It sounds like the land and expand strategy is going well; you've seen some success in Latin America. Is it fair to believe conceptually that there would be more investment put in those areas next year in 2018? And I have a follow-up.

David Brown

Well, I definitely think you'll continue to see us invest in our Web Brand Networks business, that's performing well. There is very -- we have very low penetration of the potential market. There aren't a lot of competitors in that market and it's a very profitable business. So, I think you'll continue to see our efforts there and you'll also see us continue to invest in our Premium Services business. You'll also see us investing in our international businesses, which have great growth opportunities.

Matt Diamond

Any idea of how to conceptualize that for next year?

Kevin Carney

No. Again, I really don't want to go there in terms of 2018. I think the only other comment I would make, which I think ties back to the question on these investments and profitability, is as we've said before, we are reallocating dollars into better return opportunities. So, while we're making investments there, we expect to get good and superior returns.

Matt Diamond

Okay. Duly noted. Thanks so much.

Operator

Next question comes from Tim Klasell with Northland Securities.

Tim Klasell

Hey guys. Nice Q. A quick question on the migration or the change of focus on the customers. Obviously, ARPU has bounced back for the second quarter in a row. Do you think that could get back up to where it was early last year or mid-last year? Or where do you think that eventually goes? Can you sort of give us an idea on how you think about that?

Kevin Carney

Well, I mean, I think not to get -- not to get too precise. I guess I would just say it will depend on the rate of the mix shift obviously. But I mean, we are selling -- as you know, the products that we're focused and investing on are hundreds of dollars to thousands and up per month. So, -- and those are the areas that, as we've been pointing out, are growing.

So, I think that you should continue to see them. Those are the areas that are driving revenue growth and they will be driving ARPU. And as you pointed out, for the time being that shift will be causing some erosion in subs, certainly in the near term, which again further lifts ARPU. So, I think it's -- yes, I mean, I think it's not out of the question that we can see ARPU levels like we've seen here in the last year and beyond.

Tim Klasell

Okay. And I know you clearly aren't giving 2018 guidance now, but particularly on the sales and marketing side with the new focus on the higher ARPU solutions, what should we expect to see there? Will there be more focus on like the Berkshire type of announcements? Or will there be greater direct investment by you guys? What are you thinking about for 2018 just maybe from a qualitative standpoint?

David Brown

Sure. So, from a qualitative standpoint, you're going to see both things. You're going to see us continue to add resources in our direct selling efforts where it makes sense, whether it's our field sales area or our in-house sales force. And you're also going to see us continue to be aggressive in signing up large aggregators like in our Web Brand Networks business or like in the RE/MAX deal that we talked about.

I think those add a lot of credibility to our sales effort. They help build our brand. They help open the door. Our conversion rates improve when we have those endorsements. So, you'll see us continue to be aggressive in both, what I would call, the partnership or alliance category and also going direct-to-market, signing up small businesses one-by-one.

Tim Klasell

Okay. And then just one follow-up on the retail business. Obviously, doing a bit better. Is it just -- how is the competitive landscape there? Has that eased a bit to help out the results there? Or maybe you can give us some color on what you think is happening.

David Brown

Yes, I don't think we've seen any easing of the competitive situation, especially in the DIY website arena and in the domain arena. And that's obviously one of the things that's drive -- has driven our strategic shift, is that we still want to play in that area and we'll play, especially in international markets, which are our new growth market for us. We also have a lot of strategies to optimize our business by selling more things to our existing customers and trying to be creative in how we sell our services that are different than other people's services.

So, retail is going to continue to be important to the business, but we've -- it's a very competitive marketplace and we're not going to take it head-on. We're shifting our investment resources into areas where there's less competition and frankly, there's more growth opportunity.

Tim Klasell

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Mark Kelley with Citi.

Nicholas Jones

Hi, this is Nick Jones on for Mark Kelley. Just a question on Lighthouse 360, is there a timeline we can expect kind of that business to enter some other markets like ophthalmology or orthodontist, like beyond just dental?

And can you--

David Brown

Yes, go ahead.

Nicholas Jones

And the second question was if you can comment on kind of M&A, if -- how your pipeline looks for kind of tech acquisitions or if you might be looking at other verticals like TORCHx and Lighthouse.

David Brown

Sure. So, back to the Lighthouse 360. First off, besides dental, we also have real estate that we commented on. And I think you can expect to see us active in 2018 in growing big -- adding to our vertical market. We're actively working on that now, and we'll be able to talk more about that as we talk about our 2018 plan, but more to come there.

And we also look at M&A as a method to grow our vertical market strategy. Just as we bought TORCHx to enter the real estate, there could be other verticals that we have our eye on that could speed up our expansion in vertical markets. So, I would look for that and whether it's coming quarters or coming years, that's certainly going to be one of our areas.

And for the M&A front, we typically are looking at vertical market, as I've just mentioned. We're also looking at international markets because that represents an opportunity to grow in markets that are just beginning to adopt the Internet. And then we're opportunistic. We look at things that would fit our strategy like the Acquisio transaction, where we're able to buy not only technology that's going to further our strategy but a team that's going to also further that strategy.

So, those are the three components of our M&A strategy and we have a very robust pipeline of deals that we look at all the time. But it takes a lot of work for one of them to get to our various traps and get done.

Nicholas Jones

Thanks.

Operator

Next question comes from Naved Khan with SunTrust.

Naved Khan

Thank you very much. Just on the Lead Stream, are you at a point where you are actually in a position to increase the sales headcount? Or is that something you're already doing?

David Brown

Yes, we are. We passed that point a quarter ago and began to -- carefully began to expand our salesforce in that area. And that will -- that plus an improving conversion rate of more sales per sales person are going to be really important drivers of the sequential growth of that business going forward.

Naved Khan

Okay. And then David I think you mentioned a national campaign for some of the products. How should we be thinking about the size of these and how it affects the P&L in terms of the ad expense?

David Brown

Sure. So, I referred to some advertising programs that we're running right now. One, we ran one previously around our Lead Stream product. It was very brand-oriented. It's all about building the brand of Web.com, so we can get more organic growth. And it also was all about getting more Lead Stream customers. And good news is it worked in both cases, especially worked well in building our brand, brand awareness and brand favorability.

We are launching another program that is focused on our custom website product and some other value-added products. And that is built upon the learnings that we just had and it again will build our brand in both of these programs.

Although they're not intended just to necessarily revolutionize our P&L today, they help build awareness and favorable awareness of the company so that we get more inbound traffic and we improve the conversion rate in our salesforce. So, I wouldn't expect you to see significant hits in our P&L and benefits in our P&L immediately, but over time, that's what we're expecting.

And from a cost perspective, we're really just swapping out ad dollars that were spent on one thing for these new companies. And because we're getting good returns on them, we're going to continue -- you'll continue to see us swap out dollars. We're really not adding dollars in advertising as much as we're shifting the dollars from traditional areas to new areas.

Naved Khan

Okay, that's perfect. Then a quick follow-up. On WBN, any comment on sales cycle that's taking you less time to -- in terms of sales conversion or is it about the same?

David Brown

We're improving. We're improving in our sales conversion, frankly, in both Premium Services and in our WBN business in terms of the sales cycle time. The conversion rates are improving. So, that I think is one of the drivers of our sequential growth.

And as we said before, the ultimate ingredient is driving retention as well. That combination of improving sales conversion, being able to invest resources and get a good return and drive retention is what we believe is going to continue to drive our growth rates here and our profitability.

Naved Khan

Is the retention in WBN higher or should they average, how should we think about it?

David Brown

Customer retention in WBN is very high. It’s a -- because of the nature of the product, it's a -- you're bringing software that's very valuable to the corporate entity, plus online marketing that drives growth within the franchisees. These are very, very sticky relationships and we have very good retention there.

Naved Khan

Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Hamed Khorsand with BWS Financial.

Hamed Khorsand

Hi. Just some clarification here. So, what is it that you're facing now as far as the challenge that you weren't really expecting, you weren't really telling us about earlier this year? Because it seems like the sub rates are declining faster. They're not getting better. Your retention rate is declining, not getting better. The only thing getting better is ARPU.

David Brown

Well, let's start off. First off, we indicated earlier in the year that we expected declines in subs. We believe that that would likely be a -- at least in the next several quarters, we've said it is. And through the course of this year, we have said that.

So, it's not a surprise. It's part of our strategy to go for fewer, but higher ARPU customers and to really shift our dollars in that direction. And we're actually now beginning to see the ARPU grow though the sub change is not a surprise for us at all. It's very consistent what we would have seen in the first quarter of this year.

But for the acquisition of DonWeb, which covered that up, we had something like 24,000 -- or 28,000 net sub reductions then and we're talking about other than the little correction we just did, the true-up, about 24,000 this quarter. So, we're still in the same territory that we expected to be in.

Relative to retention, retention, frankly, was consistent with the previous quarters. So, we're making progress. Our retention in our Lead Stream product is better than the retention in the Yodle legacy product. So, we're making progress in driving retention to a better place and you can see that in the fact that we were stable in retention when we thought we might see a little drift downward because of the mix shift that's going on in our business.

Kevin Carney

Right, right. Yes, I think just to maybe probably echo what David said, I think as we said with the strategy we have and the mix shift, that we're going to be moving from lower churning -- the lowest churning domain, deemphasizing that from a sales perspective, to higher churning value-added services products.

By nature, they have higher churn and so you're going to see a little bit of a headwind in that metric. But our expectation was within that, number one, we're still getting good returns, but the retention is higher -- sorry, the churn is higher than the domain name, but we're getting good returns. And then within the value-added services product category, as David said, we are seeing improvements and we expect to continue to see improvements going forward.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And then what's the timeframe as far as being able to convert some of the RE/MAX partnership as far as the agents go into actually being customers?

David Brown

Some of that is already happening. Since we've announced the deal, we've already begun to call in to that audience. And so I'd say it's an ongoing process. It's already underway and ongoing.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. Do you have any expectations of how fast it could ramp for you?

David Brown

It's so early in the process. I wouldn't even venture a guess. We've just added a lot of sales resources into the real estate area. So, getting them trained up and getting them focused on both those opportunities and the market at large, it's in the early phases of that.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And then my last question is just on the capital allocation. What's your expectation as far as going forward, how much debt you would pay down, what the focus would be, if it's stock or if it's the debt pay down?

David Brown

Yes. Right now, I think we indicated we actually will, later this week, pay down another $12 million of debt from cash on hand. And we're going to continue to hammer our way and delever and then be opportunistic relative to both M&A and share repurchases.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And with no further questions in queue, I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

David Brown

Well, thank you all for joining us to review our third quarter results and the outlook for our business. We appreciate your interest and look forward to speaking with you about our progress. We'll be participating in the Barclays Conference during the quarter. And as always, feel free to contact us here at Web.com if you have additional questions. Thank you and goodnight.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.