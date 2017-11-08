Radisys' (RSYS) CEO Brian Bronson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Brian Bronson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Wilson – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rich Valera – Needham & Company

Tom Diffely – DA Davidson

Brian Alger – Roth Capital Partners

Jon Wilson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call. Today, we will provide an overview of our third quarter business and financial highlights as well as our expectations for the fourth quarter. We will then open up the call for your questions.

Let me caution you that any forward-looking statements regarding the Company made during the call involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on them. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements are discussed in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings, most recently in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

All information provided in this call is as of today. RadiSys undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations. During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures and have provided a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in today’s earnings release.

With that, let me turn the call over to Brian, who will provide an update on the business and our third quarter results.

Brian Bronson

Thank, Jon. And good afternoon everyone. I am pleased to announce that our announce that our third quarter results were inline with expectations we outlined in early August. With both revenue and operating results being at/or above the midpoint of our expectations. We delivered Software-Systems revenue of $11.3 million, representing growth of over 8% year-on-year, resulting from revenue contribution across multiple new customer wins.

Additionally, we made tangible progress in the third quarter towards converting multiple of over the 15 proof-of-concepts and trials we highlighted last quarter into commercial wins that will drive multi-year revenue streams for Radisys' across all of our strategic product lines. And with respect to the ongoing target customers in the funnel from August, all remain in play.

Let me now provide specifics relative to progress both commercially and strategically within each one of our product lines. Within MediaEngine we converted Voice over LTE trials in connection with our channel partners of our Software only MRF into commercial wins with two new tier one service providers that are expected to provide multi-year revenue contribution in excess of $1 million respectively.

In fact, one of these customers will drive nearly $500,000 in orders during the second half of 2017 alone. Further, we executed a master agreement tied to a previously announced U.S. tier one service provider win for deployment of our software in conferencing applications as part of the service providers network function virtualization initiatives. As a result, of this agreement, now being in place, we expect commercial revenues from this customer to begin in 2018.

Additionally our early commercial successes and Transcoding continue to drive expansion in our funnel of opportunities, as our value proposition relative to incumbent solutions continues to resonate for service providers. Active engagement is ongoing with multiple tier ones, and I expect certain of these opportunities will begin to convert into commercial revenue over the course of 2018.

As it relates to our large MediaEngine customer in India, we previously stated that we expected orders tied to network expansion in the fourth quarter. We are actively engaged in dialogue around expansion requirements for their network. In fact, we had multiple Exact's on-site last week, and as a result I still expect to book and deliver an order this quarter. The magnitude of which, is contemplated in our guidance range.

In FlowEngine, we were awarded our first commercial win during the third quarter outside of Verizon through a channel partner in Europe that is leveraging our product for network monitoring capabilities into a specific service provider use case.

As a reminder network monitoring, load balancing and Service Function Chaining or flow classification are the primary use cases we are strategically focused on penetrating while fully expecting the larger commercial opportunities tied to service training will be long in to revenue, given the need for SDN controllers to more fully harden in the market.

Our pipeline of opportunities remains strong, and I expect we will see multiple of the ongoing engagements, we discussed previously move into more formal proof-of-concepts and/or trials during the fourth quarter, some which we anticipate may drive commercial revenue during the first half of 2018.

We are also aggressively working to sign-up channel partners globally to help accelerate revenue growth in 2018, while at the same time enabling us to maintain our internal cost structure that aligns more directly with our near term revenue expectations. We are in active contract negotiations with four separate channel partners for which, we expect to close agreement short term. And separately are exploring opportunities with a handful of other potential partners.

During the quarter, we also announced that our prior CellEngine product line was being recast as MobilityEngine to better encompass the go forward strategy of this product line being focused around mobile and fixed applications in 4G and 5G, leveraging both our IP as well as bringing together solutions like CORD which, benefit from our services expertise.

Specific to these target focus areas we continue to see increasing levels of service provider engagement relative to CORD. In fact, we are advancing towards trials with two top service providers globally and as a result these opportunities may begin to drive more material levels of revenue contribution in 2018.

For those that are new to Radisys’ CORD or Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter is all about us helping operators commercially adopt open-source centric solutions. These solutions will significantly reduce their CapEx and OpEx be at the deployment of open-source software, open and low cost hardware designs, third-party components and our own products, which will replace big expensive proprietary telecom products from the traditional vendors.

Further, there are multiple other Tier 1 and Tier 2 service providers with which we are in active dialogue with and I expect will begin to enter proof-of-concepts and trials over the next few quarters. Ultimately, the value-add from Radisys will largely come from via our services and integration capabilities as we have developed advanced knowledge and expertise of the CORD architecture, which coupled with our deep telco infrastructure expertise from access to the core to IMS positions us favorably to deploy this disruptive new architecture for service providers.

Finally in DCEngine, the long-term impact of extensive organizational and business model changes that our largest customer have been extensive and as a result our visibility towards any further commercial DCEngine business with this customer is unclear. While the overall customer relationship remains strong, we don't have visibility into their future network deployment plans.

Given this lack of visibility, we simply cannot afford to wait for revenue to return and as a result, we will align our strategic forward – go-forward as follows. We will shift away from high volume hardware-only centric business which is capital intensive, has lower margins and creates higher risk to focusing on our larger overall value-added software products and services capabilities. This will still have us delivering complete solutions including hardware to customers tied to initial proof-of-concepts, trials and commercial deployments of smaller use cases.

Most likely these solutions will sit at the edge of the network or housed a particular network element in the broader data center or central office. And big or hyperscale core network infrastructure opportunities tied to DCEngine will likely involve close collaboration in partnership with large ODMs such as Jabil.

Specifically, we are actively working opportunities with Jabil to leverage the complimentary capabilities of the organizations together to deliver a turnkey solution for service providers. Said differently for the largest NFVi infrastructure opportunities, we will most likely work with the customer to source the bare-metal hardware direct from the manufacturer or we will stand behind these big ODMs such as Jabil and our value-add will result from wrapping our software and services expertise around these solutions.

As indicated with this change in strategy, we will retain the ability to deliver complete solutions for potential new customers. In fact, I expect we will receive initial orders from DCEngine products from two new customers, no later than the first quarter of next year tied to initial proof-of-concept and trials for specific edge use cases, where we are providing a more complete turnkey solution.

Finally, while our top line hardware revenue from this product line will be a much smaller contributor to Radisys going forward. This transition will drive more profitable and predictable revenue for Radisys over time. Looking beyond updates on our product lines, let me provide a summary of what this all means for Radisys moving forward. As it relates to our software and systems business essentially no change, while FlowEngine and Transcoding are taking longer than we expected to deliver material commercial revenue, the pipeline of opportunities and conversion thereof continues to build.

I remain confident in our ability to deliver compelling levels of revenue growth in the segment moving forward. Embedded products will continue on unchanged from a strategic perspective and will have us entering 2018 with a consistent run rate of business from a large medical equipment customer, coupled with our manufacturing transition to Jabil. We will be in a position to continue providing high levels of support to customers.

With DCEngine, we will leverage our partners more meaningfully while focusing on our primary value-add via our software products and services capabilities. For proof-of-concepts, trials and small use cases, we will continue to deploy DCEngine product on a direct basis. For larger scale deployments, we will stand behind large hardware ODMs. This shift in strategy should significantly reduce the go-forward volatility of our revenue streams, decrease the need for large sums of working capital and increase our overall margin profile.

As a result over time, I believe these factors will also have an enhanced effect on our valuation as we deliver further customer wins via the strategy. Finally, we have plans underway that will help ensure we get back to predictable and sustainable levels of cash flow and non-GAAP profitability during 2018. All while balancing our strategic priority of successfully converting the pipeline of opportunities we have across business into commercial wins.

Let me now turn the call over to Jon for more details around our third quarter results and fourth quarter expectations.

Jon Wilson

Thanks, Brian. Third quarter revenue was $28.8 million, representing an 18% sequential decline, largely attributable to expected delays in DCEngine orders. Non-GAAP gross margin, excluding the non-recurring inventory charge of $7 million, was 35.3%, an improvement of 120 basis points sequentially as a result of favorable product mix relative to the second quarter.

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $13.4 million, were down $0.3 million sequentially as a result of prudent expense management during the quarter, and continued rationalization of resources across the business as we navigate the timing of our strategic initiatives in DCEngine, as well as converting incremental commercial wins across the business.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $3.2 million in the third quarter, a decline of $1.5 million sequentially. And non-GAAP net loss excluding the inventory charge was $3.9 million or a loss of $0.10 per share compared to a net loss of $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2017.

Switching over to sequential changes on the balance sheet, net cash decreased by $3.6 million largely tied to our results of operations during the third quarter. Additionally, gross cash decreased by $33.5 million as a result of removing the quarter-end incremental borrowing capacity on our line of credit given the amended line we announced in September. Going forward we continue to be acutely focused on maintaining adequate working capital levels while maximizing our cash resources.

Accounts receivable decreased nearly $10 million largely attributable to the lower revenues in DCEngine over prior quarter, as well as partial payment received from our largest MediaEngine customer associated with orders from the fourth quarter of 2016. As of September 30, this large MediaEngine customer had a remaining balance of over $7 million outstanding and we now expect to receive substantially all payments during the fourth quarter.

Gross inventory increased nearly $1.3 million as a result of buffer builds for fourth quarter orders with net inventory down nearly $4 million resulting from the aforementioned inventory write-down. And accounts payable decreased over $3 million given timing of payments to our vendors. However, our balance at September 30 includes over $4 million of DCEngine payables for advance inventory builds for which we have yet to sell through to customers, and will to some extent offset cash flows from the expected path to receivable payments during the fourth quarter as noted above.

Moving over to outlook for the fourth quarter, we expect fourth quarter revenue between $29 million to $33 million, for which the range contemplates the potential variability in the timing of certain MediaEngine orders, as well as the company's ongoing contract manufacturer transition. At the midpoint, we expect Software-Systems revenue growth sequentially of over 20% tied to expected growth across both our MediaEngine and MobilityEngine product lines.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin is expected between 36% and 39% percent of sales with sequential improvement at the midpoint, the result of improved product mix given an expected seasonally strong Software-Systems quarter.

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to approximate $13 million, down from the third quarter given expense actions being taken across the business for which we will realize only a partial benefit from in the fourth quarter. And we expect fourth quarter non-GAAP loss to be between $0.08 and $0.02 per share, which at the midpoint is an improvement of $0.05 per share over the third quarter on a comparative basis excluding the third quarter inventory charge.

With that, let me now hand the call back over to Brian for his closing remarks.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Jon. In summary, I want to emphasize for all investors and stakeholders, the transformation we've made over the past few years. During this time, we fundamentally transformed the company from an embedded hardware provider to now emphasizing and delivering a more comprehensive suite of software rich high margin products, open standards hardware solutions and a differentiated portfolio of services. A key tenant of our strategy was moving from selling to towns and pivoting to sell most of our strategic products and services portfolio direct to service providers, which inherently creates both longer-term opportunity, a shorter-term risk with respect to the timing, and unevenness of revenue streams.

Given the uncertainty in future revenue contribution from our largest customer, primarily attributable to DCEngine, coupled with clinically evaluating what is best for our shareholders, we are changing our go-to-market strategy for DCEngine and in parallel sizing ourselves accordingly as we enter into 2018. I'm obviously disappointed for all stakeholders with the lack of visibility in our DCEngine product line and resulting near-term impacts. That being said, taking what end up being a $100 million plus piece of business provided us with substantial visibility and credibility across the industry and the opportunity to execute on our go-forward strategy.

Our largest customer hasn't said we have been displaced nor that they aren't happy with our performance. We must simply allocate capital to the highest probability opportunities and also return the company back to profitable levels as we enjoyed in 2015 and 2016. In closing to reiterate our strategic focus moving forward, we will be delivering differentiated solutions to service providers with products across the Software-Systems portfolio.

Increasingly, our focus will be on standalone software sales across each of these product lines in order to align ourselves with current market trends towards virtualization, while driving continued margin improvement and further growth in our recurring revenues across these product lines, given an increase in customer installed base, and delivering differentiated services and solutions to operators which enable them to materially reduce the cost of maintaining their networks by disaggregating proprietary solutions from incumbent vendors and embracing new disruptive technologies. Our capabilities in delivering these solutions will continue to drive strong value for RadiSys and over time enables opportunities to pull through product sales with these customers.

Meghan, with that we're now open to – we’ll take the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Rich Valera

Thank you. You've made it pretty clear, the situation with Verizon and DCEngine. But I don’t think you really talked about the situation there with FlowEngine, since they’re clearly your big anchor customer there. Can you talk about what's going on there? Are they doing anything that might lead them to kind of take the new TDE version of that FlowEngine product in the relatively near-term?

Brian Bronson

Yes. So I would say that, you're right, Rich. So for 2017 Verizon impacted us across the board and DCEngine, FlowEngine, MobilityEngine and quite frankly the timing of transcoding the opportunity we're working there. But particularly with FlowEngine, they continue to take our prior version of FlowEngine, that's now been officially commercially deployed. So it's been deployed for some time, but you know, these operators have long cycles to put the official commercial stamp on it. So we’ll actually continue to ship that product into next year and we're actually identifying a couple of our use cases for the TDE-2000. It's again a different use case, but they're valuating it now.

Rich Valera

Got it. And just speaking to the bigger picture for software business as we look into 2018, I think last quarter you talked about thinking there could be a 20% growth business for you in 2018 and it sound anything necessarily changed. But if that's still the case, I’d love to sort of understand what underpins that. I mean, you've highlighted a handful of opportunities, a couple you mentioned could contribute kind of on the order of $1 million, but it seems like you need something, one or more fairly large opportunities to kind of get that kind of, say, 20% growth next year. Thanks.

Brian Bronson

Yes, maybe we’ll need to take it in each of the product lines. So let's start with – we’ll end up being – actually, now we’re biggest product line within software and systems and that's MobilityEngine. And that includes our licenses business, as well as the Professional Services, including CORD. We’re actually close – Jon, I think 20% growth this year.

Jon Wilson

Correct.

Brian Bronson

And so if we think about posting those kind of growth numbers moving forward, it just needs to continue on with the trajectory that we've been delivering over the last year. And that will come from the expansion of the 5G deals that we're working on, it will come from these trials that we're working on with CORD, and some other activities we can’t talk about yet. So for the larger segment, it just continues on.

For FlowEngine, we’ll unfortunately do about $4 million or $5 million this year. We wanted it to be much higher. I think everybody on the Street understands why now. There are multiple deals that are in that $0.5 million to $1 million range to get started. That new commercial win I referenced in my prepared remarks, that’s a smaller use case, and it probably represents, what Jon $500,000 to $750,000 a year.

Jon Wilson

Yes. One minimum junction, minimum.

Brian Bronson

So it doesn't take, but a handful of these deals to grow our FlowEngine business. And so whether we can double it next year or not, we'll talk more about that in February, but it doesn't take much.

In MediaEngine, we were down year-over-year. We’ll do somewhere in the low 20s this year if Q3 holds at the midpoint, again, largely its Reliance, everything else is shaping up nicely. It's down year-over-year because Reliance shipped a bunch – we shipped them a bunch of product tied to their initial commercial launch. And going into 2018 we don't have that unfavorable compare. And what Jon, 90% plus of our business will be software only, right.

Jon Wilson

Correct.

Brian Bronson

So margin profile is improving. We have a better compare. VoLTE trials are continuing on. Our projections for 2018 that we're not prepared to reveal explicitly, don't really contemplate any transcoding opportunities. So unlike banking on it this year, we're expecting upside next year, and we want to see actual commercial wins. We're advancing in PLCs and trials here, but we want to see points on the board, and then I think we can see some upside there.

So if you stitch that altogether, you can see – what Jon, what’s the midpoint on Software-Systems with Q4 $48 million?

Jon Wilson

Yes, $48 million to $50 million.

Brian Bronson

$48 million to $50 million. And so we got to do somewhere around $60 million to hit what Rich is referencing, and you can see a path there relatively easily as long as the funnel continues to convert.

Rich Valera

Got it, that's helpful. And then on the embedded piece now, you mentioned you have a run rate with the medical costumer. And I think last quarter you talked about that base run rate being in the $30 million to $40 million annual level, if you could kind of clarify that. And I think that the potential adder to that was going to be DCEngine potentially with Verizon and it sounds like at least the piece with Verizon is off the table and potentially DCEngine on the whole is off the table due to your strategy change. So just wanted to think of – get some color on how we should think about that embedded – sort of embedded plus DCEngine piece as we look into next year.

Brian Bronson

Yes, I'm glad you brought that up, because I wanted to clarify. In all of my remarks breakdown embedded in the legacy traditional sense has been DCEngine, but we need to add those two to roll up to the segment that Rich is referencing. I mean, first start with the traditional embedded business, which coming into 2018, it’s essentially Philips medical. So on that and depending up on where you're out on the Street, whether it's $30 million or $35 million, Rich, I'm not sure, where you’re out explicitly, but of that – I remember, $25 million of its Philips. And we're treading that business and have been strategically we're going to continue to invest in that. We have the integration expertise to do that. We are just going to award new designs with that business, it’s a long tail. However you want to ring fence it, a good chunk of that revenue lives on.

In the case of DCEngine, Jon, what, most of the Street had next year – I don't know, $40 million, $50 million, $60 million, assuming the Verizon resumed. What we're telling folks is that nothing has changed. We haven't heard, but given all of the changes at Verizon, we can no longer assume and manage our business on the construct of having that revenue be present or potentially present. So at the same time DCEngine is not going away. What I'm hinting at and what I believe to be the case is that, for those large scale deployments where it's not just a DCEngine that's housing the cloud or BTAS or PCRF or you name your network element, then it's most likely going to be behind a big hardware player.

Given the fact that we're $100 million to $130 million a year company, [indiscernible] scale, it's very unlikely the operator is going to embrace us with those large scale deployments. They definitely want to embrace us for our software and services capabilities, but again, don't be surprised over time if we hide behind these big hardware ODMs for large scale deployments.

Rich Valera

So what do we take – what do we assume for that piece of revenue now? Is it – sounds like you could get a chunk of that, but it's – pretty unclear frankly. I'd love to get a little more, better sense of that.

Brian Bronson

Yes. So I think you should assume that and we want to take this out into February and be clearer and see a lot of things play out. But Verizon, we have service and support revenue streams, right. So that’s a couple of million bucks. We will continue to ship out proof of concepts and trials early commercial smaller use case run rate form factors. Rich, probably know these racks are at 42U, $400,000 or $500,000 apiece. When I talk about PLCs, usually ship out a couple in a small use case, usually it's 10 or 15 once in full production.

So it's definitely going to be a lot lower than the $40 million, $50 million, $60 million or whoever – again, whether you were out on the Street again, Rich, I don’t know. But think about a couple PLCs, think about a couple of small use case commercial deployments. By the way, think about CORD and integration. So some of our customers are asking us to again deliver the full solution, which maybe DCEngine and maybe HP, maybe Dell, what remains to be seen. So those are things that can drive some of the hardware revenue.

Jon Wilson

Yes. But, Rich, to be clear, it's given the visibility we have right now, DCEngine next year is probably a handful of customers in the smaller use cases.

Rich Valera

Right understood. Final one from me. Jon could you just bring us up to-date on where you stand, with your credit line with respect to the covenants and your ability to tap that again if need be. I know you have paid back the $30 million this quarter, but do you still have that at your disposal. And what kind of covenants do you have in place going forward. Where is that bar set because it seems like you've had to frankly lower that bar several times here to maintain access to that credit line.

Jon Wilson

Yeah, correct, correct Rich. So, given for the third quarter in compliance with all of our covenants, and given the fourth quarter guide would have us in compliance, with all of our covenants and also stay silent to 2018. The primary covenants are around liquidity, as well as EBITDA but you’d fully expect that we are working to put plans in place to ensure that we will continue to be in compliance with those existing covenants.

Rich Valera

Got it. Okay, that's all from me. Thank you.

Brian Bronson

Yeah, one other thing that I will say just because it was a good line of questioning around framing next year. I feel like most of the Street was in and around Jon that 20 points of growth in Software-Systems that we talked about here. The embedded piece, the traditional embedded piece again largely Philips would be surprised if there's again material deviation from that.

We just referenced DCEngine in the scale way coming down again for the unknown of Verizon. At the same time we also talked about getting our cost structure sized appropriately to reflect that and to better leverage our partners when we need that large scale deployment.

So, I don't want anybody thinking or suggesting that we're coming down or we're going to lose more money next year. I mean this is all about making sure that we size ourselves, that every product line maybe with the exception of being FlowEngine is profitable.

And that on a nice commitment to our shareholders as we work through this – the remaining of Q4 and getting started on January 1.

Unidentified Analyst

.

Hi, this is Rishi for Mike. Thanks for taking my call. In the last call you mentioned about excess capacity, you said Verizon is one of the reason for delay right. So any color on those excess capacities now around?

Brian Bronson

What I can say, I want to be sensitive to this customer, and that those capacities, everything that I said is absolutely true, and then on top of that there was massive organizational changes.

I think many of that that Verizon hired Hans Vestberg who is the ex-CEO of Ericsson. He works [indiscernible] directly and he's come in and I'm sure publicly and given that result except for he has come in and looked into shake the business up to take cost down. Jon I think they probably talked about saving billions of dollars over the next three or four years right.

So between the business model change and deep organizational changes, of that company it's created the murkiness to really not have a good perspective on what we think of DCEngine moving forward. That being said we actually have a number of programs Rich hinted at the FlowEngine. We're working actively with MediaEngine. We have active programs that were enabled with on the MobilityEngine. It's just a DCEngine VZ Cloud piece that's uncertain.

Unidentified Analyst

Fine, so when will you know about Verizons plan for FY18.

Jon Wilson

I can't speak specifically but in general operators who have a calendar year-end, they go through their budgeting process like we all do, right now. And by January you would have a pretty good sense and that's by the way in the case of where there was a particular owner with the commercial revenue stream. So for example the FlowEngine the edge router that we're looking with them on, that would be more apt to have a budget tied to it than a proof-of-concept or trial.

So I think we'll have to wait and see if there's new opportunities for DCEngine and we'll clearly have to wait and see how excess capacity gets burned off in the VZ Cloud throughout 2018.

Brian Bronson

We haven't been displaced, they haven't said no, we're not taking DCEngine any longer or replacing you with somebody else. There's just a lot of change and there's excess capacity. So we'll have to say.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one last question. So, what is the revenue from a legacy embedded in this quarter.

Jon Wilson

It was just north of $16 million.

Unidentified Analyst

That is all for me. Thank you.

Brian Bronson

Thanks Rishi.

Tom Diffely

Yes good afternoon, I'd like to jump in on the cost side again. So it sounds like you were watching the cost pretty closely, it sounds like you're meaning to get back to breakeven-ish for next year. But then you also talked about having resources available for – to jump on a big clients big OEM targeted jump. So curios how you reconcile those two goals.

Brian Bronson

Yes, well leveraging our partners, triaging the opportunities and then there's a bifurcation between, we hired a bunch of folks to potentially exploit. So when Verizon – just example has awarded us the business and we went from the $0 to $100 million in Rack business. If Verizon, can buy this in one use case, let’s go and be very aggressive in pushing, this hyper-scale rack to other operators. And so we hired sales folks, we hired operational folks.

We hired engineers at the rack platform software level et cetera. And so as we have hardened that opportunity, we can capture that and continue to leverage it in a services way. In the case of the hyperscale opportunities, we're going to lose that capability because of our right sizing and therefore have to lean on Jabil for example as our new partner to do that.

So it's really their resources that take over, really ends up being their neck to choke. They have to procure those that POC hardware. They have to put their skin in the game along with ours and so that's how we can right size ourselves.

Tom Diffely

Okay, does that significantly change your margin structure there.

Brian Bronson

It does, it does. By the way, you guys will do your own math but as Rich was trying triangulating on DCEngine down materially, I wouldn't be surprised when the math spits out the gross margin level of over 40 points of gross margins.

So when I speak to, the valuation in the optics the Company transforming itself clearly the top line revenue goes away in terms of materiality. But the gross margin rate improves and of course we are sizing ourselves to make the profitability as good or frankly it has to be better than it was in 2017 because we had a bunch of infrastructure trying to ramp the market.

Tom Diffely

Okay, and one more question on the credit line. I could tell from your comments, if you needed to restructure the credit line itself or restructure your business to stay in compliance with the current credit line.

Brian Bronson

Yeah that's a no Tom, that is a good question. We don't mean to touch the credit line today, and really my comments around 2018 was more just, we are committed to ensuring, that we will be able to meet the covenant that we have in place relative to EBITDA going into 2018, that is all.

Tom Diffely

Okay, and then just a quick one on FlowEngine. As if like FlowEngine was kind of the shining star there for a while, had a bit of a rough year. Has your long-term view of Flow Engine changed because of the slowdown at Verizon, or do you think the long-term is still as bright as it ever has been.

Brian Bronson

Well a couple things drove the disappointing performance in 2017. My long-term perspective hasn’t changed. So what we needed to have happen in 2017 was just like DCEngine, right is to have a good chunk of the revenue come from Verizon and that fell short. And then on top of that you know we announced our new product in late June, June 30, and I’d say what I said, we would learn is that for the funnel of opportunities that are tied to network monitoring and load balancing I don't see much slipping. But for those opportunities, which we had some, that we were banking on that were around Service Function Chaining, flow classification, the northbound that needs to go on in the operators network around software is a mess.

I don't know how else to put it. And so it's going to take a while to sort out orchestration from a nasty end perspective. So visualize us wanting to sell in FlowEnging or in Service Function Chaining or again flow classification. Customer says yes but that middle person may be an existing TAM, who owns the orchestration layer of the network and you can imagine the dynamics going on right now. So did we underestimate that in hindsight, and so what we're going to do in 2018, we'll continue to invest in that in a measured way but we're going to turn our attention to those first two use cases, acknowledging that they're going to be take a while. And I do see opportunity to close business with those use cases and then we’ll see where it goes. But that's all learning from 2017, definitely not trying to skate the performance, it's more around the learnings of what's going on with all this disruption in the network.

Tom Diffely

Yes, okay. And then finally, when you look at the Reliance business. Obviously, very strong last year a little softer this year so you do have to compare probably next year but is Reliance in a position where they can continue to be a large customer going forward or are they built that what they needed?

Brian Bronson

No, definitely continues to be a large customer for us, there are ambitious plans and I'm sure the folks have been tuned into that geography of red, I mean Mr. Ambani wants to start building out to 400 million, 500 million subscribers here over time that will no doubt create media engine opportunity. But it for us we need to continue on and make sure that we're enabling MobilityEngine, FlowEngine and DCEngine. And for these big operators, those are perfect examples of how we can potentially implement our new disruptive business models to see if we can find a different way to help enable the operators with again not having to take on the burden or the risk of buying hardware direct.

Tom Diffely

Great, okay. Thanks for your time.

Brian Bronson

Thanks Tom.

Brian Alger

Hi, guys good afternoon.

Brian Bronson

Hey, Brian.

Brian Alger

I apologize if the question has been asked, I’ve been bouncing between calls but as we're looking at these changes obviously it's – I think a reasonable positioning or repositioning of the company. I'm curious as to how long do you think it's going to take to make adjustments on the infrastructure side but also to realign the resources from a sales and support – obviously your transitioning with Jabil and you're engaging the customers that are at a slightly different angle with a slightly different pitch?

Jon Wilson

So in terms of getting to the cost structure, we were doing it fast. What's happening here in Q4, it will happen a little bit into Q1, we want to be done – given that we've been now observing the dynamics of our largest customer, we’ve been talking to the other operators about how they may want to embrace us moving forward not that its change from their perspective but this change with Verizon has forced us to think differently about how we pitched. And then this is just DCEngine right to the customers. So we've been ceding some of these ideas for a couple of months now with them.

And we're actually ceding these hardware ODM ideas clearly with Jabil, our new partner but other hardware players are coming to us as well. And I'm not signing up for revenue, I think there's a lot of exploration but what we want to make sure that our customers understand is there is no doubt in my mind that OCP-based rack architectures will be deployed by operators. It's taking longer, there is a lot of incumbent resistance by flooding the system and so I guess “unfortunately” we won't play in the hyperscale game fortunately where the missing link with many of these hardware guys, all due respect for these big ODMs, they’re focused on bare-metal hardware, they're focused on volume and they have a difficult time talking anything around telco expertise.

So that's where we come in and let's get a few examples in there, we actually put in a couple of bids already with this new model to CNL but I don't know what the prognosis is, is it winning or not, have to stay tuned the next couple of quarters.

Brian Alger

Do you think there's shift or a pivot or how else you – however you want to describe it is going to change the sales cycle, it doesn't have the capability of shortening the sales cycle or is it just the reality that these customers and these end markets have the lumpiness in the sales cycle that is what it is?

Brian Bronson

I’ll tell you what I don't know in terms of the timing, telco was for all the disruption that's going on the incumbency flood and the inertia still in these organizations is mind boggling right. you would think that with all of the proclamations of the C-level executives on how they're making all the vendor stand in attention, they're still this – inability to make that final jump what I like about some of these new business models is it takes the excuses out.

So look you want to run, one of your incumbents, EPCs, the EPCs and you want it on hardware but you want to have them be composed let me arrange a marriage, incomes Jabil, [indiscernible] or you name it, incomes you pick your term EPC, Radisys can add their value but bringing that together and making sure that it's interact and commercially deployed installed and supported.

And I'm hoping that that model accelerates just disruption period and if it accelerates, DCEngine related revenue which in that example would be more software and services related, it’d be higher margins and it would be helpful. More helpful than even last year in terms of growing the top line and growing the bottom line.

Brian Alger

Got it, got it. Guys, thanks for the help and good luck with the transition here.

Brian Bronson

Yes, thanks Brian.

Jon Wilson

Thanks Brian.

Rich Valera

Thank you. I was hoping you'd be willing to give us kind of your expected OpEx run rate once you get down to get through with your cost cutting as we head into next year.

Jon Wilson

Rich, yes, so exit rates going to be a little over $50 million, Rich, we're probably in next year in the mid, call it $44 million or $45 million.

Rich Valera

Got it, so that's the annual OpEx number?

Jon Wilson

Yes, annualized probably start out a little bit higher. Right and then come down a little bit more in the second quarter to a more steady run rate throughout the year.

Rich Valera

Right. And then Brian made some intriguing comments about the gross margin and it sounds like you could be getting to kind of that 40% level. And kind of back of the envelope it looks like you kind of get there just purely on mix. If you're embedded went down to the levels you're suggesting take, it wouldn't necessarily imply a big improvement in the embedded margins. I'm kind of using 20% as kind of a plug there. Is that's the right way to think about that?

Jon Wilson

Yes, Rich.

Brian Bronson

Yes exactly. And again in the proven stage but you just have to do the math at this point in time to see it. I’d hope that we actually can expand on it because as I mentioned example the media engine it could very well be that this is the last year in the current construct even Q4 we're shipping hardware now albeit ATCA hardware, right and then into 2018 either be all VMRF or that VMRF will be sitting in a DCEngine?

Rich Valera

Right.

Brian Bronson

Which is what we're also talking to our customers about and whether they decide to buy that hardware from us or not it needs to be economically worth our while. And you can probably tell how we're pitching to the customer now which is a little bit counterintuitive its actually helping us which is I can’t make at this straight, you don't care whether you sell the hardware to us or not, no we don't I mean use HP if you want, which our MRF already works on, knock yourself out with DCEngine, DSP sledge we have a concept we put little money into this buy it direct and have us be the next to choke decomposes if you want that's great. Because at the end of the day with one Transcoding deal we're talking $10 million or $20 million but you know the media engine business currently in totals in the low 20s. So that's the upside for us when we can get the market to put a PON.

Rich Valera

Right, right. Understood. Okay, thank you.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Rich.

Brian Bronson

Well, thanks Meghan and thank you again for joining today's conference call and we look forward to providing further updates on our quarterly update after the fourth quarter most likely in early February of 18, will see you then. Thanks.

