Corindus Vascular Robotics' (CVRS) CEO Mark Toland on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Carrie Mendivil - Investor Relations

Mark Toland - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Long - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Frederick Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Joshua Jennings - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Julian, and I will be your Operator on this call. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today Tuesday, November 7, 2017, and will be available on the Investor Relations section of Corindus Vascular Robotics' website at www.corindus.com.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Carrie Mendivil of Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.

Carrie Mendivil

Thank you, Julian, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Corindus are Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Long, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Corindus released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including without limitation or examination of historical operating trends and our future financial and operational expectations, including revenue projections, estimates of future Robotics programs, timing of regulatory submissions and approvals and anticipated collaborations are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and descriptions of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please see our filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

Corindus disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, November 7, 2017.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Toland.

Mark Toland

Thank you, Carrie. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We have a productive third quarter as we continue to gain traction with the CorPath GRX, advance our commercial discussions and partner with leading institutions. Before providing an update on these accomplishments, I will review our Q3 results.

During the third quarter, we delivered $2.4 million worth of revenue, our Q3 revenue was negatively impacted by roughly $1 million due to the timing of two specific customer delays, one of which was due to the hurricane impact. We are continuing active discussion with over 60 potential hospital partners and we remain resolutely confidence in the strength of our growing pipeline.

GRX has been in the market place for two quarters now and our goal is always been to build robotic programs. We are being deliberated and vigilant in doing just that. At the same time, we are learning the complexity for the sale process which contribute to a longer buying cycle. This is leading to uncertainties in timing and challenges in projecting when our pipeline our translate into orders and revenue.

While we expect that our Q4 revenue results will reflect a sequential improvement from out third quarter results, in acknowledgement of the challenges and predicting the timing of the revenue, we are no longer providing formal revenue expectations for full year 2017 while we evaluate the best way to provide insight into our business progress going forward.

We are increasingly confident in our platform and ability to partner with cath labs in the creation of robotic program and in our ability to dramatically expand our installed base. Further, we continue to believe that robotic PCI will eventually become standard-of-care intervention. While we are still in early days, our sales team is executing and as a our commercial dialogs continues several factors are driving this confidence.

Number one, compelling feedback, we continue to hear positive feedback from clinicians on the improved robotic capabilities CorPath GRX which add to our conviction that sales will grow and drive increasing utilization.

Number two, growth in demo request, we are expanding the number of demos in response to request by the clinician community as we have broaden our commercial presence. As a point of referenced we have trained roughly three times the number of prospective physician customers in Q3 as in the year ago period. And over twice as many that we train in the last quarter.

Number three, collaboration with hospitals at a high level, we are working in concert with hospitals at the administrative level to navigate capital equipment budget cycles and enable installations of CorPath GRX systems where there is commitment to robotic programs.

Well this can take time, the net result is a deep commitment from hospitals to incorporate robotics into their cath labs. In Q3 we delivered 15% more quotations to qualified customer versus Q2 and 119% more versus the year ago.

Number four, third party validation. We have partnerships with some of the best hospitals for cardiovascular care in the world now, all committed to building robotic programs. These include William Beaumont in Detroit, New York-Presbyterian, Methodist in Houston and many others.

Our U.S. installed base increased to 23 CorPath GRX systems as of the end of Q3, up from 16 systems or 44 % from the end of Q 2 with the addition of five new system installations and two purchase upgrades in the quarter. While we continue to support our entire installed base, our focus has been exclusively on CorPath GRX system upgrades and new CorPath GRX installs since its launch in mid-Q1.

For the second quarter in a row, we sold a record number of cassettes shipping 370 cassettes in Q3. A 22% increase over Q2. In the quarter, the average number of cassettes sold per month increased by over 100% compared to the average number of cases performed per month in Q3 2016 using CorPath 200.

For the past two quarters, nearly 90% of cassette revenue has been driven by our installed base of CorPath GRX systems. On average, sites that have upgraded have roughly doubled the percentage of PCI procedures performed robotically. While it is still early, we are encouraged to see how the added benefits of CorPath GRX can drive utilization and treat a broader patient population.

Since the release of CorPath GRX, we have collected valuable insights from CorPath GRX users, regarding the types and complexity of lesions that have been successfully treated with our technology.

We are extremely pleased to say that CorPath GRX has been utilized successfully in some of the most complex procedures physicians face, covering approximately 80% of the types of PCI cases that they can encounter in their practices.

In addition to femoral and right radial access, we are especially excited with the CorPath GRX capability of performing cases via left radial access. As you may be aware there is a growing adoption of radial access due to fewer patient complications.

The CorPath GRX is a compelling platform for physicians looking to expand their use of radial procedures. The GRX enables a physicians to perform full right and left radial cases, broadening their abilities to treat all patients via radial access.

At recent TCT Meeting in Denver, we featured GRX throughout the meeting and had significant interest from attending physicians. We also sponsored a symposia, optimizing care with CorPath GRX robotics and radial access, which generated significant interest in the GRX and booth traffic.

Dr. Sunil Rao from Duke University Medical Center highlighted how robotics can play an integral role in a radial program, specifically how left radial can benefit patients by providing less tortuosity and for those patients who are right handed.

Dr. Francis Wood from WakeMedHeart Center presented best practices on building a robotic program, and the importance of training super user techs. Off note, she was introduced to robotics for the first time at last year’s TCT Meeting, launched her program in June and now has three robotic systems reflecting her commitment to robotics.

Two of our system installations during the quarter, were at Methodist, which launched the first vascular robotic program in the Houston area. Methodist is a world class center and ideal partner to educate the interventional community on current applications of robotics.

The Houston Methodist Institute for Technology, Innovation and Education. And innovative virtual hospital enhance our in clinical training facility will be a hands on robotic training center. Physicians attending courses at Methodist will participate in didactic education, live case observation with the trained robotic interventionist and unique workshop for hands on introduction to robotic assisted PCI.

The hospital’s leadership and innovation in cardiovascular medicine will help us to advance the field of vascular robotics. As a part of this program’s launched we are partnering with Methodist to just develop a national center of excellence that will seek to advance clinical research on robotics and to train interventional's on robotic PCI.

We are committed to expanding the depth of clinical research around robotics. During the quarter, we announced the enrollment of the first patient in the precession GRX registry. This registry is a post market study to continue marker surveillance of the CorPath GRX system. It will include up to 25 sites and enroll up to a 1,000 patients.

The study will gather data to evaluate patient outcomes, potential economic benefits, procedural parameters and the expanding capabilities of robotic interventions. The procedure on the first patient trial was performed by Doctor Srini Potluri at the Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, Texas.

We are also continuing to develop partnerships that will accelerate our product roadmap, broaden our market opportunity and advance our goal of improving patients outcomes and access to care. During Q3 we announced a K-series that will incorporate CTFFR from heart flow into our robotic cockpit.

This aligns with our goal of including patients outcomes in the cath lab through the synergistic use of this innovative non-invasive technology with our robotic platform. The integration of CorPath GRX with support tools that facilitate days driven decision making, helps standardized and optimize patient care.

By enabling standardized treatment across patients, this care model could play an essential role in reducing overall procedural cost for hospitals. Incorporating heart flow with GRX combines an advanced diagnostic tool with robotic precision to bring a new standard-of-care to patients.

Adopting new and advance tools that support procedural decision making has the potential to improve patient outcomes now and shift our thinking towards a high-tech cardiovascular care model for the future.

Finally, looking ahead on our opportunity to broaden the cardiovascular robotics market through global expansion. Our primary goal is to focus on our opportunity here in the U.S. however we are excited about the bargaining worldwide robotics market and our fielding interest from India, Japan, China and the Middle-East. We have the opportunity to pursue partnerships to encompass distribution, central manufacturing and other strategic initiatives.

Earlier this year, we announced a partnership with Japan Medicalnext to become the exclusive distributor of Corindus product in Japan with initial order of 12 systems. During the quarter, Japan Medicalnext opened a first international CorPath GRX robotic training center in Tokyo, Japan.

The first three CorPath GRX systems have shipped to Japan Medicalnext and will be used at its newly constructed robotics center according to Japan's regulation. We are continuing to make progress with Japan PMDA and have submitted for regulatory approval and expect to launch GRX commercially in Japan, shortly after regulatory approval is received.

The opening of the first international robotic center represent an important milestone in the process of bringing precision vascular robotics to patients and physicians in Japan and around the world. Japan is the third largest PCI market with approximately 250,000 annual procedures and is an important market as we grow our business internationally.

We look forward to introducing our technology to the Japanese cardiology community. Robotics center and robotics stimulation lab will be used to educate interventional cardiologists on the benefits of robotic assisted PCI procedures.

Lastly and before turning the call over to David, to review the financials, over the next few months, we will be helping our analyst to organize a series of conference calls with leading interventional cardiologists.

These education only recalls will provide the investment community an opportunity to ask questions of clinicians to better understand the value that we Corindus technology brings to an over $4.5 billion market we serve.

With that, I will turn the call over to David Long to provide more details on our financials. David.

David Long

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. Revenue for the three-months ended September 30, 2017, was $2.4 million, compared to $0.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue in the quarter was driven primarily by CorPath GRX Systems and cassette purchases.

In the third quarter, we installed five new CorPath GRX Systems and upgraded two CorPath 200 Systems to GRX, which brings our installed base of GRX Systems to 23. On a go-forward basis, we will only provide the installed base of GRX system as the relevant metrics for our success rather than focusing on the total numbers of system in the field. These 23 CorPath GRX Systems accounted for almost 90% of all CorPath cassettes shipped for revenue in the third quarter.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2017 was $242,000 compared to a gross loss of $532,000 in the same period of the prior year. Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2017 continue to include the effects of underutilization of production facilities, as well as the cost of multiple CorPath GRX system upgrades installed pursuant to contractual service arrangements with no corresponding revenue in the period.

SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $5.6 million, compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to increased compensation and travel expenses associated primarily with incremental sales headcount and investment in our medical education and international sales initiative.

R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $2.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. Net loss from operations for the period was $7.9 million, compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2016. We ended the third quarter of 2017 with $26.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Turning to guidance and the points that Mark provided previously. We are continuing active discussions with over 60 potential hospital partners and we remain highly confident in the strength of our growing pipeline.

This continuing pipeline expansion is evidence that our commercial strategy is gaining traction and that CorPath value proposition is being appreciated by potential customer. As a consequence, our revenue trajectory and prospects for growth remains quite positive.

At the same time, at this stage and development of our business the dynamics of our sales cycle presents challenges in predicting the timing of when our pipeline will translate into orders and revenue.

While we fully expect that our Q4 revenue will represent a record quarter and sequential increase versus Q3, we are not longer providing a formal revenue outlook for Q4 and full-year 2017 and acknowledgement of challenges and predicting the timing of revenue.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Mark Toland.

Mark Toland

Thank you, David. In summary, our pipeline is strong and we are confident in our ability to meaningfully ramp our installed base of GRX systems overtime. Our focus remains clear, to drive widespread implementation of cardiovascular robotic programs, which streamlines workflow for hospitals, improve outcomes for patients, and benefit interventional in their teams.

We look forward to updating you on our progress during future calls. We will now open the call up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Rick Wise from Stifel. Your line is open.

Rick Wise

Hi good afternoon. Mark let me just understand a little more about the quarter, the $1 million in weather headwinds sort to speak and one delay which I didn’t understand, can you give us a little more - expand on those comments the weather delay mean that particular GRX sale or installation or whatever falls into the fourth quarter and I didn’t understand the part about the delay. And may be just as the part of that, talked about the weather impact of procedures is that captured in the million.

Mark Toland

Yes, Rick, great question. We commented that $1 million was impacted due to weather as well as seasonality and the way that we think of that is that that $1 million has been received in Q4, so not only are we confident that we will have sequential growth in Q4 over Q3, but that delay is now transferred into orders received here in Q4.

Rick Wise

And again, just to be specific, the $1 million is all GRX or all procedures that have now occurred, just to make sure I dotting the eye and crossing the T.

Mark Toland

Yes. Sorry about that, your correct, yes it’s all new GRX orders.

Rick Wise

Okay, so just out of curiosity, the third quarter sales had been 3.4 instead of 2.4 would that have put you on plan, again appreciating that it’s tough to break timing would that have made you - was that the budget you sort of expected or even tough beyond that there were some orders that just took or taking longer to install.

Mark Toland

That would have been where we thought we would come in for the quarter, so we feel good about the momentum that we have received with GRX and still learning a lot about the performance to that product.

Our pipeline of discussions with physicians as well as institutions is at an all time high and as you know Rick, we really started to selling GRX in Q2 of this year as we learned about the product and learned what it could do and the capabilities of the product and now we are amplifying that across the major regions around the world.

We still remain bullish that every quarter that we face we are going to continue to outperform that quarter and one of the things that we think about when it comes to our revenue range of possibilities is just so difficult to predict right now and even though that's difficult we just don’t think it's prudent to give a particular range right now, so we opted to wait till our business matures a bit.

Rick Wise

Yes it makes sense. Talking about this, I think it's a first time you have quantified the number of hospitals that you are talking to and again just to try to understand what that word means, it means the 60 potential hospital partners I think that's the way you phrased it Mark. Is that a pipeline for a demo pipeline, I mean how do we think about at what stage is half the pipeline that 60 potential hospital partners beyond the demo phase, can you break it down and give us a little more color on how to think about all that?

Mark Toland

Sure. Then I would tell you Rick that they are all in different stages of engagement and they are all progressing at different paces. What we are learning is the complexities of getting the buy-in at the see suite level of the hospitals is really the time consuming component of our equation. The physician engagement has never been higher, I think you noticed that at the TCT this past year.

And as we navigate the buying process within hospitals ensuring that CorPath GRX has a capital budget aligned to it for the upcoming year, those continue to be obstacles for us to predict exactly what are the quarter is going to look like.

So I would say that when we think about the 60 discussions going on, they are in the middle to late stage with the physician level and at the administrative level they could be at any particular stage during the course of the sales cycle.

So I know that's not the most specific answer that you are probably looking for, but it’s probably the easiest way to explain it, because each of the institutions that we are dealing with right now quite honestly they are all a little bit different in terms of their buying process needs and we are learning a lot along the way about how to navigate those waters.

Rick Wise

Alright, and does this partnership customers represent a single GRX system orders or are a portion of the multisystem GRX type orders?

Mark Toland

Yes, it's a great question. We typically see multiple system orders of the 23 installs that we have that we announced they come from 16 institutions so that should give you some sort of frame of reference of how many hospitals put in multiple systems. The account I referenced in the call not just in Huston put into two systems and a training facility as well.

So, it’s been a really good partnership with these thought leading institutions that want to build a robotic program and recognize that sometimes if they are very busy, its difficult just to put one robotic system in.

Rick Wise

Right, and if there are others, but one last question for now. I know you have a full pipeline you talked about it, may be update us on that pipeline process, but is there anything from a technology point of view that GRX doesn’t have that possibly is coming in 2018 or 2019 is that represent an obstacle now that could make the process easier.

And just related to that, you are highlighting as we have all heard that at TCT, the continued penetration or conversation of PCI procedures to a radial approach. Do you need a 100% conversion to radial PCI or whether 90% or 100% to really get traction, is that where GRX and CorPath is going to show its best value, how do we think about those two angles and I will stop there for the moment.

Mark Toland

Thanks Rick, let me we start with the radial access. So the way I think about the CorPath GRX is we are access agnostic, meaning that we can go right femoral, left femoral, right radial, left radial. The reason that left radial importing the equation is there is 20% of the patients have prior [indiscernible], so it makes it difficult to take a right real approach, because their [indiscernible]. So that opens up a significant patient population.

The current U.S. radial adoption is at 35%, its growing double-digit every year and we believe by accessing both right and left, it will continue to the growth in the adoption of radio and really put the physician in a unique choice where they can be a complete radial interventionalists which has monumental impact to hospital savings.

And when you look at the increase between say 35% to 40% of radial usage, the cost benefit of physician doing that using a robotic approach easily pays for the system itself and pays ad recoups all the benefit of the cost of the product. Which kind of leads me into what we are learning about our pipeline.

As you know Rick, there is no incremental reimbursement for robotics in any field right now whether its orthopedics, or spine, or surgical robotics and us being able to enable more radial approaches with less complications and potentially same day discharge could have a significant impact to a hospital’s bottom line and that one honestly I believe is going to continue to fuel the advancements in the robotics space in the interventional side of the equation.

So I'm very bullish about that, the growing interest in that as you saw in the TCT outline that we hosted in the symposia. We highlighted that from a case prospective, as well as from a financial prospective to hospital and the amount that they could save per case, which was up towards to $3000 plus that we saw from Dr. Gilchrest. So a great question and one that we feel confident, we can continue to grow with and put patients in a better position to get out of the hospital faster.

Rick Wise

Right and technology barrier to adoption in the pipeline and that part of it and then I will stop. Thank you.

Mark Toland

Sure, sorry about that, we are very confident with the GRX and our ability to do 80% of the cases that we see from an interventional perspective. We like the position that we are in of having guide cath control, we have done very, very complex cases, triple vessel cases with multiple spends, all robotically as, as we tackle more and more complexity, we realize that the system itself has all the tools needed to do what we wanted to do for those particular cases that we tackle.

So we are confident in the current technology today, but we are not stopping there, as you know we pivoted our R&D team to work on multiple iterations of GRX, we call it 2.2, 2.5 , 2.7 on to when we get to Gen 3 and included in that is automation, including in that is remote capabilities and included in that is really deep machine learning's on how we might be able to use data to support decision making down the road to allow physicians from around the world to use that to support their approach to the procedure.

And I reference that because our example with integrating hard flow into the cockpit, at William Belmont and Baylor has allowed them to take a more prospective approach to the case and could likely impact patient outcome, as well as speed up the overall case itself, because they are in a pre-precedential planning mode versus getting into the case and not knowing exactly what is going to happen. And then we continue to build upon that technology, just one of many technologies has an integrated components of what I consider this high tech cardiology care model that’s going to continue to emerge.

Rick Wise

Thank you very much.

Mark Toland

Thanks Rick.

Operator

Our last question comes from Josh Jennings from Cowen. Your line is open.

Joshua Jennings

Hi good evening, thanks gentlemen. I was hoping to understand the intricacies of selling cycle each hospital customer is a different animal. Just wanted to check in on the timing of revenue conversation, has there been any change in terms of time and taking a order that could bring into revenue.

Mark Toland

Good question Josh and thanks for that. We try to spend time on educating everybody on how we think about order to revenue recognition and what we do is we obviously receive the order, we ship out our systems, we install our systems and then we train our systems. After we completed all those steps then we recognize revenue.

And as you can imagine all those steps take time, they take approvals, they take planning and sometimes you can see unforeseen delay that would happen. A good example of that is what happened to us in Q3 with what we announced as - what we consider a $1 million worth of revenue that we weren’t able to recognize into the quarter, because of weather or seasonality.

Joshua Jennings

Thanks for that and I was just hoping to touch on backlog and where you guys are here in the post third quarter versus the second quarter and how was the order intake in 3Q any details there would be great.

Mark Toland

Yes, so most of the systems that we installed in Q3 came from that backlog. We are hopeful that the remainder we will install in Q4 or early 2018. And quite honestly I'm not trying to be vague, more experience we get in the market, the more information we have on the complexities of the buying cycle particularly at the sea suite with hospitals and quite honestly that's truly why we are kind of pulling guidance too. Love to answer the question with a little bit more granularity, but really can't right there, I would have to stop there.

Joshua Jennings

And just on the demo program Mark, can you give us a little bit more details in terms of how you are utilizing that and just some of your comments your prepared remarks on the demo program just was hoping to understand that, how u are moving forward with that and how the demand has changed over the last three to six months?

Mark Toland

No, that's a great question Josh and the one that we are very proud of we have expanded our training programs and sometimes we call demos or demonstrations to include some unique experiences with getting their hands on our robotic system in more of an environment that they see in the cath lab.

So we have actually taken that on the road, we have done programs in Houston, Texas., we have got one this weekend in Miami, Florida with 22 physicians that we are planning on training, we recently held one in Atlanta, Georgia that had close to 20 physicians and that's why we have seen such a and large number of physicians going through our demonstrations or our training programs, because we have started to advance throughout the United States geographically.

And put ourselves in a position where it makes it convenient for them to attend and also puts us in a position where they can have more of a live experience or kind of test drive the car you might say on the real road and we put them in a position where they can clearly see how it can then be part of their practice, because they have got good practical experience from our demonstration and training programs that we have established.

And we are not going to stop there, we are planning 2018 already for a big medical education efforts with well over a 300 physicians that we plan on training over the course of in the next four quarters.

Joshua Jennings

Great and just to be clear you are not placing demo units at any particular accounts to kind of test drive during the program sessions?

Mark Toland

Correct, yes. That's the way to think about that. You are right.

Joshua Jennings

Okay and then lastly for me, I believe you guys are in the midst of submitting a software upgrade to the FDA for the CorPath GRX, is that correct and any details there in terms of timing and what that can potentially do for this system. Thanks for taking the questions.

Mark Toland

Yes. No that’s great question Josh and I think that fits in the same category as one of Rick’s question of our high-tech cardiology care model. We had been working on building algorithms around how physicians think about manipulating devices and it’s their first entre into automation. And sometimes I call it a dock in a bottle where you have got physicians hands and they are thinking that you program into the software and we have really done a remarkable job of advancing those capabilities with our R&D team.

That’s why we call it 2.2 and 2.5 and 2.7, we have got a series of software enhancements in this automation world that we believe will have big impact on efficiencies as well as overall quality of care and we do anticipate filing with the FDA our first automation by the end of year is our goal. So great question Josh and I thank you for that one.

Mark Toland

Okay with that, I would like to thank everybody who joined the call and hopefully you have good rest of your evening. Thanks again.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.