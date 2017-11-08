Ford Wants To Be In The Front Line Of A New Industrial Model

Thesis

Ford (NYSE:F) is embracing the future with a philosophy based on strong computing concepts linked to intelligent production development. Taking the promising business that the company has at present, Ford looks to the future with the most innovative eyes. The smart vehicles that the company will produce must have the most advanced capabilities always according to the desires and preference of its customers. How will the company succeed is the subject of this article that will present a favorable thesis on the company's long-term plan.

A fundamental analysis approach

Focusing on reducing costs and redefining revenue, the company is already transforming its business by reaching key deals with partners in India and China. With a strong third quarter that made possible a 63% increase in adjusted EPS year over year from $0.26 to $0.43, the company is confident to reach an adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2017 at the midpoint of $1.80. With the current share price of $12.32, we arrive at a P/E still lower than 7 which provides great upside potential.

Ford is constantly adapting to market needs as proven by the launch of new products around the world. At this stage, it is significant that the company plans a special expansion for BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) with a strong team dedicated to its development.

As can be seen in the slide below, Ford intends to intensify its portfolio of electric vehicles, and for this purpose has created an important alliance with the Chinese company Zotye. In addition, the aforementioned special task force (Team Edison) has its own dynamics that will become increasingly important within Ford's global strategy.

Source: Ford Motor strategic update

A Ford car will be focused on connectivity as a number of devices of IoT will be available to drivers. It is critical that a car builder should be prepared for all new technologies such as the increasing large-scale production of BEV.

Ford's strategy makes us believe that it will be at the forefront of a disruption that will become unstoppable. Other automakers are likely to follow this path with a similar speed, but it is significant that a company such as Ford can strive to stay in the front line of this shift in the automotive paradigm.

To do this, it must be prepared at the level of production structure and in terms of automotive cost performance. Even with a solid balance sheet, Ford will need to achieve efficiency gains that may translate over the next 5 years into savings of about $14 billion ($4B in product engineering and $10 in material cost). Thus, the normal growth of automotive cost performance will be reduced by 50% over the next 5 years.

It is unthinkable for a car builder to base its future in terms of ICE (internal combustion engine) cars. That's why it's comforting to see Ford prepare itself decidedly to replace gradually this type of production with new technologies like BEV. The reason is simple: this is the way forward, and the companies that are best prepared and that can anticipate this technological revolution will be the market leaders.

A technical analysis approach



Note: The charts are in semi-logarithmic scale and historical price data was adjusted to remove gaps caused by stock splits, dividends and distributions.

Having said all this, let's take a look at what possible price target may we consider for the long term. Looking at the 20-year weekly chart above, we can conclude that the stock price hit a maximum of $27 in 1999. After the huge draw-down following the Great Recession, there was a recovery up to the level of $15 in 2011. This was achieved at a time when Ford was showing relevant stability but without great innovation. After 2013, Ford has seen its stock price gradually decline to almost $10. While its shares have been trading in a sloping down range between $10 and $14 in the last three years, we can now see an attempt to reverse this downward trend. In fact, looking at the chart below it's clear that since the beginning of last October prices have shown strength and have remained above $12, breaking up the 3-year descending line (in blue). Investors and analysts may have concluded that Ford has the potential to impose itself on the market in a growing shift to new electric models.

If we think of a different company in which an innovative strategy materializes with the support of a sound technical and financial basis, then the value can be much higher. In my opinion, the company can reach and slightly exceed a $15 share price over a medium- to long-term horizon. This PT (Price Target) should be re-evaluated within a year.

Trading or Investing

Several Ford analysts show some uncertainty about short, medium or long-term PT. There are cases where several PTs are indicated and it has to do with the obvious unawareness of whether the next quarters will perform better or worse than future expectations. I have said in previous articles that the short term doesn't really matter much to a company with Ford's transformation strategy. So what's crucial is whether or not to believe that Ford follows a path of solid profitability while advancing with its innovation strategy. As one of the companies that best rewards shareholders, being a position trader is the most appropriate way to invest in Ford stock. It means being focused on the long term rather than thinking in the short term, while keeping track of price movements over time. In fact, it is best to build a position over time by taking advantage of price corrections and relevant dips whenever appropriate.

Conclusion

Based on a solid marketing strategy that puts forward an innovative and credible vision of the future, Ford will work on a disruptive long-term vision from now on. Starting from a solid financial position, the company intends to be in the front line of the technological advances related to the automobile production. By doing so with deliberate cost containment and placing customer satisfaction as crucial, the company becomes quite attractive to investors. From a cyclical company with issues just like any traditional car builder, Ford aims to become a smart company where the construction of the future is a task that is being developed every day. In this context, the company is likely to reverse its downward trend. In my opinion, it will be able to attain a share price slightly above $15 in the near future, showing the potential to go even further in the long run. In any case, this PT should be reassessed within one year.

