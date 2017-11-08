InnerWorkings' (INWK) CEO Eric Belcher on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017

Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter 2017 earnings call.

Bridget Freas

Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Eric Belcher, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Pritchett, Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release with additional information earlier today, which is available on our website www.inwk.com.

Please note this call will include forward-looking statements relating to future results that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained in our SEC filings, including the Risk Factor section contained in our most recent Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

This call will discuss among other financial performance measures non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Please refer to the company’s earnings release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. This call is intended for investors and analysts and may not be reproduced in the media in whole or in part without our prior consent.

Eric, please go ahead.

Eric Belcher

Thanks Bridget. The financial results we generated this quarter the best in the history of our company. We continue to methodically execute against our ambitious but straightforward strategy to expand our relationships with both new and existing clients in a way that delivers meaningful value for both our clients and in turn our shareholders. Our progress is due in no small part to our leading marketing technology platform the team behind it.

On the new business development front, we added another $25 million worth of additional annual contractual work from a mix of both existing as well as new clients bringing our year-to-date total to more than $100 million of incremental revenue with full run rate. Broadly, we like this number to be even higher and it will be by the end of the year. But we think we can and will have future years where we signed $200 million or more of new business.

However those who know us know that we aren’t going to do so simply for the sake of growth itself, as the clear global leader in our field, we have the discipline today to sign the right agreements with the right companies. We like the opportunities in our current pipeline, which contains meaningful prospects across after three avenues of organic growth that we're pursuing; new services with existing clients, geographic expansions with our existing clients and of course customers that are new to InnerWorkings.

I’ll share some color on the recent new wins. The largest is with the highly successful mortgage lender, Quicken Loans. We've already deployed a four-person team in Detroit with a corresponding technology solution to help manage Quicken’s direct marketing and creative services execution and we expect to go live in December.

Earlier this year we signed a multi-year agreement to manage the marketing collateral for Quicken affiliate, Fathead, a leader in sports and entertainment graphics solutions and we're thrilled to expand our relationship to their sister company. And we look forward to rolling out our solution in other successful companies in the Detroit area who benefit from our intelligent new approach to brand execution.

Other new wins during the quarter include a five-year agreement with the Caribou Coffee Company and its affiliate, Einstein Bros. Bagels. Through a dedicated on-site team and our proprietary e-commerce platform will provide Caribou optimal execution on all marketing collateral across their six brands in more than 1,200 locations.

And we’ve increased our scope of work with several existing clients including Mondelez, Boeing and Mars. The latter two expansions came only a few months after we onboarded them as new clients. Adding new scopes of work in an accelerated timeframe following initial client engagements is a recent and promising development for us and it's happening by design.

We began new client pursuits today with the mindset of developing a comprehensive relationship supporting multiple geographies and multiple categories enabled by a single technology platform. We added several ambitious young executives to the business development team this quarter. By definition these new team members aren’t from our industry per se with backgrounds in technology and digital marketing.

No one else in our space is investing in their future anywhere near the magnitude that we are neither in human capital nor technology and we're excited about the possibilities associated with our new talent. Our highly differentiated technology continues to dominate our discussions with current and prospective clients. Our e-commerce applications now manage unique brand collateral containing over 100,000 custom SKUs that are automatically routed to produce on demand suppliers or integrated fulfillment providers.

Jobs purchases for our clients through our VALO software are on track to increase 30% in 2017 and they represent the majority of our orders today. This is happening on a global scale. Our VALO platform is seeing dramatic increase in non-US users more than double the number from last year. And thus far in 2017, VALO has digitally served more than 500,000 different client locations, multiple times across 50 different countries either placing orders or consuming savings data, or getting an update on the status of their jobs in progress or approving artwork for production, or driving down unit costs by combining multiple orders or performing other critical tasks that historically are clients weren’t able to do online.

In addition, 1,000 of suppliers around the globe have sought and won work through VALO generating millions of dollars of additional savings for our clients. We're continuing to invest heavily in our platform in response to the evolving needs of our clients who are demanding more interconnectivity, real-time analytics and automation. And we see the movement in this direction action accelerating as we begin thinking more and more about our client’s consumers and as our model advances in concert with emerging trends and marketing to a more data intensive, interactive digital and global world.

This evolution has brought two additional changes to our business. The first, is an improvement in our positioning within an even more diverse and fragmented competitive landscape. Several years ago, we were mainly winning business from local manufacturers reps and regional print management fronts. Today, we're finding our solution disrupting a mix of providers that include software companies, digital marketing providers, ad agencies of record and marketing consultancies.

What began as a procurement focus, domestic print management firm serving the middle market has successfully evolved into the world's leading global marketing execution agency supporting the best known brands no matter what marketing channel is involved, in-store, in home or on the go.

This dynamic has contributed to the second change, which is the talent development within our company. It's a passionate and loyal team which doesn't stand still constantly challenging the status quo, hungry to learn more and to take on change in the name of progress. Our team isn't keeping up with our business model. It's the team that's driven the advancements that brings us to where we are today and where we're headed as the clear innovator in our space.

We are the destination of choice among talented professionals in the marketing services arena with the proof being the loyalty of our existing team combined with the outstanding talent that has joined us recently. Well, I'm proud of our reputation in the industry and I'm proud of our technology, I'm prouder still of the talent colleagues that have surrounded by today.

I’ll turn the call over to Jeff now to take us through our financial performance.

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks Eric, hello everyone. We generated record net revenue or gross profit of $72.5 million in the third quarter, a 7% increase compared to $67.8 million in the same period of last year. The 90 basis point increase in gross margin to 25.1% in the third quarter was primarily due to a favorable product mix driven by growth in higher margin categories as well as further success using our size and scale to drive greater cost savings for our clients and enhance our own profit margins.

We have also pared back a few low margin accounts as we discussed on the second quarter call. We expect our gross margin for the full-year of 2017 to be between 24.5% and 25%. Gross revenue was a record $288.4 million in the third quarter, a 3% increase compared with third quarter of 2016. Year-to-date gross revenue was $835.3 million, a 2% increase in organic revenue compared to the prior period. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.14 for the third quarter and $0.32 year to date.

Our third quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $0.15, 46% increase compared to $0.11 in the year ago period. Year-to-date non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.35, 35% increase compared to the same period of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $18.8 million for the third quarter, up 11% from $16.9 million in the same quarter of 2016. Year-to-date non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $47.7 million, an increase of 10% compared to the same period of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net revenue was 25.9% in the third quarter and 23% year to date compared to 25% in the third quarter of 2016 and 22.3% for the first nine months of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was 6.5% of gross revenue for the third quarter, which compares to 6% in the third quarter of 2016. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was 5.7% of gross revenue compared to 5.3% a year ago. Excluding reserves against tax loss carryforwards and the tax impact of other charges including certain one-time tax benefits, our effective tax rate was 35% in the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2017. We knowledge this is high for a company as global as we are and we expect our tax rate to come down in the future.

Now turning our attention to the cash flow statement and balance sheet. Tax used in operating activities was $10.7 million for the third quarter and $12.4 million year-to-date. This compares to cash used of $22.8 million in the prior quarter and $23.6 million for the first nine months of 2016. We expect our full year 2017 operating cash flow to be two to three times higher than the 10.5 million generated in 2016.

Capital expenditures were $3.3 million in the third quarter and $10.3 million year-to-date. Most of our capital expenditures relate to our technology, primarily for software development. We did not repurchase any common stock during the third quarter and had repurchased a total of $10 million year-to-date. However we decided to use cash rather than stock to satisfy $13.3 million in earn out obligations for prior acquisitions during the third quarter.

As a September 30, and for the first time in eleven years we have no earn-out obligations to satisfy going forward. We have a total of $35.1 million remaining authorized to repurchase stock, which we will continue to do opportunistically depending on other high return uses for free cash flow and the market price of our stock.

Our net debt position was $122.6 million as of September 30, which is approximately 1.9 times our adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-12 month period. We continue to maintain a very strong and flexible balance sheet facilitating opportunities to further invest in our business and/or return additional capital to shareholders.

Now for the outlook. We are raising our 2017 guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $0.47 to $0.50 compared to prior guidance of a range of $0.46 to $0.49. We are maintaining our 2017 guidance for gross revenue to range between $1.115 billion and $1.145 billion and for non-GAAP EBITDA to be between $65 million and $68 million.

We’ll be happy to take your questions now.

Eric Belcher

George are you there? Let’s go the next question.

Josh Elving

So I wanted to talk a little about the topline going forward. Obviously hard to complain about record revenue. I know in the past, we’ve talked a little bit about getting back to that kind of high-single digit topline revenue growth. When or how do you think about that going forward. I know that some of the way you record some of your new wins have a negative impact on the topline, but come on at a higher gross margin. Can you maybe talk a little bit about the mix of some of that business and how it might impact your longer term revenue growth outlook.

Eric Belcher

When you're asking about revenue, I think you're focused on our gross revenue and we're focused on our net revenue, our gross profit, we believe that is the true revenue of our business, it's the value that our clients are willing to pay us for the services that we provide. And given that as you mentioned, quite a bit of our new wins come in the way of technology fees or they come in the way of management of the below the line events and promotions business which has now pass through associated with it or it's an onsite creative studio which build at margins that would be more akin to an agency versus the traditional print management type of revenue.

We’re growing in the high-single range on that metric which we believe is the most important. In terms of the gross revenue, we really only look at that we prepare an earnings call. And so here it is, what does it say 3% for the quarter, it's not high-single digits and ultimately as long as that net revenue or our gross profit is growing at a healthy clip, then this business is growing at a healthy clip.

Josh Elving

So I guess, that’s the point I was trying to get at. And so maybe long term outlook for that net revenue or gross profit line for growth, still high-single digit. Can you get to 10% or is that a stretch?

Eric Belcher

We think we can, we think we can. As I mentioned earlier Josh, we are not satisfied, we’re growing organically much faster than anybody else that we know of in this industry and yet we're still not satisfied. We like to see this business grow even more, we think it can because the market opportunity is there and we're highly differentiated and valued partner to other existing clients.

But we're going to do it deliberately. We're going to do it intelligently. We're not going to rush a contract and we're not going to sign up with a client or with an agreement that we don't believe is best for the long term for us. So we do believe double-digits are in our future in the net revenue area, we are focused on that internally and so, yeah, keep an eye out.

Josh Elving

And then just one more quick one and then I’ll hop back in queue. You referenced signing some new business. So thus far you have announced 100 million of new business year to date. You mentioned you're not entirely satisfied with that number, you said that the number will be much higher for the full year. Can you offer any additional color on what that might mean? Do you anticipate a couple of big wins yet before the end of the year?

Eric Belcher

We do anticipate more contract signings between now and the end of the year. In terms of exactly how that's going to end out, I'm not going to throw out a number, we are confident that it be higher than the number we reported today and probably approaching around the number that we reported last year. We’ve got some great late stage discussions going with some fantastic clients, clients of our today that we’re expanding with as well as some new opportunities out there. But we'll let the process, the legal process of contracting run its course and we expect that within the next 60 days, there will be at least a few more of those contracts in.

Josh Elving

And then just along those lines, when you talk about 200 million in new business wins in future years, what does that look like, it's a little bit bigger new wins across the board, is it one or two larger type deals than what we’ve seen historically.

Eric Belcher

I do think we'll see some large contracts signings at some point in our future. And I know I've said that now for a couple of years. These types of discussions take time. So lot of stakeholders, a lot of moving parts, a lot of corners of the globe to touch before a contract like that is signed. But I do believe it's in our future. And the reason I believe that in addition to some of the discussions we're having right now is because it's the right thing for our Fortune 500 target clients to have one global brand copped with one single proprietary technology platform organizing their marketing spend. And so, how that 200 million or more or whatever it ends up being comes to us, we'll see. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw some increasingly larger contracts primarily because we've got more services and geographies today than we ever did in the past.

Tim Mulrooney

You guys didn't mention CPGs or Latin America this quarter after highlighting them as being headwinds last quarter. Has anything turned around there at all? Or are things pretty much the same and nothing to report?

Eric Belcher

It's a bit the same, we're seeing Brazil get back on its legs and that's good to see. But I'd say it's a little bit more of the same Tim versus anything unusual or anything new to report out of Latin America.

Tim Mulrooney

What about the CPG vertical, Eric? Have you ever disclosed what percent of your enterprise revenue is roughly derived from that vertical? As well as I'm curious about maybe your penetration rate with the major CPGs. Are you working with most of them today? Roughly half, less than that? I'm curious about the penetration rate to understand where the opportunity is.

Eric Belcher

We haven’t reported what the mix by vertical is of our overall business. We're working with far less than half of the major CPGs out there and we're doing just a fraction of what we could be with those that we are working with. And so there's a lot of room for improvement in that particular vertical. Other verticals that we do meaningful business with, as you know are pharmaceutical and financial services and automotive now, and retail, and really every type of corporation that's marketing intensive and has millions of consumers that they're communicating with on a frequent basis.

And so CPG is just one element of our world and we love that world and we believe is there spend shift, we’ll shift with their spends. Our business, our revenue are mere their marketing expenditures. And even if they may be pulling back in some markets here and there with some of the marketing spends in this world of 3G and tight cost management we believe that they're going to continue to innovate, now you’re going to have to market those innovations have and get the word out and we see major CPGs being hugely intensive marketers and great clients of ours in the future.

Tim Mulrooney

Yes. You kind of touched on it. That's the reason that I'm focusing so much on the CPG vertical. I have a lot of questions. But I think about them as being more discerning with their marketing budgets. You hear them talking about that. And yes, maybe that's a near-term headwind for you guys. But longer term, as they look at their traditional spend and try to find efficiencies, I would think that your name would naturally come up. So are you seeing that play out in the numbers at all? Is your pipeline with CPGs increasing? Are you having more conversations? Any other detail? And then I'll move off of this subject.



A - Eric Belcher

Where we, I mean we mentioned Mondelez as being an account that we're meaningfully expanding with around the world in new product categories and of course, Beam Suntory and so many of our great clients are increasingly turning to us to gain those efficiencies you mentioned as well as just transparency into the spend around. And so if anything it represents an opportunity for us and we’re full speed ahead with the CPG vertical.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. What about your pipeline in general? Have you ever disclosed or be willing to share any details regarding your pipeline? How large it is today? How it's grown over the last several years? Or how does it break down between new and existing clients?

Eric Belcher

No, we haven't gotten into that kind of details. You can imagine it gets real sensitive when you start talking about the prospecting that's going on with our increasingly large BPO sales force. I think it's efficient for your purposes, Tim, and thinking about the future of this business and where it's headed to know that as the Executive Team looks at our current pipeline, we feel really good, we feel really good about the types of companies that are on the list, we feel really good about the penetration rates we'll see moving forward with our existing clients and we just overall feel very confident that we're heading toward the end of the year here and into 2018 with some real momentum.

Tim Mulrooney

Jeff, you raised EPS guidance, but maintained revenue and EBITDA. So is the modest raise in EPS related to interest, taxes or shares, or some combination of the three?

Jeff Pritchett

It’s combination of those three Tim, plus continued expansion in gross margins that we talked through that we've seen both this quarter and throughout the first three quarters and are expecting to flow through in Q4 following through to the EPS net income line.

Tim Mulrooney

Wouldn't I have also seen an increase in EBITDA guidance range if it was related to gross margin?

Jeff Pritchett

We're still in the $3 million range that we started the year out with between 65 and 68. We continued to make investments as Eric noted earlier into business development executives as well as expansion of categories and others. So it's kind of the mix flow through of gross margins plus tax rates, interest with the stronger cash flow this year compared to last year that’s allowing us to drive forward on the EPS net income line, but maintain the range on EBITDA.

Tim Mulrooney

I understand. I'm sorry for splitting hairs. Yeah. What about the debt? Your revolving credit facility jumped up about 30 million in the quarter and 40 million for the year. I also noticed working capital has been about a $45 million use of cash so far this year. Is that what the revolver is mainly been used for?

Eric Belcher

It has, in addition to the working capital investment behind some of the growth of new accounts, an expansion of existing. We've paid a substantial portion in the final earn-out payments this year as well as repurchased $10 million of shares, so that the two biggest drivers are share repurchase and earn-out payments followed by the investment in working capital.

Jeff Pritchett

And historically there’s been a spike in our borrowing and we're actually -- came in lower than where we expected to be in terms of net debt and obviously expect a very strong fourth quarter in terms of operating cash flow.

Tim Mulrooney

And what was the business development realignment charge related to.

Jeff Pritchett

Sure. As we’ve continued to migrate, as Eric has been talking about the last couple of years of new service lines, categories, geographies that we've continued with a number of our senior business development executives to be on the leading edge of migrating those changes and driving those changes across the industry and we've added some incremental individuals as well to expand the team. We've also had some that we've realigned out here in Q3 as we're looking forward over the next few years of those business development executives that can help us drive into new categories, digital, interactive, retail.

Tim Mulrooney

Got it. Maybe one more for you Eric and then I'll hop back in queue. From a strategic standpoint, I'm just curious how your sales pitch has evolved over the years to win new enterprise contracts. Is it still primarily centered around procurement savings or are there buckets of cost savings that you could potentially quantify for them as part of your pitch? The reason I ask is I recently visited one of your customers and was surprised to learn that the productivity savings completely separate from procurement with a meaningful amount of money. I'm also thinking about speed to market, increased transparency. There has to be quantifiable savings there as well. So are you able to estimate these savings in advance and include them in your sales pitch or do you just more allude to them generally as being like a cherry on top? Thank you for your time guys.

Eric Belcher

Yeah. Good question, Tim. Well, first of all, savings is only part of the value proposition today and when we're speaking with marketing professionals, typically in addition to savings that they can reinvest into their brands, they're looking for quite a bit more in the way of control and brand standardization and automation and visibility and other things that may be on their mind. But when it comes to your specific question, Tim, about savings, which is of course still a very key element of our overall solution, I think what you're pointed out is perceptive.

We have historically been focused on the dollar for dollar material cost savings and perhaps not identified savings in terms of a reduction in waste or headcount avoidance that are real meaningful dollars that add up for our clients and we’re doing a better job, I think, upfront in depicting those, but in terms of being able to lay them out after we're on site and under contract and working hard, we are very good at laying those out to in some detail, so that our clients understand more than just that we can buy materials better than them, but we can do a lot that benefits their P&L beyond that. So it's a good question. I'm glad you had a chance to spend some time with one of our clients, Tim.

Kevin Steinke

So just circling back on the discussion about potentially adding more new business in any given year, potentially moving up towards that $200 million range a year, is there anything you feel like you need to do or tweak internally to get that goal. Obviously, you talked about bringing on some new business development talent and tweaking the team there. Is that geared towards reaching that goal or anything else you'd like to do to reach that goal or is that just a matter of everything is in the pipeline and a matter of -- it's just a matter of when it closes.

Eric Belcher

Well, Kevin, it's partially a matter of when it closes, when our discussions evolve to the point of contracts signed, but I will add that one of the things that we need to do differently and we are today and we'll see the benefits of that with our long sales cycles a little bit down the road, is that we need to capture a greater portion of the marketing spend out of the gates, under the initial contract. Now, that requires of course the fact that we touch on more stakeholders within our prospects business and that takes time, and a little bit of patience and so, but what that does is it yields a more comprehensive strategic solution that takes better advantage of our model and our technology and the benefits we can drive. And so longer sales cycles, but as we've learn and you've seen over the years, Kevin, the retention rates of his business are fantastic and putting in that upfront work for the benefit of a very long term relationship is more than worth it, so that's what we're working on.

Kevin Steinke

And related to that, you also mentioned that you've been able to expand relationships with existing clients more quickly. I think you did some reorganization internally to address that, so if you could just expand on what's working there if you have to do more on that front or just your assessment of that effort and the speed to increasing new clients that you're seeing?

Eric Belcher

Yeah. That question is almost related to your first one in that we're introducing ourselves much more comprehensively now and there have been situations where we’ve deemed that it makes sense to start with a segment of our client’s work, a portion of it in order to demonstrate the value of our solution with the expectation that we’ll expand down the road. And so we are doing a better job I think of presenting the full comprehensive strategic solution that we offer upfront, even though that doesn't mean that we're always signing of course global contracts across our seven lines of service offering that we have, but the expectation, that’s been set with our clients, with our new clients, is that we would quickly expand to both our benefit in our, the solution and so that's what we’ve seen in the two examples we mentioned earlier this evening and it’s a judgment call on whether or not we delay the contract signing to have a more comprehensive initial relationship or are we agree to begin in a manner which impacts only a portion of their business but with a clear expectation on both sides that we would expand quickly. So those are decisions that we make in the day-to-day.

Kevin Steinke

You also made a point of highlighting talent development and the fact that you're becoming a business of choice within the industry, I'm wondering how much of an internal effort there is around just talent development. Or if you just kind of let the results speak for themselves and people come to you, just what you're doing on the HR front. Obviously, it's a good position to be in to be a business of choice, but just if you could expand on that at all please.

Eric Belcher

Kevin, that's an interesting question. It’s the first time we’ve had it on our earnings call. I like it. Look, I think we've got a fantastic HR team, like with our business development efforts, of course, we always hope to do better and we've got a lot of plans and ideas and initiatives going on, but at the end of the day, we do have a winning culture, we've got an open, honest, hardworking, smart workforce and we've got good leaders surrounding it, not just in HR, but our management teams, our leadership teams around the world and so you do it for your clients and you are innovative and you grow so that you offer career opportunities to your employees and you recruit and so there's newness involved and it all circles on itself. So in addition to a lot of formal programs regarding talent development and a great recruiting team, we also, I think, just have a winning culture that somehow attracts and retains the best of the best.

Kevin Steinke

A couple of questions on the numbers here. Was there any meaningful currency impact on growth rates in the quarter?

Jeff Pritchett

Kevin, there wasn't. We’ve seen a leveling out of currencies, we’ve got a few going against us and a few behind us and no material or meaningful impact in Q3 and only a little bit year-to-date.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. And Jeff, you also mentioned the tax rate that you're still not completely satisfied with where it is, you see opportunity to improve that, just wondering if you have any visibility into how quickly that can improve or if we should just kind of monitor it as it goes along here and assume tax rate kind of continues as is in to the future.

Jeff Pritchett

No. Kevin, yeah, good question. You’ve seen the tax rate come down in the last couple of years meaningfully, but still far in excess of where it should be, given our global footprint. We’ve got a number of initiatives in place to enhance profitability in some lower cost jurisdictions as well as a number of strategies that we're driving across and expect still to get to a longer term tax rate in the high-20s, low-30s over the coming years.

Kevin Steinke

And lastly with the earn-out payments now behind you, an expected significant jump in operating cash flow, any changes to how you view uses of cash and maybe your debt balance, I mean, do you still think it makes sense to maintain some leverage, what's going to be your approach to paying down debt or any other comments on uses of cash?

Jeff Pritchett

Sure. Yeah. Capital allocation strategy is primarily the same as it's been the last couple of years in that investing back in behind growth into the business, investing into our software development, technology platform to keep the leading edge there followed by, as you know, paying off some of the previous acquisitions, which we've been doing primarily in cash the last couple of years and opportunistically buying back shares. So and following that as you'll see here in Q4, we expect to pay down debt meaningfully as we come off this seasonal high in working capital in Q3 here and expect to generate significant operating cash flow in Q4, so we expect to pay down debt with. We're continuing to look for great high return opportunities to invest into the business and behind the growth followed by share repurchase program opportunistically as well as debt paydown.

Chris McGinnis

Just two quick questions. I guess just one, like Jeff, you were just talking about the international markets and kind of some more [indiscernible] on the restructuring side, can you just maybe talk about the healthy international markets and where they are, just looking at the growth rates versus North America, it will lower obviously, but can you just talk about the outlook for that region?

Jeff Pritchett

Sure. International market, like Eric mentioned earlier and we're seeing Brazil stabilizing and some of the other emerging markets are just stabilized a little bit. We’re -- hurting us earlier in the year and the end of last year. Overall, the international market is very robust for us. We're continuing to see expansion of new accounts as well as existing accounts in the realignment that we launched back at the end of 2015 to better serve our clients out of operational hubs is really taking all than we've seen margins expand there. We have created some low margin accounts in that region, but that's been offset with growth in a number of existing accounts in new categories as well as new geographies. So feeling bullish about the team on the international market as well as the growth prospects there for us. And there still is, as you see, as we add revenue and we add net revenue, we are seeing good operating margin flow through in the businesses. We've got size and scale built out in the international markets well ahead of revenue growth here to ensure that we can execute for our clients.

Chris McGinnis

And then I think can you just talk a little bit, maybe about the competitive landscape. You’ve had a lot of success in terms of win new contracts and growing over the years, are you starting to see any competition kind of come in to mimic you and maybe just talk a little bit about the competitive landscape.

Eric Belcher

There are some competitors out there in our space that are coming along and riding our coattails and it’s a gigantic market and so for us, we spend very little time thinking about other pure play providers that have a similar business model as really we're focused on, we rarely encounter those folks and we're really focused on building out what ultimately is a new innovative solution for our clients and we're just facing a large number of providers when we show up from agencies to consulting firms to internal departments and on and on and on. Software providers where we're allowing our clients to eliminate their licensing fees for subpar tools that they utilized in the past and it's really just a very, very diverse collective mix of competitors that we find ourselves up against and if anything, it's an even more fragmented group of providers that we're dealing with out there. So, for us from a competitive standpoint, we see a massive market opportunity in front of us and we're focused on that and we expect that there will be other companies coming along and growing in our wake and it's not something we really worried about or spend too much time thinking about.

George Sutton

I was on hold for the formal comments. So if I ask something stupid, it's only partially my fault. Eric, you mentioned last quarter that you had the largest pipeline ever and you specifically said some of those were transformational in size. Could you give us an update on that thought?

Eric Belcher

You’re still out there. Three months is a short timeframe in our world when it comes to major contracts and so we did say while you were stuck on hold, George that we like the way our pipeline reads today. We like where we sit today; we like the dialogs we're having and how advanced they are. And we expect to be able to announce over the coming months and years quite a bit of good news.

George Sutton

Jeff, we've talked last few quarters about sort of that empty calories impact, if you will, of revenues, as you've been eliminating some of the lower margin customers and markets. Could you give us an update on how much that might have impacted the quarter and how much do we have from here?

Jeff Pritchett

Sure, George. We're trying to optimize the exiting book of business, which we've talked about here for the last 18 months or so. It did have a bit of an impact here on the overall topline and growth rate of a couple of percentage points, expect that to continue through 2018 as we cycle those, the vast majority of those conversations are completed now, but the revenue impact from a top line standpoint, we're still cycling.

George Sutton

And last thing, Jeff, you mentioned that the cash flow in Q4 would be very good. I'm curious about the unbilled receivables piece coming out of Q3, which was larger than we expected. Just what is that composed of and I assume that's part of where your fourth quarter cash flow is coming from?

Jeff Pritchett

It’s partially there. You’re right, George. And it’s the unbilled revenue traditionally this quarter of the year from a seasonality standpoint is at its peak. We had a number of very large shipments shipped towards the end of the quarter and as we've continued to migrate into more complex campaigns for our clients, they have delivery points at different points in time and some of those, we don't bill until the campaign is complete and such that even though some of it’s shipped and been delivered into store, the full campaign isn't finished and we've got complicated billing. So it’s taken us a little longer to bill on a few of these complex campaigns, which drove some of the increase in addition to the seasonality, but I do expect the unwinding of both the unbilled and AR to happen in Q4 and we've already started seeing some of that through where we are in the quarter at this point.

Ryan MacDonald

Eric and Jeff, I got dropped briefly, so if I repeat any question, I apologize. But first off, I think you mentioned on the second quarter call that there was a bit of a lag in ramping of the 2016 customer wins. Can you just provide an update on where you are with that and if you’ve caught up and do you expect at all there to be any impact then on your ability to ramp some of the new wins in 2017?

Jeff Pritchett

Yeah. Ryan, I think we've continued to ramp our accounts that we signed in 2016 well. Because of the more complicated categories as well as technology offerings, we have seen a slower ramp to full run rate from those 2016 wins and the ones we've signed so far in ’17. So I think it's a new normal. We've continued to ramp up on our software development, engineering side as well as talent around the implementation team. I feel like operationally we're ramping well, but it does take a bit of time to go through the change management process with our clients to ensure that we've got flawless execution for them, complicated tech capabilities and configuration of the base payload platform and as you're doing this across multiple geographies in multiple categories, it takes a bit longer to ramp to full run rate.

Eric Belcher

Historically, market segments were our main stakeholders increasingly, you have the IT departments of our clients, you need to interact with and so because of that, we're learning, they’re learning and we’ll continue to get better, but integrating with large MIS systems at some of these Fortune 500 companies has a certain timeframe associated with it and that's impacting our ramp.

Ryan MacDonald

And then I guess maybe for more of a little bit of a macro perspective, not to beat the CPG question too much, but we’ve seen more this year, especially in a market as some of these companies have underperformed like a P&G and Unilever that they’ve been more susceptible to sort of the activity and proxy battles and calls for changes at those business. When you look at sort of what’s been going on with some of these customers of yours and just given that you’re a cost savings sort of solution for them and services for them, does this, I mean, what sort of impact have you been seeing from any situations? I mean, is it an area where they tend to cut spending in the near term or is it actually more of the catalyst for growth longer term trying to expand your business with customers.

Eric Belcher

Both are going on. So you could argue that what we've seen in the CPG world in the last 12 to 24 months has not been helpful for our business in the short term as they have been cutting their marketing budgets, but it has allowed us to advance our business model and our solution and expand our share of wallet inside of the CPG's and we're doing just that right now, might not show up meaningfully in an environment where they're restricting their budgets today, but we like where we sit when we come out of this, what we think, is a short term situation where cost seems to be average, cost savings will capitalize on that with our solution, but we also do envision a world where we see the CPG is investing heavily behind their brands and differentiating them and justifying their pricing and getting their innovations out in to the marketplace and we can’t see a world where marketing isn’t critical to the success of these CPGs in the long run and we're going to be happy sitting right there to assist.

Ryan MacDonald

And then just roughly Eric, can you provide an update? I think on the last earnings call, you talked a lot about beta test with digital display with some customers and just sort of what we've been learning over the last quarter with those beta tests and how you get an opportunity I guess, you think this could be perhaps in 2018 or maybe more of a 2019 event?

Eric Belcher

It will be a 2018 event. It will be a bigger event in 2019 as we believe the story of the future involves digital interactive displays and not the static displays of the past per se. But we like everything we're seeing on that front, the new innovations coming out of the world of entrepreneurs with their software and their cameras and their facial recognition capabilities and ability to track traffic and read off of apps and beacons and projected mirrors and on and on and on. There's just so much exciting going on in that space and we intend to be right in the middle of it.

We think we're the perfectly positioned firm for this emerging category of spend. We already know the retail environment. We already know the providers that we’re selling through. We’re already involved in the in-store marketing associated with it and we have a global footprint which a lot of the new technologies don't and so we’ll service the GC if you will for digital retail innovation and services for our clients going forward and I really do think it's a major opportunity for our company and a lot of us are learning every day on this front, meeting with the new providers and also sharing with our clients what's possible. So expect quite a bit more from our company on this front in the years ahead.

