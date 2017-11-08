Oil: International Rig Count Update

Global rig count is still near cycle lows, but a new trend may be emerging.

I keep a close eye on international rig count and provide my followers with timely updates, as oil production outside of the United States comprises more than 90% of global oil production.

Baker Hughes on Friday provided the most recent figures on both domestic and international rig count. This article will focus on the international (i.e. excluding North America) piece of the puzzle:

Source: Baker Hughes

International rig count was 951 as of October, which represented a rise of 20 rigs from September, which had represented a drop of 21 rigs from August. In other words, the international rig count is still bouncing around near the cycle low of 920 seen in October of 2016, despite the stabilization in oil prices in 2017 pointing to further weakness in global oil production.

The month-over-month rise was concentrated in Asia Pacific. Specifically, rigs in China Offshore rose by nine and rigs in India rose by another nine rigs. Rigs across the rest of the world were relatively stable.

Readers should note that the number of oil rigs in the China Offshore segment rose to multi-year highs and nearly matched the all-time high, as the following graph illustrates:

China Offshore Oil Rig Count data by YCharts

India's oil rig count also rose to three-year highs, but was still off from its all-time high:

India Oil Rig Count data by YCharts

On the other hand, rig count in Venezuela continues to decline at a high rate, pointing to further declines in oil production in the coming months:

Venezuela Oil Rig Count data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Readers should note that although international rig count bounced slightly from near its cycle lows, one month does not make a trend. I will update my followers next month to see if there is a new trend emerging.

