Ensco: Why Day Rates Don't Matter

I recommend Ensco and Noble as two of the best options to play higher oil prices.

I illustrate in this article why their thinking would have historically led to wrong investment decisions and why this time is not different.

Of course day rates matter; just not for stock investors.

In Ensco: Is It Short Squeeze Time?, I picked two offshore drillers that are heavily shorted, have largely trailed their peers, and in my opinion, were getting ready to catch up quickly through an upcoming short squeeze, supported by higher oil prices.

One bear argument I often see in comments to my articles is that day rates have dropped to less than half as utilization remains depressed, which this is true. The following graph illustrates how precipitously day rates and utilization have fallen for Drillships throughout the last three years:

Source: IHS Markit

Readers should note that day rates have gradually declined from more than $450,000 to less than $200,000, as utilization has declined from 100% to 60%. Utilization has stabilized in 2017, as OPEC's production cuts have led to record pace of global oil inventory draws, but day rates have continued to slump.

This Does Not Matter

Looking back at the above graph, I note that utilization and day rates started in 1Q15 and 2Q15, respectively. On the other hand, offshore driller stocks started declining several quarters before then:

DO data by YCharts

As the above graph shows, offshore driller stocks started their long descent as early as 2013, or more than a year before the key industry fundamentals started deteriorating. If you had waited to sell offshore drillers until after day rates and utilization started worsening, then you are likely still holding onto your shares... ;)

Don't You Worry

Day rates and utilization do not have much predictive power when valuing offshore driller stocks, and offshore driller stocks have already started their multi-year rise. Let's zoom in:

DO data by YCharts

In the last three months, Diamond (DO), Transocean (RIG), and Rowan (RDC) have risen 35%, 29%, and 23%, respectively, leading the offshore drilling industry. This is normal as these three companies have less risky balance sheets, which investors prefer as they dip their toes into a heavily shorted sea of companies. Ensco (ESV) and Noble (NE), on the other hand, have relatively more levered balance sheets, as the following graph illustrates:

DO Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This fact is also reflected in the companies' price to book ratios:

DO Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Despite their relatively risky balance sheets, however, I would rather invest in Ensco and Noble, which I estimate are relatively undervalued, as I expect higher oil prices to raise all boats, but raise the heavily shorted ones higher through a short squeeze.

Maybe because some institutional investors agree with me, both Ensco and Noble have seen their shares accumulated by top institutional investors. You can read more about this important observation in my articles, Ensco Ownership: Significant Accumulation and Noble Ownership: Significant Accumulation.

Key Assumption

Readers should note that my projection depends on an expectation of higher oil prices in the coming quarters. As I discussed in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?" I expect global oil demand growth to surprise to the upside and global oil supply to surprise to the downside in 2017 and 2018. Data released since my article was published in July supports my expectation as oil inventories have continued to decline at a higher rate than expected.

If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on oil markets, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. Specifically, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end, as the oil glut continues to decline.

Bottom Line

Day rates and utilization remain at cycle lows across the industry, but investors who wait for the industry fundamentals to improve will miss the boat.



Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, ESV, NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.