The Profit In Government Programs

These investors may be especially helped by a supportive Federal Reserve System that provides the market downside protection as it conducts monetary policy to err on the side of easing.

Many of theses programs, however, may provide opportunities for investors to reap substantial financial benefits from them, an unintended consequence of the government's efforts.

From time to time, I write about the opportunities that exist for investors in disequilibrium situations created by the government.

People complain about how much income/wealth inequality has grown over the past fifty-five years. One of the answers I give to such complaints relates to the market opportunities created by the government that pay off for smart, sophisticated investors.

One such opportunity was highlighted in the most popular post I have written. In February 2013, I wrote an article stating that “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.” In the post, I gave numerous examples of how well-known, wealthy groups were taking advantage of the Fed’s monetary policy to make large sums of money.

I have continually written since then about how the Federal Reserve has conducted its policy to err on the side of too much monetary ease in order to avoid any kind of banking disturbance like the one it helped to create in 1936 and 1937 that resulted in the depression of 1937-38.

In effect, this worked like a “put” since the end of the Great Recession, protecting the stock market from a substantial correction, not unlike the “Greenspan put” that was, at an earlier date (through the 1990s up to January 31, 2006) associated with former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.

Furthermore, former Fed chair Ben Bernanke crafted a Federal Reserve policy, following the Great Recession, that aimed at creating a “wealth effect” in the stock market that would spur consumers on to spend more money and help to generate the economic recovery.

Mr. Bernanke’s ideas for such a program came from his academic research on monetary policy and economic activity.

Current Fed Chair Janet Yellen has pretty well followed the Bernanke game plan and this has created a good environment for investors who follow the mantra ‘Don’t fight the Fed.' It can be argued that, as a consequence, the Federal Reserve program has resulted in the stock market attaining more and more market highs.

Working within such an environment, it is not surprising to read a headline like the one that appeared in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal: "Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailout Soar up to 1,440% in a Year."

The specific situation that produced such a performance was related to the banking crisis associated with the Great Recession. The exact instrument of interest was known as TARP warrants. The TARP stands for Troubled Asset Relief Program.

The government, in order to provide commercial banks with more capital so as to help them stabilize and begin to lend again, got warrants to buy shares in the banks.

These warrants were initially held by the US Treasury Department.

The government investment? About $250 billion was invested in about 700 banks.

All this, of course, was done for “good reasons” and the program helped the banks to weather the financial crisis, the recession, and contribute to the subsequent recovery.

In 2009, the Treasury Department began to get rid of the warrants and some of the warrants were sold off to private investors. The reason for the sales? The government just didn’t want to hold on to them.

In the latter part of 2009, the largest banks in the country had paid their TARP money back to the government and the Treasury started to auction off the warrants. It might be added that some of the warrants were sold back to the banks themselves.

Note that the Treasury itself did all right on the deal. It is reported that the Treasury made about $5 billion in the process.

Note, too, that the warrants were not necessarily stellar performers right out of the box. In fact, some of them dropped, for a time, below their “strike price.”

However, for much of the time following the auction, the warrants traded above their “strike price.”

One could argue that the continuing Federal Reserve support for the banking system and for the stock market provided investors with some confidence that they were protected on the downside. I don’t believe that the story would be so positive if this support had not been present.

The real boost, however, came from the election of 2016. Bank stocks have generally exhibited strong performances and the warrants have performed even better.

The reason? The incoming Trump administration was seen as positive for the banks on two fronts, the first related to a belief that bank regulation would be reduced, and the second related to economic policies that would boost economic growth and raise interest rates.

And, as we have seen since the election, confidence that the Federal Reserve would continue to err on the side of monetary ease to support the Trump efforts.

The Wall Street Journal article shows that the gains on the warrants at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have risen by 219 percent since the election; those of PNC have risen by 145 percent; those of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) have risen by 111 percent; and those of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have risen by 69 percent.

One of the most stunning outcomes has been for Zions Bancorp. (NASDAQ:ZION) whose warrants are trading in November 2017 at 700 percent above their price in November 2012.

Let me just say that these bets were not risk-free and the prices of the warrants did vary substantially over time.

But, the government came out well in the end as did many smart investors. And, the commercial banking industry stayed open, in an apparent win-win-win situation.

The moral is that government programs can present wonderful opportunities for future gain. That is why I suggest that potential investors look very carefully at what the government is trying to do at any time.

If the current tax plan being written in the US Congress is the “greatest tax reform plan in US history” as has been claimed, there must be several…if not more…opportunities for smart, sophisticated investors to find areas to when they can profit. However, the bill has not been written yet so we really don't know what might be included. But, we should be on the watch possible opportunities.

