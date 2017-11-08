Amplify Snack Brands' (BETR) CEO Tom Ennis on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR)

Good afternoon. I'm pleased to welcome you to Amplify Snack Brands' third quarter 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me on the call today are Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Ennis and Chief Strategy Officer, Brian Goldberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Christenson. After market closed today the company announced financial results for its 13week third quarter and for the 39 weeks ended September 30, 2017.

Tom Ennis

Thanks Josh. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining today. Today, I will discuss our third quarter operational performance and provide an update on the key growth and profitability initiatives driving our fourth quarter of 2017 and perhaps most importantly bringing momentum into 2018.

Brian will then review our quarterly financial results and Greg will discuss our updated 2017 annual guidance. Finally, we will open the call for your questions.

During the quarter, we continue to produce strong growth and profitability and while our quarterly financial results did not meet our expectations. We made significant progress on several strategic initiatives across our business. And as a result, believe we are well positioned for the future. Consolidated net sales increased approximately 40% for the third quarter or greater than 9% on an organic basis.

Of note, we are particularly pleased to report that our international business is showing sequential improvements throughout the year.

Focusing on our North American segment, Amplify's portfolio of brands in North America grew consumption dollar sales approximately 20% year-over-year, noting SkinnyPop our largest brand grew dollar sales 15% per IRI MULO plus convenience for the 13 weeks and in October 8, 2017, significantly outpacing the snacking categories in which we operate.

Our brand building efforts, recent key sales team hires and enhanced analytical capabilities by our new sales strategy team up increased sales momentum particularly in our SkinnyPop brand extensions and emerging brands Paqui and Oatmega. This acceleration in overall portfolio growth was partially offset by lower than expected growth and our measured and non-measured channels for ready-to-eat popcorn primarily due to continued challenging retail environment a more difficult than excepted ready-to-eat specific competitive dynamics that consisted throughout the quarter and less-than-expected in-store display support for SkinnyPop ready-to-eat.

However, while early, we are starting to see improved growth return on ready-to-eat popcorn in both measured and non-measured channels and are encourage by the growth specifically in our SkinnyPop brand in the initial fourth quarter Scanner Data.

As to the future, we continue to have meaningful distribution opportunities ahead of us. As we expand our Better-For-You product offering in existing accounts and gain new accounts in measured to non-measured channels. We intend to further ramp up sales to non-measured channels such as e-commerce and away-from-home to continue offering our great tasting Better-For-You products where our customers are increasing the shopping.

Additionally, we have made several recent and important hires across our sales organization in order to upgrade the team's experience level. This is critical as we not only continue to have more strategic dialogue with retail partners about our Amplify portfolio. But also, strength in our trade management, processes and capabilities to drive more distribution, more effective in-store merchandising and improved profitability as we move forward. We also increased our strategic brand investments during the third quarter as part of the larger effort we previously discussed to increase the level of consumer awareness for our brands to drive long-term and sustainable growth.

On the innovation front, we remain very excited about our product innovation and incremental product expansion for both our core and emerging brand. Our latest addition is SkinnyPop Popcorn puffs, a bakes puffed popcorn snacks that launched in late Q3 at a select national retailer. We are already expanding distribution going into 2018 and believe the opportunity is significant.

This product is done very well out of the gate and it’s important to us as it compete to one of the larger and faster growing categories of salty snacking.

Other than product launches from earlier this year include SkinnyPop Popcorn cakes, popcorn mini cakes and microwave popcorn have continued their success and are generating strong in-store velocities gaining share and driving growth in the categories in which they compete.

Our sales team has begun to pick-you new distribution for these products and anticipate continued gains in the fourth quarter and through 2018.

And from a global expansion perspective, the third quarter marked the introduction of Tyrrells in the United States with the soft launch in late September.

We are pleased with customer receptivity for this brand and view the U.S. chip market as an important opportunity. We expect the Tyrrells U.S. business to be more meaningful portion of our business in 2018 and beyond.

In the face of the difficult retail operating environment, we have made a number of strategic investments in our leading Better For You brands by adding talented executives and team members building additional manufacturing capacity and enhancing our systems, processes and disciplines to support our future growth.

On the people side, and as we have previously announced, in an effort to optimize our global organization, Brian Goldberg transitioned from CFO to the newly created role of the Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate development in September. Brian is now primarily focused on corporate strategy, strategic partnerships, merger and acquisition execution and integration as well as other global strategic initiatives.

Brian's contribution has been invaluable to us particularly as we transition from a private to public company and completed strategic brand acquisitions to build out our international product portfolio. This will be his last earnings call and I'd like to publicly thank him for all he's done for Amplify.

And we are very fortunate to have Greg Christenson join our team and set into the role of Executive Vice President and CFO. Some of you may know Greg from his tenure at -- as a former public company CFO, Greg is a seasoned executive with extensive experience delivering growth and profitability.

He and I first met when we work together at Alberta Brands and his significant leadership experience managing all financial and accounting functions across international organizations will be a tremendous asset to us as we take our Better for Use snacking brands to the next level of growth and operational discipline.

In addition, we are equally excited to have Craig Shiesley join our team as Chief Operating Officer and President of North America. Craig also joins us from WhiteWave and is a talented international CPG executive with the successful track record of transforming categories and creating large scale better for you brands across multiple sales channels and geographies. We are excited about his strong experience in channels in which we are underpenetrated such as online and food service. We look forward to his strategic and executional contributions as we build upon our growth potential globally.

And while this quarter's financial performance did not show the growth and profitability we have hope for. We feel confident in the future prospects of the North America business.

On the international front, we continue to make solid progress on both the top and bottom line basis and remain encouraged as we continue to navigate through our challenging UK retail environment and execute against our strategic initiatives.

From a sales perspective we remain focused on growing our core branded snack offerings and are investing more into direct consumer marketing to driver trial awareness and velocities of our products.

Of note, we continue to experience solid growth outside our core UK market as Tyrrells remains the number one premium Potato Chip brand in France and has seen very strong growth across other key European and international markets including Australia.

Additionally, in the UK we are encouraged by the strong promotional calendar for Tyrrells during the fourth quarter and are complementing our in-store efforts with the strategic media launch to support the brand. Early reads from our partnership with England Rugby and the TV advertising campaign has been very positive and drove strong double digit organic growth, share gains and increased awareness in September when we kicked off the media. We know these are meaningful upticks from prior trends.

Further to the international business, our increased focus on growing profitable, branded and other strategically important businesses like to significant SKU rationalization initiatives beginning in the second half on both non-strategic private label and non-core unless profitable branded SKUs. This will lead to significant simplification of our product portfolio and has already begun driving improved utilization and efficiencies at our international facilities, which is beginning to show-up this quarter and is expected to Q4 of 2018.

Additionally, as we execute on our brand focused business model. We expect to drive strong branded revenue growth beginning in Q4 and through 2018 with the branded revenue growth in offset by material reduction in our private label business. This combination will create a drag on our international revenue growth. We expect this to generate meaningful and continued operating and cost savings initiatives driving margin improvement and profit growth in the fourth quarter and into 2018. We are pleased with the efforts in sequential operating improvements or international team has begun to make to fully achieve the growth and profitability, we know we are capable of overtime.

Additionally, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Malcolm Burns to Senior Vice President and Managing Director International and look forward to his continued leadership and contributions on the business. Overall, we are optimistic about the prospects for meaningful contribution from this business on a go forward basis. 2017 has been a challenging year and while we are disappointed we did not need our expectations, Amplify has still grown organically approximately 9% on both a year-to-date basis and in the third quarter in the face of a tough food retail environment, while continuing to have best in class EBITDA margins.

Additionally, we had new innovation in market that has proven itself and we have more on the way. The international business has begun to turn the corner and we are seeing nice sequential improvements and perhaps most importantly for our future we have now instituted the right processes, systems and disciplines to run the business better and we have hired the right people that I know how to use them and consistently deliver strong results.

Looking ahead, we have very real and positive momentum as we continue through Q4 and more specifically into 2018, including seeing growth acceleration in our core categories and even stronger growth on our brands. We are in the right space with great brands and have plenty runway ahead of us for continued profitable growth. We remain committed to executing on our initiatives to drive sales growth, profitability and value for our shareholders.

Thank you, Tom. I will now review our third quarter financial results and some of the other data from today’s press release. Please note that all third quarter foreign historical sales and operating expense information cited on this call is translated at the average exchange rate of approximately $1.31 to British pounds. Net sales for the quarter was $94.9 million, up 39.5% over prior year on a reported basis. Our organic net sales growth was 9.4%. As a reminder, we own materials business for only one month in the third quarter last year.

Organic net sales growth was driven by the SkinnyPop brand up 6.6% versus last year which was primarily driven by distribution gains of our SkinnyPop brand and line extensions. For the SkinnyPop RTE product line, growth in the quarter was impacted by an unfavorable prior year comp from a large promotion in a key non-measured account which we did not run this year.

Overall North America segment growth was 6.7%. We saw strong double digit organic growth of the international segment in Q3 which was driven by incremental promotions and the launch of Television in the UK in the month of September.

Amplify generated $35.9 million of gross profit for the third quarter of 2017 or 11% growth versus the prior year period. Gross margin was 37.9% of net sales for the quarter compared to 47.6% for the same quarter last year. The decrease in the year-over-year gross margin was primarily driven by the full quarter impact of the international segment which we only owned for a partial quarter last year. As well as increased promotional activity and brand and innovation sales mix in North America.

Consolidated gross margin was essentially flat down 20 basis points on a sequential basis, driven by less favorable product mix in North America and partially offset by sequential improvement in the international segment resulting from improved brand sales mix and manufacturing and supply chain cost reduction initiatives. Excluding depreciation of $1.5 million third quarter gross margin was 39.5%.

Adjusted SG&A expenses for Q3, 2017 which are reconciled in today's press release were $16.7 million or 17.6% of net sales. This compares to third quarter 2016 adjusted SG&A of $12.7 million or 18.6% of net sales. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the full quarter impact of the international segment which we only own for partial quarter last year as well as incremental marketing and personnel investments made during the year.

Moving on to adjusted EBITDA for Q3, which is also reconciled in today's press release. We generated $20.9 million of adjusted EBITDA or 22% of net sales compared to Q3, 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million which represented 29.6% of net sales.

Year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter was 3.7%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by increased net sales and gross profit partially offset by higher adjusted SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA percent of net sales was lower in Q3 versus the prior year period due to the addition of Tyrrells and strategic investments in consumer marketing activities to drive brand awareness in Tyrrells as well as investment in infrastructure and personnel.

I will now cover net earnings for the quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter was $0.7 million or $0.01 per fully diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $1.6 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. non-GAAP EPS for Q3 was $0.07 per fully diluted share or $5 million of adjusted net income versus $0.12 per fully diluted share or $9 million of adjusted net income in Q3, 2016.

We incurred $11.3 million of interest expense in the quarter, and our non-GAAP effective tax rate in the third quarter was 34.9%.

In summary, for the quarter in-spite of strong organic revenue growth, revenue and profitability were behind our expectations due to slower than expected ready-to-eat popcorn growth rates, less in-store merchandising than anticipated and unfavorable sales mix.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Net debt as of September 30, 2017, was $602.1 million. At quarter end, we had cash on hand of 8.3 million and 40.7 million available under our 50 million capacity revolving line of credit.

Note that in the quarter, we increased our capital investment for the year to accelerate certain North America productivity initiatives, as well as expand our capacity for the Tyrrells North America business over the long-term. Our net leverage ratio as of September 30, 2017, is estimated to be 6.0x as calculated under our credit facility and we remain committed over the long-term to reducing net leverage to under 4.5 times.

We remain confident we can achieve our targeted leverage objective through both continued EBITDA generation, improved working capital management and debt repayment.

Thank you, Brian and good afternoon, everybody. Let me start by saying how excited I am to be on the call and part of this team. I joined Amplify, because I saw a unique opportunity to participate in the companies on trend Better-For-You strategy, the strength of the brands and the significant opportunities for growth going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to drive continued improvement in our results and building out this business for the long-term.

First, I want to thank Brian for spending the time with me to ensure a smooth transition. As well as this efforts in building out, the initial organization here in Amplify. The company has strong foundation that will be able to build upon and help to Amplify scale to the next level. I look forward to working with the teams to enable our next chapter of growth. While I’ve been here a little under two months. I’ve had the opportunity to spend enough time with the team and the businesses to believe more than ever that I made the right choice to joining Amplify.

First, it is great to reunite and partner with Tom as well as continue to work with Craig Shiesley, our new COO.

Secondarily, I believe, we have many opportunities to continue to build and grow the business over the long-term. What is obvious is the company competes in very large and growing snack category in which we compete in highly desirable and faster growing Better-For-You sub-segments.

Additionally, I have been impressed with the company’s entrepreneurial spirit, agility and innovation pipeline, all of which will allow the company to continue to expand beyond just ready-to-eat popcorn company into a truly diversified platform with great brands in a wide verity of high growth areas.

Lastly, in an effort to become a much larger of high growth companies. I see significant opportunities to build our analytical capabilities processes and forecasting. All of which will allow us to continue to be nimble, but also ensure, we deliver on our commitments and have the company need its long-term potential.

Looking ahead, I believe, we are putting the right long-term building blocks and processes in place to scale our portfolio snacking brands and see greater efficiencies in our go-to-market initiatives. We are focused on continually building a culture of excellence in all aspects of what we do and we expect that these efforts will translate into tangible operational and financial results. I look forward to sharing our progress with you in future quarters and meeting many of you in the coming months.

As Tom mentioned, 2017 has been a challenging year for Amplify. And while the reacceleration in the category growth was slower than we expected in the second half of this year. We are beginning to see a picking up in the category growth in both measured and non-measured channels and a continued improvement in our international business which is now reflected in our updated annual outlook for 2017.

For the full year 2017 we now expect that we will deliver the following. Net sales between $375 million to $379 million. Gross margin excluding depreciation in the low 40% range as a percent of net sales. Our adjusted EBITDA will be between $84 million to $86 million.

Adjusted full year earnings per share of $0.25 to $0.27 per share. Based on a fully diluted share count of approximately 77 million shares and is reflective of $7 million to $8 million of depreciation. Cash and non-cash interest of $44 million to $45 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 38%.

From a cash flow perspective our capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $23 million to $25 million. As Brian mentioned earlier, our this is a result of accelerated productivity improvement initiatives and the decision to build out U.S. Tyrrells capacity to meet our long-term needs.

The increase in our capital during the year will be partially offset by the deferral of our tax receivable agreement payment into the first quarter of 2018 as a result of Hurricane Harvey tax collection.

Additionally, we are currently in the midst of our 2018 planning process and we will provide guidance during our next call. We believe that directly next year we'll be slightly ahead of our implied Q4 year-over-year net sales growth rates and EBITDA margins.

We continue to see positive momentum across the business on both a top and bottom line basis. Encouraging signs in early Q4 scanner data and believe we have the right team in place and are instituting the appropriate systems processes and disciplines to achieve future growth to enhance profitability and shareholder value.

With that we will open it up for any questions you may have. Operator?

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will be conducting a Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is coming from the line of Rupesh Parekh with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Rupesh Parikh

Thanks for taking my question. so, I wanted to dive a little deeper more into your commentary and the competitive backdrop. Just curious what's the price in terms of what you saw evolve on the competitive backdrop during the quarter. And as you look forward as we look at your Q4 guidance, what do you assume for the competitive background? Thank you.

Tom Ennis

Well Rupesh thanks for the question. It's been a more challenging year than we anticipated. First off, the ready-to-eat category was slower than we anticipated and your point, it was a tougher competitive year.

And we also saw that we have less promotional activity year-over-year and primarily and primarily unmeasured channels and in the club channel. And we were in the midst of also a sales force transition that where we saw some less effective merchandising in store.

And so, from a competitive backdrop, I think we all know that couple of other competitors were in a sales process, those processes have come to a conclusion. I think in both instances the new acquires or probably just as ever been a tough competitor, but I think are also more rationale and their behavior.

And so, I think those new owners want to protect the category just like we do. It doesn’t mean that, things get remarkably easier, but I do think there is a better dynamic in the marketplace today then there was just a few months ago.

Rupesh Parikh

And then as you look clearly everyone challenges with the evolving retail backdrop. So, what are the key efforts that you guys are doing to combat that more difficult retail environment as you look for?

Tom Ennis

Yes. So, I think on a number of fronts. First, we brought in some additional support. So, starting with Greg and the CFO role, and Craig, the COO role and both of these guys come with great experience. I personally work with Greg in the past, I know he is capable of. And I’ve seen what Craig Shiesley has been capable of working on the WhiteWave business through his career. So, I think everyone would acknowledge and it would be great that some additional support in here to help run the business and I think you guys bring a lot of scale and expertise.

At the same time, what we’ve been working on throughout the year is upgrading the sales level talent and enhancing that organization.

So, we started out as a very small entrepreneurial company and we’re no more complex business operating in 8 product categories with multiple brand. So, it’s a different caliber of talent that we need, and we’ve gone out and found that talent.

The other thing I can tell you that we’ve done is we brought in the right kind of systems and disciplines. You heard us mentioned out of few times on today’s call. And so, we’ve got a new sale strategy and operations department that’s responsible forecasting and trade marketing and management. And so, we’re building those capabilities as we speak and that will help us.

And then finally, what I would say is, we’ve done some good things on the marketing side. We’ve seen some nice improvements there.

Notably in the UK, we put on a nice television campaign. We have [connection] with England rugby and we’re starting to see really solid growth on the Tyrrells business in the UK and also moving forward into next year we’ve got that.

So, I would also tell you that as we look into Q4, the early parts of Q4 starting to see a lot of those efforts payoff for the U.S. So, we’re seeing a little bit of consumption data pick-up of on the category and for SkinnyPop and we’re also seeing enhance performance in the non-measured channel as well.

William Chappell

Tom, if you could give us a little more, I guess color on what your optimism about SkinnyPop kind of bouncing back and the category bouncing back, I guess we’ve had nine pretty challenging months and one from what you’re saying positive month on Skinny in the four weeks is kind of tough to make a trend out. But just trying to understand what else you’re seen.

And then from the competitors that have been aggressively marketing, promoting, buy-one get one free. How long is it before you think you start to see with new ownership some kind of easing of those pressures, is that this quarter or is that probably more second half of next year just as they have their promotion plans in place before they were bought?

Tom Ennis

Yeah, I think I'll touch to the category first. So, I think it's important to remember that this really is a great category that these fundamental are aligned with consumer preferences. It tastes great, it's Better For You, simple transparent and there is still relatively low household penetration in the category. So, it all bodes well for continued growth in the category.

And then what we're seeing that gives me a bit of optimism from the data is that if you even look sequentially quarter-over-quarter that you're seeing for instance in the second quarter the category was in the mid-3s third quarter mid-to-high 4s early reads in Q4 higher than that.

And so, we think we're starting to see some more positive momentum tick up. And then nicely we're seeing on SkinnyPop we're beating those growth rates. So again, more share and outperforming. So that gives us some optimism and much of the momentum heading into Q4 and into '18.

From a competitive standpoint I would tell you it's a way too early for us to really make a call on what the new owners of our competitors are going to do. I expect there will be a bit more rational. But I really don't expect that we'll see the full flavor of that until the early part of next year.

William Chappell

Got it. And then just follow up on the margins. Any incremental pressure you're seeing from resident freight other issues that will carry in the fourth quarter or carry into next year?

Gregory Christenson

So, Bill this is Greg. Thanks for the question. as you know we have world class margins and we continue from a long-term perspective to keep those best-in-class margins. We will see some pressures across the portfolio primarily from a mix standpoint as we continue to grow our emerging categories Oatmega and Paqui as well as our innovation in the SkinnyPop brands.

And then we'll have slight pressures I believe to the point you made on freight. But we have as a company have looked at lot of the productivity initiatives in the short term and going into 2018 that will help to offset some of those items.

Secondarily we will continue to invest in some infrastructure items that will due over the course of 2018. However, our corporate expense line has been built out for this point in time. And as we grow we'll continue to see leverage in our corporate expense.

Robert Moscow

Hi, I wanted to ask about the fourth quarter implication here. Because the tone is very strong from you about the start in terms of consumption. But if I just plug in the midpoint I'm getting to only 4% top-line growth for the company for fourth quarter. Did I do the math right I guess, and that doesn't sound like particularly robust growth. So, is that kind of the growth rate that we should think about for the business? If that's what we're seeing here or is there something…

Tom Ennis

Yeah Rob. I don't think that's what happened at the long-term growth rate. We expect it will be at bit higher end of the that. But at the end of the day what's happening is our international strategy is playing out. And so, what we’re doing over there is actively reducing SKUs and sub-profitable businesses to focus on profitable branded business primarily. And so that accelerating in the fourth quarter and we’ll continue to play out into 2018 as we pair back private label business, as we pair back really complex brand in SKU business. And so, you’re going to see a decline that were planning for on the international side and growth and stronger growth rate on the North American side of the business.

Robert Moscow

That mean North America can grow in fourth quarter like healthily or at a double-digit pace again?

Gregory Christenson

So, well, this is Gregory Christenson. Yes, we see this growing in the applied guidance that we gave from a mid to high-single-digit from a company perspective, as well as seen the North American segment growing faster than that with the international business growing slower than the implied company rates. So, I think the North American business will be healthier than our implied company growth rates.

Robert Moscow

And just, Greg if you take a look at kind of what happened in the club channel and the unmeasured channels. What have you seen as being kind of the primary reasons for the merchandising to be down? Is it just sales force transition? Is something kind of got lost in the shuffle? Or is it competition stepped in? And what kind of resources have been put against those channels in particular to get the execution better?

Gregory Christenson

So, I would say there is three areas here. I think on the [club and] unmeasured channel piece of this business there has been incremental promotional activity from the competition. We’ve also, because of that incremental competitive activity from the competition, we’ve not seen the same amount that we’ve had year-over-year. So, in particular, we didn’t have the same promotional activity at one of our larger customers this year versus 2016.

I think as Tom mentioned earlier in his remarks and some of the Q&A, is that putting in place a new sales force and team is going to help in a lot of various and build stronger relationships that we have?

At the top with this retail orders. As well as the strategy sales operations and strategy team, it will allow us to really focus on the efficiency of our trade system and promotional activity that we do with these guys in the future. So, I truly believe that we have an opportunity to improve the amount of trade and the efficiency of that trade as we move into 2018.

Akshay Jagdale

I wanted to ask. So, for Greg, can you, if you just take a step back and as you’ve now been able to be emerged in the business. If you think of the business very simply, obviously you made a lot of changes on the people side right, enhancements on the people side. What are you doing or how do you envision sort of the processes that are going to change. So what processes do you think had the most room for improvement or change whether it’s financial planning, it could be end number of things. So, can you give me a sense as to where do you see the opportunity from a process perspective. And then what part of the P&L you think that will impact the most. And then I have a follow up.

Gregory Christenson

So, as you know I've been here about 45 days. And as we've dug in into the number of processes and going through at least one round of cadence of a forecasting process. The areas of opportunity that myself and Craig Shiesley have really identified is really around our [SNOP] process and really getting it a lot tighter than we've had in the past. And I think that's an everyone there is always been a transition item or an area of opportunity that you see in retail in totality. And I think as you tighten that process there will be two areas of that you'll see in the P&L.

First and for most is on the top-line and continuing to drive great service levels but that plays out into your work in capital where we can see direct improvements in the amount of inventory that we have to carry on hand. The second piece is anything within the COGS arena.

If we have waste or other areas of opportunity to drive out that cost within the number of the P&L. and it allow us to also be more efficient with our copackers and our plans within the international segment is to go and improve those efficiencies across the portfolio. I also believe that our financial planning as well as cadence within our financial planning, we're looking at areas of improving those processes.

And the lastly, the team has instituted a new trade management tool over the last I'll call it 60 days. And we're learning how to as an organization use that with our new sales team. And I believe that that will continue to drive trade efficiency and a better understanding of our trade month-to-month and the amount of expenditures that we have in the system.

So, as you can hear we're looking at all parts of the P&L and a lot of areas of opportunity from an overall forecasting and planning standpoint which I think will play out nicely as we get into 2018.

Akshay Jagdale

That's helpful. And just if I can follow up when you look back obviously it's been a tough year yet the company's putting out some really good growth numbers. So, should we think of new coming in and building out this team as a let's take a little bit of the cause on growth focus a little bit on the more controllable aspects of costs and margins. Because I feel like the company has the margin side is more controllable. Categories is going to move based on competitive activity and other stuff.

But is that the right way to think about how you're approaching this and how investors should think of sort of this stage where there is a little bit of a transition and give us to digest sort of how are you going to be looking at this transition period?

Tom Ennis

So, one of the reasons and Greg will I'm sure will comment and wanting to get Greg and Craig as we've got to be able to walk and shoot down at the same time. So, we've been really solid growth company and we're fortunate that we've got great margins.

Bringing in some help allows us to more than just grow. So, there is not deemphasis on growth. but I would tell you there is a greater emphasis on discipline, control and margin improvement initiatives.

So, I worked with the Greg in the past, he and I were able to build a nice business together and there is a great partnership that you can have both growth and also discipline on the financial side as well. So that’s why, they’re here. They can help us do both of those things.

Gregory Christenson

And to add to that Tom, I think in area of opportunities. As you mentioned is focusing on the middle of the P&L and also the SG&A line. Allow us to reinvest in other areas to help drive that growth overtime. So, as we are, I would kind of really ripping across the P&L and getting better forecasting on all P&L items. It’s an ability to allow us not only to grow our margins, but also to reinvest back in the business to continue our growth strategy.

Akshay Jagdale

And just one last one on the international business, there is, you’ve talk about SKU rationalization and focusing more on profitability. Obviously relative to when you acquired to deal business in a lot of changed, the environment's gone tougher. But it seems like the mix of the portfolio is also worse than you thought.

But can you, long-term, I mean what is the margin profile of that business look like. I mean is it a little bit impaired now, because of what you’re seeing out there relative to when you bought it? Or can you still, I mean what is the margin profile long-term three, five years out of that business? Thanks.

Tom Ennis

I think on the gross margin side, we’re certainly seeing improvements on that business and I expect them to be in the low to mid-30s is where there will be from a longer-term perspective and that’s already happening. As we pair back and lose, we’ll get rid of some of these sub-profitable private label lines. So, it really overly complex excuse on the branded side. So, as we’ve done that and really focused on the brand. We’ve seen really good sequential improvement on the margin and EBITDA margin perspective throughout this year. So, going from Q1 and Q4 remarkable progress that will continue into 2018.

So, I think long-term, it’s a nice business that we have. The Tyrrells we remain very excited about. We put a little love against that, Akshay, in September where we turned on the first television campaign for Tyrrells in the UK. And the first read out of the gate we saw a nice 20% plus improvement in dollar sales in the first share gains in quite some time. So, we think this is a business that still has remarkable potential. And we’ve got this great new team in place that’s realizing it.

Gregory Christenson

And to add to that, Tom, that we had low-single-digits at the beginning of this year, we’re moving towards mid-singles on a EBITDA basis. And we can see that this business in the short-term to move to high-singles digit EBITDA margins as we move forward. So as Tom said, we are improving the margins and we’re going to back on long-term scale. We believe, when we get back to the robustness ahead before the acquisition.

Jason English

The increased CapEx for this year, this should be expect that still into next year or I guess more specifically. How should we think about CapEx into 2018?

Tom Ennis

So, as we mentioned that the CapEx guidance $23 million to $25 million. In the primary drivers what is the build out of our capacity for our U.S. Tyrrells expansion in launch. And it was not only to support the near in term capacity that we need but for a longer-term potential. So that should be onetime in nature or an initial build out of that facility for that.

We also had the opportunity to accelerate a little bit of our productivity capital that we had in our plans which was going be a little bit into 2018. We had the opportunity to pull those in faster so we could realize some synergy or some productivity savings in the middle of our P&L get a little earlier into 2018. So that's why you're seeing CapEx at the level they're already now. And we'll provide guidance for next year on our next call.

Jason English

Okay. And it sounds like 15 to 20 is probably the reasonable range. The TRA shifting out. Our math suggest that you've got a roughly $13 million of obligation that are going to fall in 2018 now with the kick out in to the fourth quarter and then obviously the fourth quarter of '18 is that, roughly right?

Gregory Christenson

So, we have the so the TRA which normally so it's do about 30 days or so after filed tax returns. So due to the Hurricane Harvey tax relief we're able to defer that out into kind of late Q1. We also have some obligations around the emerging brand acquisitions Paqui and Oatmega. So, for next year, its --

Jason English

13 on TRA.

Tom Ennis

Sorry on adjusted TRA yeah so, we'll have a first quarter came on the TRA as well as the fourth quarter payment next year.

Jason English

And I've got the earn outs pegged at close to $10 million that seems high right now is that reasonable?

Tom Ennis

Yeah, I mean so we have some seller note payments next year. Any earn out payments wouldn't go out until 2019 and they're based on 2018 performance. And the amount of the seller financing is going to be about $10 million about $7 million next year.

Jason English

Okay. it all stacks and racks to a pretty tight liquidity situation for you guys. You're going to burn some cash this year, it looks like you maybe in a similar boat for next year you're running with seven turns of leverage on the way we calculate net debt-to-EBITDA. So, Greg, for you kind of taking the helm here. How do you think about your liquidity situation? And what options either that you maybe could or should be considering to shore up more cash. And give yourself more flexibility on the balance sheet?

Greg Christenson

So, there is couple of areas, one area that we need to attack aggressively is our working capital. We are going to be spending a lot of time in the near term looking at areas of opportunity around inventory and AR to really drive those ratios to a better spot.

And then I think the CapEx position for next year probably is a little on the high side and we'll be really looking at what CapEx needs -- we really need for next year and it will be primarily around productivity arena and a little bit of capacity. But I feel that we have enough capacity to get through the near term at that point in time. and then other strategic arenas around the liquidity. We are developing our plans right now to think about that and kind of we can talk about that in the future calls.

Jason English

It is possible that you raise equity?

Gregory Christenson

We're not contemplating at this time Jason.

Robert Moskow

Hi. I know this shows up in the 10-Q eventually. But did you see that SkinnyPop shipments were higher than a year ago? And if so, how much because I’m having trouble doing the bridge for North America to be up as much as it was?

Tom Ennis

The SkinnyPop brands that you’ll see in that released in our Q, will be up year-over-year, be up in the third quarter mid-single-digits.

Robert Moskow

If those around mid-single-digits, does that mean Paqui and Boundless were down or around flat?

Tom Ennis

Oatmega was the combined between the two is flattish to slightly up.

Robert Moskow

And was there a contribution from Tyrrells in the U.S. during the quarter?

Tom Ennis

Not in Q3 [very materiality].

Tom Ennis

I just want to thank everybody for your questions. And we appreciate your continued interest in Amplify. Have a great evening. Thanks.

