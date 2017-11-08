Snap: Can You Trust Change?

Snap (SNAP) announced earnings on Tuesday with more of the same as the prior two quarters - more losses, more underwhelming growth, and more narrative. But, the theme on the conference call was about change - changing everything. There is so much I could talk about based on the discussion from conference call alone but I want cover what may be the most damaging to the company moving forward.

Who Doesn't Love Change?

The conference call was predominately about how the company will change just about everything it does. CEO Evan Spiegel talked about the low growth of users means the company must move into other regions of the world, go after Android users, and go after users over the age of 34. This means the app must be redesigned in order to become everything to everyone.

It wasn't long ago when Snap's CEO was talking about how Android phones are the reason for slowing user growth. The key point in that article was from an investor who agreed with the CEO saying, "the story will be monetization, in terms of the North America and Europe user base..." It turns out the growth in users and monetization of those users is not happening the way it should.

Combine that narrative with this quarter's conference call and you see a backtracking management team. Considering the company should be doing both of these things quite well this early on, it's a telling sign when narrative flipping is taking place - all within 9 months!

The worst part is the one thing which was considering the most offensive part to growth now must be tackled head on. What does it say about your roadmap when it has been determined the only way to grow is to go after the thing which was targeted as hampering growth?

Aside from this small fact is the issue of paying for this redesign and scope expansion of the app. After burning $559M in cash so far this year and on track to burn close to $744M the entire year, there isn't much time left to pivot the app to something more user and non-teenager friendly before cash runs out. This also concedes the app as it currently stands is not attractive enough for users beyond the current millennial demographic - a demographic which is clearly failing Snap on growth.

What's to say this push for those over the age of 34 won't alienate the current core user base of 13-34? This is an admission by Snap management that this young, mostly teen demographic is not continuing to pile on and, more importantly, not able to be monetized as first thought.

Evan talked about performance, quality, and automation - the three priorities for this year. It seems the first two may be for naught if the company is now going to redesign the app and redesign its approach to feeding users with content. What good is the performance and quality of the app today when tomorrow it will be thrown out? Sure, there are things you can learn from the old and continue to do well in the new but this is simply a case of unfocused objectives and poor execution on management's part.

But so far this is the effects of the user experience and the app itself; I haven't gotten to how terrible this will be for advertiser momentum. Advertisers at this point are not committed to advertising on Snap simply because it's still too new and unproven of a platform. I can work with this since every app needs to start somewhere with its business model and prove itself to customers. The part which should strike fear into anyone invested or looking to invest in Snap is advertisers will have to start over in a sense. A redesign can change everything - from user experience to user retention to marketing campaigns. What may have worked in the current app may not be effective in the redesigned app.

With advertisers just now getting up to speed on the self-serve ad tools, it's the worst time to say, "it's time for a change; it's just not working out on the user growth front." Advertisers are understandably putting only experimental budgets toward Snap due to the new nature of the ad platform so for the company to set expectations for a redesign surely means advertising will need to be tested all over again - both from a user perspective and from an advertiser dollar perspective.

There's just too much change planning to happen all at once. Management seems to be in a bit of a quiet panic, otherwise sequential, marked changes would suffice to keep Snap on the leading edge. Instead, management is going after a ton of changes all at once after realizing much of its plans have not spurred the growth on the top line or in the daily user column.

Hope In Hardware?

If you were thinking the hardware side of Snap in its Spectacles could buoy the company in the meantime you'll be sorely disappointed. As many expected, Spectacles has not been a smash hit. Instead the company used this quarter to take a $39.9M write-down on inventory and purchase cancellation charges.

It's clear Spectacles has not taken off and Spiegel said as much in the Q&A portion of the call when he admitted his expectations and enthusiasm for the glasses were misplaced as the company's level of investment in ordering hardware was a mistake. This piles on top of the company's other misreadings in direction, demographics, and ad platform. And while it's $40M in "oopsies" today, it could be $400M in bad investments toward a redesign tomorrow.

There's No Invesment Opportunity Here

The quarter for Snap was not only dismal on a revenue front, a user growth front, and a hardware front but the narrative for changing the foundation of the app itself is the worst news yet. While most may say change is good in this case in order to reinvigorate growth to drive users and advertisers to the platform, this management team has shown it is not visionary and unable to execute.

There's still no incentive to put money toward an investment in Snap as the company has not proven it's capable of the massive amount of growth needed to offset a massive investment in its core app. While I do think management has come to face reality and has fallen away from the arrogant attitude it had just six months prior, there's has no evidence its able to execute what is seemingly an IPO turnaround - a concept which says it all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.