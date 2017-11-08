12.5% Dividend Yielding REIT Managed By Kevin Grant

CYS Investments is internally managed and has a solid grasp of how to deal with tight spreads between MBS and treasuries.

CYS Investments (CYS) is an excellent mortgage REIT. I am not bullish on the company, but the company is managed exceptionally. CYS is internally managed and the team has a solid grasp on how to deal with tight spreads between mortgaged-backed securities and treasuries.

On the earnings call for Q3 2017, management of CYS stated they were using their “at the market program” efficiently to raise new capital. That means they would issue shares when they were trading at a slight premium to book value. In my opinion, the management of CYS is some of the best in the industry. They opened the call with some discussion about the Federal Reserve. We may have a new chairman of the Federal Reserve soon.

(Update: Jay Powell will be the next chairman) (Note: Management of CYS correctly predicted this.)

Thoughts on new chairman

We could have (will have) a lawyer running the Federal Reserve soon. Normally it would be an economist. This is very important because lawyers will begin with the conclusion. For instance, if they are defending a client, their goal is to defend the client regardless of guilt. The evidence is merely a way to support their conclusion. Evidence is not used to inform their conclusion. The guilt or innocence of the client does not matter to them. They simply need to convince the jury of whatever stance they were paid to take.

If a lawyer is in charge of the Federal Reserve, it could lead to a faster series of rate hikes. The importance of economic data could be reduced. That would be a bad sign for monetary policy.

CYS activity

CYS was exiting positions in 15-year mortgage-backed securities.

15-year fixed rate securities dropped from about $4.1 billion in Q2 2017 to a little more than $3.2 billion in Q3 2017. CYS was buying positions in 3-year treasuries. U.S treasures went from 0.2% of the portfolio in Q2 2017 to 7.9% in Q3 2017.

Replacing the 15-year agency RMBS with 3-year U.S treasuries offered CYS higher interest income as a result of special financing. This change also gave them lower price volatility. From Kevin Grant on the earnings call:

We also took advantage of some very high mortgage securities prices in the 15-year market and replaced some of those holdings with 3-year treasury notes. We’ve done this trade several times in the past with great positive effect. For a time during the quarter, 3-year treasury notes were financing its significant negative rates. In other words, we were paid to borrow against them. Their return on equity and net interest rate spread were already better than agency 15-year mortgage securities.”

The banks they are working with wanted access to those 3-year treasuries. Consequently, the banks were offering them very attractive deals on financing for the 3-year treasury. This strategy is a brilliant way for CYS Investments to reduce their exposure to the risk of a widening between mortgage-backed securities and treasuries. They have used this technique before.

Swaps

During the third quarter, they closed out their position in cancelable swaps. CYS terminated $1 billion in notional of 7-year cancelable swaps. These were swap contracts where CYS agreed to pay a higher interest rate in exchange for the right to terminate the swap at certain future dates. They were then replaced with $925 in 7-year and 10-year interest rate swaps. The interest rates had declined temporarily during the third quarter before rising again. While the interest rates were low, CYS used their option to cancel the higher interest rate swaps and entered into new interest rate swaps. The result will be a lower interest expense on swaps in future periods. These changes extended the duration of the hedge portfolio and materially reduced hedging costs for CYS.

Have I mentioned that CYS has excellent management? Kevin Grant is one of the best bond traders you will ever find.

Book value

Because CYS managed the portfolio so well, they saw a larger gain to book value than I expect most peers to report. Book value went from $8.31 per share in Q2 2017 to $8.60 per share in Q3 2017. Over a period of one quarter, book value per common share increased $0.29. That is 3.5% rounded. Most mortgage REITs will report a gain to book value, but the majority should see less than 3.5%.

Conclusion

The current price to estimated book value for CYS is around 93% to 94% (price fell a bit more and now it’s 92%). The discount is not large enough to warrant a positive rating in isolation. CYS could be used in pair trades. In that case, the investor would buy CYS and short one of the most expensive stocks in the sector. On a relative basis, CYS is cheaper than many of the other stocks in the sector. They also have internal management and a solid grasp of how to deal with the tight spreads between mortgage-backed securities and treasuries. If the price-to-book ratio was lower or if the spread between mortgage-backed securities and treasuries was wider, I would happily take a bullish stance. However, currently the discount is simply better than average and the spreads for mortgage-backed securities remain thin. The flat yield curve compounds the problem.

Therefore, I will avoid putting ratings on CYS in isolation. However, I will look to include them in pair trades where the strong management and low operating expenses should allow them to outperform more expensive peers. I currently have a pair trade rating to buy CYS and short Orchid Island Capital (ORC).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.