Value, Growth And Sector Reviews

Investors tend to have a familiarity bias, such that US investors' portfolios have less international exposure than the proportionate share of the market would suggest.

US Equities are at all-time highs and performance over recent years could result in a heavy overweight that should be evaluated.

We recently wrote an article about the S&P 500 (SPY) and our opinion that investors should consider ‘rebalancing’ their exposure to reduce the risk to US equities. In a broad sense, we stand by that opinion and suggested a few ideas on what to do with the cash raised from the sale of US large cap stocks. We suggested a shift to international equities as an example, as well as the potential of keeping it in cash. Or, one of the best SWAN investments we have made in quite some time – a mattress – we actually bought a mattress and sleep very well at night now, thank you.

But for investors wanting to remain fully invested in the equities and fully committed to US markets, we can offer a few additional allocation suggestions which we recommend being implemented prudently, not willy-nilly.

Let’s first look at the S&P 500 and break it down between growth and value. Value stocks are stocks considered to be underpriced, according to some fundamental metric, such as price multiples. According to Graham and Dodd, they are companies that provide stable growth with a high margin of safety. They also tend to have less volatility and higher dividend payouts than their growth peers, on average. Growth stocks on the other hand, are stocks whose price multiples tend to be on the high end (relative to value) but whose revenues and earnings are growing rapidly. The premise of growth investing is that the price multiple will remain at approximately the same levels while earnings grow – leading to strong price appreciation driven by earnings. While the emphasis on value stocks is slow and steady earnings but an expansion of the price multiple. This is a simplistic description, but the point is that earnings growth is the focus of growth stocks, while valuation is the focus of value stocks.

So far this year, it’s been a growth party, and except for a few periods in 2012 and 2016, growth has outperformed value going back to mid-2009.

What’s driving the outperformance and where does it go from here?

Since 2008, the best performing sector has been Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) with a cumulative total return of 194% over the last 10-year period, followed by Healthcare Select Sector SPDR (XLV) and Information Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), with cumulative returns of 169% and 161%, respectively. We would argue that both Consumer Discretionary and Technology sectors are more biased towards growth than value, while Healthcare is broadly defined to be value-biased and defensive in nature. However, we note that Biotech is one of the industries within the Healthcare sector and it is neither value-biased or defensive. (To read more on biotech, I suggest you read Bret Jensen.)

On the other hand, Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP), and Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI), are more value-biased and underperformed the sectors mentioned above. Based on the first chart above, the sector results aren’t necessarily surprising. (Keep in mind there are growth stocks in traditional value sectors and value stocks in traditional growth sectors)

On a YTD basis, Technology has returned 32% and is led by several of the largest companies in the world, such as Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB). Merely suggesting that these companies’ stocks have run their course is countered with a plethora of comments, some constructive – others not so much. So, if you believe that is the case, then Tech is where your portfolio should be invested. It is one of our favorite sectors – because of the advent of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars, among other innovations expected to revolutionize our lives – yet again.

We also like Industrials based on our bullish view on Defense and Infrastructure, with the caveat that defense is highly influenced by government policies – and we have little confidence in our ability to properly predict policy decisions. We also like Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), with the recent power shift to the US due to shale drillers’ abilities to ramp up and shut down production rapidly, and to produce more oil and a lower cost than ever before. Throw in the political turmoil in the Middle East and you have the potential for oil prices to break out of the $45-$55 range for a considerable time.

Returning to Rebalancing

There have been many articles written about home bias investing as it relates to US persons having a disproportionately higher proportion of their portfolio in the US. That is, while the US market cap relative to the total world market cap is around 55%, US investors tend to have a somewhat higher allocation to US equities – say 70% - because of the familiarity bias.

The home bias also extends to geographic regions in the US too. JP Morgan, in their Guide to the Markets, has a slide that shows how US investors living in the South are more heavily concentrated in Energy, investors in the Northeast have a higher share of Financials, investors in the West are heavily invested in Technology, and those in the Midwest are overweight Industrials.

With US markets at all-time highs, therefore, we reiterate our suggestion that investors take a hard look at their portfolios and pare back US exposure. We tend to have a bias towards overweighting US equities anyway and recent outperformance could have caused a bigger overweight.

In in cases where further diversifying globally is not feasible or preferable, consider looking at your underlying sector exposure as well. Broad exposure to the S&P 500 implies a 24% exposure to Technology, one of our favored sectors, no doubt, but a big part of the index. If investors have additional positions in Apple, Google, or other Tech companies, then they should beware of overexposure to the sector that frankly, can be very finicky when one of its darlings falls short of expectations. And if you live out West, there is a good chance your technology exposure was heavy to begin with and is even more overweight now, after strong outperformance of the sector YTD.

Emerging Markets

Yet another possibility for investors comfortable with Non-US exposure and don’t mind higher volatility within a portion of their portfolio, is Emerging Market equities. As I mention in a comment to a reader in a previous article, we are in the process of evaluating specific opportunities in emerging markets. They are not all equal and their drivers can vary from currencies, oil prices, political instability, regulations and trade. But investors are flocking into the asset class and prices continue to rise as the chart for the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) shows.

It is the best performing major asset class YTD, so if you’re the ‘trend is your friend’ investor, this trend is certainly going in the right direction. However, we would caution using that approach in this or any other investment decision until a thorough fundamental analysis is completed and a prudent decision can be made.

Disclaimer: We used the Select Sector SPDR ETFs as proxies for each sector but are not endorsing any of them as the best way to get exposure to each sector.

