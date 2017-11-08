Disney: Investors Should Expect More Of The Same (This Is Not A Bad Thing)

DIS is scheduled to release Q4 and Fiscal Full Year 2017 results later this week and investors should expect more of the same.

It was rumored that Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXA) held talks with the Walt Disney Company (DIS) in an attempt to sell parts of its business to the House Of Mouse. While there have been no concrete reports about Disney's interest in acquiring the assets, it does appear that Mr. Bob Iger, Disney CEO, is aiming to properly position this company for the future.

The ESPN concerns have plagued this company for an extended period of time, and DIS shares have actually underperformed the broader market by a wide margin over the last 52 weeks.

I, however, believe that long-term investors should seriously consider staying the course because, in my opinion, Disney is by far the best positioned media company and its long-term story is still intact.

Q4 2017 Results, Expect More Of The Same

Disney's stock price was punished in early August 2017 when the company reported YoY declines in both revenues and segment operating income for the nine months ended July 1, 2017.

The company did, however, beat the consensus EPS estimate for Q3 2017 ($1.58 vs estimate of $1.55) but the market was not impressed. There is no way to downplay the importance of the Media Networks segment, and more specifically ESPN, to Disney's consolidated results but I would contend that the 'other' operating segments are starting to become more and more vital to the future of this storied company (a topic that I covered in "Disney: Don't Get Scared"). To this point, the chart below shows Disney's operating results for the first nine months of fiscal years 2017 and 2016:

Revenues July 1, 2017* % of Total July 2, 2016* % of Total Media Networks $18,045 43% $18,031 42% Parks & Resorts $13,748 32% $12,588 30% Studio Entertainment $6,947 16% $7,630 18% Consumer Products & Inter Media ("CPIM) $3,618 9% $4,241 10% Total $42,358 100% $42,490 100% Operating Income Media Networks $5,427 45% $6,083 48% Parks & Resorts $3,028 25% $2,599 21% Studio Entertainment $2,137 18% $2,322 19% Consumer Products & Inter Media $1,371 11% $1,541 12% Total $11,963 100% $12,545 100%

It was already known that Disney would have a "slow" year in 2017 as it relates to the movie business so, as shown, it should come as no surprise that this segment's results are down YoY. Moreover, Studio and CPIM are lumpy businesses - the segments largely go as the movie releases go - so investors should fully expect for swings in their operating results on a period-by-period basis. On the other hand, Disney has been able to rely on the Parks & Resorts business for top- and bottom-line growth.

The Parks & Resorts business experienced strong growth during the last quarter, and the international operations led the way. The operating segment increased its quarterly revenue by 12% YoY (to $4.9B) and operating income by 18% YoY (to $1.2B), as both Shanghai Disney and Disneyland Paris (now 100% owned) experienced strong guest attendance and spending. This segment will be a key growth driver for Disney as we head into fiscal 2018, and this was a point that Mr. Iger made during a recent conference:

Shanghai has been an incredible success. First of all, to be nicely profitable, and we'll be more specific when we announce earnings, but in its first year of operation, it's a big deal. And the profitability is due to its popularity. Our attendance has been great. ...Clearly, we've seen nice uptick in people's admiration of and awareness of Disney, which is great. I can't give you any sense of how we monetize that right now. It clearly has a positive effect. It's not bad. But I think you have to figure that this being as popular as it is creates more opportunity for us in the most populous country in the world right now, and that opens up possibilities on multiple fronts from Consumer Products to media. But there's obviously some regulation there, and we have to deal with the movie opportunities that it opens up. And then ultimately, it opens up more possibilities in terms of other theme parks on the mainland, but we're way early for that. Robert Iger, BAC Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

To be clear, I do not believe that the Parks & Resorts segment will experience strong enough growth to make investors forget about the ESPN headwinds but, in my opinion, the segment should perform well enough to make up for some of the lost revenues/earnings that Media Networks will most likely report in the quarters ahead.

I fully expect for Disney to report 'weak' Q4 and Fiscal Full Year 2017 results on Thursday, November 9, 2017 so do not be surprised if DIS shares face further downward pressure in the near future. The Media Networks will likely report declining numbers as a result of rising costs, which will get most of the attention, but I believe that the company's narrative will slowly begin to improve as we head into fiscal 2018. This was another topic that Mr. Iger covered in the BAC conference:



Now 2018, by the way, I'm not giving guidance, but obviously, ESPN has absorbed the cost, the balloon effect of the NBA rights. We also have two Star Wars films, The Last Jedi, which is this December; and then a Han Solo film in May, and we have four Marvel films and we’ll have another year of Shanghai. We can talk about that. So 2018 will be a stronger year than 2017 was, citing some of those reasons.

Disney is actually one of the companies that came to mind after I read a McKinsey & Company report that highlighted the importance of management teams staying focused on their long-term goals instead of worrying too much about short-term metrics.

I believe that Mr. Iger and team are definitely taking these three approaches - I would, however, like to hear a little more about the streaming services but it will come with time - and they appear to be laser focused on creating long-term value. Looking ahead, there is a lot to like about Disney. The company already communicated its commitment to invest in new distribution mediums - Disney will eventually be pulling content from Netflix (NFLX) and releasing new standalone streaming services - and, as I described in this article, my money is on Mr. Iger getting it right.

Valuation

Disney is trading at a slight premium when compared to its peer group.

The slight premium makes sense because Disney is a way more diversified company than any of its peer and it has the best content in the business. In addition, it is important to note that Disney also pays an above-average dividend.

Furthermore, Disney's buyback programs have put a huge dent in the company's share count.

At the end of the day, I believe that Disney is attractively priced and, more importantly, the company's management team has shown that they are more than capable of creating shareholder value.

Bottom Line

Who knows what will happen with the Fox rumors but one thing is for sure --Disney will be a major player in the media space for many years to come. The upcoming quarterly results may not be anything to brag about but, in my opinion, the story will begin to change as the company progresses towards its fiscal 2018. The next two years has the potential to greatly shape Mr. Iger's legacy as CEO of Disney and I believe that he is fully aware of this, so there will be a lot of pressure on him getting it right. My money is on Iger, literally.



In my opinion, long-term investors should look past the Q4 2017 operating results (of course, unless something significant is announced/disclosed) and start to think about 2018 because Disney has great business prospects in place. As such, any significant dips should be considered long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: Disney is a core holding in the R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce the position in the near future.

