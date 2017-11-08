Facebook Shareholders Could Get Crushed Under Rising Costs

Source: yournetsolutions

Facebook (FB) and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been under enormous pressure from some governments and activist groups, which have been pressing for management to keep news and stories they don't approve of off the social networking platform.

The latest earnings report confirms the company has caved in to the demands, and has decided to put shareholders behind politics and special interest groups. This is extremely important for shareholders to take into account.

The company stated clearly in its earnings report that expenses would climb in a range 45 percent to 60 percent, which is higher than the expected sales pace for 2018.

I think this is a huge mistake by Facebook and Zuckerberg. The problem is, where does it all end once the company basically surrenders to political whims or special interest groups on one side of the political spectrum?

If it gives in concerning profits at the expense of shareholders and a huge swath of its user base, it is in danger of becoming similar to Twitter (TWTR), which has been the most aggressive in suppressing free speech and opposing viewpoints, which is a major reason it has struggled to generate a profit on a consistent basis.

What is now happening is social network platforms are becoming the pawns of the culture wars. Facebook has apparently decided to allow itself to be "guided" concerning content and news that will be allowed to be shared on the site.

Latest numbers

In the last quarter Facebook exceeded expectations, generating $10.33 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.59, up 47 percent year-over-year. The market was looking for revenue of $9.84 billion and earnings of $1.28, up 77 percent from the same reporting period last year.

As for user metrics, daily active users climbed from 1.32 billion sequentially to 1.37 billion this quarter. Monthly active users increased from 2.01 billion the prior reporting period to 2.07 billion the last quarter.

On the earnings side, going forward, based upon guidance from Facebook, shareholders can expect a meaningful decline in 2018.

Also of interest will be what type of user will be using the platform, and if they offer value to the advertisers. Growing daily and monthly users look impressive, but if most are coming from countries with little in the way of disposable income, they're not a demographic brands would be interested in reaching out to.

If Facebook gets more aggressive in its attempt to censor users, it could backfire in a big way as ESPN and the NFL are finding out.

Half way through the season, TV viewership of the NFL has plummeted, with Nielsen data showing it has dropped to an average of 14.772 million. That is down 5 percent from the 15.549 million in the first half of 2016, and down 18.7 percent from the first half of 2015.

Most of this is attributed to the players taking a knee during the national anthem. Not only is TV viewership down, but many stadiums have a vast number of empty seats as well.

As for ESPN, its subscriber base has plunged by 13 million since 2011, dropping from 100 million to 87 million. With each subscriber generating more than $9 per month, it's a big blow to Disney (NYSE:DIS) and the sports network.

In the case of the NFL and ESPN, most attribute the declines from the league and network not taking action against the leftist political commentary and actions that have become a big part of the coverage.

One final thing on the guidance given by Facebook. It has historically provided weak guidance to the market, and when it easily beats guidance, it not only gets a nice bump in the stock, but creates the impression it has the ability to continue beating market expectations.

The caveat in this article is if Facebook in regard to expenditures in 2018 is possibly overstating the costs, it would provide a nice beat if the market has downwardly revised its outlook in regard to the valuation of the company next year.

For that reason, its revenue may end up beating the increase in costs, which would not only give an earnings beat, but cause the company to have its valuation upwardly revised going forward.

That would mean shareholders are, under that scenario, going to be pleasantly surprised. This could change from quarter to quarter, so it also could mean some volatility, depending on extra costs per quarter against sales growth.

Social justice and business

What has been happening for some time in the world of entertainment and sports is it has increasingly moved away from entertaining viewers to be platforms for those touting their political and ideological views, which are almost always slanted left.

It is obvious the NFL and ESPN would rather have their businesses burned down than oppose the radicals that have permeated the businesses and refuse to back off their ongoing commentary outside of sports themselves.

As this relates to Facebook, it'll be extremely important for shareholders and investors to see which direction it's going to take. If it goes all in on the social justice side of things, it will alienate a huge portion of its user base, and as the NFL and ESPN have learned, even rabid sports fans will forego the events if they have to sit and be fed commentary on things they oppose.



The point is sports and entertainment have primarily been a release valve for people to enjoy. When it is invested with things outside of sports, it takes away the enjoyment of watching, and becomes another part of life that weighs on the viewers. The same is true of Facebook.

There are people who want to consume certain types of content their belief systems align with, and others that want nothing more than to interact with family and friends. To change that isn't a wise move in my opinion, no matter what the asserted reasoning is.

Security and protection, or censorship?

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has positioned these changes as protecting the site from alleged fake news and hate speech. "We're serious about preventing abuse on our platforms. We're investing so much in security that it will impact our profitability," Zuckerberg said.

A lot of the additional costs will be associated with 10,000 or more new workers that will monitor the site. The problem there in regard to people is they are notorious for interpreting guidelines that are in place to their own worldview.

Recently President Trump's Twitter account was shut down by a "rogue" employee who was leaving the company that day. While down for only a short time, it does show the mindset of those that don't agree with various viewpoints. If they'll take down the President's account, they'll take down anybody's account.

The point is one person's security is another person's free speech. How Facebook walks that line will determine its long-term performance. Again, a large number of people are willing to walk away from things they use or enjoy if their way of life and beliefs are continually maligned.

Facebook has been better at managing this than other social networks in the past. What has yet to be determined is how its response will have an effect on its user base that has money to spend, if the moves by Facebook are interpreted as being aimed at it.

Conclusion

One of the contradictory aspects of this move to "protect" users is that it apparently isn't concerned with what is going on, as evidenced by the growth of its daily and monthly users.

For the quarter ending September 30, ad sales soared to $10.1 billion, gaining 49 percent, while mobile sales were up to $8.9 billion. The cost of ads increased by 35 percent, with ad impression up 10 percent from last year in the same quarter.

The price of ads is seen as having more impact on the future revenue of Facebook than the number of ads served. COO Sheryl Sandberg said in the earnings report that the company now has over 6 million advertisers, with Instagram adding another 2 million plus.

This is why I say this is more manufactured outrage than legitimate concerns from brands. Their actions speak louder than words. And their actions show they are spending heavily on Facebook. That means even though they may publicly communicate their opposition to or disapproval of certain things allowed on Facebook, the reality is their spending confirms it isn't something they really are concerned with. If they were, they would stop spending and placing their brands on the social networking platform.



One example of this is the attempt by radical leftist group 'Sleeping Giants' to pressure Facebook "to blacklist Breitbart from ad networks." The right-leaning site has millions of monthly viewers.

If Breitbart were to be taken down, it would be interpreted as a major attack on conservatives and others using Facebook. The push back would be enormous, because if Breitbart were punished, many would consider the probability they would be next.



These are the types of challenges Facebook is having to deal with. Ongoing pressure from the EU and other governments is making it walk a fine line of how to deal with a couple billion users that may want the type of content they're consuming, while special interests, mainstream media, and government entities try to use the platform to disenfranchise those they disagree with.

The decision by Facebook to decide what is fake news and issues of security by employing thousands of more workers to monitor the site is a bad business move, in my opinion. Many analysts are circling the wagons around Facebook, but that doesn't take away from the fact the company has said it will now push profits and growth to the side in favor of deciding what is hate speech and fake news.

This is changing the company into more of a watchdog group than a business. I don't think it's going to end well for it and shareholders over the next year, and possibly further out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.